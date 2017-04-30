Epic – Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill…

Posted on April 30, 2017

Sir Spitsalot was not having a good day today when asked to join a panel discussion of how Democrats have responded to the first 100 days of President Trump’s administration.

The gist of the discussion centered around the Democrat party’s decision to focus on social and environmental justice issues.  Spittles was asked if dancing naked around a campfire chanting anti-Russian rainbow memes while selling sustainable algae cakes was an effective strategy to reach most American voters.  The video is below:

.

Election Night 2014 !

It’s almost unfair to poke fun of Mr. Tingles, because in reality he is the absolute poster child of the Mamet Principle: ‘in order for modern liberals to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’…  He knows it, and we know he knows we know it.

Here’s a reminder for those who have never seen Matthews without the Mamet mask.  Mr. Tingles was explaining the rise of Donald Trump (October ’15) prior to the republican primary season.  The audience is rich, white, culturally uppity, elitist Washington DC limo-liberals who just didn’t get the appeal of the vulgarian.

If you’ve never watched this 2015 video, and most haven’t, you should.  It shows you he knows; and with that understanding you discover just how much good ol’ spittles has to hide behind that Mamet Mask.

.

89 Responses to Epic – Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill…

  MTeresa says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Oh that picture of them is priceless:

    We not happy. We definitely not happy democrats.

    Bob says:
      April 30, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      As responsible Republicans and Americans we should call out the Dems for what they are. They are communist and we need to call the enemy by their name. If you have any doubt, check google and ask for the names of the members of the America communist party in congress.

    Martin says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      They’re not only not happy, they know very well what President Trump has accomplished in his first “100 Days.” It’s their construct, and they fully understand it.

      They can see that he only has three specific promises, and that he is diligently working at them. What terrifies them is the other things, and how they’re being done – the same way The One did it – with EOs, and they cannot criticize that, any more than they can the deadly collapse in Venezuela happening before our eyes.

      The only thing they can do is perpetuate the very thing that Tingles articulated very well – the old and failing ruse of the right/left paradigm is poor cover for the betrayal that is felt. But they have to try. It’s all they’ve got.

  sundance says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:32 pm

  American Georgia Grace says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    It is absolutely ok to poke fun of Mr. Tingles, even though he is the poster child of the Mamet Principle.
    He is a swamp tingle & thus must become an electric eel and fry if u get my drift! Poof!! be gone simpleton swamp tingle!😎

  Madmax110 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Perfect caption of Mr. Tingles. The exact moment you realize that you are completely irrelevant.

  maxmbj says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I don’t know who the third woman is (next to traitor Nicole Wallace) but she gets it. Kudos to her for speaking the truth.

  Katherine McCoun says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    One of the panel talked said that she hoped that they were out in the wilderness coming up with a plan. She slammed the fact that the GOPe had been out of power, used that time to be anti Obamacare but then when they had the chance they had nothing ready. Legit point.

  Donna in Oregon says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Sorry but the MSM news is boring. I wonder how the viewership numbers are calculated. Is it done like the fake polls? The illusion of interest.

  fedback says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The party of Beyoncé really summed up the situation of the Democrats

    ilcon says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      The black woman didn’t like her reference to Beyoncé. She said don’t dis my Beyoncé proving they are the party of Beyoncé.

  Fe says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I only got to 2-1/2 minutes, in the 2015 video, and there it was “BETRAYAL”, Mr. Tingles said the working people feel betrayed by both political parties, so he absolutely gets it, and he knows that we know that he knows, lol, just as Sundance said. Going back to listen to the rest.

  Beryl Bomb says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    TY for sharing that tingler video. I usually can’t stand him and turn away but to give the man his due, he said a lot of intelligent things.
    Which I’m sure burned his tongue.

  rsanchez1990 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Why so glum Chris? Just admit you picked the wrong side and jump on the Trump Train. There are smiles to spare!

  alliwantissometruth says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    And Matthews knowing makes his politics & his yearning for a non-attainable utopia all the more disgusting

    It takes a very confused & sick mind to push an ideological agenda onto a populace when that agenda knowingly will be destructive for all involved

    But then again, sick & confused, or hateful & spiteful? Do these people really want to see it all go down in flames if they can’t realize their fantasy utopia?

    wheatietoo says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      Yes. They do want to burn it all down if they can’t get their way.

      This is evident in their paid goon squads that they’re sending out in the streets.

      Liked by 6 people

  Minnie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Thank you for posting the 2015 video, very enlightening. Matthews knew very well at that time the reason Mr. Trump would/did win the election.

