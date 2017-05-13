President Trump Invites Victory Christian Center School To Oval Office…

Yesterday President Trump hosted Victory Christian Center School Model Rocket Team from Charlotte North Carolina at the White House to celebrate their advancement in the final competition of the 2017 model rocket challenge.
The team named their model rocket “Trump”.
@01:58 •President Trump: “How did you come up with the name ‘Trump’, anybody have an idea?”
•Student: “Simply because it conquers all.”
•President Trump: “Ohhh, they’re never gonna put that on television.”
LOL
Love this guy.
I bet their rocket can outlast Fat Boy’s missiles.
Warms my heart to see young Christian patriots with PDJT. America needs A LOT more of these.
God bless them.
I love it president trump invites. Christians to the whitehouse,Obama tried his best to keep us Christians out of the whitehouse! Right on president trump!
Lol 😉 I love 💜President Trump!
Notice Ivanka there? She is really pushing Trump’s space stuff. The fact that he’s entrusting this to a family member seems to indicate that it’s a pet project. Very nice.
BOOM! ’nuff said…smart kids get it, too.
