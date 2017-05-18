May 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #119

Posted on May 18, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to May 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #119

  1. rumpole2 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. rumpole2 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Still Waiting…..

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. James Cornett says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    stand STRONG President Trump! Tax Reform, Healthcare Replacement, Trade Balancing, Build the Wall. Another SC judge. That’s ALL we want. NO tweets. No off script comments. Be the ball. Make it happen.

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. rsanchez1990 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    President Trump is gonna meet with members of the media on Thursday:

    http://thehill.com/homenews/media/333924-trump-to-have-off-the-record-lunch-with-news-anchors-report

    I bet they’ll get a dressing down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. SR says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

    How Hillary, Huma,Anthony, Mills, Rice and others feeling now? This investigation will be a black box for them and rats never thought it’s going to happen.

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Lately Trump has been under siege, by a relentless mainstream media and the democrat party. A Coup. Political Cartoon A.F. Branco ©2017.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Trump supporter Omar Navarro is going up against Maxine Waters. He kicked off his campaign in front of Waters house, complete with Mariachi Band:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I don’t agree with the 3rd tweet… Must stay on Twitter to get the truth out, otherwise the media will distort what he says!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. TexasDude says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Comment deleted by request…

    Like

    Reply
  20. ABC says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Don’s unforgivable crime is using the word “great” when it does not apply.

    The tragedy of it all is that without the House and Senate with him, the crony statist establishment and the bureaucracy (but I repeat myself) will make this President a lame duck from the get go.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      May 18, 2017 at 1:10 am

      “….will make this President a lame duck from the get go.” Nope! You underestimate our President.

      Like

      Reply
    • JMScott says:
      May 18, 2017 at 1:38 am

      Dearest AdRem, cleanup in isle 7.
      They are inside the wire, and we are probably gonna take heavy fire for the next 48 hours. Might as well start clipping them off sooner than later. (“Don’s”)

      Like

      Reply
  21. Joe Knuckles says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Kernel Ralph Peters is a lying piece of crap. Yes, kernel, no Colonel. The Trump hater was on Kennedy mischaracterizing what Trump told the Russians and calling McMaster a liar. Peters would say anything to trash Trump. Why do they even put him on? I’ve tried Kennedy the last 2 nights and had to turn it off after a few minutes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. USA Loves Melania says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Howdy, just popping in to say that I support my President Donald J. Trump 100%.

    Here’s your Trump quote of the day, from The Art of the Deal, regarding the Wollman Rink:

    “I just got fed up one day and decided to do something about it.”

    Still not tired of winning. Big things happening. More to come. Catch you later. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Joe Knuckles says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

    There is only one place this witch hunt can possibly lead. Yep, straight to Hillary Clinton.
    Ba dump bump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. SR says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Where are Miller, Banon, Session and other good guys? Looking forward after Trump’s visit back to DC. Time to become passive and finish MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  25. the right phoenix says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:45 am

    So where’s the best place to buy a MAGA T-Shirt?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. SR says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Rats and RINO were so concerned about Wikileak but about these deep state leaks?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Natasha says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Sean Davis from the Federalist wrote an interesting article about Comey. He highlighted that the reporters who Comey followed on his private twitter account maybe who he leaked the info too. Peet Beherea and Chuck Schumer are deep in this. Make a list of the reporters Comey followed and articles he liked and articles they broke. We need to make a strong case that as FBI director he was leaking classified info.
    http://thefederalist.com/2017/05/17/former-attorney-general-on-comeys-integrity-jims-loyalty-was-more-to-chuck-schumer/

    Like

    Reply
  28. JMScott says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    600.4(b)Additional jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the course of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction or assign them elsewhere.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. sgtrok13 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Gorgeous.
    The President is for law and Order
    The military
    And America
    Those that oppose him are freaks and violators
    Think about it. Look at his opposition. Sanctuary cities, dangerous illegals, blue haired vagina hat wearers, atheist school teachers etc.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. mazziflol says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Hes got jokes! =D

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    FBN’s Charles Payne: Trump Economy is Smoking and “Nobody Will Talk About It” 

    The Trump economy is taking hold and it is on fire.

    But liberal media will not report on it — And Republican Party is neutered weaklings.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Lucille says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Lewandowski: Picking Mueller is clean-slate for Trump
    Fox News

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. joan and bill collins says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:19 am

    give mueller vlad’s offer of his notes build our people’s wall using wall bonds from peoples donations outside of representatives and senators handled by trumps accountants end press meetings with weekly printed handouts of all trumps gains and advances use one america news as they are very fair to our president MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  35. Tazz2293 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Cernovich is up to his old tricks, Stirring the pot.

    How long must we put up with this self aggrandizing POS?

    Like

    Reply
  36. Natasha says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:24 am

    The Comey Memo Exposes the FBI and Reveals that James Comey is the Leaker

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s