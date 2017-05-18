Reminder – David Plouffe: “Trump Must Be Destroyed”…

Reminder. David Plouffe was President Obama’s campaign manager and Senior White House advisor: (source link) Plouffe has ideological cohorts, friends and embeds inside almost all corporate media entities; specifically WaPo and NY Times.
Wishing thinking on Plouffe’s part.
Indeed. He’s wasting his breath.
Disgusting filth.
Pluff, the man who invented Obama. A very crafty guy, too bad he’s working for evil.
Did I miss something? This post seems a little out there for the less informed.
He’s in line now to be a Trump victim, like a speed bump, Trump don’t play games, you investigate me, I’ll investigate 10 of yours!
