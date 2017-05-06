Disturbing OIG Report: 100 Vets Die Awaiting Care at Los Angeles VA…

No doubt VA Secretary David Shulkin will utilize the newest legislation passed in March which makes it easier to fire VA employees found to be deficient in their responsibility to provide veterans healthcare. President Trump has also enhanced the accountability within the VA system with whistleblower protections and a specific office of accountability.
(Via Washington Free Beacon) More than 100 veterans died while waiting for care at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Los Angeles, Calif., over a nine-month span ending in August 2015, according to a new government report.
The VA Office of Inspector General found in a recent healthcare inspection that 225 veterans at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System facility died with open or pending consults between Oct. 1, 2015 and Aug. 9, 2015. Nearly half—117—of those patients died while experiencing delays in receiving care.
The inspector general reported that 43 percent of the 371 consults scheduled for patients who ended up dying were not timely because of a failure by VA employees to follow proper procedure. The report was unable to substantiate claims that patients died as a result of the delayed consults. (read more)
When a person engages in behavior which knowingly leads to needless death, it should be considered a felony. They don’t just need to be fired. They need to be imprisoned.
Yes. Lock them up and throw away the key!
Of all the people who deserve our help its the Veterans. They gave the better part of their lives for the rest of us and now that they need us we must never let them down. God bless them all.
Just like I can’t understand the workings of the minds of criminals who commit depraved acts against their fellow humans, I don’t comprehend how VA employees treat their job as a slacker opportunity and not as a sign of duty to serve those who risk everything.
The VA has two primary problems- a) a number of incompetent employees, and b) a bureaucratic organizational structure. Together this inevitably leads to chaos for too many of their customers.
Nothing in the last 4 administrations made mush sense, my friend…..
How about indicting those responsible for Manslaughter?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Could probably go with third degree.
My heart is heavy reading this. Please, with our President Trump supportive of our military, current as well as veterans, please let this shameful lack of care come to an end. Mr President, please. 🙏🏼
He’s doing it as fast as he can. Indeed, light years ahead of any other President we’ve seen in decades.
Amen, Nonna, Amen!!
Proof of how Government run health care doesn’t work.
LikeLiked by 22 people
I don’t say this often, but — AMEN!
Reveal and replace
This is the truth.
VA care is rationed care.
Frontline physicians are literal firewalls, blocking access to specialized needs.
They don’t have enough specialists in the VA, to take care of all of the Veteran’s issues, thus the long waits. The VA has never been allowed (by the government) to send Veterans out to private sector for care. Hopefully this new Executive Order that was signed will get the Veterans the care they need in a timely manner.
I hope so. I’ve been begging for years for the one test that could prove the source of a constellation of symptoms, but they refuse Even though recommended by my best ever neurologist, in Germany, that concluded I need brain surgery.
Now, I don’t want the VA to do that surgery, and maybe no one ever! (Scary) But I must know and it could get me the right kind of help, maybe.
Actually, the surgery usually fails, and makes it worse, but as a mad inventor, really, I am mad! I mean an inventor! Should I find a suitably enterprising, and competent, neurosurgeon, I have some ideas, and one big guinea pig.
Back to your point, you are entirely correct. The VA was never built to have the capacity and the competency to take care of us. It is little more than window dressing.
Letting vets be cared for privately if they can’t get their needs met with the VA is a common sense idea that only people who don’t give a tinkers damn about these wonderful solders would have ignored.
Back in the 1950s and 1960s my mom who was an R.N. worked in a VA hospital in South Dakota. Those veterans could get specialist care. They could see neurologists, surgeons, pulmonologists, cardiologists, psychiatrists, any specialty that existed. They seemed to get good care. But that was then and memories of WWII were still fresh. Veterans were respected.
My how things have changed. Still even in the 70s specialties like heart surgery by well known surgeons like Thomas Starzl was possible. ..
Our veterans deserve better. Those responsible are beneath contempt and should beg for their lives, not beg for forgiveness.
