Sunday April 30th – Open Thread

Posted on April 30, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Sunday April 30th – Open Thread

  2. suejeanne1 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:45 am

    My Mom and I now make serious efforts to avoid watching the news – we check it momentarily to see if the world is still out there – muse over how they get those photos of North Korea’s Kim when he is looking out through the binnocks – then it gets on the news – who is taking the pictures?

    Then we go on youtube to look at beautiful houses and neighborhoods and our old stomping grounds, remembering bygone days – then we look around our area at nice houses too and little travelogues people put up there –

    but just now we happened to look up at the screen while absent-mindedly simultaneously looking at the real estate magazines from the grocery store –

    it was some kind of tour of the desert down here – now they were at the Living Desert, visiting with a veterinarian –

    whoops – they were doing a dental examination of some kind of critter, then something else – freaking what – we were both fumbling around for the turn-off with our eyes closed – good Lord –

    Mom said, “I thought I was looking at houses – what happened?”

    Just turn off the tv, altogether.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Millwright says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:47 am

    As we usher out April around me farmers are working feverishly to get corn in the ground ! Weather and soil conditions have them two weeks later than recent years’ norms. But, in my teen years I spent much of my “Easter Break” on a tractor seat plowing thru rain and snow with the family equipment dealership “demonstrator” ! Also spent time hauling plow shares from Hamburg, PA in a very overloaded 1961 Chrysler 4-door . We had shares everywhere; trunk, back seat floor and even on the rear seat ! I drove; sans any sort of license. Mom slept in the right seat so as to be ready to man the counter at the “shop” !

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Uncommon Sense: The People Pay Congress to Break Promises

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s