White House Announces President Trump Foreign Travel Schedule…

Posted on May 4, 2017 by

Against the backdrop of President Trump assembling the mid-east alliance group, and with the previous diplomatic outline of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in mind, the travel schedule is not necessarily a surprise.

WHITE HOUSE – President Trump has accepted the invitation of King Salman bin Abd Al-Aziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month. The visit will reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and allow the leaders to discuss issues of strategic concern, including efforts to defeat terrorist groups and discredit radical ideologies.

President Trump has also accepted the invitation of President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel, where he will further strengthen the United States-Israel partnership. The leaders will discuss a range of regional issues, including the need to counter the threats posed by Iran and its proxies, and by ISIS and other terrorist groups. They will also discuss ways to advance a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

President Trump has also accepted the invitation of President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority to meet with him to discuss ways to advance peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, as well as efforts to unlock the potential of the Palestinian economy.

Traveling next to Italy, President Trump will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss cooperation between the United States and religious communities in areas of joint concern. He will also meet, in Rome, with President Mattarella of Italy to discuss multilateral cooperation and bilateral relations between the United States and Italy. President Trump will later participate in the G-7 Summit in Taormina hosted by the Italian President of the Council of Ministers Gentiloni.

From Rome, the President will continue on to previously announced visits to Brussels for the NATO summit and meetings with EU and Belgian leaders, and to Sicily for the G7 meeting.  (link)

  1. M33 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    More winning!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    God speed, Mr. President, you are a true model of diplomacy.

    Such a packed travel schedule, happy to see you’ll be visiting my father’s place of birth, he proudly voted for you in November.

    For certain, Papa is smiling from Heaven ❤️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. ALEX says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    What about an apology tour….Quite the impressive trip and the implications are clear…Nicely done President Trump and team…

    MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. missmarple2 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    He’s meeting at the sites of the 3 major Book religions:Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. The symbolic meaning of this alone is enormous.

    In addition, all of these people have some role to play in achieving piece and ending terrorism.

    I am very impressed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Putting on a concern troll hat here, but I sure hate the thought of PDJT travelling to these places. I know the Secret Service will be all over this, but it worries me anyway. Foreign travel is not safe. I think he is very brave and I admire his willingness to work with other countries. I know this is a necessary part of the job. Since it is National Prayer Day I will say an extra prayer for his safety.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Claygate Pearmain says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    The G7 meeting is in Sicily?

    Heh. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Godspeed! The domestic agenda has been set: no matter your thoughts on healthcare, the new bill will defund abortion on demand. The foreign policy agenda is about uniting the world’s religions around the ideals of peace, prosperity, and acceptance. The world has a man who represents the very best of America: success, resilience, power, unabashed pride, and charity.

    Like

    Reply
  8. calbear84 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Trump has the stamina of ten men. Never thought I’d see anything like it in American politics.

    Like

    Reply

