President Trump Comprehensively Understands Who and What is the Opposition…

May 17, 2017

President Trump understands what lies at the heart of the opposition.  DO YOU?

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national industry and economic elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

The ‘America First’ Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. President Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.

Under President Trump’s Trade positions the exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.  This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.

If you can see the ramifications and grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump.  Again, President Trump knows. WATCH:

.

All of these media efforts are intended to stop this agenda from happening.  There are trillions of dollars at stake.  President Trump will not let corporatist opposition and media block his goal. Politics might be downstream from pop culture, but pop culture is downstream from Economics. It’s always the economics stupid.

Ron sums it up brilliantly:

Trump is what the kids called “Based”… not to be confused with “Biased”, and very similar to the affliction that “Based” Jeff Sessions has.

When Donald Trump wakes up the morning, he sees a Super Model who he loves and loves him before anything else. Then he sees luxury that’s unsurpassed on earth, in whatever building he’s staying at… which he usually owns (with the exception of the White House). He’s almost immediately in contact with his family, whom all love and respect him, and he them.

His pastor as a child was Norman Vincent Peale, the famous motivational speaker. Everyone in Trump’s world, family or friend, are positive to a fault… He has no financial wants; he doesn’t crave anymore love than he already has abundantly pouring out from his family. He’s well educated, and well respected by millions of people…. He has almost 100% name recognition… WORLD WIDE.

When a man like that has bounty like that; he does’t really concern himself with what a gnat who works for the NY Times says; sure he’ll call them out, and tell everybody how unfair they are… but he’ll never allow it to change what he is and what he wants to accomplish… because his BASE is so solid. Nothing outside of his base can affect him…. he’s the most Based man on earth.  (link)

