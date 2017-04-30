President Trump Invites President Rodrigo Duterte To White House…

{{snickering}} Well, who didn’t see this coming?…
(New York Post) President Trump spoke by phone Saturday with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte — praising the strongman for “fighting very hard to rid his country of drugs” and inviting him to Washington.
The two leaders also discussed regional security, including concerns over South Korea, the White House said in a statement.
No details were given on when Duterte would visit the US, but Trump also said he looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November for a summit with other Asian nations. (link)
As we shared five days ago – this is all part of a much, much bigger strategy. Full explainer about how President Duterte fits in AVAILABLE HERE. The insufferable media can’t even see it…. their intellectual dishonesty is becoming very annoying.
Thanks Sundance for the sunlight on the media, the swamp, and the UniParty you are a blessing. Thanks
LOVE IT! BOOM!
Let’s see…Duterte is the one who insulted Obama by calling him something like the son of a whore, right???? Well, I’ve called Obama worse (in the privacy of my own home, of course). This should be interesting. Any enemy of Obama’s is a friend of mine, as they say. Besides, when I finally dusted off a map and actually looked (I am really awful at geography) I gasped when I saw where the Philappines are in relation to China, Japan, Korea, etc. Pretty important location. I’m guessing we need this guy on our side. I bet he will feel pretty important that the Rock Star of the World (#thatsMYPresident) has invited him for a visit.
Wonderful news to wake up to. Tuanks, Sundance!
I love it.
This is a slap to Obama, bigtime. Hah!
“Son of a whore” and “The insufferable media”
“Son of a whore” and “intellectual dishonesty”
“Son of a whore” and the media won’t report it.
They go together like a horse and carriage….you can’t have one without the other.
Obama: Hey, Trump’s poll numbers are low
Trump: Who’s the guy who called Obama a son of a whore?
Advantage, Trump.
It’s good to be the President!
This event is even more amazing when you consider that in August of 2016 (per BB article here:
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/08/08/rodrigo-duterte-u-s-ambassador-annoying-homosexual-son-btch/)
“Duterte responded ….. that he would sever all diplomatic ties with the United States if he became president in response to Goldberg’s condemnation….”
AND
That there was a running feud between the Obama appointed ambassador Goldberg and Duterte. “Interfering in elections, giving statements here and there. You’re not supposed to do that,” he [Duterte] complained.”
Sounds a lot like President Trump calling people out. So we interfered in the Philippine election process?
It becomes increasingly evident that the swamp extends FAR beyond our own borders.
The Philippines are in the end stages of Islamic colonization and conquest. Without a massive effort that would undoubtedly offend muslims, they will fall to the jihadis. Indeed, the whole of Southeast Asia has been under brutal islamic assault for centuries.
The Philippines is where Blackjack Pershing ended the last Islamic uprising.
That was so funny, when he called Obama a “son of a whore”. Because you know Obama has issues….Dreams of My Father. Living with his Grandparents. Ouch.
Wonderful news, but… shouldn’t it be NORTH Korea that they’re talking about?
