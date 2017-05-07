May 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #108

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
Reporters are obsessed over where Trump stays, whether he plays golf etc… They keep tabs on how many visits he does to each place and tweet often that he hasn’t gone to Camp David. (headbang)
I hate the press!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who cares what they think? They are in general not intelligent people that I value their opinion
LikeLiked by 2 people
Small things affect small minds. Libtards are inherently prone to stomping on the pissants as the elephants stroll by.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dogs bark, but the caravan passes on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS Trump would be a damned dedicated golfer to be playing in Bedminster this weekend ! Its cold and rainy with gusty winds and temps < 60' F ! IAC, our President is welcome, ( at least by me ) to visit NJ.!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presstitutes today
LikeLiked by 1 person
To bad they did not show the same concern while Barry was shipping pallets of cash to Iran, the media is awful no doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Camp David is probably pretty shabby. It’s NOT for closers…and Trump is a closer.
LikeLike
And who wouldnt be impressed with the beauty of Maralago? And its his home with all his creature comforts .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t that where Hillary would have her girly midnight pool parties when Billy Boy was president? BO could have had his personal “parties” as well. It may be why the Trump family would rather not be in the vicinity of Camp David. Shudder! Camp David may need to be fumigated and sterilized before anyone can use it again. Shudder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My post here is referring to Camp David,
LikeLike
You know, I HAVE wondered about Camp David. When W. was President he left every Friday afternoon for Camp David. I don’t recall ever hearing that the horrible Jug Eared Creature that infested our White House for 8 years visited Camp David, but to be perfectly honest it got to where I had to hit mute, change the channel, or avert my eyes if they were blabbing about him on TV because I couldn’t handle it anymore. So I have waited, with some interest, to hear about PDJT going there, but as far as I know he hasn’t been there once. It may be pretty shabby if it hasn’t been in use since the W. years, or it may be that they no longer feel they can keep it secure. I don’t know. I have just wondered a bit, that’s all.
LikeLike
That picture of obongo holding a shotgun was Camp David. That’s the only time I recall him being there.
LikeLike
Obama visited 39 times but less often during his second term.
Here’s a good article about Camp David, giving more history:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/dec/29/camp-david-a-perfect-match-for-donald-trump-after-/
LikeLike
Obama used Camp David a few times…for meetings.
Here are some pics:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of Montana’s valuable exports is their college graduates…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
NYC Says Hillary Clinton “Should Go Back In The Woods“
Fox News Video Report 03:37 Minutes – May-05-2017
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hillary always has to have a ‘reason’ to get people to give her money.
“Fighting Trump” is her new scam for getting money.
This is why they are demonizing him…to support their ‘reason’ to ask for money.
It also serves to poison the well for any prosecutions of her, for her numerous crimes.
She will claim that Trump is “trying to stop her fight against him”.
The Clintons have no shame.
Both Hillary and Bill should be in jail…and yet there are still stupid people who believe their lies.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, and they’re calling it the “Resistance”.
Fortunately, fraud/corruption/abuse of power/sedition/treason are not resistant to the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disturbing video from Venezuela. I certainly hope the people find a way to oust Maduro and his cronies. I think they will have a civil war in the near future. Thank the stars for our 2nd amendment so we can protect the rest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was Obama’s dream for us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is socialism.
And of course, the Leftist Media is not reporting on it.
In Venezuela, the people are not really protesting ‘against socialism’.
They have been so brainwashed against capitalism…that they think it is evil and they would be worse off than they are, if they lived in a capitalist system.
They are protesting against Maduro, whom they think has ‘stolen all the money and used it on frivolous things’.
While this is true…it is not the sole reason the people are in such misery.
It is the socialist control over people’s lives that has failed them.
This is what has prevented them from producing their own food, producing their own wealth and having a way to improve their lives.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Time to audit the Fed…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted this yesterday and did some research on the numbers in the state of Pennsylvania.
Our Treeper ALEX shared another incredible link pertaining to the PPD poll from Florida. His post and link are below:
Flepore and others will like this follow up on the PPD poll showing Trump at 52% in Florida now…Interesting thing is the registration increase in Florida(27,000) and Pennsylvania(100,000) since Election Day…
Now, a new People’s Pundit Daily poll out of Florida shows that Trump remains very strong in the Sunshine State. Richard Baris, the president of PPD, says “Since the election, the President’s support among whites has held roughly even in the nation’s largest battleground state, while his support among non-whites, particularly Hispanics, has risen slightly on almost ever measure.” In private, however, Baris is even more emphatic: based on vote share per county, there would be “zero” chance Trump would lose Florida today. He reemphasized, “zero.” Trump’s numbers in the swing county Pinellas were positive and Hillsborough just under 50. But the Panhandle? “Ridiculous margins” in favor of Trump, noted Baris.
Always careful to protect his national best election day polling record (one of only two to correctly call Michigan and Pennsylvania), Baris did not divulge if he had factored in the new positive Republican voter registration changes (+27,000, net) since election day. For those who haven’t followed my columns, I should repeat that the change in Pennsylvania was even more stunning—over 100,000 shifted to the Republicans/away from the Democrats. In short, as of early May, Trump is in a distinctly stronger position in two key states than he was just a few short months ago when he won them narrowly.
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/polls-trump-keeps-expands-base/
My reply is below:
ALEX you are my hero! I am one of those 27,000 in Florida! I cancelled my ability to vote in NY where I live most of the year so that I can vote in Florida where my vote counts.
