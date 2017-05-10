President Trump Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to The White House…

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow. Today, President Trump reciprocates with a welcome of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Washington DC.
WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump met today with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, following on the visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow last month.
President Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies.
The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration’s commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia’s responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements. He also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.
The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia. (WH link)
There are more pictures below of President Trump, Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Kislyak in the oval office.
Oh my, the needle to measure the level of troll-worthiness broke off somewhere beyond stratospheric.
Democrats and MSM ‘splodey-head narratives sound like a steamroller driving through a bubble wrap factory. Sorry, I just can’t stop laughing while imagining the representative conversation in the pictures:
Epic.
On a serious note…. Seriously, think about it.
What better way to reset the antagonistic relationship between the two countries than a meeting in the Oval Office on the day after President Trump fires the Director of the FBI.
No, seriously. Beyond the humor, on the substantive aspect to the diplomatic tension.
President Trump has used an epic moment in controversial U.S. history to reset the relationship. Everyone should pause and focus on the pure brilliant politics of it.
In addition to the Russians having a full understanding of the perception (against the backdrop the U.S. attack media will use), Russian President Putin also has to consider this is a President who cannot be predicted, and openly showcases a non-existent political ‘give-a-damn’ meter.
Stunningly effective is an understatement.
Believe it.
There can be a true meeting of the minds and friendship when in the background a chorus of hysterical ninnies are making false accusations against each party which the parties know to be false.
Yup … between Global Titans.
Lavrov has a great sense of humour:
Most Russians do! Putin does too… Putin’s no hero but he has his positives.
Russians are funny and delightful … different, but funny and delightful. Most I know are appalled at what happened to America under BO and over the years.
They are salt of the earth and ribald. Enjoyed my three trips there and many I have met here in SoCal (had a couple Russian clients and my immigration lawyer girlfriend is starting to represent them). It looks like everyone is having a good laugh today. That Ambassador is so fat and jolly!
I saw the promo for Oliver Stone’s interview with Putin where he ask “Why did the Russians interfere in the election”. Putin started laughing at Stone like he was the biggest idiot (he is) to have ever graced Putin’s presence.
Be careful, if you start watching too much Vlad Putin videos you’ll find yourself agreeing with him on almost everything. The guy has a lot of common sense.
From what I understand he’s done a lot of horrible things… but persuasion, charisma wise he’s sharp as a tack.
I laugh every time I see that!
Sooooo glad it was caught for the CNN crowd.
Our, so-called, “media”, (a joke to call [majority MSM] “journalists” or even resembling professionalism) is so disgraceful in the face of foreign dignitaries. Perhaps, Charm School would help.
Oooo you lookin’ FINE today!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is such a huge request without giving something to them in return. I’m thinking it has to do with NATO. Germany did squeak out loud about having to meet their NATO obligations last week, so perhaps something is in the work?
The man is simply brilliant. For this time and space the absolute perfect choice for US!!!
As for the Russian Narrative: Remember MSM, when gaslighting backfires, those who get burned are the ones holding the torches!!!
Carry on!!!
More Winning & Cryin’
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
Yes the firing of Comey was the best timing ever, Fire the head of the Russia investigation and then meet with the Russians the next day.
It set a good tone for the talks!
The journos dont even understand the humor in all this. They think they are the first ones who noticed the ” coincidence”. What a timing, what a timing they say desapprovingly. Yes, exactly, what a timing! Our President is a genious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3-2-1, pop go the splodey heads 😂
Maybe President Trump will shoot down two N.K. satellites, and tell Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about it, before desert. 😉
LikeLiked by 16 people
North Korea has satellites?
Reportedly two satellites. The first successful one seems to be in 2012. They tried twice earlier, one in 2009.
They have used Iranian third stages in the efforts early on.
Now they are closer than ever with ballistic missiles that can do the whole job of lifting a payload of significance into SPACE.
http://www.n2yo.com/satellites/?c=&t=country
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kwangmyŏngsŏng-4
Yes, both with orbits that take them over US airspace.
The theory is that NK is trying to develop an EMP weapon to use as a gambit against the US, and their two satellites are commissioned to support that objective.
With a big, beautiful piece of chocolate cake 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wouldn’t it be better if he used a Space Shuttle to “Kidnap” the satellites, return them to earth, and let our scientists dismantle and analyze every nut, bolt, and bit of software code that operates them, and then offer to ship them to Kim in Itsy bitsy pieces?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry got rid of the shuttles.
