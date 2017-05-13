President Trump Invites Victory Christian Center School To Oval Office…

Yesterday President Trump hosted Victory Christian Center School Model Rocket Team from Charlotte North Carolina at the White House to celebrate their advancement in the final competition of the 2017 model rocket challenge.

The team named their model rocket “Trump”.

@01:58President Trump:  “How did you come up with the name ‘Trump’, anybody have an idea?”
Student: “Simply because it conquers all.”
President Trump: “Ohhh, they’re never gonna put that on television.”

LOL

7 Responses to President Trump Invites Victory Christian Center School To Oval Office…

  1. Sentient says:
    May 13, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Love this guy.

  2. adoubledot says:
    May 13, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I bet their rocket can outlast Fat Boy’s missiles.

  3. Joshua2415 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Warms my heart to see young Christian patriots with PDJT. America needs A LOT more of these.
    God bless them.

  4. Mike diamond says:
    May 13, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I love it president trump invites. Christians to the whitehouse,Obama tried his best to keep us Christians out of the whitehouse! Right on president trump!

  5. straightstreet says:
    May 13, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Lol 😉 I love 💜President Trump!

  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Notice Ivanka there? She is really pushing Trump’s space stuff. The fact that he’s entrusting this to a family member seems to indicate that it’s a pet project. Very nice.

  7. Xroads says:
    May 13, 2017 at 10:15 am

    BOOM! ’nuff said…smart kids get it, too.