I hope SD will run a thread not only on their latest poll but the incredible nugget about the increase in Florida but more importantly Pennsylvania. Our President has been rolling out EO’s that benefit states like PA, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. 100,000 more Republicans voters than Democrats in less than 4 months is PROOF that he is hitting the mark.
I have said and will say that after the election in 2020, the Rust Belt will be known going forward for years to come as the “Trump Belt”! The 2 Democrat Senators up for reelection in 2018 should be scared out of their minds (Bill Nelson in FL and Bob Casey). If we run to Trump supporters in those states with our President backing them, we will WIN both elections in 2018. Earlier talk has Governor Rick Scott in FL and Rep Lou Barletta in PA. Both are champions of our President and he admires and speaks highly of them.
This is Trumpism happening right in front of our eyes. 50+ years is a true possibility!
November 8, 2016 (PA)
D – 4,217,456 / 48.3%
R – 3,301,182 / 37.8%
I – 1,204,339 / 13.8%
Total – 8,722,977
May 1, 2017 (PA)
D – 4,050,490 / 47.9%
R – 3,235,254 / 38.3%
I – 1,163,459 / 13.8%
Total – 8,449,202
http://www.dos.pa.gov/_layouts/download.aspx?SourceUrl=http://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/OtherServicesEvents/VotingElectionStatistics/Documents/currentvotestats.xls
Democrats lost 166,966 registered Ds and the % went down 0.4%
Republicans lost 65,928 registered Rs and the % went UP +0.5%
This allows Republicans to gain 101,038 and 0.9% more registered voters from November 8, 2016 to May, 1, 2017.
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please keep France in your prayers, wife voted today, posted my thoughts on MacronLeaks in the appropriate thread. We’re pessimistic about France waking up. Thanks for all the support God bless CTH!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bonne chance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Being somewhat of a Francophobe, ( insofar as their gopvernmentpolitics ) I’ll just buy a ticket for the bleachers and enjoy the game !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been praying all day (and night) for you guys. A miracle happened here last November and it can happen again in France! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be a miracle if Le Pen wins. They have all cooked. It would be their third failure. I think this time they will do the cheating in the proper way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been praying for LePen for 2 weeks and many of my prayer friends are doing the same–Hang onto your hope–God Bless You, leebelieu!!
LikeLike
Praying for Le Pen from across the channel.
LikeLike
Speaking the Truth
LikeLiked by 6 people
This young fellow, Lawrence Jones, is good…what I’ve seen of him.
I don’t watch The Blaze, because Glenn Beck is such a never-Trump loon.
But I’ve seen Lawrence a few times on Fox videos lately…and he is a breath of fresh air.
LikeLike
Caught the midnight re-run of “The Judge”…
Her opening statement…..”Letter to Hillary”……PURE GOLD!!
If there is anyone here at the CTH who is not a fan of Mrs. Clinton (snicker), it’s Must See TV!!
JJ’s BEST EVER!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Full Show
LikeLike
If I search really, really hard I might find someone here not a fan of Hitlary Klinton.
But I don’t feel like expending the energy.
LikeLike
I was doing research to write an FCC complaint about late night idiot Colbert. It is wishy-washy about profanity so I thought I’d look into foreign ownership and National Security to see what basis there is to complain since Russia and US relations are at their lowest.
Still researching; however, I found something very interesting that may explain why Main Stream Media and the Globalists keep a media black-out on Pres. Trump’s accomplishments.
Accuracy in Media
by Jerry Kenney on November 13, 2015
“Obama’s FCC Plans Sale of U.S. Media to Foreigners”
What this means is that foreigners will be encouraged by our own government to buy U.S. media properties that they can use for their own propaganda purposes.
http://www.aim.org/aim-column/obamas-fcc-plans-sale-of-u-s-media-to-foreigners/
LikeLiked by 4 people
China has done this.
http://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/china-radio/
LikeLike
I am all for Free Enterprise…so I hesitate to suggest a new ‘law’ to prohibit foreigners from buying media outlets here.
Although, in light of all the lies & propaganda that are being spewed these days…it may be time for just such a law.
I think what we really need is Full Disclosure.
We require food labels to show us what the contents are, in the food we consume.
I think we need the same type of Full Disclosure…on the media sources that we consume.
Full Disclosure…would mean:
— Who owns it.
— What other businesses they own, globally.
— What politicians & causes they donate to.
— Which lobbyists they have working for them.
— Which global assns. they belong to.
It would be nice to force them to admit what their Agenda is, and what benefit their programing seeks to accomplish.
But I am not sure that we could do that.
We need this Full Disclosure for all owners of US media companies…not just the foreign-owned ones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine torches Hillary:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Preach it, Judge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These pics make me ill!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
I always figured he was a closet rug-sniffer…but this proves it!.
This is why they were so secretive and stopped the White House tours.
Couldn’t take a chance on someone stumbling upon the prayer rooms and special muslim bathroom facilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be sure…be VERY sure…that this isn’t fake news.
LikeLike
OK, Mike Cernovich just deleted tweets to his 270,000 followers that islam is our future and you are a ‘beta’ if you don’t ‘get it’.
I don’t think so Mike. You are in love with a beautiful musulman Persian and I believe you’re future is islam. Not mine, just sayin…
LikeLike
Oh poor Rachel and Joy. Poor CNN.
Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not to Expect Evidence of Trump/Russia Collusion
https://theintercept.com/2017/03/16/key-democratic-officials-now-warning-base-not-to-expect-evidence-of-trumprussia-collusion/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was over a month and a half ago.
LikeLike