Former President Obama Officially Endorses Emmanuel Macron in French Election…

There’s a massive amount of obtuse hypocrisy within Democrats’ accusing Russia’s Vladimir Putin of interfering in the U.S. election and yet they watch Barack Obama campaign for Emmanuel Macron in French election.
Yes, the ever present Mamet Principle is once again clearly on display.
However, on the same day when Barack Obama produces a video to officially endorse Emmanuel Macron, the divisive French candidate calls his opposition “enemies of France”.
Mr. Macron — who currently leads Front National leader Marine Le Pen in the polls — took to the stage at a 10,000-strong rally in Paris to dub Front National the “anti-France party”, branding their supporters “fearmongerers” and “extreme”. “They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies,” declared Mr. Macron.
“Powerful, organized, skillful, determined,” he said: “You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fearmongerers. The French far-right. It’s here”. (link)
The outrageously divisive comments from Macron are profoundly ironic considering the claimed reason for Obama’s endorsement. Obama says he supports Macron because he appeals “people’s hopes and not their fears”.
Yes, you really just can’t make this stuff up.
Who cares….get out of D.C. His reign of terror is OVER!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hussein is clearly a misogynist
LikeLiked by 5 people
Macron is set to win, irrespective of Obama’s endorsement. Marie LePen performed poorly during the debate Wednesday night. Even her most enthusiastic fans acknowledge her defeat at the debate.
Macron will be elected. France will be destroyed during his 5-year presidency.
The patriots are a minority, and will have to reconsider their survival strategy after the Sunday vote. I read much depressive reactions on social media supporting Le Pen. Many want to give up and switch to survivalist mode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Macron will inundate France with massive immigration. In 2022 it will be too late for Marine Le Pen, given the acceleration of the demographic change. Patriots will never be able to save their beautiful nation through elections. Only something tantamount to an intervention of Divine Providence can save France.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, but I don’t believe “debates” decide elections.
LikeLiked by 5 people
true
LikeLike
I don’t believe Le Pen lost the debate either! Sounded to me like she kicked butt!
LikeLiked by 2 people
the Leftwing media is reporting that she lost the debate in the same way they would say that President Trump lost all his debates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. They said there was no chance for Trump to win either. Only the French know how they feel about these terrorists destroying their country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone here on this site ought to step back for a second and THINK what the lame stream media and sooth Sayers were doing…the EXACT damn thing. Marie LePen picked up 3×10^6 and you all are hand wringing. Calm Down, Get A Grip, Pray for Marie LePen and DON’T EVER GIVE UP…NO MATTER HOW BLEAK IT LOOKS…SHHHEEEESH…Need another glass of Pinot Noir!@!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry I don’t agree. Don’t believe the media hype. I saw the debate and Le Pen clearly made the better arguments. The only thing Macron could do was to constantly interrupt her and use slurs calling her a racist and stupid. Not very Presidential . The most memorable line in the debate is when Le Pen said there will be a woman President of France either me or Merkel. That is what stuck with most people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This useless community organizer needs to stay out of the French politics….he has all but destroyed America and now he’s working for the One World Governance and funded by Soros and all the money he ripped off while in office….he needs to be convinced to stay home and play golf.
LikeLike
Isn’t there a community somewhere in Kenya that needs to be organized?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are several in Chicago in dire need of organization. If he was any kind of decent man he would be there working with President Trump to bring about change there.
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
Ha, ROFLMAO, Ha! Any use of the terms “decent man” in reference to <0bunghole is a most wicked joke! Please stop–my sides are starting to hurt!
LikeLike
Forget it.
ODumbo created the “ChiRaq” cesspool – then ignored it…….. Illinois’ own “Mogadishu Mile.” Sickening and pathetic.
LikeLike
This schmuck is getting sixty million for a book that will probably sell five thousand copies.
LikeLike
We are about to see if the French people are smarter than the Soros employees or those choosing a Pinocchio life style of victimhood.
LikeLike
You’d think the urban centers overrun and attacked by the “migrants” would vote Le Pen. This takes some serious brainwashing. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
France has their own Les Deplorables, who knew?
Hypocrisy from obinghole is no longer surprising, it’s actually a given.
I pray for the good people of France, that they stand up and take back their country.
If they can learn one thing from we Americans it’s that with God all things are possible.
Viva la France 🇫🇷
LikeLiked by 1 person
The liberal brain is a fascinating contraption which can simultaneously possess both a lack of standards and double standards quite comfortably.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😀 😀 😀 LOL 😀 😀 😀
LikeLike
Lightweight endorsing lightweight…What’s new?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every endorsment O makes is the kiss of death for the candidate, I hope his mojo is still strong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, keep praying for Le Pen!
LikeLike
Dear France;
Everything that kenyan said in that video is nothing but a crap sandwich.
Sincerely,
A Bastille full of American deplorables
LikeLike
Indeed!
I hope Americans’ support of LePen and the people’s right to take back their country is relayed to the French.
Not everyone in this country agrees with what that farce of a noble prize winner spews.
LikeLike
Obama is confident Macron will win, and so he’s trying to make it seem as if his endorsement was the difference that put him over the top.
Now all that remains is for macron to lose! Keeping the Obama kiss of death alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He tried to tell the Britts how to vote and look what happened?
LikeLike
The Brits are deep down inside still free market capitalists. The French are true socialists & have been for quite a few generations. —— Their best & bravest died during WWI.
LikeLike
What a ridiculous photo. The little dork Macron sitting at Merkel’s feet. The little pansy has some serious mommy issues. His wife is what, 20 years older than him? I shudder to think what this guy does for a sex life
Anyway, we’ll see what happens. If he wins, the French are done. Any people who’ve lost the human instinct of self survival are too mentally diseased to be saved
LikeLike
Well, what a surprise. The Brown Clown casts his support to a juvenile Uniparty puppet. When Macron is trounced, maybe he and King Putt can enjoy a huggie-kissie cruise together on Branson’s yacht, the gay Love Boat.
LikeLike
Had to look at that photo again.—–And it doesn’t look good on so many levels! (ie, superior German vs inferior French)!
LikeLike