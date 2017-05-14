As A Mother Grows

This post was written in 2012. I have made some additions, but left the bulk of the post intact. For clarity, since my changes involve people and time, the additions are in italics.
This has been a very special year in our family, this past year since Mother’s Day 2011. First, we had a beloved addition to our family in May 2011, Sarah Isabella. She arrived several months early, and many of you Treepers prayed for her and her mother after her birth. Then, in March of this year, the arrival of Sadie made me a grandmother for the first time. These two births, as well as some challenges other friends and family members have faced being mothers has made me think a great deal about motherhood, and the unique challenges it brings. A recent conversation with another mother whose children are now adults added more perspective. Last year, I did a post about the history of Mother’s Day. Most people think about their mother or grandmother, or perhaps a favorite aunt, when the topic is Mother’s Day. We adults tend to think of our mature mothers, or perhaps even an elderly mom. Because two young mothers have been in my thoughts and prayers this year, as well as my heart, I thought about writing something to honor those young women, the mothers who struggle so hard with the demands only a young family faces. A recent conversation inspired me to take it a little further. So, I would like to write about the stages of motherhood, and perhaps, for the sake of coherence and the story, I will make assumptions about families that may not match everyone’s experience. That does not mean I value your experience less.
With the first baby comes overwhelming love, awe, fear, joy, and the gushing happiness specific to motherhood. You have had 9 long months to prepare for this precious little miracle God is entrusting to you, and yet you are not ready, you can never really be prepared. How can you be prepared for that first embrace, the soft, sweet skin, the way your heart just stops at the first cry? How can you anticipate the perfection of the unfocused stare of your baby? The completion of your family, the way your love for your husband, and his for you, is multiplied and increased, the way that three people have become a little universe of love? How can you possibly imagine the utter weariness of night upon night without sleep? The fear at the first cough or hiccup? The inner warrior woman you never knew existed who is ready to leap into action at any threat to that child? The hopes, the dreams, the plans you and your husband share as you hold that little part of you?
And so a family grows, and so does a mother. She learns that a cry is not a notice of imminent harm to her child, that a sneeze does not require a call to the doctor, that she can indeed care for a family, go to work, pick up the laundry, and live with spots on her clothes, all on four hours of sleep on a good day. Perhaps a year or two down the road, she is blessed with another child, and the cycle of life and love continues. The little family again finds that love’s multiplicative power is infinite. The second child arrives with a little less fear, but just as much love. This time, Mom knows what she is in for, and she knows that she also has this first little one to care for, as well as the new baby. Now she has gained confidence, emotionally, and physically. She is able to carry a toddler in one arm and a baby in the other, with a diaper bag, purse, and a bag of groceries, all while using a foot to block the dog and open the door. Home life has a routine, and things are not perfect, but very good…and that is fine. Each additional child is a perfect blessing, adding much to the family, each special and needed and loved.
The school years start, and the real juggle begins. School clothes, homework, lunches, field trips, friends, hurt feelings, report cards. Mom learns to be a tutor, a defender, a referee, and an advocate. She must stand strong, proud and often alone, in defense of what is right, which often differs from what is wanted. All of these demands are like Mom boot camp. Hopefully, they have partially prepared her for the teen age years. Nothing short of direct intervention by God could actually prepare a mother for those years, never mind that she herself actually once was a teenager, in a time and land far, far away. And so, with the years and experiences, the mother has grown, matured, become someone who is so strong, so powerful, she can withstand the whine of a young lady who is sure she is the only one who doesn’t have a snakeskin belly ring, and the indignant glare of the young man who doesn’t get to take the family car out on Saturday night. She sleeps lightly, if at all, when her children are out, knowing the dangers that await them, the terrible choices she can prepare them for, but never make for them. She rejoices at their triumphs, and agonizes at their pain. She knows she must let them pull away, make mistakes, fall and hurt themselves, just as they did when they took their first steps. But, oh, how that hurts.
One fine day, she sits at the front of the church with tears in her eyes as her child makes the vows that will found a new family. This child of hers is now grown, and she thought she would sigh in relief at the easing of responsibility, the freedom she now has. But she has learned a new lesson, a very hard lesson getting to this point. Her sons and daughters must make their own way in a sometimes cruel world, and she knows that now, the less she does for them, the stronger they are. She must let them take the hard knocks, the heartbreak, possibly even the despair. To interfere would be to weaken them, and that she will not do. She must learn when she is truly needed, as a mother will always be needed, and when she can only pray.
