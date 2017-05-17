Run Quiet – Run Deep: Media and Politicians Keep Missing Trump Strategy…

President Trump has a long history of action that almost all media and political opposition seem to ignore when trying to attack him. Every effort to “get” Trump fails due to a key flaw in their approach; a flaw they can never overcome.
President Trump approaches his opposition in politics similarly to his opposition in business, with one key and consequential difference. In business opponents challenge goals based on financial ends; in politics opponents challenge based on intent or motive.
The reason no attacks stick to Trump as a candidate, or now to Trump as a president, is because his motives and intents are transparently good. He genuinely wants to see America Great Again. Period. There’s no self-interest, benefit or self-advancement within President Trump’s objective; as a consequence the ‘motive’ or ‘intent’ to attack Trump on the political angle consistently fails.
It’s a weird and disconcerting dynamic for career politicians to face an opponent who is not looking to advance his ‘political career’. However, conversely, understanding this dynamic politician Trump consistently hits at his opposition specifically on the motive and intent angle.
All of the daily accusations against Trump, as presented by his political opposition and media, are based on the false premise that President Trump is carrying a malicious intent. His political opposition seem to miss this structural flaw in their argument because they are not familiar with facing a political opponent who is absent of career self-interest, influence or power.
The factual reality that Trump harbors no malicious disposition, evidences itself, and inevitably means all the attacks go nowhere. In every single manufactured media controversy President Trump is inherently never in a position where he is personally gaining from the details within the controversy du jour.
This factual and uniquely non-political disposition means there is an inherent inoculation from accusations of illegal or unethical action. The only distinction between each “controversy” is the time it takes this inherent reality to surface. The story of Mike Flynn is another prime example. There is no attempt to influence FBI Director James Comey, and specifically the accusation in that regard contains no benefit to President Trump.
At worst, President Trump is guilty of expressing a favorable personal opinion of General Flynn. The absence of malicious intent and motive, and the absence of personal benefit, lends to a natural conclusion of a nothingburger…. Just wait for it, you’ll see.
Ironically, the ‘intent and motive’ angle was clearly evident in Hillary Clinton’s decision to hide her communication as a public official. The FBI claimed the absence of their ability to prove intent or motive as the reason for not prosecuting her. Exactly the opposite is true with the Clinton example. There was voluminous evidence proving to a certainty that specific action was taken to hide, deceive, and even to impede investigation. Every effort Platt River Network’s Paul Combetta (aka. “stonetear”) took was jaw-dropping evidence in that regard (remember, he took the fifth).
Political Trump uses this “intent” and “motive” approach to draw attention to his opponents, and it is structurally successful because the opposition is, FACTUALLY, always holding a motive.
When political Trump gets to the point where he’s ready to crush is opposition he simply points out their obvious motive and intent; it becomes common sense for the observing public to see it. Trump’s opposition cannot do the same.
The international leadership who have met Trump, particularly Theresa May (UK), King Abdullah III (Jordan), Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), and even President Xi Jinping (China) and President Abbas (PA), have all noted this dynamic publicly to their respective domestic audiences. President Trump can uniquely accomplish things because President Trump doesn’t have any ulterior motive or agenda other than to succeed in good things.
Trump’s political ‘Robert-The-Bruce’ opposition, the Republicans, would be well counseled to pay attention to this dynamic. Obviously the non-agenda altruistic approach is 180° divergent from their entire career frame-of-political-reference; but it is still inherently true.
Fabulous, Fantastic, and Factual – from Sharp, Savvy Sundance – no motive or intent – just admiring you from afar – in a nutshell – you got it, dude!
Duchess…you have a way of always making me smile. Starting first thing in the morning. TY
Awww…Lburg – so glad you can smile now – we have not had much about which to be happy for the last 8 years – President Trump makes the sun shine daily in our hearts and minds – I am certain God had something to do with that – He heard our cries and answered our prayers – How Great is Our God!
