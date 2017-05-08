Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 8th Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press beating for Monday May, 8th:
WH Livestream link – Alternate Live Stream – RSBN Live Stream
Another exciting Monday in the White House Beating Room!
Folks don’t forget the following today:
Aetna announced they were leaving in the state of Iowa and Virginia. Medica announced they were pulling out of Iowa because of the uncertainty of the subsidy payments. Anthem stated they were pulling out of Virginia because of the uncertainty surrounding the subsidy payments. The House Republicans faced this reality. Especially the two morons in Iowa that were a NO. 93 out of 99 counties in Iowa will have NO Provider next year. 23 counties in Virginia will have no provider next year. The tsunami effect had just begun and believe me will get worse over the coming months.
The MSM will do everything to save Barry’s legacy but they know they can’t. Mick threw it in their face yesterday that Obamacare is dead. By the time our President signs the bill, there will be over 24,000,000+ without insurance. The reason being is what has already happened in Iowa and 24 counties in Virginia. Those folks have a card and nowhere to go with it. They can’t win the fight because Barry played his hand and LOST miserably.
More proof they screwed themselves. From the article:
Of the five insurers, the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States had the lowest average requested increase for their plans, at 18.08%. The highest was CareFirst of Maryland, with an average increase request of 58.80%, which would bring the baseline monthly premium payment for the plans up to $714.95.
The maximum requested premium increases were similarly striking. The biggest proposed jump came from Cigna, which requested a 150.83% hike for a plan on the high end.
Also at issue is the uncertainty of whether Obamacare’s cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments are ceased.
The payments, which help defray the cost of providing low-income Americans with cheaper health insurance plans, are seen as critical to ensure the stabilization of the ACA’s individual insurance markets.
Currently, the payments are appropriated by the White House rather than Congress, and President Donald Trump has threatened to end the payments. The payments are also subject to an ongoing lawsuit between the House and executive branch questioning the legality of their funding without a congressional appropriation. While the Obama administration defended the case, Trump could drop an appeal of a ruling from 2016 in which a court sided with House Republicans.
THE STATE OF CA THREATENING OUR President:
In fact, in California, the insurance commission told insurers that the companies could submit plans that assumed CSRs would be paid and a set of rates assuming they went unpaid.
“I have written President Trump asking that he and his Administration stop undermining the Affordable Care Act and health insurance markets,” read a letter from Dave Jones, the California insurance commissioner, to insurers filing in the state. “Health insurers are legitimately concerned that the President’s actions are undermining the ACA and health insurance markets.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/one-state-shows-chaos-trump-133300757.html
We are winning folks!
THIS… + 1,700,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 LIKES!
The leftist fools think they really got him now, with Yates. HAHAHAHA! What imbeciles.
Obsessed. They are consumed with hate. What stupid, lame, questions.
Yes. This is the first Spicer briefing I’ve heard in a couple of months. The questions are lame, but he is being drawn in to answering them. Why doesn’t he demand examples of their “facts”, and why doesn’t he say he just answered the same question a minute ago? He seemed a lot more forceful a few months ago.
The press briefing people think of themselves as being important , however, after watching these briefings for awhile you begin to realize just how stupid these people and how dumb their questions. What is glaring, is the lack of common sense these libtards. You know they review these briefings and the fact they cannot see themselves as ridiculous, is proof they march at the beat of an idiot dummer. Libtards are truly a different breed of cat.
Cats are way smarter than those pond dwellers referred to as the press.
Libtards aren’t cats, they’re jacka$$es!! 😉
Really? huh…I thought they were the remnants of what came OUT from the posterior end of a jackass.
Another day of STUPID questions by the Presstitutes……….. They are stuck in a rut! Common Sense completely lost.
Spicer does great answering their stupid questions tho.
Yes they are hate filled protagonists who’s liberal mindset is mind numbing. They truly are clueless talking heads
As usual, the press is there with their “gotchy” questions. They must all be Polish. My husband is. Gotchy is a word the Polish use for underwear.
So to translate. They show up at a Press BRIEFing, with their underwear ready! 😉
One of the dopes just asked….Whats up wit dat? A trained journo?
In Proggieland the hip lingo makes them look “cool”; and no, they are not journalists. They are Democrat Party propagandists, nothing more nothing less.