Once JFK. committed us to the moon program, it took us less than a decade to get there, and THAT was “starting from scratch”. I think NASA could accomplish this in relatively short time if Trump gave them that mission, Barry’s blunders aside, don’t you?
What makes you think we already didn’t execute a mission to kidnap their satellite and replace with fake satellite?? Hmmmm??? 🙂
http://www.space.com/36420-x-37b-space-plane-secret-mission-florida-landing.html
Its funny…I was thinking the exact same thing when I saw this line of commentary. Not hijacking per se, but definitely intel gathering/possible hacking. It was supposedly in orbit for over a year.
Maybe we could use their satellites against them, in an “Independece Day” sort of way, if you catch my drift.
The timing of all of this is amazing! Nothing is ever done by coincidence. I would love to learn years down the road that our Lion sacrificed Comey to impress the Russians into realizing he is ready for our 2 countries to begin working together to eradicate ISIS and all other forms of radical islamic terrorism from the face of the earth! Both Presidents have all the respect and love in the world for our GOD in heaven.
All this BS about Ukraine is to appease the Globalist, NATO and the Uniparty. Putin absolutely gets it. I will thank the Russians one day for fighting side by side with us. If I ever where to visit Europe again (I have uncles and aunts in France and Italy), it will be to Russia. I believe my wife and I would be safe their.
fleporeblog what do you think the chances are we’ll fight ISIS and the Taliban side by side with Russia in due time? Not that it would be easy to get Russia back in to Afghanistan but that would be a coalition, wouldn’t it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beryl Bomb everything with our President is a possibility. He, TREX and Gereral Mattis realize they are our last hope and all 3 men want to leave this earth knowing that the US is headed back in the right direction with all threats eliminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t been since the second revolution but it was fabulous-Moscow is a great town. Red Square is unbelievable, especially at night with Kremlin and St. Basil’s floodlit. Nice people too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny story: my wife (born in Minsk) went back to visit Russia after many years and was treated like royalty every where she went. She finally commented about this to someone who explained it was because she was an American. My wife said she had only spoken Russian and did not tell people where she was from, and the person said it was because of my wife’s American accent.
Another: my wife and I go to a resort which attracts many Russians. They are always good company. But on one occasion I was challenged by a few Russkies who asked: who won World War II? I was smart enough (and diplomatic enough) to answer immediately: Russia won World War II! For the rest of the evening I was treated like a brother and best friend, with many toasts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Minsk is nice-really mellow place. Sounds like you had big fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a great story and I will remember that answer if and when I go and am asked.
Well, a case might be made that the European Theater of WWII was fought mainly in the Soviet Union, with the Soviet People bearing the brunt. Think Stalingrad, Kursk and Berlin, just to name a few.
We won’t mention Lend Lease, the Pacific Theater, the Theaters in Normandy, So. France, Sicily/Italy, North Africa, etc.
Not to mention the Hitler Stalin Pact, but sometimes prudence orders the proper sequence and exclusion of topics.
Echoing Sundance, fleporeblog hits the nail on the head: “Nothing is ever done by coincidence.”
#Winning
When my family considered a place to run in case the brotherhood took over America, ( this was before the elections with the mortal danger of Hillary winning over our heads) , we unanimously said Russia! I love the language, the folk dances and Dmitri Horovstovsky and Anna Netrevko.
I am approaching my limit of how much joy I can handle in one day. But I will try to hang on a bit longer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Joy 😀 No “tears” from our side!!!
Just more Winning for US, and more Cryin’ for them!!!
Hang in there buddy!!! I’m rooting for you!!!!!
Yesterday was the only easy day!! 🙂
We’re here for ya, we never leave anyone behind. If we have to occaisionally carry you on our shoulders, consider it done!!!
Dont want you to miss a minute of the fun and winning!💖💕😎
Did Trump give Lavrov a plastic reset button? I gots to know!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh! Oh!!!!! Splodey heads alert!!! First he got rid of Comey and now one of his Russian buddies is welcomed to the WH…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
With all the deep state surveillance, how else do you expect him to receive his orders from Putin? /sarc
If it weren’t for the media, the UniParty, and Comey himself, this whole firing thing would mean nothing to Russia (okay, it DOESN’T mean anything to them because there’s nothing to the Russian election tampering). But how adroit of Trump to use this nice little backdrop (prepared by his enemies for his demise) to host Russia, snicker at the fools, AND begin working on a better relationship with Putin.