Those who SERVE……Deserve!!! We appreciate ALL of you who do serve, or have served our country. Your sacrifices are truly appreciated!!!
MAGA!!!! 🦁
May those who have enriched their own coffers, dined, vacationed and partied at the expense of our most precious Vets, may they know a special place in hell awaits them for their sin, sloth, indulgence and greed. To put ones self above a Patriot that has served his/her country is beyond reproach,beyond disgusting! These sloth hethens are beyond our contempt and our disgust, they are pure evil, may they burn in hell!!
God bless our vets and troops forever and always💖💕
Amen! Amen!! Amen!!!
Dear Dear Grace, I’ve observed that little pegs your outrage meter faster and harder than Vets receiving less than their due. God Bless you for that, you are kind, and fierce. I hope I’m not taking advantage of your goodwill by sharing this with you. It’s thread appropriate, if a bit long, and TMI for some, but, as I’ve mentioned before, pride is the first casualty. I’m not ashamed of my weaknesses, just of those who daily twist the knife in them.
Unfortunately, it’s not just the VA. There are a great number of official organizations that should protect us when we are being abused and cannot defend ourselves or escape due to our injuries. Even when it is our very injuries that “housemates” are knowingly and cruelly using against us.
I am rated 100% disabled. That number reflects only the first of over a dozen conditions and injuries and the dreaded “syndromes” that I deal with. Due to certain physical and chemical brain injuries, I have myriad problems, including massive Chemical Sensitivities. It’s inexplicable. It’s a grenade going off in my brain. It completely incapacitates me. My IQ can drop a hundred points in a single heartbeat.
My home has been a “fragrance free” zone for a decade. Smokers can’t enter, those that hung out with smokers can’t enter. I have turned away visitors that failed to abide my prior request to wear no colognes or perfumes. And I have Veto rights over any chemicals or perfumes or cosmetics that others may bring into my home. Until I don’t.
Yesterday I had to disappear two bars of mind crushing “soap” that certain persons had decided to use, as I have had to do in the past, replacing them with multiple bars of the sole “safe” soap I have encountered. Only this time there followed the violent smashing of glasses and plates and throwing of furniture at me.
Chairs were being thrown into an irreplaceable glass dining table and I was enthusiastically bidden to engage in physical combat with enraged, well, monsters.
Recognizing the legal danger of engaging these dark angels physically, I stepped outside. Fearing further destruction of my home, I called the Sheriffs. Dumb move.
The Cops, completely ignorant of the significance of Borderline Personality Disorder, which drives the chaos that the outside of my smashed and battered bedroom door attests to, and completely unmoved by my Veteran status, nor my complete disability status, nor my one relevant symptom that makes bringing poisonous “fragrances” into my home an act of chemical warfare, lectured me on marriage and threatened to jail me as a result of attempting to capture evidence of their violence against me.
With all the Veterans coming home with Traumatic Brain Injuries, and the vast range of dysfunctions and miseries that they are suffering, and the ease with which cruel persons can torment them nigh unto the taking of their own lives to escape, whilst pretending to be the victim, our entire system of Law Enforcement has got to get their act together.
A Veteran abused needs protection, not humiliation. A Veteran forced to defend himself against cruel assaults, especially those that take advantage of his, or her, injury, twisting the knife, as it were, ought not be persecuted or thrown into jail.
Such a Veteran, having struggled months, or years, to create a safe space, cannot be thrown into jail at the whim of “Law Enforcement” and survive that uncontrolled climate that would nor could ever cater to his needs.
I am convinced that it is not just the failing VA that is the force driving the upwards of THIRTY Veteran suicides a day. It is the entire system. Veterans are abused and ignored and humiliated at every turn. It is not just the VA.
I don’t know who to indict, honestly. All I can say is this; that all the “thank you for your service” comments are utterly useless and downright cruel when this society allows what I, and so many others, endure, at the hands of this society.
