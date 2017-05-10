President Trump Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to The White House…

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow. Today, President Trump reciprocates with a welcome of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Washington DC.

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump met today with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, following on the visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow last month.

President Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies.

The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration’s commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia’s responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements.  He also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia. (WH link)

There are more pictures below of President Trump, Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Kislyak in the oval office.

Oh my, the needle to measure the level of troll-worthiness broke off somewhere beyond stratospheric.

Democrats and MSM ‘splodey-head narratives sound like a steamroller driving through a bubble wrap factory. Sorry, I just can’t stop laughing while imagining the representative conversation in the pictures:

Epic.

On a serious note…. Seriously, think about it.

What better way to reset the antagonistic relationship between the two countries than a meeting in the Oval Office on the day after President Trump fires the Director of the FBI.

No, seriously.  Beyond the humor, on the substantive aspect to the diplomatic tension.

President Trump has used an epic moment in controversial U.S. history to reset the relationship.  Everyone should pause and focus on the pure brilliant politics of it.

In addition to the Russians having a full understanding of the perception (against the backdrop the U.S. attack media will use), Russian President Putin also has to consider this is a President who cannot be predicted, and openly showcases a non-existent political ‘give-a-damn’ meter.

Stunningly effective is an understatement.

Believe it.

Fearless

144 Responses to President Trump Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to The White House…

  1. Tonawanda says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    There can be a true meeting of the minds and friendship when in the background a chorus of hysterical ninnies are making false accusations against each party which the parties know to be false.

  2. Anne says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Lavrov has a great sense of humour:

    • Ron says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      Most Russians do! Putin does too… Putin’s no hero but he has his positives.

      • Tonawanda says:
        May 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        Russians are funny and delightful … different, but funny and delightful. Most I know are appalled at what happened to America under BO and over the years.

        • Wend says:
          May 10, 2017 at 4:02 pm

          They are salt of the earth and ribald. Enjoyed my three trips there and many I have met here in SoCal (had a couple Russian clients and my immigration lawyer girlfriend is starting to represent them). It looks like everyone is having a good laugh today. That Ambassador is so fat and jolly!

      • indiana08 says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        I saw the promo for Oliver Stone’s interview with Putin where he ask “Why did the Russians interfere in the election”. Putin started laughing at Stone like he was the biggest idiot (he is) to have ever graced Putin’s presence.

        Liked by 6 people

        • Ron says:
          May 10, 2017 at 5:39 pm

          Be careful, if you start watching too much Vlad Putin videos you’ll find yourself agreeing with him on almost everything. The guy has a lot of common sense.

          From what I understand he’s done a lot of horrible things… but persuasion, charisma wise he’s sharp as a tack.

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I laugh every time I see that!

      Sooooo glad it was caught for the CNN crowd.

    • andi lee says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Our, so-called, “media”, (a joke to call [majority MSM] “journalists” or even resembling professionalism) is so disgraceful in the face of foreign dignitaries. Perhaps, Charm School would help.

  3. sundance says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

  4. Weeper says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The man is simply brilliant. For this time and space the absolute perfect choice for US!!!

    As for the Russian Narrative: Remember MSM, when gaslighting backfires, those who get burned are the ones holding the torches!!!

    Carry on!!!
    More Winning & Cryin’
    MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳

    • bertdilbert says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Yes the firing of Comey was the best timing ever, Fire the head of the Russia investigation and then meet with the Russians the next day.

      It set a good tone for the talks!

      • Lack is not all says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        The journos dont even understand the humor in all this. They think they are the first ones who noticed the ” coincidence”. What a timing, what a timing they say desapprovingly. Yes, exactly, what a timing! Our President is a genious.