    And yet his party still failed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Shadrach says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      I agree with you. I watched it last year, during the election process. It gave me a newfound respect for Matthews, but also made me profoundly disappointed that he doesn’t use his acumen on behalf of the American people.

      Matthews is a smart guy. I would not be entirely surprised if he gave up the role of “useful idiot” he’s been playing-yes I think it’s a role-and joined the Trump train. You can tell from the photos of him that he’s not happy where he is.

      Fe says:
        April 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        He understands the immigration issue very well. That video is a “must watch”, really glad I did.

      MaineCoon says:
        April 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        “You can tell from the photos of him that he’s not happy where he is.”

        Agree. He mentioned he was writing a book on Robert Kennedy. He looks totally bored. Maybe he’ll become a full time writer and speaker.

        Fox has paved the way for dumping people with BOR. Not that he was the first, but I do think the networks will become more and more desperate.

  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    mere words cannot express…

  abigailstraight says:
    April 30, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    They all know there is trouble in liberal paradise but want to continue the spin, spin, spin.

  freddy says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I’ve come to like Trump but my original idea was voting for him because I detest the GOP and guys like Ryan. They are merely representing the donors. I still detest them and hope Trump can demolish McConnel McCain and Ryan…Then I look at the Democrat party and have to shake my head because it is beyond belief where they have gone to in the abject loss of self. They are communists now..really using all the old techniques and dirty tricks. I think how can any of my friends claim to be one and maybe the aren’t friends cause at Church today what did the remaining Dems say when they learned any pro life folks are not welcome told by a raving leftist representing La Raza……and hey how did ya like that comedian last night………I pity them at this point……

  CathyMAGA says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Sir Spitsalot -AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…..hysterical. All of it…

  Vince says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I have seen that 2015 talk by Chris, and was amazed at how clearly Chris Matthews sees things. There is also video of him on election night cutting off Rachel Maddow, who was offering lame excuses as to why Hillary lost. He laid it out perfectly why Trump won, and the frustration in his voice was evident, like a train wreck he could see coming miles away but couldn’t stop.

    Reagan once side that he didn’t leave the Democrat party, it left him. Chris is now seeing that the Democrats are leaving him, because he identified with the blue collar, middle class whites that he talked about. That was his wing of the democrat party, and now Trump has taken them away. Even worse, since the election the democrats have shown no willingness to fight to get them back.

    Fe says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      During the whole time I was watching the 2015 video, I kept asking him questions: why are you a liberal if you clearly understand why Trump was so far ahead? If you clearly get why the working men and women of this country felt betrayed? If you understand that having an American citizenship didnt mean anything with all of these fricking undocumented workers, illegal aliens invading our country? Then he has the audacity to make fun of the wall and the beautiful door it will have. Bite me Mr. Thrilling Tingles. Go back to your corner and pout for the next 8 years.

  wheatietoo says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Haaaa…Chuck Toad struggled with reading the word “inimical”.

    It’s pronounced ‘In-NIM-i-cal’,Toadie.
    He probably doesn’t even know what it means.

    kathyca says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Ha! I noticed it, too. You know for a fact that if he can’t pronounce it, he has no idea what it means. And these are the buffoons the majority of Americans elevate to god-like status wrt political knowledge. He’s just a dude with the right connections and political leanings who fits the suit. smh

  thesavvyinvester says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    These party elitist almost have me worried. They are looking at this long term. They are beyond Denial and Anger and maybe not at acceptance, but are at least thinking of corrective action. They have not have had a “Rick Santelli” moment, and may not ever have one, given they are not organic, I know like many here I saw it at the 4/15/09 local Tea Party rallyes on the public spaces, they don’t have it. I also noticed my liberal screaming friends on social media are now silent, they have nothing or at acceptance, or a re waiting for a magic item to unite them. My guess? Their 401k’s statements are so juicy they dare not speak against the trend they see as it will allow the older ones to exit early aka early retirement. They are demoralized for now IMHO, I am not sure what will unite them if anything. Also we are emboldened, personally I got in the grille of a PHD type Liberal who I truly like over I stand for science and I gave the other side, including Lord Monckton amongst others. Sundance nails it, we are in separate cultures aka “in order for modern liberals to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’. They are not pretending, they are not looking or exorcising critical thinking of challenging everything such as all the climate data, how was it acquired, the efficacy, the calibration of the testing equipment even, etc etc. since it is easier to listen to NPR and given to the S***ra Club and feel good about it. Conversely maybe I am as bad. I can’t even fathom going to the Daily Kos etc and get a perspective that drove me nuts years ago.

    thesavvyinvester says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      One more thing…. I scanned Mr Tingles video and whilst he gets the problem he can’t diagnose the root causes that Sundance denoted in his 6 part series aka the Uni-Party funded by K-Street and all the other miscreants that Sundance mentioned. Note I see C.M’s wife is part of the Washington scene by not a lobbyist. Perhaps between the two of them, how could they not come to Sundance’s same conclusion is beyond me, or they just can’t for there.