I am not a poster child for a broken Veteran. My wounds can’t be seen. So they are easily ignored. Those cops that harrassed me, humiliated me, and walked away, never thought that maybe they should explain to the violent ones in my “home” that bringing those poisons into my house, knowing the effect it will have on the disabled Veteran could be construed as assault and that people have been convicted for doing such.
No, their humiliating went much deeper, much crueler, and they left the other “occupants” smiling and laughing. There’s more, but I’ve already said too much.
I apologize for the length of this post. In reality, this place, CTH, feels like the only real family I have. I hope I don’t risk it by getting all War and Peace on you. I fear it will probably hit moderation anyway, then, what I’ve written would have been in vain. I can’t save what I’ve tapped out on a cell phone.
It is not just the VA. I am not alone. It is not a broken system. It’s a broken culture.
Maquis
Dear Maquis,
i get sick just having these fake scents around me. Both hubbie and I can NOT be around anyone with smoke on them. We get violently sick. And get what? We aren’t even vets!! I do feel very badly for you, having bigger and more serious problems than us.
My heart goes out to you Bigly!! You need to share your story to Sec. Shulkin and President Trump. This is a serious problem, too, because the police lack understanding of your need of a safe health space.
I hadn’t thought of the law Enforcement’s lack of sensitivity. I’d rather see some of our tax money go to extra training for Law Enforcement on helping vets like you, than to see the police give a kid’s glove treatment for the illegals.
You were very very brave to open up like this. Stay close to the Treehouse, all the time. And know we love you and will pray for you.
On Monday,do write to Sec Shulkin and President Trump about your problem with the Law Enforcement. It’ll take time to get it moving, and I pray they can resolve this.
Stay in touch-we care-Thank you for your service to our country and God Bless You!!
We love you!!
“The VA Office of Inspector General found in a recent healthcare inspection that 225 veterans at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System facility died with open or pending consults between Oct. 1, 2015 and Aug. 9, 2015. ”
Oct. 1, 2015 and Aug. 9,2015; is this a data entry error? (Back in the 20th century; a typo?)
Should this time frame be from Oct 2015 to Aug. 2016?
Just a question for clarity.
My guess is, either Oct. 2014 to Aug. 2015, or Oct 2015 to Aug. 2016.
The source pdf says “Oct 2014 to Aug 2015” in the executive summary.
https://www.va.gov/oig/pubs/VAOIG-15-04681-228.pdf
The PDF reads ‘For the period October 1, 2014 through August 9, 2015,’
https://www.va.gov/oig/pubs/VAOIG-15-04681-228.pdf
Thanks very much; I appreciate that and should have extended my own research.
Kudos to patrickhenry,MrE and anyone else with more forethought than Moi.
Have a great weekend.
Go LePen!
YW
I’m an old recon guy, so it’s force of habit.
You’re very cool patrickhenry, very cool indeed sir.
More like surly, my wife would argue; but thanks.
And with that patrickhenry, this ole gal grants you the last word! Aha!
And the Dems keep denying it. Sick!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is just heartbreaking to say the least. We are retired Coast Guard, and we do not use the military system for our doctor care. My last time was when I was pregnant with my first child. It was a horrible experience, especially in the delivery room and afterwards (won’t get into the details). I saw a different doctor on duty the whole 9 months. People warned me to try to use a civilian doctor and I should have listened. I didn’t make the same mistake with my next child. My husband has not had great medical care either with some surgical procedures.
Anyway, this is the medical model that the Dems want our medical system to follow. It shows how abusive and corrupt the system is and if they don’t want to treat you and leave you for naught, they will, just like that.
Coast Guard Vet here as well. I’ve used the VA as little as possible to the point I’ll pay doctor/hospital bills out of my own pocket.
Semper Paratus
CGC Chase WHEC 718
I’m too broken to have a choice. VA it is. Or isn’t.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bless you.
Maquis, I am praying that the system gets much better for you with the plan to send Veterans out to private sector for care that cannot be provided timely at the V.A.. You deserve the very best. Just know that you you can file a Congressional Complaint if something does not seem right for you. Those get much attention/action.
God bless you and thank you for your service.
