Here's The Trump Ad CNN Refused to Broadcast…

Posted on May 2, 2017

CNN refused to allow the Trump Campaign to purchase air-time for the following ad celebrating President Trump’s first 100 days.

According to CNN:   “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

Censorship for political purposes?  Here’s the ad, YOU DECIDE:

121 Responses to Here's The Trump Ad CNN Refused to Broadcast…

  Pam says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    It's CNN doing what they do best which is being fake news by hiding the truth.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  Suzanne says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    hey CNN… the truth kinda smarts, doesn't it?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  ALEX says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    I'm glad they did it…I never would have seen this…I think the Internet and all censorship is going to get much worse…Of course that shouldn't have been censored…

    I wonder like Facebook and the rest they can censor anything they want….I have heard interesting discussions on common carrier issues with censorship…I'm not well versed in these things…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    4bleu says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      hmmm. just random thoughts… they wave private financing, but question : they rather waddle and quack like parastatals – seems a new term for this is SOE (state-owned-enterprises) or maybe political-party-owned-enterprises? certainly applies in that they wholly dominate a natural monopoly situation… all gears and levers that can be brought to bear favor one certain political philosophy and promote it (like!), while un-promoting any others (unlike!) prior to this administration, how didn't they act as an enforcement arm of the sitting gov't?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    Minnie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      Exactly, Alex.

      I’m grateful I can view as many times as I wish thanks to CTH.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      May 2, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Alex I received a text from the campaign about it hoping to get it to trend. When I viewed it a few minutes ago, it was trending on YouTube at #7. Our President is getting everything he could have hoped for out of this decision by the moron station known as CNN. I read some of the twitter replies and one woman in MI said that the commercial runs constantly. I live in NY and haven't seen it once. Our Lion is already campaigning for 2020!

Under budget and ahead of schedule!

      Under budget and ahead of schedule!

      Like

      Reply
  AmericaFirst says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Part of a network's perspective which it brings to the air is in what it chooses to cover – and in what it declines to cover. This refusal to air this advertisement is simply more proof that this network is, IN FACT, fake news.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  Cetera says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    They can't tolerate the label "Fake News," because it is effective, self-reinforcing, and persuasive. They are literally terrified of it. It's how we know we're winning.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  Bull Durham says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    They have every right to be Fake and Useless.

It's a good ad.

    It’s a good ad.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Donna in Oregon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    So smart. They are giving him free publicity AGAIN!! bwwwwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaa

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  CDuran says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    So they decide what Americans get to watch. They don't even hide anymore.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Sharon says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      They have always decided what Americans get to watch.

      Every minute a person spends watching television is a minute where someone else is telling them what to think.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      All American Snowflake says:
        May 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

        I realized that too. The Fake News regurgitates the Party Line every single time.

        Like

        Reply
      M. Mueller says:
        May 2, 2017 at 10:21 pm

        "Every minute a person spends watching television is a minute where someone else is telling them what to think." Now that's a sentence that should get some real traction in some way: signs, billboards? Not sure how it should get around, but it sure is true.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    ..that graphic
    Should be on billboards 20 ft high!

    The good news is… the publicity surrounding CNN’s refusal to air the ad will ensure that it is played FOR FREE everywhere.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  realgaryseven says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    CNN is potentially in some very hot water here. This is a paid political ad, and political ads are subject to a great deal of regulation. If CNN turns away one candidate, they have to turn away all candidates. I don't believe a network can refuse to run a political ad (if it intends to run others) by claiming the content is "false."

CNN's statement has no meaning because the term "Mainstream media" is not defined.

    CNN’s statement has no meaning because the term “Mainstream media” is not defined.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  WSB says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    “CNN refused to allow the Trump Campaign to purchase air-time for the following ad celebrating President Trump’s first 100 days.”

    How does a media outlet that intermingles with Federal funding refuse access to an advertising sponsorship?