    • Minnie says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      👍

      3-2-1, pop go the splodey heads 😂

  5. PoCoNoMo says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Maybe President Trump will shoot down two N.K. satellites, and tell Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about it, before desert. 😉

  6. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The timing of all of this is amazing! Nothing is ever done by coincidence. I would love to learn years down the road that our Lion sacrificed Comey to impress the Russians into realizing he is ready for our 2 countries to begin working together to eradicate ISIS and all other forms of radical islamic terrorism from the face of the earth! Both Presidents have all the respect and love in the world for our GOD in heaven.

    All this BS about Ukraine is to appease the Globalist, NATO and the Uniparty. Putin absolutely gets it. I will thank the Russians one day for fighting side by side with us. If I ever where to visit Europe again (I have uncles and aunts in France and Italy), it will be to Russia. I believe my wife and I would be safe their.

    • Beryl Bomb says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      fleporeblog what do you think the chances are we’ll fight ISIS and the Taliban side by side with Russia in due time? Not that it would be easy to get Russia back in to Afghanistan but that would be a coalition, wouldn’t it?

      • fleporeblog says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:01 pm

        Beryl Bomb everything with our President is a possibility. He, TREX and Gereral Mattis realize they are our last hope and all 3 men want to leave this earth knowing that the US is headed back in the right direction with all threats eliminated.

    • Wend says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      I haven’t been since the second revolution but it was fabulous-Moscow is a great town. Red Square is unbelievable, especially at night with Kremlin and St. Basil’s floodlit. Nice people too.

    • Tonawanda says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Funny story: my wife (born in Minsk) went back to visit Russia after many years and was treated like royalty every where she went. She finally commented about this to someone who explained it was because she was an American. My wife said she had only spoken Russian and did not tell people where she was from, and the person said it was because of my wife’s American accent.

      Another: my wife and I go to a resort which attracts many Russians. They are always good company. But on one occasion I was challenged by a few Russkies who asked: who won World War II? I was smart enough (and diplomatic enough) to answer immediately: Russia won World War II! For the rest of the evening I was treated like a brother and best friend, with many toasts.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Echoing Sundance, fleporeblog hits the nail on the head: “Nothing is ever done by coincidence.”

      #Winning

    • Lack is not all says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      When my family considered a place to run in case the brotherhood took over America, ( this was before the elections with the mortal danger of Hillary winning over our heads) , we unanimously said Russia! I love the language, the folk dances and Dmitri Horovstovsky and Anna Netrevko.

  7. Stringy theory says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I am approaching my limit of how much joy I can handle in one day. But I will try to hang on a bit longer.

  8. Bouchart says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Did Trump give Lavrov a plastic reset button? I gots to know!

  9. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Oh! Oh!!!!! Splodey heads alert!!! First he got rid of Comey and now one of his Russian buddies is welcomed to the WH…..

  10. Windy Day says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    If it weren’t for the media, the UniParty, and Comey himself, this whole firing thing would mean nothing to Russia (okay, it DOESN’T mean anything to them because there’s nothing to the Russian election tampering). But how adroit of Trump to use this nice little backdrop (prepared by his enemies for his demise) to host Russia, snicker at the fools, AND begin working on a better relationship with Putin.

    Talk about “preparing a table in the presence of your enemies,” and then sitting down and eating a four- course meal, including “the most beautiful chocolate cake you’ve ever seen” as the fools salivate and whine outside the locked window!! Perfecto!

    • Howie says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      The Russia scheme is such a hoax. It is as bad as Global Warming. It is just a diversion from the facts that the democrats are done. Uniparty crooks are going down. There will be no crooked persecutor. Comey and McCabe are Dirty Cops. McCabe is next.

    • Stringy Theory says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Don’t forget the well done steak with the catsup.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Hey Windy – the other way of saying, “preparing a table in the presence of your enemies” is “Preparing the Battlefield” Just sayin’ … 😉

      • Windy Day says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

        Well, I kinda like the quote I used since it predates (I’m pretty sure) your saying. I was quoting from that ancient and revered document–the Psalms, and this one was written by a warrior himself, David.

