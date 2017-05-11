President Trump Interviews With Lester Holt To Discuss James Comey Firing…

President Trump has given an interview to NBC’s Lester Holt to discuss the circumstances around the firing of FBI Director James Comey. In advance of the interview broadcast tonight at 6:30pm NBC has released a portion of the interview:
.
NBC Print Article Also Available HERE
Here’s an additional segment of the interview as broadcast earlier today which includes NBC admitting there was nothing substantively wrong with any of the issues surrounding the Trump decision:
.
Another interesting, albeit sympathetically slanted for pro-Clinton, backgrounder on Comey is HERE
Advertisements
I know it’s par for the course but man do I get frustrated when reporters / interviewers interrupt. I may as well tilt at a windmill. >rant over<
LikeLiked by 8 people
Typing mine as yours posted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right. How can they possibly be listening?!?!?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re not interested in listening. They only care about presenting their side of the story.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lester interviews himself…. How much longer must we endure these dunderheads?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an old, stupid tactic journOlists use to throw the person questioned off balance and make him trip. It doesn’t work on the Donald. He’ll flip the journOlist like a hamburger before he even realizes it. Notice how PDJT repeats almost every sentence so 1) there is no doubt about his meaning, and 2) it becomes nearly impossible to edit anything out without noticing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the MSM are the enemy unlike no other, this enemy doesn’t hide they’re in your face constantly, yeah we’re divided like this, Trump backers want to make life great, the democrats want to make your life miserable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes I try to decide which is worse – the MSM or Hollywood….and other times I realize that they are one in the same. Both on television, both lie, both think they are smarter than the U.S. Citizens, both think they know best what the U.S. Citizens want/need, and both are paid way more than they are worth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MSM is worse because totally boring and irritating. Hollywood gets it right once in awhile. Hollywood is worse because the propaganda is better hidden in a lot of the product, but I have to give my vote to MSM.
LikeLike
It’s highly disrespectful! No matter who is acting President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How dare Holt interrupt President Trump.
It is rude to do to anyone, and very insulting to our President. I cannot loathe these Paid Poseurs more than I already do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great minds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, not only rude but why interview him if Pres. Trump isn’t even allowed to answer the question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like others here, this guy was pure gaslight … interrupting to the n-th degree. Completely unprofessional … does anyone here think for an instant that this moron would “dare” interrupt Zero AT ALL??? PIAPS??? Bubba??
NOT. A. CHANCE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Hitchens was great when interrupted. He would stare down the interrupter and say “let me finish-PLEASE”. Of course a British accent always helps!
LikeLike
Any questions on how ObamaCare has completely tanked? The other stick of dynamite that The Oh? and Congress kicked down the road and into TRUMP’s Presidency. Remember how they put of this and that? Kicked the can down the road, again and again… SLUGS.
Did he ask about the Budget Surplus ALREADY in April 2017? President TRUMP & Team drained the swamp and cut some fat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
of course there isn’t any of those questions. they’re just after the juicy clickbait of Comey and the russians. still trying to feed that narrative and get it to where there is ‘evidence’ enough to impeach Trump. They’re using the 3D strategy against trump: de-legitimize election, derail agenda, and destroy character.
LikeLike
My god that was obnoxious. He cuts off the interview to go to chuck Todd to ask “was it illegal, chuck!? Can we impeach him now? I got him didn’t I, didn’t i!?!!”
Sick. They are unhinged and sick.
What happened when a real crime was committed = 33000 emails purged from a illegal private server?
Praying Americans are awake to see this – the left are making utter fools of themselves – no truth, only propaganda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Islam lover extremist left Holt will get big bonus for not respecting President and interpreting in between.
LikeLike
Go back if you can stomach it and watch some of the interviews with Obama. Obama would take five minutes or longer to answer a simple yes/no question while the interviewer would sit there quietly, staring in awe and drooling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance.
Had to turn it off when Cuck Toad was up next.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is the whole thing gonna be about Comey?
Cause I am absolutely certain that the POTUS has the right to fire the FBI director. Period.
Time for the whiners to move on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honestly, sometimes I think he would be better off not talking to them so often. Did all the other administrations have daily pressers? I sure do not remember them. I guess he does it to keep the jackals occupied. The whole thing is sickening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see no good reason for President Trump to have sat down with showboating grandstanding dem hack Holt.
None.
Who decided this was a good idea?
SMH
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe he wants to show Americans how ridiculous the press has become. Sooner or later many, many more people are gonna be p!ssed about how they treat the most powerful man in the world. It’s beyond disrespect – it’s contempt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
it could be since people are still tuning in to the MSM propaganda, he wants to go on offense using their own programs to try and reach some of their audience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would assume the President…I guess he’s not going to give up with these people…I just ignore it now and read the comments…Frustrating as heck he continues on with this, but it’s his choice….He’s not going to change these people…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They keep talking about the Trump campaign being under investigation. As far as I know the campaign has never been under investigation but individuals themselves. Media spin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump doesn’t need to do these stilted interviews with the LSM. He needs to simply do a 20 minute weekly report to the nation…no spin, no lies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish he would of hit him upside the head with a big your fake news!!!
