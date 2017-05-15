Cabinet Complete – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Accepts Presidential Commission…

Newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer accepts his presidential commission today completing the cabinet of U.S. President Donald J Trump.
Together with his daughter, Claire, and son, Bob Jr., Robert Lighthizer was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence. A really wonderful ceremony.
Listen carefully to Lighthizer’s words which begin around 09:00 – HE IS NOT KIDDING OR OVERSTATING. BELIEVE IT.
.
Trade Rep. Lighthizer joins a U.S. trade team including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Together with exceptional underlying staff and trade policy support members they represent the strongest U.S. trade policy team in our lifetime.
The WINNING future looks exceptionally bright.
Wow! Our Team of Patriots is complete. Now, let’s start the 100 days and MAGA!
Amen!
Wow! What a breath of fresh air his words are on this Monday. I agree wholeheartedly and I tell my own children the same thing, that is when the dust settles Trump will be one of, if not the greatest presidents of their lifetime and they should thank God everyday that their generation has been given a reprieve of the “false song of globalism” to quote Trump.
👍
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
I love our President and I pray for this wonderful group of people. So exiting!
the crew aboard the UN Death Star must be feeling a little nervous.
Paraphrasing Mr. Lighthizer’s comments:…When all the dust of partisan vitriol has settled and serious people provide thoughtful analysis, the Trump administration will be ranked as one of the greatest in American history.
…My grandchildren will tell their grandchildren that President Trump reversed the dangerous trajectory of American trade, put America first, made our farmers, rancher and workers richer and the country safer.
Robert Lighthizer seems like a very kind and gracious man. His words about POTUS almost give me chills when I think about it and I believe he’s right. To make sure he gets the credit he truly deserves, God bless Bob Dole. If there ever was a true American hero and a patriot, he is one.
It’s so nice to watch swearing in ceremonies w/o Joe Biden groping every woman in sight.
