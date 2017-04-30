Epic – Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill…

Sir Spitsalot was not having a good day today when asked to join a panel discussion of how Democrats have responded to the first 100 days of President Trump’s administration.

The gist of the discussion centered around the Democrat party’s decision to focus on social and environmental justice issues. Spittles was asked if dancing naked around a campfire chanting anti-Russian rainbow memes while selling sustainable algae cakes was an effective strategy to reach most American voters. The video is below:

Election Night 2014 !

It’s almost unfair to poke fun of Mr. Tingles, because in reality he is the absolute poster child of the Mamet Principle: ‘in order for modern liberals to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… He knows it, and we know he knows we know it.

Here’s a reminder for those who have never seen Matthews without the Mamet mask. Mr. Tingles was explaining the rise of Donald Trump (October ’15) prior to the republican primary season. The audience is rich, white, culturally uppity, elitist Washington DC limo-liberals who just didn’t get the appeal of the vulgarian.

If you’ve never watched this 2015 video, and most haven’t, you should. It shows you he knows; and with that understanding you discover just how much good ol’ spittles has to hide behind that Mamet Mask.

