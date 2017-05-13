President Trump Joins First Lady Melania To Honor Military Moms During White House Event…

Posted on May 13, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held an event yesterday to honor military moms at a White House celebration in honor of Mothers Day Weekend.

Both the President and First Lady thanked the military moms gathered in the audience. The words of honor and appreciation from Melania Trump were exceptionally personal and tenderly delivered. Top shelf.

.

Melania Trump: I’m honored by your presence, especially as we celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around outside of your body. For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother.

However, I have no idea what kind of different challenges each of you must face as the parent of a soldier. And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure that you sometimes march on this journey alone. While your sons and daughters are away serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the difference in the world.

I want to know – I want you to know, you’re among that community today and we are all so proud to be part of it with you. I also want to say thank you for all that you do, for your selflessness and for your own sacrifice on behalf of our country. Let today’s celebration with this community of strong and selfless moms be a first step in building the relationships and – and in your knowing that my husband and I, along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence and everyone here at the White House, hold you close in our hearts and thoughts each and every day.

In honor of our bravest, we have the United States Army…and members of the Marine band performing for us today. Enjoy it. They are incredible.

In closing, I want to say God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that your children may keep this country safe. Have a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.

~ Mrs. Melania Trump – First Lady of The United States of America.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to President Trump Joins First Lady Melania To Honor Military Moms During White House Event…

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:49 am

    We are so blessed to have Melania in the WH and Mike with the toned arms and upholstery remnant house dresses out of the WH.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:56 am

    “toned arms and upholstery remnant” – okay, I guffawed. So true about Melania. Love seeing her in the White House.

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:01 am

    President & Melania…
    Bringing Class back to the people’s house…so long overdue!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s