    Is this like Planned Parenthood receiving Federal funds and donating campaign contributions to the Clinton Campaign?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  Lack is not all says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Why CNN? Its audience wont believe a word of this. I hope he will show this ad in many other venues.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  xyzlatin says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    The good news is that Pres Trump will not become complacent with this continuing opposition. The networks don't mind airing the most vile language of so called comedians towards Pres Trump. Daily they become worse as indeed are the Dems who have completely abandoned their working class supporters.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    mopar2016 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      CNN isn't just "state run" media, they're a criminal operation, and also a part of the democrat party. Now that Donna Brazile isn't with them any longer, she can team up with Hillary for a 2020 presidential run. They can call it the "who's who" ticket.
In my opinion what Brazile did during the CNN presidential debate is a federal crime.
      In my opinion what Brazile did during the CNN presidential debate is a federal crime.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Carolyn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    The best advertising is free advertising and CNN just gave a lot more attention to the ad than it would have otherwise received.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  fedback says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Have to agree with CNN. They are not fake news, they are Very Fake News

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  SPMI says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I love the fact they would not run it.
    What a bunch of P O SH*T.
    Go dear President.
    Knock em sideways.
    They fear you so much.
    All to their detriment.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Orygun says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    The MSM decided long ago that they would determine who has a voice in our society. This censorship is just following a long and storied path put down right after WWII. Our Intel services have been spoonfeeding us information for some time and only recently with the internet have we been able to end around them and find information for ourselves.
Just as the Marxists have come out of hiding the media is also showing its true face.
    Just as the Marxists have come out of hiding the media is also showing its true face.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Weeper says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Ha! CNN, the most "untrusted" name in News, won't air a "truthful" ad. And the WINNER here is US!!!! Call 'em out Mr. President. We've got your back!! MAGA!!!! 🦁

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I personally think that CNN is just using the Fake News ploy as an excuse to not air the ad. They cannot stand to give one ounce of positive news about President Trump since they constantly bash him 24/7 with Fake, negative news.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  teajr ✓ᵀʳᵘᵐᵖ ˢᵘᵖᵖᵒʳᵗᵉʳ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    They're totally fake news… that being said, you can't expect ppl to run an ad where they're called aholes.. a bit recursive, but they are total aholes lol

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Katherine McCoun says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Did they site a specific fact or statistic or part of the message that they claim is fake news? Otherwise, they are lying and the fact that they call this "fake news" when it is clearly an ad is adds insult to injury. This isn't even "news" or a press release. Such toddlers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Nibbler Myers says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    CNN is stupidly helping President Trump's new video get even more attention. As of this post, in less than a full day online, it's already received over half-a-million YouTube views. That's better than most CNN shows.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Jim Rogers says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Fake News ~ Fake Excuse!!! CNN ~ lowering the bar for faking!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  andrewalinxs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Cnn would of been better served to just run it vs not running it and now it becoming a news item. At least then they would of been paid.

    It is amazing the circles the President is running around these people.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    1.5 million dollars worth of truth.
    And one incalculable amount of butt-hurt.
    Priceless!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  rsanchez1990 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    By that logic, all CNN ads are false. "The most trusted name in news" is the most false ad in history.

Go home CNN, you're drunk.

    Go home CNN, you’re drunk.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    CNN… you can't make them up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  MfM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I got a text message from the Trump campaign about this… I immediately watched it. Last time I looked there were 500,000 views.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Rowdy Yates Trump’s still trollin,’ trollin,’ trollin’……….
    Don’t try to understand ’em just rope and throw and BRAND ’em…….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Ploni says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    It used to be that cars were made in Detroit and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico.
    Now advertising is true and the news is fake.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  The Devilbat says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Saul Alinsky wrote that if one keeps repeating a lie it becomes the truth. President Trump on the other hand is repeating the truth which is several orders of magnitude more powerful.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Big babies.

    BwahahahaHAHAHA!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. CathyMAGA says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    MSM needs to be dismantled. All of them. We need to contact their advertisers, like they do to conservatives-tell them we will NOT support their products anymore if they continue to support liars.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. rjcylon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    America’s Salesman.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Loach says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Can CNN even do this? What happened to Freedom of Speech? So they are aloud to stifle selective ads they don’t agree with now?

    Like

    Reply
  37. HarryJ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    How about dropping fake news cnn from airports? Millions of visitors from abroad are exposed to fake news as soon as they arrive at us airports. Thats not fair. Airport should not run fake news.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      Maybe that is the cause in the surge of plane brawls and general mayhem. The airports should ban CNN for mental health reasons. 😀

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Someone really needs to get to the bottom of why that crap network is blared in every Airport Terminal and Dr’s. Waiting Room across the nation and Turn.It.OFF.

