President Trump Comprehensively Understands Who and What is the Opposition…

President Trump understands what lies at the heart of the opposition. DO YOU?
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national industry and economic elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The ‘America First’ Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. President Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions the exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
If you can see the ramifications and grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump. Again, President Trump knows. WATCH:
All of these media efforts are intended to stop this agenda from happening. There are trillions of dollars at stake. President Trump will not let corporatist opposition and media block his goal. Politics might be downstream from pop culture, but pop culture is downstream from Economics. It’s always the economics stupid.
Trump is what the kids called “Based”… not to be confused with “Biased”, and very similar to the affliction that “Based” Jeff Sessions has.
When Donald Trump wakes up the morning, he sees a Super Model who he loves and loves him before anything else. Then he sees luxury that’s unsurpassed on earth, in whatever building he’s staying at… which he usually owns (with the exception of the White House). He’s almost immediately in contact with his family, whom all love and respect him, and he them.
His pastor as a child was Norman Vincent Peale, the famous motivational speaker. Everyone in Trump’s world, family or friend, are positive to a fault… He has no financial wants; he doesn’t crave anymore love than he already has abundantly pouring out from his family. He’s well educated, and well respected by millions of people…. He has almost 100% name recognition… WORLD WIDE.
When a man like that has bounty like that; he does’t really concern himself with what a gnat who works for the NY Times says; sure he’ll call them out, and tell everybody how unfair they are… but he’ll never allow it to change what he is and what he wants to accomplish… because his BASE is so solid. Nothing outside of his base can affect him…. he’s the most Based man on earth. (link)
Excellent point summed up perfectly Sundance. If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to o fear.
Pres Trump now has a ceremonial sword presented by the Coast Guard and he just used it.
http://ijr.com/2017/05/875270-dhs-chief-leans-mutters-6-words-trump-didnt-realize-mic-hot/
The newspaper “script writers” are gnats, the President will use his ceremonial sword to cut the strings of their puppet masters. Go GET ‘EM POTUS.
“I’ll be forced to issue Lavrov a reprimand because he did not share these secrets. Neither with me nor with representatives of Russian intelligence services. It was very bad of him.” – Vladimir Putin joking during a press conference today 5/27/27.
Today 5/17/17
Thanks, Vespucci! I’m developing a real appreciation of the Russian dry sense of humor after Lavrov’s takedown of Andrea Mitchell when she screamed at him that Comey had been fired … “He was fired?! You’re kidding! You’re kidding!!” in that great heavy Russian accent. Hilarious. He thinks she’s a rude fool, so he scores points in my book.
Touche
I used to believe that. Until George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson, and the 6 Baltimore cops.
All found innocent!
But their lives ruined nevertheless. Mark Steyn says “It’s the process, not the result”. It is lawfare. Taking a case to the Supreme court to get justice takes hundreds of thousands of dollars which few can afford. Which is why the Dems have been stacking the lower courts.
An extremely rare misstatement from you, fle. Under American law, no one is “found innocent”. In the US one can only be found “guilty” or “not guilty”, because we are PRESUMED to be innocent, unless or until proven not to be.
Invisible Mikey you are absolutely correct! Thanks!
You are so right so often, it was bound to happen eventually 😀
Were these people really presumed to be innocent?
No, they weren’t. They were presumed to be guilty from the get go.
Amen to that.
Yes thank you sundance.
I wandered over to Breitbart for some troll bashing earlier.
Yikes.
Afterwards I had to go outside and take a walk among our evergreen and aspen trees and our alfalfa fields.
I took a good look up at the beautiful snow topped mountains.
I came inside and looked at the pictures of my kids and grand children.
I looked at the black and white photos of my ancestors in their old fashioned clothes on my walls.
And my heart and mind and soul was back in the right place.
I am ready for battle.
I hope all you Treepers out there have something that helps you find your battle heart and soul.
Lets Make America Great Again!
Now we need to be even stronger for Trump and all the deplorables.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good idea ConservativeinAZ.
The Deplorables in Az really have their work cut dealing with McCain.
Good Luck!
