Wednesday May 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Wednesday May 3rd – Open Thread

  1. justfactsplz says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Good morning Wolverines, the lights are on.

  3. Chip Bennett says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Michael Slager pleaded guilty:

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/02/us/michael-slager-federal-plea/

    (Not sure if this was discussed on yesterday’s open thread.)

    • nimrodman says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Police everywhere better start realizing: If they run, just let ’em go, it’s not worth it, you can’t win and won’t, downstream damage not your fault, it’s now a Mad Max world.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:33 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Family of 6 Boys Donates Combined 17 Feet Of Hair After Friend’s Death

    This gorgeous family had some pretty glorious locks – but they were only growing them out so they could donate them to charity.

    The resulting mop tops were all sheared off at a barber shop earlier this week and donated to Locks of Love.

    It had been two years since the boys had visited a barber – and they say they plan on growing out their hair for another donation again sometime in the future.

  6. Lucille says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:02 am

    THE WONDER OF YOU ~ Elvis
    “Elvis has left the building, but the lights are still on.”

