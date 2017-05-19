Alan Dershowitz Starts Warning Democrats About “Nothingburger”…

Darnit, shuddup Dersh, you’re giving away the play. Lefty Alan Dershowitz rightly points out the appointment of a “special counsel” is tantamount to putting cheese on a nothingburger. There is no legal risk to President Trump within any of the moonbat declarations currently gripped like political life-preservers by his opposition.
However, Dershowitz also recognizes the danger to his like-minded colleagues in political office. The only criminal acts factually evidenced so far are the intelligence leaks. Robert Mueller has all the power he needs to investigate the illegal leaking of classified information.
This entire ‘muh Russia’ fiasco could have, and in my estimation ‘will have‘, the absolute opposite result the loony left is looking for.
Donald Trump has a history of this exact strategy. He creates such angst amid his opposition that they drive themselves to the furthest possible extreme in opposition. Once they are in crazy-space the Donald just laughs – because their rabid thrashing and over-the-top displays of condescending anger create such friction they self-immolate.
That photo lacks only one thing: a Trump Tower taco bowl.
Tucker’s facial expressions are the perfect counterpoint to all this insanity/inanity.
I love that expression on his face.
I was wondering if he realized his mouth is always hanging open. Good thing no flies in the studio.
After almost two years, you’d figure the corrupt media and Dems would have figured out they’re walking into another Trump trap.
But no, their impotent rage has once again blinded them. Soon their faces will look like Bill Clinton’s face did when he was forced to sit next to his victims on that epic debate night!
These are the best of times!
Great report, DJT and Deplorable s have the BIG Mo on our side now… let it last through 2028 PLEASE Jesus please.
Nothing like watching Democrats standing around the briar patch with bleeding hands, saying “We know he hates that briar patch. Why won’t he come out?”
Sundance, I am so glad you posted this. I watched the exchange on the Tucker Carlson show and had intended to try to find it. Dershowitz said there is no crime even if what the Dems are alleging were found to be true. LOL
I love the lead-in for story, I voted for Hillary and don’t like Trump, yet he puts politics aside and examines the law. No crime whatsoever, no need for special counsel. I don’t agree with his politics, but I wouldn’t mind him being in the Justice Department. Respect.
I like Trump because he makes politicians look like the back stabbing, snivelling, paid off stooges that they are.
Please do listen to this [CNN as it is] intervention of Dershowitz, starting at 4:25:
Cooper’s reaction is priceless, he stutters like Soetero.
Love the Tucker faces! Glad Alan stepped up.
Copied and sent that tucker meme…oh man…😁
This is going to blow up, in the Establishments face, just as it always does when it comes to President Trump.
My one wish? Well I have more then one, but for the moment we’ll go with this. That some on our side wouldn’t go right to Defcon 11, and jump to the worst possible outcome and turn into Eeyores. President Trump faced many obstacles, to get to the White House, Do you really think he didn’t see this storm on the horizon and didn’t pan for it?
There’s a reason he didn’t fire Comey right off the bat. The President knew it would be a trigger to these very events, and he needed to set the table.
