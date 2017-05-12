Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget: Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Reopens…

Absolutely Fantastic engineering and recovery job in Atlanta as I-85 reopens.

The elevated interstate collapsed on March 30th.  350 feet in both directions, 10 lanes of elevated interstate, needed to be replaced.  The original target projections were for a completed repair by June 15th.  Today, May 12th, the Northbound lanes open, tomorrow the Southbound lanes open.

43 Days ‘Merica!  We know how to get stuff done.

The company contracted to repair the damage can qualify for up to $3.1 million in incentives for finishing ahead of schedule.

The damaged section of the interstate, which runs through downtown, usually sees about 243,000 vehicles a day.  (article link)

March 31st, 2017

May 12th, 2017

43 Days.

29 Responses to Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget: Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Reopens…

  1. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Same thing will happen when they start the Wall.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Hey Nobama, WE BUILT THAT!

  3. ALEX says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    It took one year and forty five days to build Empire State Building. I like the fact they will get the three million dollar bonus, plus they can move on to next project and Make America Great Again

    • maiingankwe says:
      May 12, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      Alex, imagine the bonuses all of the workers will get. Now that will be something to be proud of and take to the bank. They got themselves some bragging rights for sure.

      Don’t no one go rain on my happy parade and tell me they won’t give out a bonus, not today anyways. Feel free tomorrow. 😁

    • maiingankwe says:
      May 12, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      Alex, imagine the bonuses all of the workers will get. Now that will be something to be proud of and take to the bank. They got themselves some bragging rights for sure.

      Don’t no one go rain on my happy parade and tell me they won’t give out a bonus, not today anyways. Feel free tomorrow. 😁

  4. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    It’s so hard to comprehend how all of that mass devastation turned into what you see today in just over 40 days. That is amazing! It’s nice to see companies putting POTUS’ motto into practice.

  5. Dreadboi says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Now we can get around on side-streets again..Mayor Reid would have loved to put this on his resume for his run at Gov or state legislation if he makes it out of the scandal his office is in..

  6. chojun says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Too bad it wasn’t 45 days 😉

  7. GREENMIRROR says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Heh first thing I said was You didn’t build that… And it’s already been posted.

    I’ll bet this group understands The buck stops with you!

  8. Xroads says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    ANYTHING done around Atlanta on time and under budget is a miracle! Maybe the times, they are a changin’.

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      May 12, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Amen. Particularly in Fulton, City of Atlanta, and DeKalb Counties.
      Always cost over runs “unexpected setbacks” . I’ve made it into
      a parlor game.
      “What will be the problem now?” Unstable ground? Live spring
      underneath? The Billie Bob Construction Company goes bankrupt
      and takes all the money? (This actually happened at an elementary
      school construction site in DeKalb County).

  9. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    There is no box… Unless you build it and limit yourself by putting yourself in it… Those that think there are no solutions have not thought long enough or hard enough…

    43 days… A few extra days to make sure the concrete cured… Proud to be an AmerIcan

    • filia.aurea says:
      May 12, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      Take 2 more days and get those repairs inspected by a team of out-of-state structural engineers. And please refrain from storing any more crap underneath.

      • filia.aurea says:
        May 12, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        Properly negotiated contracts always offer performance bonuses for on time, under budget completion – but, they also include daily penalties for late delivery and cost overruns. Seems gubermint procurement clerks still have a lot to learn.

  10. jackphatz says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    How is it this project did not get sued out of existence before it ever got started? It’s that what the DOJ, SPLC, ACLU, ACORN, BLM, CIA, NSA, DHS, EPA, HUD….oh..you know! Isn’t it marvelous when BS’ers are no longer in charge.

  11. BigD! says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    This reminds me how C.C Myers was able to repair the 10 freeway collapse so fast after the 1994 Northridge, California earthquake.

    The construction company was given 140 days and they completed the repair in 66 days!

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._C._Myers A plain man that knew how to get things done.

  12. thluckyone says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    THANK YOU, Sundance! LOVE YOU, ‘Lanta! LOVE YOU, precious Georgia! Y’all show ’em how it’s DONE! MAGA, y’hear?

  13. tonyE says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Even in Calimexistan… when we had the Northridge quake that collapsed the Santa Monica Fwy (the 10)… it was repaired in record time.

    Today, with the far more lefist Gov.. I think they would not DARE not go slow. If there’s one thing Calimexistanos won’t put with is a collapsed freeway -except in San Franciscovich where they got rid of their collapsed freeway instead of rebuilding it. But, that is San Franciscovich.

  14. Ivehadit says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Terrific news!! Finished before summer vacation travel. I know the businesses are thrilled in Buckhead.
    Thank you, President Trump! We love you!

  15. Texian says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    See what happens when politicians actually pay attention, get out of the way and let American workers run with it.. and then reward them.. sh!t gets done..

    The Houston Pierce Elevated through downtown – the whole thing, pilings and all – 150 days, earning an early completion bonus of $1.6 million – a record high for TxDOT.

  16. Rosech says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    My password is correct! Yes, following Trump’s direction gets more and more states and people moving ahead in advance and at less cost. No politicians can do this, only we the People!