LikeLike
The lack of respect the democrats, the fake news globalist corporate media and idiot celebrities show towards our president is tiresome. I’m so sick of the rudeness displayed towards Pres. Trump. The more they are disrespectful, the more I dislike these people. Only a small number of people does this kind of hatefulness play to. Most people are just turned off by it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is doing this for the Dem citizens.
He knows his own supporters are unlikely to be watching Lester Holt.
He said he would be President for all the people, and he is trying to keep that promise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lib-idiots already crying that Trump asked Comey at dinner if he was under,. Comparing it to Bill and Loretta on the tarmac?
LikeLike
Holt lost me during the debate that he “moderated”. He’s still bent on mailing our President to the cross. He OBVIOUSLY is sticking to the agenda! Grrrrrrr…
LikeLike
I wonder how this interview went hmmmmmm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He gets a bowl of Whackonuts.
LikeLike
In the article Sundance linked to here is Senator Burr our wonderful dingbat who played football in college and graduated with a communications degree…Nothing against his credentials, but I did same thing in college and finished with a top notch economics degree that was earned…Burr is an empty suit
Asked whether he agreed that Comey was “showboat,” Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) called him “one of the most ethical, upright, straightforward individuals I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”
“Sure there were FBI employees that disagreed with how he handled the Clinton email announcements,” Burr said. “The lion share of FBI employees respect the former director and it shows the professionalism that he brought to the role that he was in.”
LikeLike
video/1
Must watch!!! Hilarious 😂
LikeLike
That was very well done! I didn’t know the technology would allow the creator of the vid to make it seem as though they are singing.
LikeLike
Brilliant!
LikeLike
I don’t understand why Lester Holt, who tried to sabotage Trump massively in the debate he ran, is allowed any such interview, now or for the coming 7 1/2 years. Why did Trump let him in the White House?
LikeLike
Bearing in mind acting FBI chief McCabe’s tied at the hip link to Clintons and VA Gov McAuliffe funding of McCabe’s wife, seems McCabe put down any “Trump stopping investigation” memes with his testimony today. I wonder if this was another “end around” by Trump. Practically daring the democrats to pounce on one of their bestest buddies.
LikeLike
Too bad our President didn’t ‘Dick Erson’ that fake lester holt. “You keep interrupting me. That’s rude. We’re done here.”
LikeLike
Mike, Michael completely agrees with you!
LikeLike
Remember who performs the editing. Confrontations like that rarely make the final cut unless they are unflattering to the person being interviewed.
LikeLike
Jester holt is a nasty guy, one of the worst.
LikeLike
Okay. During the campaign when presidential candidate Donald Trump was interviewing on one of the “hateful” so-called newsstations, I would turn on the tv, mute the volume and go about my day…just so the ratings would soar whenever he was on tv.
Not that I did not want to watch him, but just that I did not want to watch them. I watched him on friendlier shows, and also every single rally. Including the one I was fortunate to attend as a volunteer.
Now I never never turn on one of those stations.
Should I?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If those shows get very high ratings, will the idiots begin to be friendlier to DJT and his policies just to get ratings they are so desperate for?
Or not?
Do we help POTUS or hurt POTUS by tuning in (even if we cannot bear to really watch?)
LikeLike
DDD Report: The president is not under an FBI Investigation. The president is under a UNIPARTY INSTIGATION, and Press Corps DESPERATION. That is all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish POTUS would call him out:
Lester do you want me to answer your questions? Really? Then why do you keep interrupting me after asking a question?
LikeLike
If Russia was actually involved in “hacking our election” and there was “collusion” involved with Russia attempting to “undermine our democracy”, then the media is playing into the Russian ‘scheme’ because that is all the media wants the American people to focus on.
The media are co-conspirators to bring about the destruction of this country.
Instead of enlightening the citizenry to the existential and exponential threats facing this country (ISIS, North Korea, Muslim Brotherhood infiltration into to Western Governments and institutions, Illegal Immigration invasion, etc, etc. and on and on) they keep them in darkness.
“But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.”
(2 Timothy 3:13)
LikeLiked by 1 person
AFAIC if they did expose the democrat crooks good on em’. I like the truth no matter the messenger. I am over this crappy kill the messenger schtick.
LikeLike
I couldn’t help but notice that when President Trump was being interviewed Lester Holt kept interrupting President Trump. It struck me as rude, disrespectful and unprofessional. I have also noticed for quite some time now that ever since President Trump was elected that those who oppose and or disagree with him refer to him as Donald Trump. He should always be addressed as President Trump or President Donald Trump. Period. Nothing less.
LikeLike