        Besides, there’s just something wonderfully delicious (ahem) about preparing a table in the midst of your enemies and sitting down and eating your meal while the enemies watch–envious, but powerless!

        • redlegleader68 says:
          May 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

          I know, Windy, my stab at cleverness flopped! 😉

          • Windy Day says:
            May 10, 2017 at 5:05 pm

            Oh, I’m pretty sure the enemy is wondering if they’re next on the menu–especially when Lion Trump is roaming around! I hear Robby Mook is quaking in his little shoes; I’m sure others are, too (one that starts with an “H” maybe?).

            Bring on the feasts!

      • SAFVet says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

        Roger that!!

  11. rumpole2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Oh my, the needle to measure the level of troll-worthiness broke off somewhere beyond stratospheric.

  12. illinoiswarrior says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    And all of the new “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative stuff two days after this report:

    PA Voters: Dems Are Out of Touch, Need to Quit with the Russia Stories
    http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/05/08/pa-voters-dems-are-out-touch-need-quit-russia-stories

    LOL So. Much. Winning!!! 😀 😀 😀

    • Howie says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      They can’t quit. To quit is to be obliterated. All they got is Russia. A big lie. All democrat hopes and dreams are invested in the hoax.

      • woohoowee says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:28 pm

        And at the same time they’re keeping it up, they’re ticking Joe and Jane American off even worse b/c *everyone* (except a few nuts) is sick of hearing it. It had become a rolling joke way back in January.

        • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
          May 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm

          Modern Democrats are “stuck” on the propaganda strategy that says to LIE BIG, and repeat the lie so often that it becomes the truth. They forget a different maxim by Goebbels that specified that propaganda that can be disproven, OR turned against them should NEVER be used.

          Stupid Libtards can’t even get THIS right.

      • American Georgia Grace says:
        May 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

        Somebody needs to come up with Russian stamped Depends….they’d make a fortune!

  13. singingsoul says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    As always excellent insight Sundance 🙂
    I love how at ease P Trump is with the Russian ambassador and Secretary of State. I wonder if the are laughing about the foolish media? I would like to think so but maybe they really hit it off with one another..? POYUS seems to captivate everyone he comes in contact with except the media .

  14. Paco Loco says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    A bit of Schadenfreude on display as the Man pulls the MSM and whimpering liberals through the knot hole once again. Firing Comey and then meeting with the Risskies today is outside the conceptual capability of the inside the Beltway crowd who will soon wake up to their complete horror from their self induced coma to realize Trump is really President and he’s running the show.

  15. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    POTUS is brilliant. End of story. 😀

  16. Summer says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Oh Lord, these photos badly need captioning, lol.

  17. Peter says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    God bless them both and keep PRAYING for President TRUMP. He needs and appears to have supernatural help.

  19. Southern Son says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I am not as Concerned about President Trump meeting with any Russians, as I am with him meeting with Kissinger.
    Kissinger reminds me of Brezinski.
    I will never trust either one.
    But I will Always Trust Trump!
    Enemedia should all be wearin’ eye patches after today.
    Dims too!
    And his pokein’ finger ain’t even tired…

  20. Anne says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    From the World Editor at BuzzFeed News:

  21. KBR says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I notice that the Minister Lavrov and President Trump handshake photo was beautifully posed in front of a US Navy flag.
    Coincidence? Or a quiet way to say “No more buzzing our ships.”

  22. cozette says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Russians are members of the Eastern Orthodox Church, the original Christian Church the West ultimately broke away from after 1400 years to develope something very, very different than the original. Anyway, the Russians have always honored theyre trolls, calling them “Fools for Christ.” Ivan the Terrible had a Holy Fool who followed him around trolling the feared Tsar relentlessly. The Tsar was a pall bearer at his trolls funeral and St. Basils was built to honor the most famous Holy Troll in history. Russians are amazing and Our Troll in Chief is a kindred spirit. Thank God. May the evil Russophobes be confounded.