I went over there as well and read the Lieberman story. I then sent an email to the Whitehouse (President Trump) encouraging him not to choose either Lieberman or McCabe and then I tried to enter a comment encouraging others to send a message to President Trump requesting the same and gave them the contact link to the White House and I got some message that said API was updating (or something like that) and my message could not go through. I waited about 10 minutes and then went back to find the Lieberman story and I couldn’t find it.
That was so weird, like Breitbart didn’t want me sending the link encouraging people to contact the WH and ask that Lieberman/McCabe not be selected to head the FBI.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting?!
Some of the Breitbart articles are Trump positive but not too many.
Quite a few of the posters are Trump supporters but the trolls can be really nasty.
I have to pace myself.
I find some of the activities of the tools over there very tiring, most of the time I refuse to engage and just block the idiots. Occasionally I forget and just say what I am thinking. much prefer the atmosphere over here.
Darn autocorrect, trolls is what I was trying to say.
I met Lieberman, and heard of many of his exploits in Connecticut politics. What a disgusting little man. I will certainly write.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please don’t put the trust you put into the CTH on Breitbart. They are at best shaky.
Seldom is there a publication of BB that I can read without coming across one or two stories from some liberal college professor, Shumer, Pocahontas, or the like, bashing Trump.
They are becoming much like FOX–trying to appear conservative–just not really ever getting there.
CC,
I so miss walking through the aspen groves in my native state. Thank you for the unexpected memory and welcome visual. I can only hope that all other Treepers can fall back into a memory of solace such as you gave me and relax into it. After that, smile a little, and get back into the fight!
MAGA BABY!!
Reporting for duty, ColaradoChloe! Sundance girds me for battle EVERYDAY and our beloved Treepers have me giggling and LAUGHING OUT LOUD in the face of death! This web-site and the humor and wisdom of yourself and others who comment here have me ready to follow our President or any member of his cabinet into HELL itself! GRRRRRRR!
I say we START with prayer! LOTS of it! CONTINUING prayer! Many here have NOT stopped praying for this administration. Pray without CEASING! And then we organize to give LOUD voice to our prayers to make sure that ALL elected representatives at EVERY level (municipal, state & fed) hear us very CLEARLY: YOU’D BETTER SUPPORT OUR PRESIDENT!!
And then we give of ourselves and of our resources to every worthwhile organization that supports our freedom: the NRA, maybe Pam & Robert’s AFDI, our Police Benevolence organizations, selected Church organizations – you NAME it – they NEED us and they need our prayers!
And we continue praying and TEACHING and REBUKING the globalist lies and we engage our friends and our neighbors and we KEEP THIS MOVEMENT ALIVE IN SPITE of the falsehoods of the media! We HOUND the media sponsors and ENSURE they know their products will become worthless if they refuse to reign in their lackeys in the media.
PRAY! ORGANIZE! OUT-WORK THE DEVIL! PRESSURE THE ELECTED REPS! PRESSURE THE SPONSORS! RINSE AND REPEAT! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!
Oh, YEAH! AND DON’T FORGET TO SUPPORT SUNDANCE AND THE CTH!
Your thoughts, Coloradochloe, struck my soul. I too and more are ready for the good battle.
Thank you.
Touche
The skunk is the very embodiment of the Democrats. Simply perfect. We have been waiting a long time while they eat our dinner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ain’t That the Truth!
Excellent…I dont like the fact a special counsel was appointed necessarily, especially considering what went on with Crooked Clinton, but the dirty cop Comey is not in charge anymore and he definetly didn’t like President Trump…He was the leaker of much of this ….
There should be no reason for the President to pay heed to anymore Muh Russia now…They got what they wanted and President Trump is innocent and will be proven innocent…and oh yeah…Comey is gone…
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the past four hours 94 articles in the domestic and international press show the media narrative has shifted from the (anti) Trump/ Russia collusion narrative to the Special Counsel appointment and GOP Rep McCarthy’s stupid comment made in 2016 caught on tape allegedly joking that Mr Trump was paying off Putin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They had to appoint special counsel, the idiotic socialists would never stop screaming for it. In the end we will win and bigly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Dems will just turn their wrath upon the Special Prosecutor if they don’t get Trump’s head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Special “Council”. No prosecutor here. No known crimes to prosecute.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Counsel. You’re welcome.