I’m thinking the scumbags and RINOS have shot most of their ammo and now betting the ranch on some made up stories unsubstantiated inuendo. That is pathetic and Ryan and Mccain are out of gas on the fwryway at 3 AM. Should we pull over and help them or let the zombies who live at the underpass get them………..Such betrayal has consequences for all the cowardly GOP..They are toast in 2018 cause I if I read the tea leaves there will be no impeachment and the plotters will be paraded naked in the next few days before an enraged electorate tired of betrayal by RINOS……………
I can’t wait for the next rally when the audience boos down the traitors. There will be no polite applause for the Ryans of the world anymore.
Those greedy, selfish career politicians will never learn.
M A G A
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-17/10000000-people-will-march-washington-if-they-impeach-trump-they-will-be-armed-no-ki
It wouldn’t be just D.C.
The eneMedia/Democrats aggravate The Lions at their own risk.
Let the Zombies get ’em!
I vote zombies
If the left (and I mean ALL of them, from the Deep State to the punk local elected dims) didn’t bloviate lies and deception they would have nothing to bloviate about – period.
It’s a defcon crisis of oral diarrhea.
Oral diarrhea actually has the name logorrhea and the dems certainly have a very bad case of it. It’s like having IBS of the brain.
Why not just call it demarrhea then?
That pretty much covers the EneMedia and Academia.
Contagious on campus.
Immunized on mainstreet.
Great comment BKR. LIKE!
I would love a massive rally against the MSM, blocking their buildings, boy-coting their advertisers, hounding them, and booing them, and letting them know: “we the people” don’t like how they are treating the “people’s president, …President Trump “.
Amazon owns Washington Post, right? Should we boy-cot Amazon? And other Newspaper Billionaires businesses.
We have to hit MSM where it hurts, any suggestions?
Hi,
Maybe a cross-country kind of thing. I’m in Phoenix. But instead of one day, we organize multiple rallies on a frequent basis, like twice a month for example.
We construct a simple message showing how we are better with Trump and fed up with MSM (and maybe the UniParty too) trying to manipulate. Each rally, we focus on a politician and a corrupt news outlet….all the swamp people. We also should Target audiences like single parents, or communities affected by liberal policies.
We can build a website, recruit people across the country. Add a newsletter and/or petition or letter to send to the MSM with thousands/millions of signatures.
I am a Precinct committee member in my community. There are some things the group does well here. There are also some ideas we can steal from the Dems.
I’m at the point I need to help Trump.
They will understand if we practice “Acting in Unison” to perfection.
President Trump tweet-announces a “Patriots Shopping Day Off” as the “Silent Voice of the Majority against FAKE NEWS”, starting with WaPo, owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
Nationwide, Patriots-for-Integrity buy what they would have purchased on Amazon from a “Local Patriot Retailer” that unabashedly supports President Trump.
Rinse & Repeat WEEKLY: Add 1 Day in duration each time.
Outcome: MASSIVE disruptions for Amazon’s logistics, wasted employee hours and lost sales – even for a DAY.
Implications:
YUGE local-community support.
RAPID attention from Bezos as costs mushroom and stock price drops.
TRANSITION in shopping habits from faceless Amazon to new friends in town.
In 8 short weeks, Amazon will have lost half of its business or WaPo will have gone Patriot in a big and sustained way to convince us to reconsider Amazon. Many won’t.
Future Option:
Same approach for dropping live & recorded viewing of MSM Network Channels.
Drop 1 regularly-recorded show every week, starting with news, then dropping the rest.
More family & fun time every week.
Less stress & revulsion every week.
It need not start with Trump Tweets:
All we need is a high-profile Patriot Tweeter who draws in all peer Tweeters and Facebook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
gary,
MSM is dying and as soon as Trump gets the purse strings the government support for it will shrivel also. Imagine the MSM overhead as compared to the internet. It is similar to brick and mortar vs internet stores only worse.
