Here’s The Trump Ad CNN Refused to Broadcast…

CNN refused to allow the Trump Campaign to purchase air-time for the following ad celebrating President Trump’s first 100 days.
According to CNN: “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”
Censorship for political purposes? Here’s the ad, YOU DECIDE:
Advertisements
It’s CNN doing what they do best which is being fake news by hiding the truth.
LikeLiked by 21 people
VERY fake news.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They should cut the graphic saying fake news and resubmit it with a Very Fake News graphic just for fun.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pres. Trump would totally do it, too. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah but an enterprising Youtuber will do it for free!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought the same thing!!! 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
WITH an explanatory note: “Thank you for spotting the inaccuracy in our ad. We regret any confusion this might have caused.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
‘Fake news’ is a form of censorship…’censoring’ the truth.
And CNN excels at it.
CNN = Censored News Network
LikeLiked by 8 people
hey CNN… the truth kinda smarts, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m glad Pres Trump plays 4-D chess and had an ad like this made in the first place. It is a win-win even though the biased media rejected it, because now we are talking about it, AND they supplied proof with their censorship. 🙂
LikeLiked by 20 people
Bingo! Exactly the plan.
I see Bannon, Palin and associates behind both the video production and the strategy.
Boo-yah!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess their money’s no good there.
LikeLike
Please don’t say the word “smarts” around CNN. They don’t have any and that is a microagression….
LikeLiked by 8 people
More like a picoagression. They are really digging at this point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pico? I was thinking yocto. 😉
LikeLike
You all ought to get attoboys for these comments.
LikeLike
I’m glad they did it…I never would have seen this…I think the Internet and all censorship is going to get much worse…Of course that shouldn’t have been censored…
I wonder like Facebook and the rest they can censor anything they want….I have heard interesting discussions on common carrier issues with censorship…I’m not well versed in these things…
LikeLiked by 8 people
hmmm. just random thoughts… they wave private financing, but question : they rather waddle and quack like parastatals – seems a new term for this is SOE (state-owned-enterprises) or maybe political-party-owned-enterprises? certainly applies in that they wholly dominate a natural monopoly situation… all gears and levers that can be brought to bear favor one certain political philosophy and promote it (like!), while un-promoting any others (unlike!) prior to this administration, how didn’t they act as an enforcement arm of the sitting gov’t?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, Alex.
I’m grateful I can view as many times as I wish thanks to CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex I received a text from the campaign about it hoping to get it to trend. When I viewed it a few minutes ago, it was trending on YouTube at #7. Our President is getting everything he could have hoped for out of this decision by the moron station known as CNN. I read some of the twitter replies and one woman in MI said that the commercial runs constantly. I live in NY and haven’t seen it once. Our Lion is already campaigning for 2020!
Under budget and ahead of schedule!
LikeLike
Part of a network’s perspective which it brings to the air is in what it chooses to cover – and in what it declines to cover. This refusal to air this advertisement is simply more proof that this network is, IN FACT, fake news.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They can’t tolerate the label “Fake News,” because it is effective, self-reinforcing, and persuasive. They are literally terrified of it. It’s how we know we’re winning.
LikeLiked by 17 people
They really shot themselves in the foot when they invented that moniker. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN cannot tolerate the Truth; it sheds light on their lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have every right to be Fake and Useless.
It’s a good ad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So smart. They are giving him free publicity AGAIN!! bwwwwwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 20 people
Like!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a smart Treeper you are 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG I HATE FREE STUFF NOW REEEEEEEEEEEEE
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh wait
LikeLike
So they decide what Americans get to watch. They don’t even hide anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have always decided what Americans get to watch.
Every minute a person spends watching television is a minute where someone else is telling them what to think.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I realized that too. The Fake News regurgitates the Party Line every single time.
LikeLike
“Every minute a person spends watching television is a minute where someone else is telling them what to think.” Now that’s a sentence that should get some real traction in some way: signs, billboards? Not sure how it should get around, but it sure is true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
..that graphic
Should be on billboards 20 ft high!