Talk about “preparing a table in the presence of your enemies,” and then sitting down and eating a four- course meal, including “the most beautiful chocolate cake you’ve ever seen” as the fools salivate and whine outside the locked window!! Perfecto!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Russia scheme is such a hoax. It is as bad as Global Warming. It is just a diversion from the facts that the democrats are done. Uniparty crooks are going down. There will be no crooked persecutor. Comey and McCabe are Dirty Cops. McCabe is next.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Don’t forget the well done steak with the catsup.
Hey Windy – the other way of saying, “preparing a table in the presence of your enemies” is “Preparing the Battlefield” Just sayin’ … 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I kinda like the quote I used since it predates (I’m pretty sure) your saying. I was quoting from that ancient and revered document–the Psalms, and this one was written by a warrior himself, David.
Besides, there’s just something wonderfully delicious (ahem) about preparing a table in the midst of your enemies and sitting down and eating your meal while the enemies watch–envious, but powerless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, Windy, my stab at cleverness flopped! 😉
Oh, I’m pretty sure the enemy is wondering if they’re next on the menu–especially when Lion Trump is roaming around! I hear Robby Mook is quaking in his little shoes; I’m sure others are, too (one that starts with an “H” maybe?).
Bring on the feasts!
Roger that!!
LikeLiked by 22 people
haha, what Sundance called ‘splodey-head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so stealing that GIF! LOL!
EPIC gif rumpole2….you win the thread😎
And all of the new “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative stuff two days after this report:
PA Voters: Dems Are Out of Touch, Need to Quit with the Russia Stories
http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/05/08/pa-voters-dems-are-out-touch-need-quit-russia-stories
LOL So. Much. Winning!!! 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
They can’t quit. To quit is to be obliterated. All they got is Russia. A big lie. All democrat hopes and dreams are invested in the hoax.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And at the same time they’re keeping it up, they’re ticking Joe and Jane American off even worse b/c *everyone* (except a few nuts) is sick of hearing it. It had become a rolling joke way back in January.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Modern Democrats are “stuck” on the propaganda strategy that says to LIE BIG, and repeat the lie so often that it becomes the truth. They forget a different maxim by Goebbels that specified that propaganda that can be disproven, OR turned against them should NEVER be used.
Stupid Libtards can’t even get THIS right.
Somebody needs to come up with Russian stamped Depends….they’d make a fortune!
As always excellent insight Sundance 🙂
I love how at ease P Trump is with the Russian ambassador and Secretary of State. I wonder if the are laughing about the foolish media? I would like to think so but maybe they really hit it off with one another..? POYUS seems to captivate everyone he comes in contact with except the media .
LikeLiked by 3 people
A bit of Schadenfreude on display as the Man pulls the MSM and whimpering liberals through the knot hole once again. Firing Comey and then meeting with the Risskies today is outside the conceptual capability of the inside the Beltway crowd who will soon wake up to their complete horror from their self induced coma to realize Trump is really President and he’s running the show.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is brilliant. End of story. 😀
LikeLiked by 9 people
👍👍
Oh Lord, these photos badly need captioning, lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless them both and keep PRAYING for President TRUMP. He needs and appears to have supernatural help.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
So fat and cute!
I am not as Concerned about President Trump meeting with any Russians, as I am with him meeting with Kissinger.
Kissinger reminds me of Brezinski.
I will never trust either one.
But I will Always Trust Trump!
Enemedia should all be wearin’ eye patches after today.
Dims too!
And his pokein’ finger ain’t even tired…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I always have liked Kissinger he might have made some mistakes but he is far above Brezinski.
He may be.
But I stand by comment.
Brezinski fathered Mika. That says all.
From the World Editor at BuzzFeed News:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I notice that the Minister Lavrov and President Trump handshake photo was beautifully posed in front of a US Navy flag.
