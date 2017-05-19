Alan Dershowitz Starts Warning Democrats About “Nothingburger”…

Posted on May 19, 2017 by

Darnit, shuddup Dersh, you’re giving away the play.  Lefty Alan Dershowitz rightly points out the appointment of a “special counsel” is tantamount to putting cheese on a nothingburger.   There is no legal risk to President Trump within any of the moonbat declarations currently gripped like political life-preservers by his opposition.

However, Dershowitz also recognizes the danger to his like-minded colleagues in political office.  The only criminal acts factually evidenced so far are the intelligence leaks. Robert Mueller has all the power he needs to investigate the illegal leaking of classified information.

This entire ‘muh Russia’ fiasco could have, and in my estimation ‘will have‘, the absolute opposite result the loony left is looking for.

.

Donald Trump has a history of this exact strategy.  He creates such angst amid his opposition that they drive themselves to the furthest possible extreme in opposition.  Once they are in crazy-space the Donald just laughs – because their rabid thrashing and over-the-top displays of condescending anger create such friction they self-immolate.

The Many Faces of Tucker Carlson:

15 Responses to Alan Dershowitz Starts Warning Democrats About “Nothingburger”…

  2. Claygate Pearmain says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Tucker’s facial expressions are the perfect counterpoint to all this insanity/inanity.

  3. Ace says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    After almost two years, you’d figure the corrupt media and Dems would have figured out they’re walking into another Trump trap.
    But no, their impotent rage has once again blinded them. Soon their faces will look like Bill Clinton’s face did when he was forced to sit next to his victims on that epic debate night!
    These are the best of times!

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Sundance, I am so glad you posted this. I watched the exchange on the Tucker Carlson show and had intended to try to find it. Dershowitz said there is no crime even if what the Dems are alleging were found to be true. LOL

  5. Owlen Rose says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I love the lead-in for story, I voted for Hillary and don’t like Trump, yet he puts politics aside and examines the law. No crime whatsoever, no need for special counsel. I don’t agree with his politics, but I wouldn’t mind him being in the Justice Department. Respect.

  6. rsmith1776 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Please do listen to this [CNN as it is] intervention of Dershowitz, starting at 4:25:

    Cooper’s reaction is priceless, he stutters like Soetero.

  7. Janice says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Love the Tucker faces! Glad Alan stepped up.

  8. Gil says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Copied and sent that tucker meme…oh man…😁

  9. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    This is going to blow up, in the Establishments face, just as it always does when it comes to President Trump.

    My one wish? Well I have more then one, but for the moment we’ll go with this. That some on our side wouldn’t go right to Defcon 11, and jump to the worst possible outcome and turn into Eeyores. President Trump faced many obstacles, to get to the White House, Do you really think he didn’t see this storm on the horizon and didn’t pan for it?

    There’s a reason he didn’t fire Comey right off the bat. The President knew it would be a trigger to these very events, and he needed to set the table.