How much makeup powder and $$$ does a talking head get and how much $$$ infrastructure is behind it and the product is garbage complete with flies.
I get more intelligence and understanding watching a guy in a leather jacket without a shirt on an extemporaneous youtube than any Fauxz snooze or MessNBC or (monkey)CNN-lie Nuz. It is a laugh. And when he repeats himself I just fast forward. And I never feel the urge to throw coffee at my monitor.
TV is dead. Throw flowers on the dirt if you want to do something. TV died when the CIA Mockingbird Operation took over. Finally, TV shows died when SJW took over the show scripts. RIP.
I had to go to his website to find this but it’s worth it. This is a direct quote from the man who prophisied the Trump presidency way back in 2011. I’ll post the link but this line is worth a read.
Remember the phrase “follow the money” when you read this part:
“They will say things about this man (the enemy), but it will not affect him and they shall say it rolls off of him like the duck, for as the feathers of a duct protect it, so shall my feathers protect this next president.”
This was written on 4/28/11.
http://www.sordrescue.com/uploads/4/7/7/9/47798703/04-28-11_commander_in_chief.pdf
Here’s the “follow the money” part:
The Spirit of God says, in this next election they will spend billions to keep this president
in; it will be like flushing their money down the toilet”
I was in my car all day today, and got pretty depressed listening to the radio on and off. I should have expected it. I really, really wish he could find the damned leaker(s)!!!! I hope, hope, hope that every RINO running in ’18, is beaten by a conservative too. The RINO-establishement make me sick, especially McCain. Now back here, I feel better already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To rid themselves of the Trump Presidency they’ll have to impeach him. It’s coming. You think you’ve seen some street riots? Not yet you haven’t,
Another SCOTUS appointment would be nice before that happens.
The street riots will be Trump supporters if they try it.
You think those coal miners are going to sit back and let that happen? Bikers for Trump? This 68-year old lady in the Midwest?
Um, no. I will vote for whoever primaries anyone in the GOP who remotely considers this.
No way! Supporters won’t take this lying down!
📢📢📢 or quietly!!! 😉
If Trump get impeached RINOs will get Pence as a POTUS. That’s why Pence is so dangerous. Ever noticed the MSM hasn’t attacked Pence much? Neither Priebus. RINOs can get the Puppet POTUS thru Pence and DINOs will get the congress. As a result business usual on Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well…. that’s not going to happen. Just delusional wishful thinking on their part.
And Pence is all on board – never doubt it.
As noted in my post above of Daniel Greenfield’s article, we are in a Cold War version of our Civil War v2.
Prez Trump MUST recognize America will not win CW2 by ignoring or downplaying the threat.
I would love to see Trump go before the American people and clearly layout we are at war with the lefty Unamericans and their allies in the Marxist Media…not sure if the networks would provide broadcast time, though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
America is DUE: It’s been 150 years since we forced out the Democrat-Progressive Slave Traders for PERSONAL LIBERTY.
Sundance: Wow.
Purely-altruistic MAGA motives to DO GOOD without retribution.
Phenomenal timing – amazing insight – elegant simplicity.
Just the breath of fresh air we Treepers needed.
Can you FEEL the blood pressure easing off everyone?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That epic breath of fresh air is intoxicating!
I feel that Trump is starting to catch on with leadership-by-example that others can follow with success.
Personal example:
Just “took the lumps out” for a person who acted with greed and even malice, but lost.
He didn’t deserve it, and taking the lumps out comes at some personal expense, but you can actually see and feel it working to thaw if not reopen relationships.
Personal insight: When you take the lumps out, it’s incredibly hard for the recipient to feel continued enmity or act in retribution without “SEARING in their minds that they are EVIL”.
He’s right folks.
👍
Due to age and possible dementia and/or PTSD, someone of influence needs to call for McCain to be removed from office until a thorough medical check-up proves he mentally fit. The same goes for Maxine Waters.