Then comes the day when she hears the most magical words in all of the world. “Mom, we’re going to have a baby.” Or perhaps, as in our family, wonderful new children to love come along with their beautiful mothers who marry into the family. More children to love, children who you weren’t able to hold as a babe, children who already belong to other grandparents as well. Love has brought more wonderful young people into your family. And the cycle starts again, for a new mother, and an older mother. One who must learn to nurture and care, and one to hold, and to let go. The world turns, the seasons change, the children grow up. A new generation is born, and the same responsibilities must be met. One thing holds it all together, one thing makes it all possible. Love. It takes a whole lot more than love to raise a family, but it all starts there. Love is the essential spark that starts the fire. Love is the foundation, and it never gets used up, or broken, or tarnished. Love shines brightly with an eternal light. It crosses generations, and it breaches the gap between this world and the next. For each of us who have lost our mother, our grandmother, or a beloved mother in law have seen that light, felt the warmth of love long after the loved one is gone.
For the gifts of my own grandchildren Sadie, Mason, Conner, for Hayden, Micah, Macie who will officially join the family this August, but in reality are already ours, for Grey and his brother Wyatt who will make his entry into our lives in the next few weeks, my heart swells with love and joy, pride and happiness. My prayers will be with you for all eternity, bound together with you through the Communion of Saints. May you know the love of God that keeps you all of your lives.
The Treehouse wishes all of our mothers a happy and blessed day. We hope you are enjoying the company of family and friends, and that you will perhaps take a moment and share a special memory or two of a beloved woman in your life, or tell a tale or two about your own children.
Lovely! Happy Mother’s Day to you and all moms out there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Very beautiful and moving tribute to all moms. God bless you for posting and Happy Mother’s Day!
LikeLike
This is a euology I wrote for my favorite aunt, who died much too young back in May 2008. I think it’s suitable for a Mother’s Day remembrance:
In 1958 the incomparable actress Rosalind Russell starred in the movie “Auntie Mame”, the story of a madcap aunt in New York teaching her orphaned nephew to live life to the hilt, always following her motivational quip “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death.”
Aunt JoAnn whisked me away to see New York for a weekend back in the early 1960’s. Seeing skyscrapers for the first time and eating crêpes Suzette in a fancy bistro with a really cool aunt was life’s banquet for this impressionable five year-old nephew. Not surprisingly, my love of new experiences and traveling comes from her.
Like Auntie Mame, Aunt JoAnn moved rapidly, unpredictably, but steadfastly from one experience to the next. She was the carefree, pretty nurse in New York and Boston, zipping back to Connecticut in her white Ford Falcon to tell us breathlessly of the fun and excitement in her big-city career and travels to Europe or to play us a new album from “Peter, Paul & Mary.” Later she transitioned without missing a beat to handling the role of wife to handsome Uncle Tony, a widower with 5 children. She adopted them all and had a 6th child. She was then suddenly a single parent after the love of her life died. Who commands such emotional strength?
But like Auntie Mame’s somewhat unconventional ways, Aunt JoAnn’s habits were puzzling for us mere mortals. Sometimes she would just show up late for a dinner invitation, or not at all if she found a better offer. Not necessarily a better offer for dinner, just something else to do, such as being sidetracked at a sale at the Christmas Tree Store or a winning slot machine at the casino. Like Auntie Mame, Aunt JoAnn didn’t live for the moment; she lived in the moment. We learned to “go with the flood.”
A fond memory I have was when Aunt JoAnn and I were neighbors in the same condo complex. It was not unusual for her to call me and have a conversation like this:
“Hey, d’j eat?” she would ask.
“Why?” I would reply.
“Because I just took a turkey out of the oven.”
“But Auntie, it’s 10 o’clock at night. On Tuesday. In August.”
“Yeah, but I felt like cooking — come on over.”
I am sure all of you have similar fond memories of Aunt JoAnn. Cherish them as you cherished her during her 70 years on earth.
Lastly, when we speculate about Aunt JoAnn’s recent medical issues, we could remember an old saying that “life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, martini in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming ‘Wow, what a ride!’”
Aunt JoAnn had a great ride through life. We just wish it had lasted a bit longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What great memories, Mike. We all should leave such a legacy for spontaneity and joy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A touching essay, Menagerie! All my love to the people who have given you such a warm and wonderful life, and to you, for the generosity you have shared with them. Happy Mother’s Day.
LikeLike
This is a slightly updated version of something I had posted another Mother’s Day:
My Italian grandmother would visit every other Thursday during the summer. I remember being in the car with my mother and then three other siblings to pick her up at the bus stop. Grandma would get off the bus, always wearing a hat, and carrying a big black purse. In that purse was a bag of plain M&M’s for each grandchild, or a Hershey’s bar with almonds — remember when it was 5 cents, marked on the wrapper?
Grandma came over (1) to get out of the city where she lived and into the country for some fresh air, and (2) to help my mother with cooking and cleaning while she visited. Mom would do laundry and clean while grandma cooked, and in the afternoon grandma would iron clothes while watching her “stories” (soap operas) on TV while mom took a little nap.
Grandma liked iced coffee in the afternoon. She would share it with us grandchildren, and would also give us little juice glasses of Asti Spumante at the holidays (we were sooooo grown up) — nowadays she’d probably be arrested for serving us caffeine and alcohol! Grandma cooked enough tomato sauce to float a battleship, enough fried meatballs and Italian sausage to feed an army, and in the evening she would boil a vat of pasta.