He can prosecute
Well now I know what “based” means. Been seeing that word a lot lately and never got ’round to looking it up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Based = strong, unwavering foundation; say what you mean, mean what you say, Truth, honesty, integrity, whole, i.e. America First and mean it.
Reddit.com/r/the_donald
posters use based frequently to describe Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is:
In possession of a FUNCTIONING Moral Compass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL, I think there are multiple meanings depending on which subculture one travels in. But the definition given here is more than adequate.
LOL, I think there are multiple meanings depending on which subculture one travels in. But the definition given here is more than adequate.
For example:
“Golly, WordPress keeps double-posting every damn thing I comment on! Is WordPress based?”
“No, Claygate. WordPress is not based. Not at all.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snort! Having the same problem with WP. I make a post, it doesn’t show up and takes me to the top of the page. I make the same post again, and both show up.
Thanks for your outstanding brilliance, Sundance.
It’s greatly appreciated in this age of deceit
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry, it’s not just the economics. If another Obama comes into power in eight years, Trump’s entire economic revampment will be undone. As if it never happened. The crucial challenge is exposing, discrediting and neutering the Left. Only this will matter to the ages, to America’s and even the world’s future.
LikeLiked by 10 people
But eight years of a successful Trump would diminish the chances of another zero type getting elected.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Democrats are not a viable party, nor do I think they will be after two terms of Trump. They have no way to attract a Trump voter. Their only way to win will be to increase turnout of childrens and fraud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Supposedly generation z, the ones that will vote in 2020, are the most conservative in generations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. If people don’t believe it, go talk to some of them. They’re smart, and their cynical nature doesn’t let any of the typical Democrat playbook stuff work on them. They don’t see themselves as victims, and have judged the last 20-25 years of American Politics to be LACKING.
The democrats are a party in name only. The media is the real opposition. Elected democrats are the media’s front office staff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Rats are going to start scurrying. Last week, we found out ‘ol Burr’s sidekick Mark Warner sure lined his own pockets on Russia:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-anti-trump-senator-mark-warner-made-6-million-2012-russian-tech-business/
Our Congress is like an infected, necrotizing pile of flesh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left just lost big time today. They wanted to impeach Pres. Trump this summer and all they got is a Special Councilor, who will be a pain in the butt, but won’t be able to impeach the President. Congress and the Republicans will sit on their hands on the subject of impeachment for at least 2 years. They weren’t going to impeach and risk a recession. It is the economy as usual.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If at the end of 4 or 8 years the Dims ever get power again. To quote the hag – We will all hang.”
Second time I posted this today.
I pray you all take heed.
What we need is a 3rd party. Until then we have to dance with the gope the same as PDJT. Only time will allow us and our President to fix this mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We cannot ever let the Democrats win again.
That party is too dangerous. They’ve really proved that over the past year.
And the MSM will support them no matter what they do. The MSM has proved that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By “too dangerous”, I mean that they do not believe in Democracy, clearly. So the sky’s the limit with them, and the MSM will support them in subverting the Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, per Sundance’s article, it’s really the multinational corporations pulling the strings, so therefore the MSM (that thinks they have the power to get someone elected without vetting…Obama…and the power to bring down an elected President…Trump) are really VERY disposable little worker bees to service their master,,,the multinational corporations. What pathetic fools.
LikeLike
NO 3rd Party.
It could NEVER beat the Uniparty, which would unite to kill it.
Kick the RINOs out of OUR Party: ALL of them.
Dump the Politicians. Keep the People.
We lose a few hundred votes. We gain a future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What ever destroys the UniParty I will take.
Agreed. The R party is OURS now. The never-Trumpers can go find a “conservative” party. We must clean out the GOP with patriotic pro-American PDJT supporters. The obstructionists have used up their probationary period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must respectfully disagree. NO 3rd party.
Recall how Ross Perot’s 3rd party split the Republican vote that led to Democrat Clinton. Teddy Roosevelt’s 3rd party split the Republican vote and led to Democrat Wilson. Indeed, it is an old tool that has been discussed extensively on this site to help the Establishment elect whom they want to elect (Jeb Bush and recently 11 Republicans running for Tom Price’s seat). The chances of a 3rd party defeating both the Democrats and GOP are very low.