LikeLiked by 12 people
So disappointed in the majority of House and Senate Republicans.
NO support for their President.
PDJT needs to call them all to a “Come to Jesus” meeting and tell them to get with the program, since he can be their best friend…. or their worst enemy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are you disappointed? There’s no difference between a “Democrat” and “Republican”. They’re all globalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Congress cares about what Trump says. They are Uniparty traitors.
They need a come to Jesus moment at the hands of the voters.
Sitting home ain’t going to cut it anymore. They need to fear us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The thing that galls me about the Flynn investigation is that they cleared him, but kept investigating. We need some mechanism that allows law enforcement to prosecute other crimes that are discovered during an investigation, but we also need protection from retaliatory fishing investigations. And we need protection from the abuse of the investigation to create crimes.
Outright lying to the FBI is one thing, remembering differently than another witness is not lying, yet it gets prosecuted.
Do prosecutors get penalized if they come up empty handed? Should a different investigation be opened if the original investigation turns up evidence of different crimes?
And how much real evidence did they turn up on Flynn, if the grand jury is fishing for evidence with subpoenas?
So many of these abusive investigations revolve around Comey. Flynn, Libby, Stewart. (Comey selected Fitzgerald to go after the White House and improperly withdrew supervision, giving Fitzgerald carte blanche.)
Unfortunately, Trump worrying about prosecutorial abuse of Flynn would also be portrayed as obstruction of justice.
I can’t imagine that Trump does not have even gas passing recorded in that White House. Trump likely told Melania not to bother moving in until after Operation Destroy DhimmiRats and RepubDhimmis has completed. The carpets will have to be replaced from the Dhimmi tears, etc.
Trump is feeding the rope and the fools keep wrapping it around their necks thinking how smart they are. It will be wonderful watching what will happen when the time is right. Lot of ‘Yes Sir Mr. President, whatever you want’ will happen after a few examples.
Just as and example, does anyone really think Trump is so clueless and inept to think Trump would give Comey anything to impeach him on? (eye roll at this point). No. This is an example of giving Comey rope (and Trump warned Comey too), and Comey did three wraps around his neck. Shows that crooks in the end are really stupid.
Just one more point, I just have to say it, evil must be dumber than rocks or think God does not exist, which is worse. Comey, Clintons, Bush’s, etc. are in direct competition with the stupidity of rocks. I don’t even pity them, it would be a waste.
The more the uniparty sabotages Pres. Trump, the more I HATE them. They did nothing to stop Obama’s crimes but want to destroy Pres. Trump over a made up memo. That makes me livid! This is like a broken record. Make up something about Pres. Trump that is suppose to be scandalous, feign fake over reaction to said misconduct, rinse and repeat. Shame on the republican party for being in collusion with these traitors. Shame, shame on them! They are nothing without voters. Their globalist donors won’t give them money when they no longer have power. Go after the president and they will lose bigly. The democrats are already done next year. Like I’ve said before, people can take crazy just not insane.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dem. Rep. Green calls for impeachment on house floor! Fox news! Apparently there is also a website to impeach the President.
I’m not very good at embedding or whatever you call it.
Okay……..
Big whoop. They’ve been doing that all day long today.
kp3ace: nothing personal but I’m glad you can’t embed those videos. We don’t need more lies and acts of derangement on this web site. Dems are nuts and congress is their asylum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t resist …
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are not just attacking Trump, but his voters. And they all may soon regret it.
Trump voters understand what is going on here. Trump declared he would “drain the swamp”; the swamp is fighting back.
There is no substance to the claims against him. There is no evidence Trump colluded with Russia. There is no evidence he compromised national security in sharing terror intelligence with Russia — as Obama had done. And the idea that he obstructed justice in talking with former FBI director James Comey is demonstrably untrue.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/17/in-impeachment-talk-washington-establishment-declares-war-on-trump-voters/
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is very dangerous, Mueller. who in the hell appointed him???
