Former President Obama Officially Endorses Emmanuel Macron in French Election…

There’s a massive amount of obtuse hypocrisy within Democrats’ accusing Russia’s Vladimir Putin of interfering in the U.S. election and yet they watch Barack Obama campaign for Emmanuel Macron in French election.

Yes, the ever present Mamet Principle is once again clearly on display.

However, on the same day when Barack Obama produces a video to officially endorse Emmanuel Macron, the divisive French candidate calls his opposition “enemies of France”.

Mr. Macron — who currently leads Front National leader Marine Le Pen in the polls — took to the stage at a 10,000-strong rally in Paris to dub Front National the “anti-France party”, branding their supporters “fearmongerers” and “extreme”. “They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies,” declared Mr. Macron.

“Powerful, organized, skillful, determined,” he said: “You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fearmongerers. The French far-right. It’s here”. (link)



The outrageously divisive comments from Macron are profoundly ironic considering the claimed reason for Obama’s endorsement. Obama says he supports Macron because he appeals “people’s hopes and not their fears”.

Yes, you really just can’t make this stuff up.