Instead, we must find a way for us to TAKE OVER the GOP. The question is, how?
We have inklings that Trump and Team already have been searching for and grooming GOP candidates to primary RINOs. Hope it’s true; hope it works; and hope people are wise enough to support Trump’s picks over GOPe’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We OWN the GOP. Do not donate ANOTHER dime to the GOP, because most of the problem is that our money goes to support incumbents – just like they spent it on RINOs instead of on PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is making infrastructural changes, he changing the way business is done, where capital and manufacturing giants plant their wealth.
The Mexico boarder wall will not be removed when a new president takes the helm.
The relationships with China and Egypt will hold.
President Trump will create a new workd vision that many western and even eastern countries will find helpful. His war is with the exfiltration of America wealth by multinational corps and banks who are sucking the people’s labor dry (in all countries, not just the USA).
Do not think that President Trump has not already made arrangements for who will be his successor, good or bad. Trump is a buy and hold man. What ever he invests his personal time, capital, name on, he does it for the Loooooong term. He is not a flipper, get rich quick schemer. He is the built is right, strong and able to withstand extreme conditions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If we don’t start leveling the playing field as far as the News goes and work on schools…you are correct. It will be a matter of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hah.
It has been in a decline for years…because so many of us have been boycotting their horrible movies.
Hollywood blamed their decreasing bottom line on “the economy”.
But their shrill anti-Trumpism has caused even more people to boycott them.
As the economy continues to improve…they will no longer be able to blame it on “the economy”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ABC just screwed the pooch by canceling Tim Allen’s show Last Man Standing. Lot’s of pushback. Sign this petition at Change.org
https://www.change.org/p/abc-network-save-tim-allen-s-show-last-man-standing?utm_medium=email&utm_source=notification&utm_campaign=petition_signer_receipt_ctrl
LikeLiked by 1 person
Needs to in my opinion. Some of them have gone “over the top VILE” with it. One thing to create jokes, and make fun…..what some have done is total disrespect for the Office of the Presidency!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should have also added his family as well.
LikeLike
SD,
MIB doesn’t have the same impact it used to. Unless you hang out here, eh?
MAGA good friend
Great post, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Read this account by someone at the hospital where Seth Rich died.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Take this with a grain of salt!!!!!
Lots of LARPing going on in /pol/ today….
LARP = “live action role playing”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance! While we continue to pray for our great President, we also pray for you and yours. Your insight, illumination & inspiration is unparalleled and cuts through all of the noise with a steely blade. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This is why we are so lucky to have a lyric American leader running our nation. He has also selected the most dynamic team of real people– I am so impressed by each one All the way through. Sonny Perdue is making his mark, Ryan Zinke, Wilbur Ross, TRex, every single one of them. Look at what they do each week- housing, schools, VA, budget, trade, security and defense, our precious military, and more.
TPresident Trump has this. Drop him a note of support as he goes off on his foreign trip. There will be noise in the media here, as Sundance forewarned. But remember that our President is ready to drain the swamp. I believe it is so Arkancides, Seth Rich, Scalia and others would not be forgotten.
God bless our nation, and let us hope and pray that the cold hearts of the enemy warm with the approach of summer, and our fearless leader.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, Trump seems quite on top of things. I’ve been duly impressed so far.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never. Doubt. Trump.
This Man Deserves Our Loyalty, for taking on the Entire GlobalCommieProg Cabal.
We should Not expect him to be Perfect.
We Should expect him to be Trump.
For anyone that don’t know what that can mean, Google Trump.
What cha see, is what cha get.
He has been Consistent his Whole Life.
Like any human, he Has changed his mind at times.
But President Trump, is the Best, maybe ever, example of an American.
American First!
