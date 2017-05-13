President Trump Invites Victory Christian Center School To Oval Office…

Yesterday President Trump hosted Victory Christian Center School Model Rocket Team from Charlotte North Carolina at the White House to celebrate their advancement in the final competition of the 2017 model rocket challenge.

The team named their model rocket “Trump”.

@01:58 •President Trump: “How did you come up with the name ‘Trump’, anybody have an idea?”

•Student: “Simply because it conquers all.”

•President Trump: “Ohhh, they’re never gonna put that on television.”

LOL

Students in rocket design contest tell president they named their projectile the "Trump" because "it conquers all" https://t.co/7GGW7pq6QB pic.twitter.com/WAsxS4xf0t — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2017