    • tempo150101 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      I am Eastern Orthodox so let me refine your statement a bit. The Eastern Orthodox is one of three or four churches that can plausibly claim to be the most true to Christianity as it was practiced by the Apostles. Those four churches include the Copts, the “Oriental” churches (such as the Armenians), the Eastern Orthodox (who are technically Catholics) and Roman Catholics. In my opinion, the Eastern Orthodox churches have the best claim, but the other three were also there at or near the beginning. Besides, what do I know? I wasn’t alive then!

      Just as an aside: Christianity in Ethiopia dates back to the first century, which was long before Europe was ever exposed to it.

      • Jenny R. says:
        May 10, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        Roman Catholic here: the Ethiopian Church is probably the oldest outside of Jerusalem. All are branches of the universal church as given to us all by the teachings of the apostles as they set out in different directions to evangelize as per the directions of Christ. The other forms of the universal church broke apart not so much from quibbling, but due to the march of horrors that is history (Alexandria fell; Antioch fell, was regained, then fell again; and Constantinople fell…Rome nearly fell — that’s where those walls come from). The “filioque” thing and other things that people tend to use as wedges are but a minor things really in what was really a story of our one universal Church’s journey and sorrows — and one day they shall be whole and one again, as was the wish of our Lord. Right brother?

  23. YvonneMarie says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    President Donald John Trump is a genius. He is a native born, home grown American. I am so proud of him !!!!!!!!!!! Proud of the DOJ today as well.

  24. sundance says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He stroked ‘the Panda’ fur in mar-a-lago.
    He tickled ‘the Bear’ in the oval office.

    Never before have we ever witnessed such resoundingly effective personal presidential engagements.

    We’ve already watched the results from the Panda.
    Now sit back and watch the results from the Bear.

  25. Weeper says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Just so everyone realizes HOW GREAT our great President is. This morning @ 8:51am journalist Erin McPike tweeted:

    “POTUS split an infinitive in his letter that’s on the front page of the NYT. I’m sure he’s beating himself up about that like I would myself”. Martin posted this tweet along with several others of hers from last night.

    Erin McPike works for IJR and was the only journalist to accompany T-Rex on his first trip to Asia back in March.

    I wasn’t familiar with the term split infinitive, so I looked it up. Here is my reply to Martin:

    WOW!!! Famous example of a split infinitive. From the opening from Star Trek….”to boldly go where no man has gone before”!!!!

    He is more “clever” than I ever dreamed. GO PDJT!!! Split those inferiors….oops infinitives, all you want!!

    MAGA!!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳

    • fred5678 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Was she possibly sarcastic that a split infinitive was PDJT’s biggest problem today?? If I were trying, I couldn’t make a better sarcastic comment about how unruffled PDJT is today.

  26. Bree says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Those pictures speak louder than words. Commaraudery, plain and simple. Love it.

  27. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm

  28. bertdilbert says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:53 pm

  29. usayes says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Take a look at the faces in these photos — they say it all. Friendly jovial rapport does not = hopeless antagonism between nations. We are so fortunate to be looking at the dawn of a true new world order hosted by PDJT. Peace and prosperity for America at hand.

    May the Good Lord protect our Lion.

  30. coltlending says:
    May 10, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Beautiful!

    PDJT just schlonged all the D.C. bastards.

  31. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Only one media headline could top this today:

    “Comey accepts Wikileaks Job Offer.”

  32. mazziflol says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Wait…wait..WAIT. You mean to tel me, that first Trump fires the very same guy who was investigating the “muh Russia” connections…and then the VERY next day after…meer HOURS really….meets with a Russian!!!!????

    ZOMG!!!!!!!

  33. sunnydaze says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    They look like they’re having a blast. Glad to see it.

  34. severance23 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Doesn’t Andrea Mitchell learn? Why would she even think it’s appropriate to ask Rex and Lavrov about Comey??

