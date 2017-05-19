Friday May 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Great Giver
God chose us in Him ere the world was laid,
And it was by His hand that we were made.
According to His will, our lives began,
And as we grew, it was by His perfect plan.
He gave us His only Son, Who died for us,
To cover our sins, and abide with us.
He changed our hearts from our old fallen man,
And gifted us faith, then belief began.
He gave us His Word so we would know,
And gave us His Spirit so we could grow.
He gave us His gifts so we could serve
And gave us His fruit, more than we deserve.
He protects us from evil as we live,
And deserves much more than I ever give.
In heaven now, He’s preparing a place
For us to live and see Him face to face.
And in the future, He will surely come
To snatch us away to our permanent home,
Where we’ll remember that old, old story
And forever give to God all the Glory.
Amen
I’ve noticed the comments are up in numbers among the various discussions.
Free Republic has been down a day or two.
Are the “freepers” migrating here, or are the topics drawing more attention from the casual lurker?
Neither? Both?
Ohhh my…yes….
Bunny Berigan – I Can’t Get Started 1937
Talk about danceable!
I CAN’T GET STARTED (Duke / Gershwin) Bunny Berigan
I’ve flown around the world in a plane
I’ve settled revolutions in Spain
And the North Pole I have charted
Still I can’t get started with you
On the golf course, I’m under par
Metro Goldwyn have asked me to star
I’ve got a house, a showplace
Still I can’t get no place with you
‘Cause you’re so supreme
Lyrics I write of you, I dream
Dream day and night of you
And I scheme just for the sight of you
Baby, what good does it do?
I’ve been consulted by Franklin D
Greta Garbo has had me to tea
Still I’m broken-hearted
‘Cause I can’t get started with you