The good news is… the publicity surrounding CNN’s refusal to air the ad will ensure that it is played FOR FREE everywhere.
LikeLiked by 31 people
They aren’t very smart, are they
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nope. Just predictable.
…and FAKE NEWS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly. So instead of only a handful of rubes watching CNN see it. It will now go viral and collect millions and millions of viewers that CNN can only dream of.
Bwahahahahaha, dumbasses.
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Operation Foot Bazooka.
Fire!
LikeLike
I think you are right since I am watching the ad on FOX’s The Five right now…..LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well I would certainly NEVER have seen it.. on CNN LOL
In fact, being outside USA, I don’t get to see US ads…. now I do get to see it.. and post it for others to see. 😎
LikeLiked by 9 people
Spread it like Wildfire, Rumpole.
People world-over need to get the message of their Fake News BS. Same world-over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good call rumpole2. I hope that you show that video far and wide.
CNN couldn’t find the truth with a map. Cable bundling needs to go away.
These low rated propagandists at CNN can’t stand on their merit. Same with MSLSD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And at least two of The Five agreed with CNN that the ad was itself fake news and CNN was right to refuse it.
Fox: With Friends Like These…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I agree that FOX has gone to the dogs 100%. I have high hopes for this new conservative network that Roger Ailes is giving input into. They could almost immediately begin with O’reilly, Tomi from the Blaze and Hannity. There is your prime time…..
And…..hope springs eternal (whatever that means…LOL)
LikeLike
I want it to be POLICY at that new network that actual news about what Trump is doing gets precedent over reporting the latest acts by whackaloon anti-Trumpers.
LikeLike
CNN is potentially in some very hot water here. This is a paid political ad, and political ads are subject to a great deal of regulation. If CNN turns away one candidate, they have to turn away all candidates. I don’t believe a network can refuse to run a political ad (if it intends to run others) by claiming the content is “false.”
CNN’s statement has no meaning because the term “Mainstream media” is not defined.
LikeLiked by 17 people
“CNN refused to allow the Trump Campaign to purchase air-time for the following ad celebrating President Trump’s first 100 days.”
How does a media outlet that intermingles with Federal funding refuse access to an advertising sponsorship?
Is this like Planned Parenthood receiving Federal funds and donating campaign contributions to the Clinton Campaign?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Why CNN? Its audience wont believe a word of this. I hope he will show this ad in many other venues.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like the idea of submitting a banned ad that everyone will now have to watch with no cost incurred by Trump. Trump wins by losing yet again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t stop 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍 isn’t it too too sweet? 😜
Genius I tell ya, OUR President is genius 😊👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are desperate to try and keep stupid people tuning in. Nobody with a brain in their head does.
LikeLike
Unless they’re forced to watch in a doctors Waiting Room.
WTH is that about, anyway? Turn that sh*t off.
LikeLike
The good news is that Pres Trump will not become complacent with this continuing opposition. The networks don’t mind airing the most vile language of so called comedians towards Pres Trump. Daily they become worse as indeed are the Dems who have completely abandoned their working class supporters.
LikeLiked by 8 people
CNN isn’t just “state run” media, they’re a criminal operation, and also a part of the democrat party. Now that Donna Brazile isn’t with them any longer, she can team up with Hillary for a 2020 presidential run. They can call it the “who’s who” ticket.
In my opinion what Brazile did during the CNN presidential debate is a federal crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best advertising is free advertising and CNN just gave a lot more attention to the ad than it would have otherwise received.
LikeLiked by 15 people
BINGO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have to agree with CNN. They are not fake news, they are Very Fake News
LikeLiked by 16 people
I love the fact they would not run it.
What a bunch of P O SH*T.
Go dear President.
Knock em sideways.
They fear you so much.
All to their detriment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The MSM decided long ago that they would determine who has a voice in our society. This censorship is just following a long and storied path put down right after WWII. Our Intel services have been spoonfeeding us information for some time and only recently with the internet have we been able to end around them and find information for ourselves.
