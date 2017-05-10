President Trump Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to The White House…

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow. Today, President Trump reciprocates with a welcome of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Washington DC.

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump met today with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, following on the visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow last month.

President Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies.

The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration’s commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia’s responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements. He also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia. (WH link)



There are more pictures below of President Trump, Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Kislyak in the oval office.

Oh my, the needle to measure the level of troll-worthiness broke off somewhere beyond stratospheric.

Democrats and MSM ‘splodey-head narratives sound like a steamroller driving through a bubble wrap factory. Sorry, I just can’t stop laughing while imagining the representative conversation in the pictures:

Epic.

On a serious note…. Seriously, think about it.

What better way to reset the antagonistic relationship between the two countries than a meeting in the Oval Office on the day after President Trump fires the Director of the FBI.

No, seriously. Beyond the humor, on the substantive aspect to the diplomatic tension.

President Trump has used an epic moment in controversial U.S. history to reset the relationship. Everyone should pause and focus on the pure brilliant politics of it.

In addition to the Russians having a full understanding of the perception (against the backdrop the U.S. attack media will use), Russian President Putin also has to consider this is a President who cannot be predicted, and openly showcases a non-existent political ‘give-a-damn’ meter.

Stunningly effective is an understatement.

Believe it.

Fearless

Advertisements