      Like

      Reply
  38. kenmar1965 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Honestly, I don’t care.

    Like

    Reply
  39. TwoLaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    In case you didn’t hear about it, the Muslim airhead that hosted the WHCD the other night ripped the networks on their lack of TRUST with the American people:

    “You know what’s crazy? Every day on the Daily Show, we do these jokes all of the time. We’re like: “The administration lies. Trump flip-flops.” It doesn’t matter. His supporters still trust him. It has not stopped his momentum at all. It’s almost as if the Daily Show should be on C-SPAN. It has left zero impact. It’s true. And I realized something: Maybe it is because we are living in this strange time where trust is more important than truth.
    Supporters of President Trump trust him, and I know journalists, you guys, are definitely trying to do good work. I just think a lot of people don’t trust you right now, and can you blame them? I mean unlike Anderson Cooper’s bone structure, you guys have been far from perfect.

    Remember election night? I mean, that was your Steve Harvey Miss Universe moment. The look on your faces at 11 p.m. on election night. It was like walking into a Panera Bread and finding out your sixth-grade teacher has a part-time job there. I was like what? Mr. Leddington? I guess you don’t have all the answers.

    It was all fun and games with Obama, right? You were covering an adult who could speak English. And now you’re covering President Trump, so you have to take your game to a whole new level. It’s like a bunch of stripper cops have to solve a real-life murder.

    Fox News is here. I’m amazed you guys even showed up. How are you here in public? It’s hard to trust you guys when you backed a man like Bill O’Reilly for years. But it finally happened. Bill O’Reilly has been fired. But then, you gave him a $25 million severance package, making it the only package he won’t force a woman to touch.
    Now, in O’Reilly’s defense, he was told by a close friend: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

    You guys are having a hard time with Jesse Watters right now, too. He’s on a break right now. Right, he’s on a break. Just like my childhood dog is staying on a farm upstate. I get it. I know that move.

    Now, I know some of you are wondering, “Hasan, how do you know so much about Fox News?” As a Muslim, I like to watch Fox News for the same reason I like to play “Call of Duty.” Sometimes, I like to turn my brain off and watch strangers insult my family and heritage.

    MSNBC is here tonight, and I’m glad you guys are here tonight. That way, if I’m bombing, Brian Williams will describe it as stunning. It’s hard to trust you guys when you sending us so many mixed messages. On the one hand, you tell us the prison-industrial complex is the problem, and then you air five straight hours of “Lockup.” You can’t be mad at corporations profiting off of minorities in prison when you’re a corporation profiting off of minorities in prison. It’s like …

    I have one quick request: MSNBC, please tell Rachel Maddow to chill about Trump’s tax returns. I don’t know what you think you’ll find in there, but there’s isn’t going to be a line item that just says “bribes from Russia.” That’s not how it works. You’re going to be like: “Oh, I found the 1040. USSR.” It doesn’t work like that.

    You’re the liberal news outlet. Look, we dress the same. I look like a melanin version of Chris Hayes. I want to root for you guys, but you’re turning into conspiracy theorists. Every night, you’re like: “The Russians hacked our elections. The Russians hacked our elections.”

    Meanwhile, everybody in Latin America and the Middle East is like: “Ah, a foreign government tampered with your elections? What is that like? Do tell, MSNBC.”
    Just pump the brakes. We’re only on Day 100. By the end of the year, you’re all going to have tinfoil hats and jars of urine all over your desks.

    Now, I had a lot more MSNBC jokes, but I don’t want to just ramble on; otherwise, I might get a show on MSNBC.

    Last but not least, my favorite entertainment channel is in the building tonight. CNN is here, baby. Now, you guys got some really weird trust issues going on with the public. I’m not going to call you fake news, but everything isn’t breaking news. You can’t go to Defcon 1 just because Sanjay Gupta found a new moisturizer. Every time a story breaks, you guys go to nine screens. Nine boxes on the screen. I’m trying to watch the news, not pick a player in “Street Fighter.” It’s giving me anxiety. If you have nine experts on a panel, what is your barrier of entry?

