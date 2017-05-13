President Trump Joins First Lady Melania To Honor Military Moms During White House Event…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held an event yesterday to honor military moms at a White House celebration in honor of Mothers Day Weekend.

Both the President and First Lady thanked the military moms gathered in the audience. The words of honor and appreciation from Melania Trump were exceptionally personal and tenderly delivered. Top shelf.

Melania Trump: I’m honored by your presence, especially as we celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around outside of your body. For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother.

However, I have no idea what kind of different challenges each of you must face as the parent of a soldier. And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure that you sometimes march on this journey alone. While your sons and daughters are away serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the difference in the world.

I want to know – I want you to know, you’re among that community today and we are all so proud to be part of it with you. I also want to say thank you for all that you do, for your selflessness and for your own sacrifice on behalf of our country. Let today’s celebration with this community of strong and selfless moms be a first step in building the relationships and – and in your knowing that my husband and I, along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence and everyone here at the White House, hold you close in our hearts and thoughts each and every day.

In honor of our bravest, we have the United States Army…and members of the Marine band performing for us today. Enjoy it. They are incredible.

In closing, I want to say God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that your children may keep this country safe. Have a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.

~ Mrs. Melania Trump – First Lady of The United States of America.

I enjoyed hosting the mothers of those who serve in the U.S. military. Thank you to all who sacrifice so much so that we can be free! pic.twitter.com/k56KbSZk5C — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 12, 2017

