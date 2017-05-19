Harvard Media Study Finds Trump Derangement Syndrome is Very Real…

Posted on May 19, 2017 by

A deep and well researched study from Harvard University finds the media coverage of President Trump is jaw-droppingly negative.

[…]  Trump’s coverage during his first 100 days was negative even by the standards of today’s hyper-critical press. Studies of earlier presidents found nothing comparable to the level of unfavorable coverage afforded Trump. (link)

Click Graphic to Review Entire Study

27 Responses to Harvard Media Study Finds Trump Derangement Syndrome is Very Real…

  1. Martin says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Disgusting. Subhuman cockroaches the corrupt press is.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Stringy theory says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    And it ain’t working. No wonder the media is totally nuts, just like Comey.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. CaseyNewsNetwork89 (@CaseyDa71834115) says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Have any of you tried calling the Hannity/Cain support Trump number? Mom and I have yet to be able to get connected!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. mikebrezzze says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    The FCC should come down hard on Anderson Cooper, like a hammer!

    Like

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 19, 2017 at 11:53 pm

      The Globalists want to destroy Pres Trump.

      And Globalists own these media outlets…so they are doing their masters’ bidding.

      They can’t admit ‘why’ they want to destroy Pres Trump.
      Because it is for monetary gain…and that has been deemed ‘unclean’.

      So they have to invent reasons out of thin air, Lies, to demonize PDJT.
      They repeat those Lies over and over.

      They repeat the Lies so many times that it becomes ‘understood’ that “Trump is evil” and therefore they are supposedly ‘doing the right thing’ in piling on even more Lies…in order to destroy him.

      I think the way to defeat the Media…is to expose their Globalist Masters.
      Most people don’t understand who is pulling the strings of these weasels.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Sandy says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    No one and nothing would waiver my support of President Trump. I am a HUGE Trump supporter. The press and Demrats are the most disgusting people that I have ever seen against a President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      May 20, 2017 at 12:14 am

      He’s like David against Goliath and Goliath’s horde, thinking they had the size and weaponry, sneering at David. But David prevailed, by the grace of God, to win for his people. And so, by the grace of God will the new leader God has given us, President Trump. Not by might, not by power, but by My Spirit says the Lord.

      Like

      Reply
  7. 4sure says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Even w/facts like this, the liberals will still insist that the media is fair and balanced. The only thing I find surprising here is that Harvard admitted this and did not bury it. Why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      May 19, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      They think it’s reasonable for the press to be so negative, becuase they really think PDJT is a dangerous fascist/Nazi/racist etc.

      They don’t realize how unreasonable the media looks to the rest of us.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Lunatic Fringe says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    “his kind”

    Je suis ‘his kind’

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    CNN no longer believes in bedrock American values like “Innocent Until Proven Guilty”.

    Chris Cuomo drove that point home in this interview. It is now: “Guilty until Proven Innocent” for CNN.

    Like

    Reply
  10. free2313 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Wow! That is the saddest report I have ever seen.
    These corporations are definitely not only anti-Trump they are anti-American. They definitely want America and by extension North America to become part of the Globalist style of destruction in the fashion of Babylon. God help the world if they succeed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    I read the entire article. It was a gentle way of letting the Media know they’re off the rails. This will not calm them down. Anywho it was fun to read and watch Harvard give it that old college try 🙂 bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Guzalot says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    It is not enough to simply beat the MSM. They must be destroyed thoroughly. Their kind must not rise again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Bull Durham says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    They should have added the wire services (Reuters, AP, AFP) and FB. Those are at body temperature, 98.6% hatred and lies all the time. FB is important because whole generations get their news from FB feeds. And if they studied the skewed Google, Bing,Yahoo news feeds, it would be 99%.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    As far as the anchors, hosts and paid pundits, does anyone wonder how many are just towing the company line to keep their jobs, and how many sincerely believe the BS they and their networks throw out at us each and every day? It’s difficult to know.

    Like

    Reply
  15. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Anderson Pooper….

    Anderson Cooper: “If [Trump] took a dump on his desk you would defend him.” to Jeff Lord

    Like

    Reply
  16. ferret2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:04 am

    They are deathly afraid of allowing Trump to succeed at something….. and the something is not about ice cream.

    Like

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      May 20, 2017 at 12:16 am

      They are afraid. And they think they are clawing at him, but they are actually clawing their own eyes out. That they are so deluded is more and more on display.

      Like

      Reply
  17. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Media think….

    Trump bad===>Negative news===> PROVES Trump bad===>Negative news===> Ad Infinitum…

    or….
    Fake News is a self-fulfilling, self- perpetuating delusion
    or..
    Fake news media hacks are going around in circles until they vanish up their own A$$es in a puff of lies.

    Like

    Reply