117 of 225 is not “nearly half”. It’s over half.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
That just takes my breath away. How on earth can our veterans be treated this way. We have to create a system that works, one with compassionate, knowledgeable administration and staff.
From the article:
The inspector general reported that 43 percent of the 371 consults scheduled for patients who ended up dying were not timely because of a failure by VA employees to follow proper procedure. The report was unable to substantiate claims that patients died as a result of the delayed consults.
Failure by VA employees to follow proper procedure. My cold anger has reached a boiling point! These employees should be arrested since their inability to follow procedures caused this to happen to many of our vets. Where these employees concerned more about protesting candidate Trump? Would not shock me one bit.
Our Lion loves are active and veterans as much as he loves his own kids. This country will realize pretty quickly that if you want to be on our Lion’s menu to be eaten, mess with our men and women currently serving or who have served our country. That is what gives me solace when reading these stories.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed, there will be accountability.
I have wondered if they hire workers from foreign workers programs for VA hospitals, like they do for regular hospitals and assist living homes.
Foreigners usually don’t care about Americans–or at least that’s been my experience. Very unsettling to observe.
FTA – “The House passed legislation in March that would expedite the process of firing VA employees who have put the lives of veterans at risk. VA Secretary David Shulkin backed the legislation…”
“Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) introduced the bill in the Senate, but the chamber has yet to vote on the legislation….”
Rubio Introduces VA Accountability First Act
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=55D3ED67-00A0-405B-AA33-AE54650040AB
WE HAVE WORK TO DO
Time to burn up the phone lines to the Senate. Call your Senators. Tell them to pass this bill.
Remember George Carlin’s quip that “Somewhere is the world’s worst doctor… and that’s not even the bad part. The bad part is that someone has an appointment to see this doctor tomorrow at ten!”
Doctors who can’t cut the mustard are found out by the free market fairly quickly: they join a private clinic and… they have to collect off the clinic’s malpractice insurance for a mis-diagnosis, so they get fired. Once might be a mistake, but two or three times? No other private clinic will hire them… so they go to work for the government. Public health clinics and others will also fire them eventually however, so where do they wind up? The VA.
It’s an inevitable consequence of how the government–any government–works.
So now you know why I’m a Libertarian! (LOL)
The VA problems started long before Obama took office. According to this survey below, it was really bad under the 1st Bush, and continued to be just as bad with Clinton. Dubya improved it a little, but not by much.
Reagan better, but not really.
President Obama put forth initiative after initiative to help Veterans but the GOP Congress and Senate blocked it. Perhaps because of the expense, or just to deny Obie, or whatever. With Trump, Shulkin, and mostly accountability now put in place to fire under performers…it should improve rather quickly. Upgrading the systems definitely a step in the right direction. Also seeing a doctor of your own choice, whether they work for VA or not, definitely speeds the process. Our vets deserve the best! Shameful to say the least. These are the men and women who keep us safe.
Poll:
Among the last five U.S. presidents, which one has done the most for veterans?
Barack Obama
60% (9298 votes)
George W. Bush
11% (1746 votes)
Bill Clinton
7% (1041 votes)
George H.W. Bush
4% (622 votes)
Ronald Reagan
19% (2890 votes)
Total votes: 15597
https://www.legion.org/news/96436/among-last-five-us-presidents-which-one-has-done-most-veterans
I suspect, under Trump, improvements will expand rapidly. He loves our vets, like we do!
It’s about time.
The American Legion poll is an internet poll anyone can vote in. I just voted. It can be easily manipulated by activist groups and is meaningless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will clue you that I have attended reunions with WWII vets from 1965 to 2010 and there wasn’t one where the horror stories didn’t fly throughout the weekend. Most of them wouldn’t enter a VA hospital or clinic unless they were already dead. This should have been addressed a very, very long time ago.
On the other hand, a few friends from the Vietnam era have received outstanding care at specific facilities in Florida, so the problems appear to be site-specific, which the whistleblower EO should correct, and the option to choose private care is optimal for some areas. These people deserve the best.
