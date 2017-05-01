Monday May 1st – Open Thread

Posted on May 1, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Monday May 1st – Open Thread

  1. SteveInCO says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:17 am

    “Deface the nation”

    Still laughing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Plain Jane says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

    That was great. I’m still laughing also.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. Disgusted says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I had to “Google” that line, to understand what you meant, Steve, so I get it now, so I can join you here at midnight loving our guy!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lucille says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:28 am

    World Flower Festivals (PHOTOS)

    Chelsea, England

    Villefranche-sur-Mer, France

    Van Gogh-inspired float – Zundert Flower Parade, Holland

    https://weather.com/health/allergy/news/amazing-flower-festival-world-photos

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s