Press ON! President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are protesting the KOCHS event whose boy Justin Amash wants Trump impeached just like Rubio and Curbello. I have had enough we need to help Trump as much as we can
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Orlando on the 26th of this month. We need to help him. See if you can come or know people in florida
Biggest issue facing many Congress critters :
Fact that CIA / NSA whistle-blower Dennis Montgomery was granted Immunity by the FBI in about 2013 or 14 ( Attorney Klayman presented him to DC judge Royse Lamberth) by Comey himself, in presence of FBI counsel Baker , and 2 FBI AGENTS. 46 Megan hard drives of data proving the Obama regime spied on over 150, 000 people, including Supreme Ct. , senators, Congress , Trump and over 100 associates , othet judges etc. Hard Proof. It is all part of the Arpaio testimony in Arizona case. Montgomery was REJECTED by about 13 government people and agencies including Sen. Grassley , gang of 8 members, and more. The whole of the government during the reign of Dictator Obama was intimidated and they REFUSED TO ACCEPT actual proof of spying. See Larry Klayman articles. Comey sat on the spying proof. 1 of many cover ups he was coerced into. Sad. True.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve also noticed he hires many who are old and wise, and maybe toward the end of their life. I say that lovingly and because I believe that as we age, our perception of why we are alive changes. We no longer care about trivial “he said she said” crap.
It is also my opinion that these wise men now the risk and are willing to take it to leave a good mark in the world that gave them so much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very nicely put, Mz Molly Anna. I agree with you about this. I am of retirement age and I can definitely relate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point Mz Molly. And all don’t need the cash or the power. They are not able to be bought. With age comes wisdom.
LikeLike
All Special Counsel Mueller needs is ONE reference to Russia in those records, and he triggers pulling the thread on the entire cabal – BEYOND RUSSIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some aspects of the Persona of Robert Mueller
He never compromise himself and he pursue his goals with persistence and dedication. He is very cool, detached and objective, he can be counted on — in situations that are inherently stressful or full of tension — not to lose his self- control.
He is very thorough and efficient, and his first reaction to any situation is to try to organize, classify and analyze everything!
Very careful and systematic, and he pay great attention to details. He dislike abstractions, preferring whatever is practical, useful and demonstrable.
He enjoys being dutiful and carrying out responsibilities. He gladly take on the little tasks that others seem to want to avoid.
~~~~~~~~~
It seems to me nothing will go by his counseling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m curious on context: Have you worked with, for or nearby?
TRUMp is honest, it’s easy to remember the truth, he’s relentless, he’s cagey super street smart and is known to carry a pocket recording device, who wouldn’t if you had a target on your back for 50 years, he never quits and always wins, you watch , he will hook the hookers, he’s the nuclear atom bomb of truth that will take the democrats down to levels unseen or unheard of, snowflakes can’t handle the heat or the truth!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump!
The Atomic Sledgehammer of TRUTH!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The press are going to lose their collective minds from this day forward because everyone from the WH will have the following response when Muh Russia and all its tentacles are asked, “Sorry I can’t talk about it because there is a special counselor doing an ongoing investigation”. These morons truly don’t realize what is about to slap them across their face.
Democrats are also screwed because Tucker shared the following on his show:
“Maxine Waters dream just went down the tubes as there can’t be an impeachment if a special consular investigation is simultaneously happening.”
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 16 people
They wanna talk about obstruction of justice. They can’t derail the investigation now or it will be the biggest obstruction of justice, the biggest travesty of justice in history. And in the end, all reasons to impeach will disappear.
Impeachment odds just went down to 0 (or stayed at 0 depending on your perspective).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Anything times zero will always equal zero!
That’s not strictly true for sufficiently large values of zero, fleporeblog.
Look how much the Dims get out of stories by the YSM about absolutely nothing.
Sometimes I have trouble determining if I’m watching a Seinfeld re-run or the evening news. Both are shows about nothing, so I’m sure you’ll understand my confusion ;o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waters’ dreams went down the tube a long time ago. We don’t need term limits, we need age limits and competency tests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And mirrors; the mirror test. If they can’t fog a mirror, they are no longer permitted to serve in Congress. (They can still vote, though.)
But Looney Pelosi, who obviously caught on quickly how they’ve been played, immediately protested that Mueller isn’t “really independent.” Sorry, you lose (AGAIN), Nancy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment by Ron on an earlier post …. Sundance noticed and liked it so much it was incorporated into this post. I liked it too Ron, based as you are.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. Excellent comment by Ron
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awwww. Thank you. Keep reading… I got a million of ’em.
And Trump will when in the end. Why? Because he is ten times smarter than these swamp guzzlers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think about it this is terrifying
LikeLiked by 1 person
It IS Terrifying… but let me ask you; do you think Ted Cruz could have overcame whatever they threw at him? How about Jebbie? Or even a good man like Dr. Carson?