Coincidence? Or a quiet way to say “No more buzzing our ships.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russians are members of the Eastern Orthodox Church, the original Christian Church the West ultimately broke away from after 1400 years to develope something very, very different than the original. Anyway, the Russians have always honored theyre trolls, calling them “Fools for Christ.” Ivan the Terrible had a Holy Fool who followed him around trolling the feared Tsar relentlessly. The Tsar was a pall bearer at his trolls funeral and St. Basils was built to honor the most famous Holy Troll in history. Russians are amazing and Our Troll in Chief is a kindred spirit. Thank God. May the evil Russophobes be confounded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am Eastern Orthodox so let me refine your statement a bit. The Eastern Orthodox is one of three or four churches that can plausibly claim to be the most true to Christianity as it was practiced by the Apostles. Those four churches include the Copts, the “Oriental” churches (such as the Armenians), the Eastern Orthodox (who are technically Catholics) and Roman Catholics. In my opinion, the Eastern Orthodox churches have the best claim, but the other three were also there at or near the beginning. Besides, what do I know? I wasn’t alive then!
Just as an aside: Christianity in Ethiopia dates back to the first century, which was long before Europe was ever exposed to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roman Catholic here: the Ethiopian Church is probably the oldest outside of Jerusalem. All are branches of the universal church as given to us all by the teachings of the apostles as they set out in different directions to evangelize as per the directions of Christ. The other forms of the universal church broke apart not so much from quibbling, but due to the march of horrors that is history (Alexandria fell; Antioch fell, was regained, then fell again; and Constantinople fell…Rome nearly fell — that’s where those walls come from). The “filioque” thing and other things that people tend to use as wedges are but a minor things really in what was really a story of our one universal Church’s journey and sorrows — and one day they shall be whole and one again, as was the wish of our Lord. Right brother?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald John Trump is a genius. He is a native born, home grown American. I am so proud of him !!!!!!!!!!! Proud of the DOJ today as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He stroked ‘the Panda’ fur in mar-a-lago.
He tickled ‘the Bear’ in the oval office.
Never before have we ever witnessed such resoundingly effective personal presidential engagements.
We’ve already watched the results from the Panda.
Now sit back and watch the results from the Bear.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Hear Hear, Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lions, and Pandas, and Bears…..oh my 😉
LikeLiked by 14 people
Excellent!! 👍
Precious creatures both. Pet the fur…God smiles.
Just so everyone realizes HOW GREAT our great President is. This morning @ 8:51am journalist Erin McPike tweeted:
“POTUS split an infinitive in his letter that’s on the front page of the NYT. I’m sure he’s beating himself up about that like I would myself”. Martin posted this tweet along with several others of hers from last night.
Erin McPike works for IJR and was the only journalist to accompany T-Rex on his first trip to Asia back in March.
I wasn’t familiar with the term split infinitive, so I looked it up. Here is my reply to Martin:
WOW!!! Famous example of a split infinitive. From the opening from Star Trek….”to boldly go where no man has gone before”!!!!
He is more “clever” than I ever dreamed. GO PDJT!!! Split those inferiors….oops infinitives, all you want!!
MAGA!!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
LikeLiked by 5 people
Was she possibly sarcastic that a split infinitive was PDJT’s biggest problem today?? If I were trying, I couldn’t make a better sarcastic comment about how unruffled PDJT is today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those pictures speak louder than words. Commaraudery, plain and simple. Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great one, Bert.
Trump likes to show the size of his balls at the appropriate time so it is fresh in their memory!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take a look at the faces in these photos — they say it all. Friendly jovial rapport does not = hopeless antagonism between nations. We are so fortunate to be looking at the dawn of a true new world order hosted by PDJT. Peace and prosperity for America at hand.
May the Good Lord protect our Lion.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Beautiful!
PDJT just schlonged all the D.C. bastards.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Post of the Day!
Only one media headline could top this today:
“Comey accepts Wikileaks Job Offer.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was never about the MORALITY, folks.
It’s all about the MONEY.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wait…wait..WAIT. You mean to tel me, that first Trump fires the very same guy who was investigating the “muh Russia” connections…and then the VERY next day after…meer HOURS really….meets with a Russian!!!!????
ZOMG!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah….I’m starting to think that the President is enjoying torturing the left, media, and nevertrumpers a little too much :).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not just a Russian, but two Russians and one of them is Kislyak, himself! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OWWWIE…Muh head is gonna explodie!!!
They look like they’re having a blast. Glad to see it.
Doesn’t Andrea Mitchell learn? Why would she even think it’s appropriate to ask Rex and Lavrov about Comey??
LikeLiked by 2 people
She never learns. Lavrov also had to reprimand her in Moscow. He’s used to it
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I said yesterday, she’s unhinged. Married to Alan Greenspan and anorexic-
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dems went NUTS when Trump fired Comey.