How could this possibly happen? In a country as rich as ours, with money being spent like drunken sailors at a whorehouse?
It’s almost as if the people in charge are ideologically opposed to the military & don’t care about them. What else can we take away from this?
It’s unconscionable that our nation allows this to happen. Have this happen to some illegal aliens, & watch the outrage unfold on CNN
President Trump, please, prosecute those involved & nail their hides to the wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re not rich now. President Trump will change that. It’ll take time.
That was then (bummer) this is now………
Thank God Trump is in office & he is changing this! Thank God Trump put Jim Mattis as Sec’y of Defense!
This is disgusting! This is Democrats, Liberal-left, atheists & LGBTs at work!
They would rather an illegal CRIMINAL alien be sheltered, an LGBT not get their “feelings hurt”, than protect & defend the life of those who have given their best. These ppl aren’t fit to breath, much less govern anyone.
From article dated 10-9-15. VA spent $6.3 million on sculptures and fountains.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/federal-eye/wp/2015/10/09/the-va-spent-6-3-million-on-sculptures-and-fountains-for-their-hospitals-should-they-have/?utm_term=.c6fca24703a7
I was shocked a few years ago when I read that the VA Administrators, like other government management, received hefty bonuses for monies “saved,” i.e., NOT spent on patient care. Also shocked to read that they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on Vegas conferences, as well as artwork for the facilities. I don’t believe government workers should spend taxpayer dollars on fancy conferences.
My husband and I have started wondering why it is that we keep receiving solicitations from the Disabled American Vets, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Missouri Disabled Veterans, as well as requests for household goods for them to pick up and sell. While we usually contribute, we are realizing that the need itself exposes how well the country cares for its needy veterans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers be aware that a lot of the physicians who work for the VA are moonlighting or temporary. They come and go, rarely full time. The main stay employees are the same employee types you get at the post office because they can’t be fired. The LPN’s who work there do what they want to do. LPN’s are cheaper to hire and run the show. My husband and I have both tried to work there and it is impossible because the work ethic by the main stays is beyond pathetic. They are government employees who flaunt their ability to sit and waste tax payer money and dare you to confront them. They run to human resources and complain you are agressive. God bless the vets and my prayer is that we can dismantle the VA and get them in private care.
Our President is working on it! At last a President who cares about excellence, efficiency, effort and exposing fraud, waste and incompetence.
The problem with private care is that someone needs to manage and coordinate all the many specialists, and many Vets cannot manage that degree of paperwork and transportation and such. I fear many Vets would get lost, literally.
I know what it is to be lost in a place you knew well the day before. And Paperwork? Rules and Regs and percentages and copays and all that stuff…I could never keep up.
In a VA facility, other Vets will step in and help anyone that looks lost or is having locomotion problems.
I am lucky. I live near the best VA facility I’ve ever encountered. I’ve seen scary ones, with affirmative action fueled racial warfare and an overall feel of a Soylent Green production facility.
I live in a nice place with nice people, and I think that has a big influence on the hospital. The people are largely very nice and it’s a clean and bright place and Vets never ignore someone that could use help. I would go there everyday to help people if I could, they are family, and I feel great when I can render a kindness. But I wouldn’t last two hours and couldn’t count on being up for the next day.
Anyway, the frontline Primary Care doctors are NOT nice. They are imported from India or some major inner-city hellhole, imcompetent, mean, and stingy. Even here, the niceness can’t rub off on them. I’d like to see that changed.
Some places, Denver? Oklahoma City? They need burned to the ground with the staff inside. Sorry. I have never seen such hostility and WILLFUL incompetence. It is a mess. I know there are many horrible places that I never want to see. What a disgrace.
“We can ignore reality, but we cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.” Ayn Rand.
Needless suffering with tragic consequences. Thank God for an administration that will no longer ignore the challenges we face.
Can’t blame this on Jerry Brown or even on the State Crazyleftyfornia…except that Crazyleftyfornians likely work at the VA. It’s a bureaucracy so leftists are drawn there like flies to honey.