Today’s end of the school year good news story from Richmond, Virginia.
Moron Monday!!!
Hahahaha! ‘Didn’t you ‘vet’ him yourself?’ – P-Person – ‘You don’t ‘vet’ a person for a security clearance’ – Sean Spicer
Flynn Flynn Flynn! And they all ask the same questions… like Does President Trump believe Sally Yates leaked information to the press… which Sean answered the same way every time it was asked “The tweet speaks for itself”.
Flynn!!!
Sickening. With all else going on in the World, with all that is going on here in the US… FLYNN!
RE: General Flynn.
Cui bono?
General Flynn, 33 years of the highest service to America, highest security clearance, is suddenly the top target for personal destruction by Deep State. We had the article in November, “Fear and Loathing Inside the Deep State”, that warned of Flynn and Bannon as the targets of complete takedown and destruction. So, we were warned. Yet, people have bought that General Flynn is a Russian tool.
Accused by who?
Sally Yates, Barrack Obama. MSM. Clapper, Morell, McCain, Graham, Nuland, Albright, the whole panoply of Russophobes and Khazarian-nazi lovers. Freaks of the chaos machine in the CIA, the MIC, the totally corrupted IC. The people who never weep over flag-draped caskets and never visit with the wounded warriors. They just take the Trillions and keep making wars.
To what end?
To keep Trump from meeting with Putin. To assure the Hegemon can restart the wars it has lost. Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan for starters. All in action by McMasters and Mattis. But added to it Sub-Sahara, Horn of Africa: Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and West Africa, Central Congo, Nigeria, Mauritania, Gabon, and places in Central Asia you haven’t heard of but where they are pushing ISIS and AQ (stopped dead by Russian Intel and military working with the nations there.
Flynn is the man the Congress won’t let testify under full immunity (in other words he will answer every single question about every single item). Why not?
Well, they want to keep the leverage on Trump to stay far from peace, far from Russia, far from defeating ISIS and AQ and the Taliban.
Cui bono? The MIC, the Deep State, the IC, the three-stars who want a fourth, the think tanks who want contracts from the MIC, the MSM who wants Russia as the evil chimera.
This covers the Neocons. This covers the CIA mess with al Nusra, ISIS and Taliban. 16 years of war, all lost, back on the front burner for years more. This is about Trillions.
This is about keeping sanctions on Russia.
This is about blaming Russia for everything.
This is about demonizing Putin.
It fits all the scenarios the Dems need, the Neocons want, the MSM loves.
Flynn is the perfect target.
But it was predicted in November. http://thesaker.is/fear-and-loathing-inside-the-deep-state/
And when the full story is finally known, you will see it was all lies and lying, and not by General Flynn.
Flynn is the keeper of secrets.
And who was he serving while he fell on his sword? President Trump knows.
No man who serves 33 years, has reached the pinnacle of his career as NSC adviser to the President, beginning the reforms of the entire IC, suddenly becomes a dupe of Russians.
It is so preposterous that Flynn was brain-washed, at dinner with a hundred people in Moscow, or fell under the spell of the Russian Ambassador over monitored phone calls, and then “lies” about it.
This was a Neo-con takedown of Flynn by warmongers and Russophobes. It continues as the reality of Syria and Ukraine are so clear that Trump has to move toward Russia. It is inevitable to deal with Putin on North Korea, on Palestine, on Syria, on Ukraine, on oil markets, on gas markets, on the Arctic.
But the Deep State cannot abide with this reality.
So, they bleed out Flynn again.
That’s it.
That’s cui bono.
Spicer should wear a shirt : “The Tweet speaks for itself”
Rush opined he used to think the lib dems ran the msm
Now it appears the msm runs the lib dems…..
They all hate PDJT and us, and they are LIARS. I can’t listen to any of them anymore. Getting good at turning off “news ” breaks on the radio………..
Oh wow. Yates soon up, time to change the channel.
Initial statement.
Many answers I can’t reveal in open for classified reasons. & she warned WH in late January there was an issue with Flynn.
When was Flynn fired again? And I really hope one of these Yahoo!’s asks POTUS ? To Yates.
This has to be the worst job to have in the President Trump’s cabinet. Having to answer the same stupid questions from the same stupid people day in and day out with them never changing the narrative. Why don’t they ever ask President Trump what he finds enchanting?
