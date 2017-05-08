Monday May 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
My favorite commenters here are:
-fleporeblog
-keln
-wolfmoon
-R-C
-weeper
-ALEX
Who are yours?
All of those you mention are good. There are so many good commenters here at CTH that I don’t want to play favorites and hurt others feelings if I forget and leave them off my list. I am partial to very long time posters though because we have been through a lot together way before the campaign season. Wolverines are the best hands down.
Amen, JFP!
Amen JFP. Besides it’s junior high stuff to be mentioning your favorite commenters.
It’s junior high to compliment people? OK.
I’m going to include you on my list. Not trying to be exclusive, just want to credit people who are consistently interesting to me and find new commentators. I use a lot of “Command F” to get through the thicket of comments.
It used to be easier to read through all of the comments. Now there are so many it’s very difficult if not impossible to read all of them on every thread. Growing pains, lol!
Lawrence with all due respect, this is silly. As JFP stated there are many commenters here that contribute to the discussions at hand and IMHO, there is no one more important than the other. The exception would be trolls, all they do is agitate.
That’s your inference. I never said nor implied that some commenters are better than others. I just mentioned some of my faves. I think it’s rude to admonish someone asking a legitimate question. That’s what CNN is for. Don’t like the question? Then please, show that due respect by perhaps not answering.
My favorites are Sundance and anyone else who contributes to this site…and that includes Admin, researchers, staff, technicians, observers, members, solitary curious on-lookers, mumblers, bumblers, re-offending fumblers…and people who bark at the moon on Mondays…and even the trolls…who can’t help themselves…because they’ve been taught at university.. can’t you see?…it’s all the same…it’s just a game…but hopefully things will change…but I doubt it.
To continue with early animation; somehow with cinema still in its infancy Ladislaw Starewicz in 1912 creates a stop motion film using beetles and insects…
After nearly two years in orbit an Air Force unmanned spaceplane, the X-37B, landed at the former space shuttle landing strip at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Aim High USAF . . . and take THAT Elon Musk.
Wow. And it’s just in time for operational lasers to be fitted. The balance of power in space just changed.
This is for all the ex-pat Texans who happen to visit the Treehouse. I hope it serves as a reminder that there are still front porches like this, still old-town main streets in places were they’ll remember your name, with restaurants that serve the kind of enchiladas that might stop your heart if they weren’t so good and where you can have always ice-tea so cold it hurts to drink it on a hot day and Margaritas so big you wonder if maybe they’d made a mistake and served ’em in a bucket. The Brazos still runs muddy but the Sabinal is so clear you can see the bottom. But the thing is, as Lyle says, Texas is about the “comin’ back and not cryin’ about the leavin’ . . .
PS If you’re ever in Austin and want some of those enchiladas go out to Maudie’s on South Lamar.
They make ’em with real cheese from Mexico.
This is how we defeat the Islamists: After fasting and praying, Hezbollah Islamist visited by Jesus while in prison – converts.
I’ve been busy today, but know of the news of France. I was going to post this in the France election thread but thought I’d put it here since it’s more a lament about a lot of things. Just wanted to get it off my chest…
I have a very heavy heart. Globalism won in France. I know we all hoped we’d have a nationalist ally with Le Pen. It’s hard to see the beautiful country of France be destroyed. I have seen some of the Macron leaks. What I have read of it is terrifying. We know there are evil forces at work behind this and they are using Islam to control and destroy us.
Why would Obama campaign against Brexit and endorse Macron? Since when does a President campaign for someone in a foreign country? I honestly don’t remember before Obama. I know he has because of the forces behind him, the elites that want to control the world. These are the Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council for Foreign Relations, Tavistock Institute, Bohemian Grove, etc., .
They’ve destroyed our free press, they’ve destroyed our higher education, they are trying to destroy K-12. Wikileaks shows the CIA has contracted to make technology to monitor us, to spy on us. I know at some point they will know who the dissidents are when they are ready to move into high gear. The only ally we have is President Trump. He’s like the finger in the dike. What happens when he is gone? What happens to our country? What happens to us? I cannot tell you how scared I was election night. I keep praying but I know with how messed up the world is, how immoral, how twisted when evil is good and good is evil. Their band of useful idiots, Antifa.
Some may laugh at the Bill Nye video with that singer and how crazy it was, but I see what they are trying to do to us, to our children, and using a former popular TV host for a science show to give it some credibility. The social media censoring, the “fact check” sites twisting the facts.
I pray Brexit will happen. I pray eastern Europe countries that are trying to fight this stay strong.
Hillary is gearing up to work against Pres. Trump, launching her own “resistance” group. How dare she? After lambasting Trump about accepting results, “horrified”, she was. It’s her and her donors.
They won’t stop. They will never stop. They won’t stop until they win. It’s worse than ever in our lives. They’ve been working on this for over 40 years. It’s at high speed now. France voted for evil because the citizenry has been brainwashed. How ever do we get control of education?
I just saw Jesse Waters have a so-called psychiatrist on his show who claims Pres. Trump is a narcissist who is so dangerous he will start having people killed. They have gotten control of every agency. AMA, AAP. This is so sick, they will say anything and do anything. And we know it’s them who want us defeated, demoralized, and even, killed.
This is very difficult watching a significant country in Western civilization fall. And we know it’s because they had put it into place, plotted. We know what’s behind this. I also worry how this will affect the United States in having to deal with them. And this is also why some of us may become alarmed when we see something that might look like a deep state/globalist elite move. It’s not that we don’t trust President Trump, it’s because we are worried about this power getting control away from him. So please be understanding as some of us are hyper aware after all the discovery and reading.
One thing, when the next attack happens in France, I better not see any #prayforFrance or French flags, etc. They voted for this. The only ones I feel sorry for are the ones that voted to stop it. For them, they have my sympathy.
I prayed very hard for France, as I know all of you did. I humble myself before the Lord, Thy will be done. I try not to despair, I know God does not want us to despair. Sometimes it’s hard when they are continuing with their agenda of controlling and oppressing us every single day of this fight we are in, in all areas. I pray we all stay strong.
We might end up being truly the last bastion of freedom in this world. If we can fix our education, if we can fix our voting to put good people in office, if the evil is rooted out and have justice be served, if we can remain a self-governing republic not under control, if we can remain a Christian nation of patriots. I pray God keeps President Trump, and all his family, and all his people, safe and grant them wisdom to lead our country. toward the path of righteousness, and that a spiritual awakening happens in our country so that we may turn to Him and the only path to Him, through His Son, Jesus Christ, our Lord.
