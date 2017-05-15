Cabinet Complete – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Accepts Presidential Commission…

Newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer accepts his presidential commission today completing the cabinet of U.S. President Donald J Trump.

Together with his daughter, Claire, and son, Bob Jr., Robert Lighthizer was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence. A really wonderful ceremony.

Listen carefully to Lighthizer’s words which begin around 09:00 – HE IS NOT KIDDING OR OVERSTATING. BELIEVE IT.

Trade Rep. Lighthizer joins a U.S. trade team including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Together with exceptional underlying staff and trade policy support members they represent the strongest U.S. trade policy team in our lifetime.

The WINNING future looks exceptionally bright.