Who would you rather have fighting *THIS* fight, than Donald J. Trump? He fights dirty. He fights mean… and damn it, he WINS.
Yes! He’s the most based man on earth. Love that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Based sounds a lot like what we used to call grounded. That kind of grounded meant you were practical and saw reality clearly because you had a good, loving family and lots of support from relatives and friends. No lies, no subterfuge, no pathologies, no gaslighting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes! I was puzzled at first when I saw that on Reddit’s The_Donald site, but I eventually caught on.
It is exactly what it means. Thanks for explaining it so well!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. I think the ‘base’ probably came from video games, ‘returning to your home base’, etc.
Ultimately, the most important thing is it means nothing outside of your base can harm you. So Trump can call out people by name, and they can’t get him back because his base is so strong. Other people call it “Screw You Money” (I cleaned that one up). Part of it is the financial aspect in Trump’s case, he cannot be bribed into doing something he doesn’t want to do, because he doesn’t need the money and his family doesn’t either.
LikeLike
Is that a giant glass of liberal tears she is drinking??!!
Super size it after today. 😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pam, thank you for these tweets from Diamond & Silk. I don’t do Twipper or Faceplant but if you have a way to contact these ladies, please tell them they are loved over here on CTH. THANKS, again! MAGA!
Both. Based.
I sit here, imagining an infinite amount of people who get up in the morning, look in the mirror, and concern their mind with a zit in the wrong place.
They ready for work, believing every word spoken to them by all their electronic devices, with no consequence of anybody’s state or crisis, just that dam zit that nobody will ever notice.
Go to lunch and bitch voraciously about how cold their food is, yet not a thought about news they read by a familiar “journalist confidant” who states an outlandish lie that fits their indoctrination.
A lie that could destroy a country, that affords them the freedom to just worry about that dam zit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a President who volunteers his time to help his country and his people. The swamp dwellers could not hate him more for that, but we love him loyally for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
soon…..at a time of his choosing…..our leader….our President……a Lion among noisy alley cats….will roar!!!!!
LikeLike
Judge Jeanine was imploring Trump in her interview with him to seek Special Council. She said it was hard to prove a negative and that it was the best way forward for him. It looks like he listened to her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people are angry. Check out the comments at Breitbart.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/17/in-impeachment-talk-washington-establishment-declares-war-on-trump-voters/
BB crashed for a few minutes.
Also watch Diamond and Silk tonight.
I read that post and I thought, how refreshingly updated and well suited an explanation for a citizen driven America first president! Yes a lifetime of accomplishments because he had a solid foundation and the right aptitude to build on it.
Family, faith, love, and honor in abundance.
He chose to be our warrior and I am grateful for it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
W I N N I N G
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t poke the bear. ROAARRR!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Huh!?! So Globalism = Socialism
{{{BOOM}}} My mind is blown…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its the conduit, but not the endgame. First make everyone equally miserable then become some e.u. style globalist fascist nwo. And kill millions in the process. I still wonder who thinks theyll be on top of that heap. Talk about game of thrones. Lets see it doesnt ever happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll just leave this here💖💕
Thanks, AGC. I LOVE Chris Tomlin! Great song.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A thread/post like this is especially helpful, since it formulates & defends a thesis aboout an issue Trump supporters diverge on. I ‘suffer’ from the trait of being philosophical & empirical so seeing at least 2 sides of a thing gives me a fuzzy feeling…
Some conservatives – whose support & even loyalty to Trump I personally DO NOT doubt – often raise the issue whether Trump fully understands his opposition, if he’s on a learning curve, etc. Rush or Laura, eg.
2 remarks about that side of the coin. One, ofc Trump is on a learning curve just like any recently elected POTUS. All of them were “in the dark” on some things until their transition began. Then they get initiated, go behind the curtain… Second, it’s fair to ask whether those pundits who raise the question do so out of sincere doubts of their own or as a “teaching moment” for their audience. I’d wager (I don’t know) Laura occasionally doubts whereas Rush wants the audience to ponder it themselves
PS on Laura & Rush: The “vibe” I get from Laura Ingraham is that her core self is trusting & has a big heart.The word “guileless” might go to far, but scheming isn’t in her nature. The way she worries on-air strikes me as the voice of one who’s been burned.