Just as the Marxists have come out of hiding the media is also showing its true face.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ha! CNN, the most “untrusted” name in News, won’t air a “truthful” ad. And the WINNER here is US!!!! Call ’em out Mr. President. We’ve got your back!! MAGA!!!! 🦁
LikeLiked by 14 people
I personally think that CNN is just using the Fake News ploy as an excuse to not air the ad. They cannot stand to give one ounce of positive news about President Trump since they constantly bash him 24/7 with Fake, negative news.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They’re totally fake news… that being said, you can’t expect ppl to run an ad where they’re called aholes.. a bit recursive, but they are total aholes lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did they site a specific fact or statistic or part of the message that they claim is fake news? Otherwise, they are lying and the fact that they call this “fake news” when it is clearly an ad is adds insult to injury. This isn’t even “news” or a press release. Such toddlers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He plays them like a fiddle. More free press and air time! What a master he is
LikeLiked by 6 people
😁🇺🇸🚂
LikeLike
This article has a tweet from CNN:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/cnn-refuses-run-pro-trump-ad-includes-term-fake-news-video/
LikeLike
CNN is stupidly helping President Trump’s new video get even more attention. As of this post, in less than a full day online, it’s already received over half-a-million YouTube views. That’s better than most CNN shows.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fake News ~ Fake Excuse!!! CNN ~ lowering the bar for faking!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Genius!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was it as good for them as it was for us?
No?
They were faking it?!?
;o)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cnn would of been better served to just run it vs not running it and now it becoming a news item. At least then they would of been paid.
It is amazing the circles the President is running around these people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN does it again
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice revolver, my favorite.
LikeLike
Now if POTUS would run those same circles around Swampgress… I mean Congress.
Uniparty gotta go!
LikeLike
Hahaha, Swampgress!!
May I borrow that?
Hahahaha 😂
LikeLike
Of couese
LikeLike
Thank you, it will be put to great use, and often 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always good to call out the liars in the “House of Misrepresentatives”.
Especially the freedom carcass.
LikeLike
1.5 million dollars worth of truth.
And one incalculable amount of butt-hurt.
Priceless!
LikeLiked by 9 people
By that logic, all CNN ads are false. “The most trusted name in news” is the most false ad in history.
Go home CNN, you’re drunk.
LikeLiked by 7 people
CNN… you can’t make them up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got a text message from the Trump campaign about this… I immediately watched it. Last time I looked there were 500,000 views.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are over 501K now, and 49K “thumbs down”. Trolls. Bots. Whatever. They’re losers!
LikeLike
Same here😆
LikeLike
Rowdy Yates Trump’s still trollin,’ trollin,’ trollin’……….
Don’t try to understand ’em just rope and throw and BRAND ’em…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
It used to be that cars were made in Detroit and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico.
Now advertising is true and the news is fake.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Saul Alinsky wrote that if one keeps repeating a lie it becomes the truth. President Trump on the other hand is repeating the truth which is several orders of magnitude more powerful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Big babies.
BwahahahaHAHAHA!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM needs to be dismantled. All of them. We need to contact their advertisers, like they do to conservatives-tell them we will NOT support their products anymore if they continue to support liars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/cnn-refuses-run-pro-trump-ad-includes-term-fake-news-video/
LikeLike
America’s Salesman.
LikeLike
^^^Like
LikeLike
Can CNN even do this? What happened to Freedom of Speech? So they are aloud to stifle selective ads they don’t agree with now?
LikeLike
How about dropping fake news cnn from airports? Millions of visitors from abroad are exposed to fake news as soon as they arrive at us airports. Thats not fair. Airport should not run fake news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe that is the cause in the surge of plane brawls and general mayhem. The airports should ban CNN for mental health reasons. 😀
LikeLike
Someone really needs to get to the bottom of why that crap network is blared in every Airport Terminal and Dr’s. Waiting Room across the nation and Turn.It.OFF.
LikeLike
Honestly, I don’t care.
