Alan Dershowitz Starts Warning Democrats About “Nothingburger”…

Darnit, shuddup Dersh, you’re giving away the play. Lefty Alan Dershowitz rightly points out the appointment of a “special counsel” is tantamount to putting cheese on a nothingburger. There is no legal risk to President Trump within any of the moonbat declarations currently gripped like political life-preservers by his opposition.

However, Dershowitz also recognizes the danger to his like-minded colleagues in political office. The only criminal acts factually evidenced so far are the intelligence leaks. Robert Mueller has all the power he needs to investigate the illegal leaking of classified information.

This entire ‘muh Russia’ fiasco could have, and in my estimation ‘will have‘, the absolute opposite result the loony left is looking for.

Donald Trump has a history of this exact strategy. He creates such angst amid his opposition that they drive themselves to the furthest possible extreme in opposition. Once they are in crazy-space the Donald just laughs – because their rabid thrashing and over-the-top displays of condescending anger create such friction they self-immolate.

The Many Faces of Tucker Carlson:

