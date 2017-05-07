Sunday May 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Texas Becomes 11th State to Call for Article V Convention
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/05/texas-becomes-11th-state-to-call-for-article-v-convention/
Drain the swamp (yeah!).
The specified topics to be addressed are limited to the following three areas: imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and setting term limits for its officials and for Members of Congress.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Don’t Let Go…nice version!
LikeLike
To continue on with the early animation theme…this is more of an animated dance than it is a cartoon…but pretty impressive for 1933…
LikeLike
Some of the characters names in the original E.C. Segar comic strip were; Popeye, Olive Oyl, Ham Gravy, Castor Oyl, Uncle Lubry Kent Oyl, Wimpy, Bluto, Sea Hag, Jeep, Alice the Goon, and Poopdeck Pappy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
How would this innovative new art form be seen by today’s audience? Would the guns and knives and liquor and violence and male dominance and cultural profiling be entertainment for them, as they were in the 30’s? Just gotta laugh! I don’t remember any non-violent cartoons from my era in the 50’s at all! Somebody or something was always getting kicked around, shot at with a double barrel gun (which would result in Xs replacing their eyeballs which we knew meant they died),
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
In the winner’s circle yesterday you could see John Velazquez lean down in the saddle to his right and hug a blond with braids around her head. That was daughter number 3.
On the paulickreport.com which is an insiders publication Adele is prominent in the April 30 piece “pletcher-hopes-calm-aggressive-always-dreaming-rider-equipment-change” which is down the page quite a bit. Her response, the writer’s reply to her, and subsequent comments from other readers are even of greater value (to me) than yesterday’s win.
Later this morning she will be in the car, leaving Kentucky and heading to Saratoga, where she bought her first home in January after starting to work with Always Dreaming.
Adele was seven when we moved here from the mystic east. By 11 or 12 she had two sisters as friends who were from a ranching family, and like her, home schooled. She joined them in goat tying all around the state, and a couple years later in barrel racing. In her later teens she moved to Texas for her first job which was to train cutting horses. In a couple years she moved to the Seattle area to train thoroughbreds, and a couple years later to the mystic east, the Florida/Kentucky/NYC/Saratoga circuit. Been working for Todd Pletcher almost five years now.
I’m not claiming responsibility for any of this. I’m just glad to be associated with her.
That is the news from Wyoming.
LikeLike
Same theme from both lefties and Muslims….
Smith College professor, Suleiman A. Mourad: “The U.S. creates terrorism”
May 6, 2017 5:40 PM by Christine Williams
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/05/smith-college-professor-the-u-s-creates-terrorism
LikeLike
BB King, RIP.
LikeLike
I had some fun early this evening. I happen to own the oldest know surviving betting tickets from the Kentucky Derby, and today being the day, I carried them around with me.
They are from 1917, making them exactly 100 year old this May 12th.. Mint condition, oddly.
Anyway, I asked a bar server for his iphone and took his photo with them. Then I explained their importance. He was blown away, and shared with his boss and some of the other staff.
He was the first person outside of my family (besides the printer, the parimutuel seller, the original purchaser, and the clueless ebay seller) who has handled them. His reaction was priceless. It was like holding the oldest postage stamp, baseball card, blah blah blah.
LikeLike
Let’s see if this works: ” The Thrill Is Gone” performed by Quinn Sullivan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TPhC11I6xk
BB King and Buddy Guy have a worthy successor !!
LikeLike
Keeping a link separated by a space on either side generally works.
LikeLike
Lets try
Testing 1 2 3
LikeLike
Nomination for the most ear-candy by a rock musician. I’ve watched it numerous times and never have found a missed note.
LikeLike