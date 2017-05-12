Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget: Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Reopens…

Absolutely Fantastic engineering and recovery job in Atlanta as I-85 reopens.

The elevated interstate collapsed on March 30th. 350 feet in both directions, 10 lanes of elevated interstate, needed to be replaced. The original target projections were for a completed repair by June 15th. Today, May 12th, the Northbound lanes open, tomorrow the Southbound lanes open.

43 Days ‘Merica! We know how to get stuff done.

The company contracted to repair the damage can qualify for up to $3.1 million in incentives for finishing ahead of schedule.

The damaged section of the interstate, which runs through downtown, usually sees about 243,000 vehicles a day. (article link)

March 31st, 2017

May 12th, 2017

43 Days.

