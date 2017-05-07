Viral Thug Video: Elderly Woman Attacked By Black Mob at Swimming Pool…

A very disturbing video is trending across the internet showing a group of young black people attacking an elderly white woman at a pool party, simply for the fun of it.

Warning: This video is very disturbing to watch. As a group of black party goers cheer for the assault, one of the black males picks up the lady and body-slams her head-first into the concrete around the pool. The victims hands are restrained by two small dogs on leashes she was holding.

After body slamming the victim, the black male then picks up the lady and throws her limp body into the pool as the crowd cheers him on. The behavior is sickening.

One of the participants at the party is identified on Twitter as @thaflexxer. It appears the event was near Pompano Beach Florida (not confirmed).

Video Below, and again WARNING:

.

This video needs to go viral and this guy should be arrested. Shocking & sad this happens in America https://t.co/MUZZFdA0uK — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 7, 2017

addy ? tryna get my brother locked up you gon get you one https://t.co/UmLTz2XDua — thatniggaZEE 🎒 (@thaflexxer) May 7, 2017

Advertisements