Grandpa would join us after work, when my dad also got home, and we’d have this enormous pasta meal on Thursday evening. Occasionally grandma would stuff and fry squash flowers, or make eggplant parmesan, but mostly it was the sauce and meatballs and pasta I remember. Don’t get me started describing her homemade pasta, ravioli, lasagna, manicotti, gnocchi, pickled eggplant, or Easter pies (Italian cream, rice, wheat, and ham pies). Yum.
I loved going to her house for any meal. My cousins lived next door to grandma and I was envious that they could always pop over to nosh on something at grandma’s house. At her house in the afternoon, if we were visiting, we kiddies had a special treat: fresh crusty bread with lots of butter from the “icebox” (or “frigidaire” but never called “the refrigerator”), and she would serve us boiled coffee with lots of sugar and milk in little demitasse cups. We thought we were have high tea at the Ritz.
My Slovak grandmother would visit with grandpa on Friday evenings. She always brought a three-layer yellow cake with chocolate icing. All made from scratch — no such thing as box cakes for farmer immigrants to the US! While the grandparents were chatting with mom and dad at the dining room table, I would sit next to grandma and play “school”. She would tell me words to write down, and I would carefully print them on lined paper, and she would correct them.
At her house, we could sometimes have a “stay over” weekend to help grandpa cut the immense lawns on an old Coldwell lawn mower, help grandma weed her flower gardens, and then we would play croquet and drink orange soda. We thought we were at some fancy club.
Being a Slovak farm girl, she could make light and fluffy dumplings for Sunday roast dinners as easily as most people boil water. She had a staccato laugh. She smoked, which at the time I thought was very elegant, but died of emphysema at 68. I wish she had been around to see us get older.
My mom is more special with each passing year. I don’t know how she managed to raise 5 children on my dad’s salary before she went back to work as a teacher. We never felt like we were deprived, although I do remember dad wearing his suits probably a year or two after they should have been retired to the back of the closet.
Mom was always home when we got back from school. She was the best room mother (every child thinks this, I believe). One of my classmates (we were in the same classes from kindergarten through senior year at high school) is diabetic, and I remember my mom, when she had to bring in Christmas goodies for our first grade Christmas party, made a layer cake with differently sized layers, and decorated it to look like a Christmas tree – and she made a little tiny diabetic version for my friend R____. I remember that to this day – as does R____.
Mom was a den mother in Cub Scouts for us 4 boys, and supported us all through Boy Scouts, Little League, and school activities. Unlike modern “helicopter moms”, my mom never came to our events – not that she wasn’t interested, but she usually did not have the time, and it was considered odd at the time to have your parents show up for anything except graduation.
Mom is very Catholic. If you looked up the definition of “devout Catholic” in a picture dictionary, you would see a photo of my mother. She has her little blue “Mother’s Manual” – well-thumbed – of daily and special prayers, a cardboard box of prayer cards, Mass cards, and funeral cards sorted by date (we kiddies irreverently called it “The Death Box”) and she would flip through them during the year and reminisce and say prayers for the deceased.
No matter where we were on vacation, we would find a Catholic church to attend on Sunday. I remember one Mother’s Day when she and my father went to church and then out for breakfast alone and left my oldest brother in charge. When they returned, I remember my mother walking up the sidewalk in her nice blue coat, matching hat with veil, cat’s eye glasses, and white gloves – I thought she was a movie star.
The most painful thing I remember was when I came out of the closet — I thought I had broken her heart forever. We did not speak for over a year. This is where it becomes very ironic. My mother is very devoted to the Blessed Mother – there is a lovely lithograph of her in my mother’s “study” (a corner of the TV room). During this rupture in our relationship, I remember sitting quietly in an empty church trying to figure things out, and my eyes were drawn to the statute of the Blessed Mother on the left side – and I started weeping and said out loud “please help me”. And I believe to this day that she did. As a result, I am also very devoted to the Blessed Mother (which partially explains all of my posts on feast days of the Virgin Mary!). It is difficult to reconcile who I am with what my mother believes, and what the Catholic church holds, yet since then our relationship has surpassed what it used to be.
She is now recently a widow, and that is an enormous adjustment for her – 61 years married! We are all swooping around to support her, but it’s tough path that she had to take alone.
A special prayer to bless and keep all mothers this day, and always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely post. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful story of the women in your life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post, Menagerie. Timeless. Love the new updates. Coming from a broken home, I really appreciate them. My Step-Grandparents are and were ROCKSTARS!not always an easy gig.
HMD to all Mothers, old and new.
Kids…never ending gifts…
My boy just hit a bases loaded grand slam home run Thursday. My wife asked me why I was crying. (Oops, its Mothers Day). 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have two grandchildren and six step grandchildren. I love them all the same. The agony of being a step mother to adult children has been tough and much harder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m crying. Thank you
LikeLike