LikeLike
In case you didn’t hear about it, the Muslim airhead that hosted the WHCD the other night ripped the networks on their lack of TRUST with the American people:
“You know what’s crazy? Every day on the Daily Show, we do these jokes all of the time. We’re like: “The administration lies. Trump flip-flops.” It doesn’t matter. His supporters still trust him. It has not stopped his momentum at all. It’s almost as if the Daily Show should be on C-SPAN. It has left zero impact. It’s true. And I realized something: Maybe it is because we are living in this strange time where trust is more important than truth.
Supporters of President Trump trust him, and I know journalists, you guys, are definitely trying to do good work. I just think a lot of people don’t trust you right now, and can you blame them? I mean unlike Anderson Cooper’s bone structure, you guys have been far from perfect.
Remember election night? I mean, that was your Steve Harvey Miss Universe moment. The look on your faces at 11 p.m. on election night. It was like walking into a Panera Bread and finding out your sixth-grade teacher has a part-time job there. I was like what? Mr. Leddington? I guess you don’t have all the answers.
It was all fun and games with Obama, right? You were covering an adult who could speak English. And now you’re covering President Trump, so you have to take your game to a whole new level. It’s like a bunch of stripper cops have to solve a real-life murder.
Fox News is here. I’m amazed you guys even showed up. How are you here in public? It’s hard to trust you guys when you backed a man like Bill O’Reilly for years. But it finally happened. Bill O’Reilly has been fired. But then, you gave him a $25 million severance package, making it the only package he won’t force a woman to touch.
Now, in O’Reilly’s defense, he was told by a close friend: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
You guys are having a hard time with Jesse Watters right now, too. He’s on a break right now. Right, he’s on a break. Just like my childhood dog is staying on a farm upstate. I get it. I know that move.
Now, I know some of you are wondering, “Hasan, how do you know so much about Fox News?” As a Muslim, I like to watch Fox News for the same reason I like to play “Call of Duty.” Sometimes, I like to turn my brain off and watch strangers insult my family and heritage.
MSNBC is here tonight, and I’m glad you guys are here tonight. That way, if I’m bombing, Brian Williams will describe it as stunning. It’s hard to trust you guys when you sending us so many mixed messages. On the one hand, you tell us the prison-industrial complex is the problem, and then you air five straight hours of “Lockup.” You can’t be mad at corporations profiting off of minorities in prison when you’re a corporation profiting off of minorities in prison. It’s like …
I have one quick request: MSNBC, please tell Rachel Maddow to chill about Trump’s tax returns. I don’t know what you think you’ll find in there, but there’s isn’t going to be a line item that just says “bribes from Russia.” That’s not how it works. You’re going to be like: “Oh, I found the 1040. USSR.” It doesn’t work like that.
You’re the liberal news outlet. Look, we dress the same. I look like a melanin version of Chris Hayes. I want to root for you guys, but you’re turning into conspiracy theorists. Every night, you’re like: “The Russians hacked our elections. The Russians hacked our elections.”
Meanwhile, everybody in Latin America and the Middle East is like: “Ah, a foreign government tampered with your elections? What is that like? Do tell, MSNBC.”
Just pump the brakes. We’re only on Day 100. By the end of the year, you’re all going to have tinfoil hats and jars of urine all over your desks.
Now, I had a lot more MSNBC jokes, but I don’t want to just ramble on; otherwise, I might get a show on MSNBC.
Last but not least, my favorite entertainment channel is in the building tonight. CNN is here, baby. Now, you guys got some really weird trust issues going on with the public. I’m not going to call you fake news, but everything isn’t breaking news. You can’t go to Defcon 1 just because Sanjay Gupta found a new moisturizer. Every time a story breaks, you guys go to nine screens. Nine boxes on the screen. I’m trying to watch the news, not pick a player in “Street Fighter.” It’s giving me anxiety. If you have nine experts on a panel, what is your barrier of entry?
Here to talk about transportation infrastructure is my Uber driver, Gary. Gary, what have you got? It just says, “Gary, 4.8 stars.” He’s like: “I don’t know. I got a mint.” “Thanks, Gary. Let’s go to the countdown clock to the next countdown clock.