Special Report on NBC Robert Mueller named Special Council to oversee Russia Investigation.
Every day…..it will never end.
Is Soros trying to tank the dollar by ginning up impeachment fever? Stock Market down nearly 400 points.
That’s a meme floating around the internets today.
Remember, Soros tanked the pound sterling in 1992.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Soros was too busy buying off the election of the next DA of Philadelphia last night.
Those running this coordinated dirty tricks campaign don’t care about Trump’s motives or lack or corruption; they want to stop his political agenda at all costs. Trump is being attacked not necessarily to knock him out, but to undermine his ability to pass his reform and economic growth agendas, prevent appointment of conservative judges and SC justices, and above all prevent prosecution of the Clintons. We are witnessing exactly the type of destabilization operation US spooks run against foreign governments — need we look further than Brennan and Clapper?
Putin sees the disarray caused by this fake news deluge, and has to laugh. The Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans could not possibly do more to make the US appear disunited and vulnerable, than display a disloyal, utterly unreliable intel community attacking the chief executive via a corrupt media. Nothing could make foreign leaders less likely to deal favorably with the US. That the UniParty cares about “the Russians” is a total sham. Nothing could do more to scare investors, prevent economic growth, and thwart a pro-American agenda than what these swine are doing. Will we let this criminal conspiracy steal our government? I say no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact that “There’s no self-interest, benefit or self-advancement within President Trump’s objective” must royally p-o his opposition.
When can we start counting coup? Every day we see the haters of our country (and Trump) pushing blatant lies and unprovable deeds. I haven’t seen anyone get taken to the woodshed in any meaningful way. Push back hard a few times and maybe these folks will think twice next time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They won’t. Complete eradication is the only solution. In what way that is achieved is the only thing in question.
(Trying different browser – see if it helps any to getting out of moderation.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Andi…as I’ve said before, your moderation has nothing to do with the browser your’re using. It more than likely has everything to do with your email addy and how it is relating to certain letters and/or words on our blacklist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need one more…..Bill on the other side of her with “I’m Married to Stupid”. Make it a trifecta!!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
😜
Ya think, Ingraham?
She kindly calls it “resistance.” Sabotage is more like it.
OK…another late day bombshell. DOJ appoints Robert Mueller (Former FBI Director) as Special Prosecutor to oversee the investigation on Russian Election Interference.
Get your Popcorn….things are going to get real interesting.
Certainly, not a boring first 120 days of this Administration….Phew!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the best website there is. Very happy that I discovered it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, this could be interesting. I hope the Mueller guy is decent. Wikipedia says he worked for Bush and Obama…brings hope he’s non-partisan. The memo says nothing about PDJT; it is neutral as to whom will be investigated. That leaves Hillary, Obama and the DNC, not to mention Bernie, open for investigation 🙂
Whoops, it does mention DJT, but it doesn’t say the investigation will be exclusive to him. Clearly I got too excited and didn’t read the fine print.
If he signed the order, feel better that there is nothing to find. Past time for POTUS to go after these people, and fire eveyone he can leftover from previous administrationS in the WH
I wrote a public email to Paul Ryan because I do not live in his district. Had to spend a minute signing up, but it is quick and free. http://www.fastnote.com/paul-ryan
Thing is, a lot of the comments I read were telling him to quit allowing President Trump to get away with ruining our country and constitution. They were asking for more investigations.
We could use more pro Trump comments, and agree check marks on the pro comments, on the site. Don’t want Ryan and others to think that the majority are buying into the media garbage.
So is the Mueller appointment a good thing or a bad thing?
If the MSM attacks him, it’s a good thing. If they cheer him, you know he is a part of their plan to bring down our POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is definitely part of the establishment!