Thank goodness my Father was not cognizant while this was happening. He would’ve blown a gasket.
My Dad was a Korean Vet, a gunner on the B-29’s. Believe it or not, he re-enlisted after his Father had asked for help in the family business, and returned when it was back on its feet and pulling a profit. It had a lot to do with leaving his Brothers-In-Arms even though the Korean War was long over.
When he finally retired, he went back to school and was the school janitor where he went. Afterwards, he worked specifically with Veterans at Job Service and finally became an Advocate for Veterans in Wisconsin. He was the one hired to go everywhere and anywhere to find Veterans, mostly Vietnam Vets to let them know all about the new programs that were now available to them. He was trained with dealing with PTSD, but as my Dad would say there is nothing in a text book to help, you had to have been there to really do anything. He’d say Veterans were fickle in the way they wouldn’t listen to you unless you’d understand, and the only way you’d understand is if you’d have been right next to them. It didn’t matter the war or battle, you just had to have been there. He was right.
I used to read his books on PTSD and had started that early in high school on my own. I think in my own way I wanted to understand what his friends were going through and the men we had walking in and out of our house all hours of the day and night.
My Mom would tell a story from time-to-time, it was one I didn’t mind, and one it took for her to say out loud to realize I had done the right thing.
One night she had returned from work, it was about 9:30pm and I was with her. There was a man sitting on our back steps in the darkness of summer. He was a bit crumpled in dress, scared, and wanted to see my Dad. Of course my Dad was in route home from taking a fellow Veteran to the Vets hospital probably a good 3-4 hours away.
My Mom was more scared of him than anything. She wasn’t expecting a strange man on her steps who looked a bit worse for wear. However, she didn’t see the fear in his eyes, she didn’t hear the crackling in his voice, all she saw was a stranger.
I didn’t. I don’t remember how old I was, maybe 13? Could’ve been a bit younger. I do remember putting my hand out and helping him get up and inviting him into our home. I brought him in the kitchen from the back steps and get this, made him tea.
I sat and talked to him for awhile, and I don’t remember much of what was said. All I remember was the change in his confidence with a warm cup of tea. He spoke quietly and slowly. I remember it taking a bit of time for him to say what he wanted, as if he wanted it to come out just right.
I don’t know how long the two of us sat there in the kitchen together with my Mom putzing around in the background. I think she got to feeling guilty and had made him a sandwich. She never sat with us though and I think she went in the other room with the door open of course.
My Dad eventually returned, and I left the two of them together. In the morning I had found out he had drive him all the way to the Vets hospital where he had just come back from. My Dad was proud of me. Sure, he didn’t like the idea of a stranger and all that, but he knew I went off of my instincts and I wasn’t in harms way. This was one of the good ones down on his luck and scared.
My Dad was always forthright with me and would tell me things a young girl probably shouldn’t know. He trusted his instincts. He would read all of his letters and show me what he had written and his papers in upgrading discharges for his fellow Vets he was trying to help. I don’t know how young I was, but I remember it was high school. I was his editor. He couldn’t spell his way out of a paper bag and couldn’t even spell my name right. I don’t ever remember him spelling my name correctly.
Anyways, this brought us close together and in time opened up more and more to me as I grew up. I knew a lot of the background stories of his friends, the people he worked with and the people he helped. He didn’t tell me really any secrets since a good number of his Veteran friends ended up telling me essentially the same thing.
Kinda like Doc who had lost his whole platoon. He was the medic and lived with nightmares until he passed away. I was there during a few of them. I knew better than to wake him up. I was with him because he lived on a lake and would let me come up to go fishing. I was his second daughter. I really miss him. He also took me out shooting on Veterans Day with other Vets. I didn’t know a lot of the guns, but they taught me how to shoot them. It was so much fun. AK-47’s, AR-10’s and 15’s, revolvers, hand guns, shotguns, assorted rifles, you name it. Oh, and they rigged their targets to blow up. My Mom would’ve died if she ever knew what we were up too. In her eyes, I was tomboy enough and didn’t need any more help thank you very much.