Rush, on the other hand, is more cagey & can play “3,4,5-D Chess.” He does understand Trump better than most of his colleagues b/c they both play the same basic games. Both men know how to “work” or lead their audiences wherever they want to take them. Both men also never open their mouth w/out knowing the shot or having some idea where they’re going w/ it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both Rush and Laura have globalist bosses.
Do not ever forget this.
They like their comfortable lives and will lie to please their globalist puppet masters.
If that is true it’s very disturbing.
“Top Trump Officials Behind Anti-Trump Leaks to Media”
http://pamelageller.com/2017/05/top-trump-officials-behind-anti-trump-leaks-media.html/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would’ve ever guessed surrounding yourself with RINOs, Neocons, and never-Trumpers would result in undermining behavior and leaks?
McMurica and Dina Habib have to be fired, as does the Pompous ass who knows zip about Intelligence.
Did Lenin actually understand something, at least in part? “The idea is that capitalism evolves from dynamic competitive production to financial capital takeover, while the financial capital unavoidably leads to wars. If financiers rule, war is inevitable, he said, because they are insatiable.
Industrialists, builders, farmers can and will stop at the limits of their territory, but financiers always want more, and there is no natural limit to their expansion. They want to colonise more lands, subjugate more nations and suck up their substance.”
Lenin didn’t misunderstand, Capitalism, he fell to fatal flaws in Marx’s analysis. But Lenin was made of tough stuff & has my respect in a perverse way: a philosopher who could lead an army? My kinda guy – wish there were more of them on the right
Lenin killed millions of people.
TY, President Trump. We are fighting with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Concern Trolls” out in force tonight, just like pretty much every other day during the campaign.
Trump always has the Trump card.
Never forget it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah Palin linked to a comment by CHT’s own Bull Durham in this article today….
GOP Do Your D*** Job. We Can Handle the Truth!
“It’s infuriating to know a good, sound playbook to make America great again could be buried under innuendo, outright lies, and hypocritical reporting because honest people in-the-know become silent when naysayers run roughshod.” – Sarah Palin
http://www.sarahpalin.com/gop-d-job-can-handle-truth/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for posting that AND thank you Gov for your continued ‘lurking’ in these humble branches!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ron is right based in a great family!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know Trump45 and Patriots are winning b/c when you get out and about it’s striking how happy Americans are. Need to start doing some “man on the street” recordings, if for no other reason than Americans really like our new president, Trump45, and are so funny and don’t mind telling ya what they think. Right now the spirit of everything is light and quiet.
Thank You, Ron, for your astute observations – Thank You, Sundance, for including Ron’s post here
As I read through the article, Ron’s contribution, and the comments above, I could not help but think of the ‘Strategies of War’ – Candidate Trump fought valiantly to achieve victory – President Trump continues to fight for the benefit of all of us – this fight he has undertaken throughout his candidacy and year-to-date is nothing short of a war – his opponents are many but, his army (us) is strong – he will not back down – and neither will we – his strategy is unlike any his enemies have experienced – and yet – as I read through Robert Greene’s ‘The 33 Strategies of War’ – I was taken aback by how many of these strategies he has employed since he decided to run for office and until today – got a few * giggles *, too – Enjoy!
33 War Strategies That Will Help You Win Everything In Life
http://www.businessinsider.com/33-strategies-of-war-you-should-apply-to-everyday-life-2012-5#weave-a-seamless-blend-of-fact-and-fiction-28
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great article. TY.
And there’s me thinking that our opposition are simply highly subversive raving progressives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No need for multinational banks and corporations to lobby and control Western governments in, for instance, a coordinated attempt to make more money when you have rabid leftist politicians obsessively pushing globalist policies with the sole aim of opening borders, creating mass migration and ultimately making the West more diverse.
It’s the progressives, stupid!
THIS is what I am hoping Trump will do to the bullies that surround him: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qSd9rjiCHlc
I’ve always thought this is the best six minutes ever. It will go down and history as his greatest statement. I have no doubt he intends to do his best to do what he promised.