W,
I just read this post on ZH. We have to dig for accuracy.
sgt_doom May 17, 2017 6:19 PM
NOW, we are really talking Deep State: Mueller is the grandnephew of Richard Bissell, the fired CIA director of plans — fired by President Kennedy before his assassination. Mueller’s wife’s maiden name is Cabell: another CIA deputy director fired by President Kennedy was Gen. Cabell, whose brother Earl Cabell was mayor of Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963!
And Mueller’s family wealth comes from his mother’s side, the Truesdale side of the family: something to do with helping out blowing up competitors’ refineries for the Rockefeller family and being awarded with a railroad?
And Mueller was appointed chief of the criminal division of the DOJ under President Geo. H.W. Bush when the BCCI investigation began getting closer to the presidency – – covered on the the chief enforcement officer side at Treasury by having John Walker, cousin to the Bush-Walker family, of course, in that position. And it was Judge John Walker who would later have clerking for him James Comey, future director of the FBI!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Donald J. Trump vs. the Repulsicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keen students of history can see what Trump’s grand strategy is – and that is absolute power.
Hear me out. I support Trump. But we need to be honest – these are the dying days of the Republic as we know it. We should understand & interpret the current events in that context.
The system is so corrupt and broken. We see this 24/7 now. More than root and branch reform is needed. I’d love to see this happen with the current constitutional structure and rules, but I’m sorry – the current machine guarantees further decay.
Trump is the man sent to usher in the change to a new system. Much like Caesar was for Rome.
We know he has a plan to MAGA. Under Trump, the USA could definitely soar to amazing new heights. He is a true patriot. People can also see that the economy is already recovering fast. They see that Trump is being held back by unpatriotic, corrupt scum.
Trump has the support of the military and the people (excluding the elites). However, the last holdouts are the Congress & media proxies of the Dems.
This is what I think is happening/will happen:
1. His plan will be to purge the current Congress and to replace them with effective representatives (his people). In his view, the majority of Dems and GOP reps are parasites and must be replaced.
2. He will then leave the structures of power in place (eg Senate, House, courts & elections), but will control them. The Constitution will remain but be amended to reflect the new system.
Yes – a form of dictatorship is coming. But more benevolent than cruel.
I’m not sure that’s a bad thing, either. For a temporary period. There’s the rub, of course.
This will be an ugly time, mainly for Trump’s enemies. Also a scary time of change. But look at what’s hapoening. What choice do we honestly have?
Just my take on what’s happening & Trump’s thinking, long term.
If anyone I know visits this site I will make sure they know, I don’t know you, and I don’t approve of anything you say. If you’re a troll … you are the King of the Trolls.
I’m a regular visitor to the site. It’s the most open space on the web for Trump supporters. Sundance is opening our eyes 24/7.
If you disagree with my position, that’s fine. But argue your case. I’ve argued mine.
You think the USA is immune from major disruptive events as I described? It was formed by a massive disruptive event. You think more can’t come in the future?
Sure, I’d prefer to see a continuation of the current system. It would be great to see Trump unleash ObamaGate, take down Clinton and destroy the corruption that has taken hold of Washington DC. Tell me honestly, though – do you think that’s possible, based on what we are seeing? Or do you think it more likely they’ll eat him alive?
Sure I’d like to persuade myself that an imperfect Democratic Republic is better than any alternative. But ask yourself – is a Uniparty a true democracy? Does your vote ever translate into meaningful outcomes these days? If we don’t have a democracy any more (I don’t think we do) then what system do we use to replace or restore it?
Sure I’d like to persuade myself that while it is bad now, it will improve (swings and roundabouts). But honestly – do you think that, given what we are learning daily? Or is it more accurate to say that we are in terminal decline as a democracy? I can’t recall things ever being so bad.
A more fundamental question – what does ‘America’ mean to you? Would you say what we are seeing now is ‘America’? Would you like to see MAGA – America restored? And are you willing to trust one man to do just that?
Or at the end of the day, are you willing to throw Trump under the bus to preserve the status quo.