Maybe it’s good my Dad wasn’t able to understand what the last govt did to our Veterans. He would’ve marched down with all his Veteran friends and created havoc. Only of course if his letters weren’t answered and yes, I probably would’ve still edited them.
All I know is I am ever so thankful for our President and his love of our Veterans. One can feel the trueness of his heart when it comes to the men and woman who have sacrificed their time and their lives to serve our country.
Be well good Treepers, I just wanted to honor my Mom and Dad with a story of my childhood,
Ma’iingankwe
Honey, you should write a book. Your father was the best of men. The best of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful post, beautiful person. Thank you. And yes, I did cry.
What incredible experiences you shared! Thanks for sharing. The gift of time and attention to these vets surely were a great comfort to them all.
Wonderful, wonderful story. Thank you for sharing your memories; your dad sounds like a spectacular man.
How wonderful to have such memories! Your father sounds like a remarkable man. The vets were so fortunate to have his devotion and experience.
Maiigankwe, thank you for sharing such a personal and touching memory of your beloved Mother and Father; you have honored them, greatly.
Your Dad had such incredible kindness and strength, and that legacy has been passed along to you.
I was transformed to that kitchen table with you, as I read.
God bless you xoxoxoxox
Your story reminded me of my dad, a WW2 Vet in the Med/North Africa theater flying B-24s. Dad would have a hissy fit if he ever knew what went on in the VA these days Dad would have joined up with yours and raise h—, as he would say.
My dad also reached out to so many vets, letting them know they are not alone in dealing with the horrors of WW2, Korean and Vietnam wars. One of his friends in our church was patrolling Pearl Harbor at the time of attacks. Another friend was a radioman who landed behind the German line hours before the storming of Normandy (D-Day). Several of his friends were prisoners-of wars. One was in the Bataan Death March and survived!
I so appreciate what your dad did for his military buddies, too. It takes these outreaches of our fathers to make us very protective, and patriotic.
God Bless You!
The VA’s always been an insult. Our crooked government expects you to go to some God-forsaken dump and fight for their crooked policies. If you survive this mistreatment, you can go to hell, because the government isn’t going to lift a finger to do anything for you. That’s simply how it’s always been. Where I grew up – and I bet it was like this in a lot of places – the kids who enlisted did so because they were desperate. Either there weren’t any good jobs nearby or they couldn’t afford to go to college, or whatever. Nobody ever enlisted because it looked like a prime opportunity. Draining the swamp and fixing the VA might just make the military appealing again.
Reminds me of the first Continental Congress, refusing to pay the soldiers that fought the Revolutionary War! Until the Army threatened to march on Washington…
Some things never change.
This really makes me sick. My husband is an Aussie Vietnam Vet. He was assessed years ago as being permanently disabled due to his war service. He has a ‘Gold Card’ which means the Governent, via the department of veterans affairs (DVA), pays for his medical and dental care. All he has to do is find a Doctor or Dentist in private practise that will take the Gold Card. No-one, including Specialists and Private Hospitals, has ever refused to honour the Gold Card and turn him away. They actually loose money by treating him as they have to charge DVA an amount set by Government regulation.
Your veteran’s deserve way better care.
LOL.
I remember getting the pep-talk after getting drafted about the wonderful bennies of being a vet.
Fast forward a few decades. The number of vets became so overwhelming that the health care benefits were/are not available to every vet. There was/is a priority list, and one’s relative standing depended upon numerous factors.
I never had any hope of getting benefits, and from a fairness standpoint, others deserved better than I. But the irony was always there…
Not meant as an apology or excuse, ( and I’ve only read the headlines ) but what was the constellation of vets this was drawn from ? Undoubtedly some percentage were short-term terminal IAC. BUT this does not excuse or ameliorate the systemic and administrative failures permitting these honored individuals to be ignored or denied even palliative care for the convenience or aggrandizement of VA administrators !