Now they’re SELF-IMMOLATING.
[They had nowhere else to go.]
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russian reset
LikeLiked by 2 people
Triggered
#FakeNews
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Now I’ll tell you about meetings with Schumer.”
“And you know what Pelosi said after what I just told you?”
“And get this, Obama believes in magic wands.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So, get this. We wrote this OTHER letter, they haven’t’ got it yet. They’ll get it Friday. So, this OTHER letter, …”
The Media just can’t help themselves… Its totally unfair President Trump vs. thousands of media people and He just keeps winning!!! I think the media will start a new grievance community (Mediaism) when you just cant stop President Trump… so they can just play the mediaism card when President Trump trolls them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s one been Old Testament story after another with this election.
Big re-occurring one tho is David and Goliath.
Love watching this play out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will keep saying it: eyes on Lavrov, the man to watch. It is Lavrov with whom Trump and T-Rex will hammer out our new relationship with Russia, not Putin.
LikeLike
Lavrov is impressive
He sure handles the Lamestream Media well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Soviet era Katyushas, Democrat and MSM heads are exploding in series…
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops
Brilliant photos and the Russian people and everyone else will see them smiling and laughing….A picture speaks a thousand words comes to mind and then Henry Kissinger was at White House too…The Russians will be impressed I’m sure, just like those of us who actually pay attention to REAL News….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bolton is on FBN correcting the view that Comey’s firing was “bad timing”.
Disappointed to see even FBN falling for that Dem/MSM/RINO narrative today the few times I checked in.
The left and MSM are far out of their comfort zones and in total disarray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unusual for FBN to go whole hog with the Lefty narrative tho.
Sometimes FBN gets a little “Concern Troll”-ish.
Rupert’s sons are total leftists. They are beginning to take over some aspects of daddy’s business.
Soon Fox will be fully outed as the leftists they actually are. FBN will follow after that. It’s uniparty media, donchaknow…
Few exceptions. Dobbs is one pro-Trumper. Hannity is sometimes Trumpian was for Cruz- Rino did he see the light or follow the $?, Watters likes playing the “rebel” and might be pro-Trump, Judge Jeannie is good.
There are some. But all of them must sometimes follow the advice of their bosses.
I read that a new station might be in the works. Hope it is not another scam.
I read that Bolton may be in for a high nsc position.
I know I’m out of line but I can’t help noticing that Bolton’s moist ache makes him look like a character on “Bubble Guppies”
Yeah, I know… I know…
Czar Putin cracks me up, gives reason to smile. Listen to President Putin’s response when asked about the firing of Comey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“This is a silly question” just about sums it up for me!
All the comments above about meeting nice Russians reminded me of this incident about 20 years ago. I was in DC on a business trip, stopped in a nightclub, and happened to be seated next to a group of Russians in town on trade mission of some sort. I was able to talk a bit with the youngest one, using German.
A bit later the waitress took his beer glass when it was still half full. These were expensive beers!
I politely complained to the waitress and she brought him a new beer. He was all smiles and I got an enthusiastic handshake from him.
The next morning, as I was crossing an intersection, the same group was crossing on the other side of the street. The young man recognized me, ran across the street, big smile and handshake, and then suddenly reached into his pocket and gave me a Russian coin. I have no idea how much it was worth (probably not much) but it was the thought that counted.
Serendipity works in diplomacy, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Slavic people are very kind & gracious & never forgets.
Oh, I believe. I believe!
I’ll say it again:
The Big Three. Not your father’s Cold War.
Meet the Washington Bureau Chief of Arab News:
LikeLike
“Washington Bureau Chief, Al-Hayat. Contributor, Arab News @Arab_News”
So. Who is she speaking for?
I’m not sure Al Hayat is a person. There is a news station that broadcasts to the Arab world, base (I believe) out of Egypt, called Al-Hayat.
Love love our president. God bless him with wisdom, discernment, health and all good things that come from you. I’m having so much fun watching the unraveling of DC corruption machine that I can hardly stand it. MAGA 😁😁😁😁😁
This is the best place to bring this up, for those who might have missed it.
During President Trump’s famous press conference a couple months ago, someone asked him about Putin and some of his little provocations he was doing at the time…
and Trump said something along the lines of “He’s probably thinking, there’s no way I can strike a deal with America now, because of all this fake news about Russia.”