Your choice.
These are legitimate questions, so I’d prefer to hear arguments rather than abuse.
I guess I just have a much higher opinion of President Trump than you do. I believe he will save the day by working within the system and improving it to boot. I think you have given up hope. If President Trump can turn the direction of the Supreme Court around and with the States help, release the grip of the teachers unions on education, this country will swing back to the right for the long term. I believe the power of the MSM will be diluted even further than it is with the continued influence of the internet. I don’t want to live in Clinton’s Socialist America, or Jim Peters Nationalist America. There’s too much of a chance a well disguised RINO would take the reins. Who would decide the succession? I want to live in a United States of America where 50 years from now, the good folks on the Conservative Treehouse Channel routinely argue whether Abraham Lincoln or Donald Trump was the most beloved president and everyone will agree that his likeness on Mount Rushmore captured him perfectly.
Good news about Mueller, hope tomorrow we hear that Sessions and Nunes are un-recusing themselves. Also puts an end to the kabuki theater hearings. Now, let’s hear about a special prosecutor for the Clinton matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Can sessions now do that?
Remember, TRUMP is OUR CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT….that pissed ’em all off.
We’ve got to have his back folks. Pressure on your elected reps NOW!
Thank you, Sundance!
You should’ve heard John McCullogh on WDTK in Detroit just now. He was on a tear and promised to help primary Amash.
These idiots have no idea what’s coming.
Waiting with bated breath for the president’s counterpunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Annie: you assume that we all know who is John McCullogh or Amash.
For those of us who don’t, could you please expand? Thank you.
Sorry, Bert. He comes in after Hannity at 6 in Detroit on the radio. He ripped into Rep. Justin Amash – R, for suggesting Trump might be impeached.
Amash is a never Trumper who dwells in the bowels of the swamp.
Sessions has NOT recused himself concerning any investigation regarding Hillary. It’s time for Jeff Sessions to appoint a Special Counsel for Hillary’s crimes. it’s time for Trump to now declassify ALL possible information concerning Comey, Hillary and Obama and their crimes. Let the American people be the judge and jury. We don’t require a Special Counsel. We just need the facts and the evidence.
So, with the newly appointed “special counsel” focusing on all things Muh Russia, it sets a precedent for special counsel on all things Hildabeast, no?
And if that is correct, then all documents to be declassified concerning Muh Russia sets precedent for declassification of all documents on Hildabeast.
Well played, Mr. Rosenstein, well played 👍
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
can’t wait for the moment when The Lion shows the house cats why he is The Lion.
Bigly.
#ISTANDWITHPRESIDENTTRUMP
Playing right into their hands, love it!
This article? Like a breath of fresh air. Massive repeated many thanks!
All day long I’ve been thinking a lot of the same things you are. This is war. I love President Trump,and he loves us. We may not have the trillions, (but I bet collectively we can come up with a tidy sum to get this ball rolling. There are a lot of us out here, and we are tired to death of all the negativity. I quit cable a long time ago, quit the local newspaper when they endorsed Obama in 08, ( miss having a paper to read in the morning, now I read TCTH early every morning, better for me). Never buy from Amazon, don’t have much money, work all day so can’t devote much of time to a worthy cause, But I’m in!
We’ve got to do something, this has gone on too long. We can not let them win, our beloved country is sunk if they do.
Just now reading this, another brilliant and insightful analysis by our own Sundance. Great work, as always.
I THINK IT MAY BE TIME TO SEND POTUS….A POSTCARD…saying keep fighting and WE stand….behind HIM!!~!!…on MAY 20.20107..Armed Forces DAY….
POTUS TRUMP
1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW,
Washington, DC 20500
Damn brilliant observation. I think It’s why the left loathe him so badly, as deep down they know this, and so they literally believe the worst they can collectively imagine about him (prison camps, Hitler, etc.) And reinforce it amongst themselves like some mutating hate virus.
