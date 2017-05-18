May 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #119

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
1:26 “Never stop doing what you know is right.”
Our President Mr. Trump is over the target. The flack is getting heavy.
Still Waiting…..
Dear Diary
The homie ate my dogwork.
stand STRONG President Trump! Tax Reform, Healthcare Replacement, Trade Balancing, Build the Wall. Another SC judge. That’s ALL we want. NO tweets. No off script comments. Be the ball. Make it happen.
Please tweet as necessary…we want to hear from YOU, PDJT!
Ack! I for one love Mr. Trump’s fighting tweets!
Correction: weaponized tweets. I guess I admire him more as a Champion of the Forgotten Man, the American People. I am so very proud of my vote for him, and so thankful for his selfless service.
Yes, keep tweeting. Quit speaking for everyone – you don’t.
President Trump is gonna meet with members of the media on Thursday:
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/333924-trump-to-have-off-the-record-lunch-with-news-anchors-report
I bet they’ll get a dressing down.
They are programmed to hate Trump and born liberal. May be Trump want a peace deal with fake MSM?
Only 1 scoop of ice cream for each of them.
Let them eat unicorns
Tastes like chickenshi!
I wouldn’t give them any icecream…. in fact I would NOT give them dessert
“How can you have any pudding if you don’t tell the truth.”
PDJT must be setting them up.
No such thing as “off the record” with these scumbags.
If this is true, i think he is very ill advised or he is creating his own trouble. Why you would meet with them? What will this meeting achieve? If he thinks that he can change msm by talking, he has not learned any lesson. Look how your own talking is used against you.
I know SD will find some brilliance or chase game here. But thats a fantasy.
The fantasy is you thinking that Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing.
I don’t think it is creating trouble. He can’t get any worse treatment from them than he’s getting now, so there is really no downside to meeting them for lunch.
maybe he’s sharing some new rules with them.
HarryJ, I hate to have to call you out, but you have already shown your true colors in another thread.
Don’t you have someplace else you can go, and be more productive? Maybe as a McDonalds cashier? You obviously are a failure at trolling.
My guess is that he needs to demonstrate basic table manners to these scum.. before they embarrass themselves (and the nation) when they travel overseas.
LITTLE bites!
Don’t stand on chairs!
I think it will drive them crazy. Here they’ve been off the charts bat poo crazy all week and he invites them to lunch! They probably thought they’d get him to run and hide to suck his thumb.
How Hillary, Huma,Anthony, Mills, Rice and others feeling now? This investigation will be a black box for them and rats never thought it’s going to happen.
Lately Trump has been under siege, by a relentless mainstream media and the democrat party. A Coup. Political Cartoon A.F. Branco ©2017.
Trump supporter Omar Navarro is going up against Maxine Waters. He kicked off his campaign in front of Waters house, complete with Mariachi Band:
I don’t agree with the 3rd tweet… Must stay on Twitter to get the truth out, otherwise the media will distort what he says!
agree and no communication or interview to fake MSM from President.
Woods also said before the election that they (Dems or Deep State or Media) would never allow Trump to become President. Just because a person is on the right side doesn’t mean he’s qualified to give Trump advice.
John McCain is really, really, really afraid of something that will happen to him if Trump stays on as President.
Comment deleted by request…
Ooops. Please delete above
I think you meant to post……
Don’s unforgivable crime is using the word “great” when it does not apply.
The tragedy of it all is that without the House and Senate with him, the crony statist establishment and the bureaucracy (but I repeat myself) will make this President a lame duck from the get go.
“….will make this President a lame duck from the get go.” Nope! You underestimate our President.
Dearest AdRem, cleanup in isle 7.
They are inside the wire, and we are probably gonna take heavy fire for the next 48 hours. Might as well start clipping them off sooner than later. (“Don’s”)
Kernel Ralph Peters is a lying piece of crap. Yes, kernel, no Colonel. The Trump hater was on Kennedy mischaracterizing what Trump told the Russians and calling McMaster a liar. Peters would say anything to trash Trump. Why do they even put him on? I’ve tried Kennedy the last 2 nights and had to turn it off after a few minutes.
Howdy, just popping in to say that I support my President Donald J. Trump 100%.
Here’s your Trump quote of the day, from The Art of the Deal, regarding the Wollman Rink:
“I just got fed up one day and decided to do something about it.”
Still not tired of winning. Big things happening. More to come. Catch you later. 🙂
Ewww…this is yucky!
It’s not even funny.
Boooo.
There is only one place this witch hunt can possibly lead. Yep, straight to Hillary Clinton.
Ba dump bump.
Its a bad news to Hillary and her minnows. They never thought it will happen
Minnows or minions? She is despicable, so I assume it’s minions.
Where are Miller, Banon, Session and other good guys? Looking forward after Trump’s visit back to DC. Time to become passive and finish MAGA
I bet they are focusing. These noise can be turn off.
So where’s the best place to buy a MAGA T-Shirt?
Trump has a website:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com
donaldjtrump.com
Rats and RINO were so concerned about Wikileak but about these deep state leaks?
Sean Davis from the Federalist wrote an interesting article about Comey. He highlighted that the reporters who Comey followed on his private twitter account maybe who he leaked the info too. Peet Beherea and Chuck Schumer are deep in this. Make a list of the reporters Comey followed and articles he liked and articles they broke. We need to make a strong case that as FBI director he was leaking classified info.
http://thefederalist.com/2017/05/17/former-attorney-general-on-comeys-integrity-jims-loyalty-was-more-to-chuck-schumer/
600.4(b)Additional jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the course of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction or assign them elsewhere.
Gorgeous.
The President is for law and Order
The military
And America
Those that oppose him are freaks and violators
Think about it. Look at his opposition. Sanctuary cities, dangerous illegals, blue haired vagina hat wearers, atheist school teachers etc.
Hes got jokes! =D
FBN’s Charles Payne: Trump Economy is Smoking and “Nobody Will Talk About It”
The Trump economy is taking hold and it is on fire.
But liberal media will not report on it — And Republican Party is neutered weaklings.
WaPo amping up the attack. They allege that last summer House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump is paid by Russia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/house-majority-leader-to-colleagues-in-2016-i-think-putin-pays-trump/2017/05/17/515f6f8a-3aff-11e7-8854-21f359183e8c_story.html
Makes you wonder who gave them the tape of the meeting………
It’s an attempt to peel support away from Trump.
However if McCarthy said it he should lose his leadership position, although I doubt the Republicans will do so.
Yes and they wouldnt release the audio bc youd probably figure out who recorded it.
Lewandowski: Picking Mueller is clean-slate for Trump
Fox News
Lewandowski might be coming back to the TrumpTrain
give mueller vlad’s offer of his notes build our people’s wall using wall bonds from peoples donations outside of representatives and senators handled by trumps accountants end press meetings with weekly printed handouts of all trumps gains and advances use one america news as they are very fair to our president MAGA
Cernovich is up to his old tricks, Stirring the pot.
How long must we put up with this self aggrandizing POS?
For as long as you read his tweets.
The Comey Memo Exposes the FBI and Reveals that James Comey is the Leaker
This is what I kept saying and tweeting last night, Comey is probably the Leaker
http://people.com/crime/tulsa-officer-acquitted-shooting/
I knew she would be found not guilty
