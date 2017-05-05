BREAKING: Confirmed Authentic – Massive 9 Gig Dump of Emails from French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron…

Well this is stunning to say the least. After initial denials the campaign of French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is now confirming the authenticity of a massive upload of emails from his account.

The 9.9 Gigs of emails, outlining some very sketchy deals by the presidential candidate, were uploaded to Pastebin a document sharing site – SEE HERE – Initially no-one was able to confirm the authenticity, and the campaign of Macron denied. WikiLeaks began an attempt to authenticate the release.

However, the authentication is no longer necessarily warranted as the campaign is admitting they were hacked, and the content appears to be directly from the accounts of Emmanuel Macron:

The campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron condemns “massive hacking attack” after document leak(link)

Reuters initially reported:

A large trove of emails purporting to be from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, 1-1/2 days before voters go to the polls to choose the country’s next president in a run-off with Marine Le Pen.

Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting. (read more)



Macron confirms #MacronLeaks

Vague claims of fakes was also tried by Clinton. Which?

Leaks: https://t.co/wLemQiYHT2https://t.co/uzvqgQuk9s — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

Update: #MacronLeaks contains many tens of thousands emails, photos, attachments up to April 24, 2017–around 9Gb in total — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

#MacronLeaks assessment update: This massive leak is too late to shift the election. The intent behind the timing is curious. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

#MacronLeaks: A significant leak. It is not economically feasible to fabricate the whole. We are now checking parts. https://t.co/wLemQiYHT2 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

