Former President Obama Officially Endorses Emmanuel Macron in French Election…

There’s a massive amount of obtuse hypocrisy within Democrats’ accusing Russia’s Vladimir Putin of interfering in the U.S. election and yet they watch Barack Obama campaign for Emmanuel Macron in French election.

Yes, the ever present Mamet Principle is once again clearly on display.

However, on the same day when Barack Obama produces a video to officially endorse Emmanuel Macron, the divisive French candidate calls his opposition “enemies of France”.

Mr. Macron — who currently leads Front National leader Marine Le Pen in the polls — took to the stage at a 10,000-strong rally in Paris to dub Front National the “anti-France party”, branding their supporters “fearmongerers” and “extreme”.  “They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies,” declared Mr. Macron.

“Powerful, organized, skillful, determined,” he said: “You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fearmongerers. The French far-right. It’s here”.  (link)

The outrageously divisive comments from Macron are profoundly ironic considering the claimed reason for Obama’s endorsement.   Obama says he supports Macron because he appeals “people’s hopes and not their fears”.

Yes, you really just can’t make this stuff up.

  1. Sandy says:
    May 4, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Who cares….get out of D.C. His reign of terror is OVER!

  2. thevaccinemachine says:
    May 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Hussein is clearly a misogynist

  3. Anne says:
    May 4, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Macron is set to win, irrespective of Obama’s endorsement. Marie LePen performed poorly during the debate Wednesday night. Even her most enthusiastic fans acknowledge her defeat at the debate.

    Macron will be elected. France will be destroyed during his 5-year presidency.

    The patriots are a minority, and will have to reconsider their survival strategy after the Sunday vote. I read much depressive reactions on social media supporting Le Pen. Many want to give up and switch to survivalist mode.

    • Anne says:
      May 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Macron will inundate France with massive immigration. In 2022 it will be too late for Marine Le Pen, given the acceleration of the demographic change. Patriots will never be able to save their beautiful nation through elections. Only something tantamount to an intervention of Divine Providence can save France.

    • Martin says:
      May 4, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Sorry, but I don’t believe “debates” decide elections.

    • shallbe4 says:
      May 4, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. They said there was no chance for Trump to win either. Only the French know how they feel about these terrorists destroying their country.

    • eagledriver50 says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Everyone here on this site ought to step back for a second and THINK what the lame stream media and sooth Sayers were doing…the EXACT damn thing. Marie LePen picked up 3×10^6 and you all are hand wringing. Calm Down, Get A Grip, Pray for Marie LePen and DON’T EVER GIVE UP…NO MATTER HOW BLEAK IT LOOKS…SHHHEEEESH…Need another glass of Pinot Noir!@!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • CJ Orach - peopleneedpower says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

      Sorry I don’t agree. Don’t believe the media hype. I saw the debate and Le Pen clearly made the better arguments. The only thing Macron could do was to constantly interrupt her and use slurs calling her a racist and stupid. Not very Presidential . The most memorable line in the debate is when Le Pen said there will be a woman President of France either me or Merkel. That is what stuck with most people

  4. Bob says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    This useless community organizer needs to stay out of the French politics….he has all but destroyed America and now he’s working for the One World Governance and funded by Soros and all the money he ripped off while in office….he needs to be convinced to stay home and play golf.

  5. Brian L says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    This schmuck is getting sixty million for a book that will probably sell five thousand copies.

  6. litlbit2 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    We are about to see if the French people are smarter than the Soros employees or those choosing a Pinocchio life style of victimhood.

    • Kaco says:
      May 4, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      You’d think the urban centers overrun and attacked by the “migrants” would vote Le Pen. This takes some serious brainwashing. Very sad.

  7. Minnie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    France has their own Les Deplorables, who knew?

    Hypocrisy from obinghole is no longer surprising, it’s actually a given.

    I pray for the good people of France, that they stand up and take back their country.

    If they can learn one thing from we Americans it’s that with God all things are possible.

    Viva la France 🇫🇷

  8. Beryl Bomb says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    The liberal brain is a fascinating contraption which can simultaneously possess both a lack of standards and double standards quite comfortably.

  9. Snow White says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Lightweight endorsing lightweight…What’s new?

  10. Ozzie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Every endorsment O makes is the kiss of death for the candidate, I hope his mojo is still strong.

  11. MIKE says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Dear France;
    Everything that kenyan said in that video is nothing but a crap sandwich.
    Sincerely,
    A Bastille full of American deplorables

    • Minnie says:
      May 4, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Indeed!

      I hope Americans’ support of LePen and the people’s right to take back their country is relayed to the French.

      Not everyone in this country agrees with what that farce of a noble prize winner spews.

  12. 6x47 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Obama is confident Macron will win, and so he’s trying to make it seem as if his endorsement was the difference that put him over the top.

    Now all that remains is for macron to lose! Keeping the Obama kiss of death alive.

  13. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    He tried to tell the Britts how to vote and look what happened?

    • Beenthere says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      The Brits are deep down inside still free market capitalists. The French are true socialists & have been for quite a few generations. —— Their best & bravest died during WWI.

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    What a ridiculous photo. The little dork Macron sitting at Merkel’s feet. The little pansy has some serious mommy issues. His wife is what, 20 years older than him? I shudder to think what this guy does for a sex life

    Anyway, we’ll see what happens. If he wins, the French are done. Any people who’ve lost the human instinct of self survival are too mentally diseased to be saved

  15. SafeSpace says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Well, what a surprise. The Brown Clown casts his support to a juvenile Uniparty puppet. When Macron is trounced, maybe he and King Putt can enjoy a huggie-kissie cruise together on Branson’s yacht, the gay Love Boat.

    • Beenthere says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      Had to look at that photo again.—–And it doesn’t look good on so many levels! (ie, superior German vs inferior French)!

