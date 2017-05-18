Reminder – David Plouffe: “Trump Must Be Destroyed”…

Posted on May 18, 2017 by

Reminder.  David Plouffe was President Obama’s campaign manager and Senior White House advisor:  (source link)  Plouffe has ideological cohorts, friends and embeds inside almost all corporate media entities; specifically WaPo and NY Times.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Agitprop, Big Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Reminder – David Plouffe: “Trump Must Be Destroyed”…

  1. Martin says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Wishing thinking on Plouffe’s part.

    Like

    Reply
  2. CathyMAGA says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Disgusting filth.

    Like

    Reply
  3. FLEEVY says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Pluff, the man who invented Obama. A very crafty guy, too bad he’s working for evil.

    Like

    Reply
  4. AndrewJackson says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Did I miss something? This post seems a little out there for the less informed.

    Like

    Reply
  5. mikebrezzze says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    He’s in line now to be a Trump victim, like a speed bump, Trump don’t play games, you investigate me, I’ll investigate 10 of yours!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s