All you guys do is stoke up conflict. Don, every time I watch your show, it feels like I am watching a reality-TV show. “CNN Tonight” should just be called “Wait a Second. Now Hold On. Stop Yelling at Each Other,” with Don Lemon.
You know you’re news right? Come on. But every time I watch CNN, it feels like you’re assigning me homework. “Is Trump a Russian spy? I don’t know. You tell me. Tweet us @AC360.” No, you tell me. I’m watching the news. But it feels like I’m watching CNN watch the news. Please just take an hour, figure out what you want to say. Then go on the air.
But whenever I turn you guys on, it feels like a little kid just ran into the room and is trying to tell you a story. You’re just like: “There’s a wall. [Inaudible]Paul Ryan.” Breathe. Take a minute. Drink some milk. Then tell us the story, Wolf.
I know I’m busting balls. I don’t have a solution on how to win back trust. I don’t.”
http://time.com/4761644/hasan-minhaj-white-house-correspondents-dinner-speech-transcript/
BTW, I would not normally bring up his heritage, but he repeatedly brought it up. Turn about is fair play.
He also ripped on ILLary. The audience did not like either of these lanes of comedy, and I’m sure it was not played on the tubes for anyone to see afterwards. I caught it the next day on C-Span, only while waiting for something else to come on. 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
TwoLaine, after watching the video (numerous times 😁) I actually got through the transcript of the this so-called “comedy” routine.
With a fresh perspective it was actually (dare I say it) tolerable.
Oh how little they underestimate OUR President’s supporters
LikeLiked by 2 people
For Sure!
LikeLike
He missed a point: even if we didn’t trust Trump, we’d still hate and distrust them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah…this ad will now go viral, because it is now :
The Ad That Was Banned By CNN!
Haaaaa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The version posted has 515,790 views… and….. RISING.
(BTW view it at YT and not embedded here.. every little “hit” helps.) 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
YT may mess with the numbers?
I just viewed a few times and there was no change to number of views shown.
Also looks like Libtards on a “down vote” binge..
It has
15,994 likes
50,909 Dis-likes
LikeLike
Isn’t YT owned by googl? Why would anyone trust those numbers? We already know googl is anti-Trump.
LikeLike
Resisting is so unbelievably stupid. When Trump pins a tag on someone they take it to their grave.
Low energy Jeb, Lil Marco, Lyin’ Ted, Crooked Hillary, Pocahontas… the list goes on and on.
CNN will always be “Fake News CNN”. There is literally nothing they can do to change that until they fail and are off the air permanently(which should be sometime around the end of Trump’s first term).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, if CNN wants to die on that hill, let them do it. They will never ever wipe clean the fake news moniker.
I’m having a laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wake up every morning and check the web news to see if CNN has self-ignited and left the face of the earth. So much hatred in one place is combustible. i.g. hell?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Says the network who ran “unarmed black men”, “hands up, don’t shoot”, BLM b.s. for months/years on end. I wouldn’t even call them entertainment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again CNN have been Trumped. Thanks to their uppity stupidity now the video will be a most watched item. Winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN is fake news, fake news! They are part of the liberal left establishment, sore losers … seeing that Trump is winning is just to much for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s #7 Trending on YT.
LikeLike
My apologies to whoever wrote the “Beverly Hillbillies” jingle…
Come listen to my story bout a network named CNN
A bunch of radical leftists who want America to end
And then one day they knew that they would lose
So out of thin air come the ridiculous fake news
Well the first thing ya know they were making their own “facts”
The people said it’s integrity you lack
Said Donald Trump is man of honor & honesty
If you all killed yourselves it would be an act of decency
LikeLike
CNN
Lil’ CNN
Lyin’ CNN
Crooked CNN
#FakeNews
VERY Fake news
LikeLike
CNN is determined to prove they are Fake News. Their hatred for Donald Trump and his many supporters showed as they rejected the ad celebrating Donald Trump’s first one hundred days in office. CNN has lost the trust and respect of many Americans. Once trust is lost it is almost impossible to regain. CNN practices the dark art of deception. That is fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN = communist news network
LikeLike