    Here to talk about transportation infrastructure is my Uber driver, Gary. Gary, what have you got? It just says, “Gary, 4.8 stars.” He’s like: “I don’t know. I got a mint.” “Thanks, Gary. Let’s go to the countdown clock to the next countdown clock.

    All you guys do is stoke up conflict. Don, every time I watch your show, it feels like I am watching a reality-TV show. “CNN Tonight” should just be called “Wait a Second. Now Hold On. Stop Yelling at Each Other,” with Don Lemon.

    You know you’re news right? Come on. But every time I watch CNN, it feels like you’re assigning me homework. “Is Trump a Russian spy? I don’t know. You tell me. Tweet us @AC360.” No, you tell me. I’m watching the news. But it feels like I’m watching CNN watch the news. Please just take an hour, figure out what you want to say. Then go on the air.

    But whenever I turn you guys on, it feels like a little kid just ran into the room and is trying to tell you a story. You’re just like: “There’s a wall. [Inaudible]Paul Ryan.” Breathe. Take a minute. Drink some milk. Then tell us the story, Wolf.
    I know I’m busting balls. I don’t have a solution on how to win back trust. I don’t.”

    http://time.com/4761644/hasan-minhaj-white-house-correspondents-dinner-speech-transcript/

    BTW, I would not normally bring up his heritage, but he repeatedly brought it up. Turn about is fair play.

    He also ripped on ILLary. The audience did not like either of these lanes of comedy, and I’m sure it was not played on the tubes for anyone to see afterwards. I caught it the next day on C-Span, only while waiting for something else to come on. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. wheatietoo says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Yeah…this ad will now go viral, because it is now :

    The Ad That Was Banned By CNN!

    Haaaaa.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      The version posted has 515,790 views… and….. RISING.
      (BTW view it at YT and not embedded here.. every little “hit” helps.) 😎

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        May 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

        YT may mess with the numbers?
        I just viewed a few times and there was no change to number of views shown.

        Also looks like Libtards on a “down vote” binge..
        It has
        15,994 likes
        50,909 Dis-likes

        Like

        Reply
    • oldschool64 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      Resisting is so unbelievably stupid. When Trump pins a tag on someone they take it to their grave.

      Low energy Jeb, Lil Marco, Lyin’ Ted, Crooked Hillary, Pocahontas… the list goes on and on.

      CNN will always be “Fake News CNN”. There is literally nothing they can do to change that until they fail and are off the air permanently(which should be sometime around the end of Trump’s first term).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  41. A2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Well, if CNN wants to die on that hill, let them do it. They will never ever wipe clean the fake news moniker.

    I’m having a laugh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. sobriquet4u says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I wake up every morning and check the web news to see if CNN has self-ignited and left the face of the earth. So much hatred in one place is combustible. i.g. hell?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. TwoLaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Says the network who ran “unarmed black men”, “hands up, don’t shoot”, BLM b.s. for months/years on end. I wouldn’t even call them entertainment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  44. justfactsplz says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Once again CNN have been Trumped. Thanks to their uppity stupidity now the video will be a most watched item. Winning!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. aprilyn43 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    CNN is fake news, fake news! They are part of the liberal left establishment, sore losers … seeing that Trump is winning is just to much for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. sunnydaze says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    It’s #7 Trending on YT.

    Like

    Reply
  47. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    My apologies to whoever wrote the “Beverly Hillbillies” jingle…

    Come listen to my story bout a network named CNN
    A bunch of radical leftists who want America to end
    And then one day they knew that they would lose
    So out of thin air come the ridiculous fake news

    Well the first thing ya know they were making their own “facts”
    The people said it’s integrity you lack
    Said Donald Trump is man of honor & honesty
    If you all killed yourselves it would be an act of decency

    Like

    Reply
  48. rumpole2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    CNN
    Lil’ CNN
    Lyin’ CNN
    Crooked CNN
    #FakeNews
    VERY Fake news

    Like

    Reply
  49. Mr. Morris says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    CNN is determined to prove they are Fake News. Their hatred for Donald Trump and his many supporters showed as they rejected the ad celebrating Donald Trump’s first one hundred days in office. CNN has lost the trust and respect of many Americans. Once trust is lost it is almost impossible to regain. CNN practices the dark art of deception. That is fake news.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  50. khooeh says:
    May 2, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    CNN = communist news network

    Like

    Reply