  35. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Dems went NUTS when Trump fired Comey.
    Now they’re SELF-IMMOLATING.
    [They had nowhere else to go.]

  36. fedback says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Russian reset

  37. rumpole2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Triggered

    #FakeNews

  38. Walt says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The Media just can’t help themselves… Its totally unfair President Trump vs. thousands of media people and He just keeps winning!!! I think the media will start a new grievance community (Mediaism) when you just cant stop President Trump… so they can just play the mediaism card when President Trump trolls them.

  39. trapper says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I will keep saying it: eyes on Lavrov, the man to watch. It is Lavrov with whom Trump and T-Rex will hammer out our new relationship with Russia, not Putin.

  40. thetrain2016 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Like Soviet era Katyushas, Democrat and MSM heads are exploding in series…

  41. ALEX says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Brilliant photos and the Russian people and everyone else will see them smiling and laughing….A picture speaks a thousand words comes to mind and then Henry Kissinger was at White House too…The Russians will be impressed I’m sure, just like those of us who actually pay attention to REAL News….

  42. sunnydaze says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Bolton is on FBN correcting the view that Comey’s firing was “bad timing”.

    Disappointed to see even FBN falling for that Dem/MSM/RINO narrative today the few times I checked in.

    • FofBW says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      The left and MSM are far out of their comfort zones and in total disarray.

      • sunnydaze says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        Unusual for FBN to go whole hog with the Lefty narrative tho.

        • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
          May 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

          Sometimes FBN gets a little “Concern Troll”-ish.

        • KBR says:
          May 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

          Rupert’s sons are total leftists. They are beginning to take over some aspects of daddy’s business.

          Soon Fox will be fully outed as the leftists they actually are. FBN will follow after that. It’s uniparty media, donchaknow…

          Few exceptions. Dobbs is one pro-Trumper. Hannity is sometimes Trumpian was for Cruz- Rino did he see the light or follow the $?, Watters likes playing the “rebel” and might be pro-Trump, Judge Jeannie is good.
          There are some. But all of them must sometimes follow the advice of their bosses.

          I read that a new station might be in the works. Hope it is not another scam.

    • John Thompson says:
      May 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      I read that Bolton may be in for a high nsc position.

  43. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    LOLOL!

    Czar Putin cracks me up, gives reason to smile. Listen to President Putin’s response when asked about the firing of Comey.

  44. fred5678 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    All the comments above about meeting nice Russians reminded me of this incident about 20 years ago. I was in DC on a business trip, stopped in a nightclub, and happened to be seated next to a group of Russians in town on trade mission of some sort. I was able to talk a bit with the youngest one, using German.

    A bit later the waitress took his beer glass when it was still half full. These were expensive beers!
    I politely complained to the waitress and she brought him a new beer. He was all smiles and I got an enthusiastic handshake from him.

    The next morning, as I was crossing an intersection, the same group was crossing on the other side of the street. The young man recognized me, ran across the street, big smile and handshake, and then suddenly reached into his pocket and gave me a Russian coin. I have no idea how much it was worth (probably not much) but it was the thought that counted.

    Serendipity works in diplomacy, too.

  45. Maquis says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Oh, I believe. I believe!

    I’ll say it again:
    The Big Three. Not your father’s Cold War.

  46. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Meet the Washington Bureau Chief of Arab News:

  47. Snow White says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Love love our president. God bless him with wisdom, discernment, health and all good things that come from you. I’m having so much fun watching the unraveling of DC corruption machine that I can hardly stand it. MAGA 😁😁😁😁😁

  48. Ron says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    This is the best place to bring this up, for those who might have missed it.

    During President Trump’s famous press conference a couple months ago, someone asked him about Putin and some of his little provocations he was doing at the time…

    and Trump said something along the lines of “He’s probably thinking, there’s no way I can strike a deal with America now, because of all this fake news about Russia.”