  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    one more…

  fedback says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    One of the many horrible things about the MSM is their panels. Looks like Chris is getting fed up with this charade

  patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Tingles ain’t happy ’cause a whole lot of democrats found out that unicorn crap stinks us bad as any other crap.

    patrickhenrycensored says:
      April 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      Tingles ain’t happy ’cause a whole lot of democrats found out that unicorn crap stinks just as bad as any other crap.

  willvecchio says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Chris’s problem is that he is for average ordinary patriotic Americans and against Trump. This triggers Borderline Personality Disorder.

  quintrillion says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    CNN has officially changed their logo/s

  janc1955 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    “Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill.” snort!

    “Spittles was asked if dancing naked around a campfire chanting anti-Russian rainbow memes while selling sustainable algae cakes was an effective strategy to reach most American voters.” cough – choke – spew!

    You slay me, SD!

  COLibertyBelle says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaa?!!!!!???!!

  mopar2016 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Mathews is a joke.
    He’s definitely a democrat.
    His speech dances around the “white guilt” nonsense that pervades the dem party.

  MIKE says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Never knew ole’ spittle lips could actually talk from the heart. If he would drop the mask for maybe 15 minutes on that show of his he might get a dozen or so more viewers nearly doubling his ratings. Or he most likely would get fired.

  codasouthtexas says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Wow. 2015 video he said almost everything right except he thought trump is not serious about wall! He will live to regret it! Great article! And both videos worth watching!

  Lburg says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Chris says the democrats need a ‘counter agenda’. What!?

    How do you have a ‘counter agenda’ to America First patriotism?

    How do you have an agenda counter to the rule of law, to protection of our most vulnerable, to the fair and timely treatment and respect for veterans, police and other LEOs, to jobs, to personal responsibility, to an enforceable border, to fair and enforced trade agreements, to cleaning up the inner cities and bringing hope to millions of people? How do you successfully frame an agenda counter to the wishes of the American People?

    I suspect that despite what he mouths for the cameras, Chris knows there can’t be a ‘counter agenda’ without further alienating the democratic base. Even if the democrats could come up with a sale-able ‘counter agenda’ it would be impossible for them to propose anyone as smart, as studious, as hardworking, as truthful, as sincere or as patriotic as our President.

    Chris knows in his heart that in a dogfight with a sincere patriot the only one walking away is the Lion.

  patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    The days of tolerating progressive nonsense ended on Nov. 8 2016.
    Tingles understands that better than most of the cult.

  Publius2016 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    During the Nevada Primary, Chris Matthews gave several hours of truthful commentary as well…the ideas of Kennedy inspired a nation and maybe, Chris was remembering why he got into politics because that photo speaks volumes…”regrets I’ve had a few…”

  Tonawanda says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Tingles has always been interesting because he states the coherent reality of things and then acts and pretends (as Mamet says) that things are otherwise. There are a few people like this: Turley and Dershowitz come to mind; even Schumer to some extent – – Schumer knows he is lying, he is simply beholden to considerations where the truth does not matter.

    BTW Mamet’s book is The Secret Knowledge, and I recommend reading this book, if only for the sheer pleasure. You can read his article Why I Am Not A Brain Dead Liberal published in the Village Voice but the book is more explanatory.

    For years before Mamet’s book came out I had told my friends who cared and would listen that leftists regarded abortion as the fundamental Constitutional Right which preceded and underlay all other constitutional rights. Folks would chuckle and nod, but I meant it.

    Then Mamet in his book said the same thing and I was thrilled someone else saw the same thing.

    The book is small and does not take long to read.

  FLEEVY says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    That 2015 vid is a classic. Chris “Cassandra” “Spittles” “Tingly” Matthews

  ALEX says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Bill Clinton used the working class (White) rhetoric that is completely gone now from democrat party…Matthews was simply stating what the democrat posistion was in his youth and as I mentioned under Clinton…

    Crooked Hillary made a clean break with her Deplorables comment…They have no interest and actually demonize what was the base of all their arguements just seventeen years ago…

    It’s truly sad for America…I could have conversations with democrats back then and I was the fool to defend free trade and all the benefits…President Trump is the guy i was hoping for when I voted for Perot…It’s all changed so radically after Obama…

    The real question to me is how long white and mainly democrat older guys will be pulling the strings like the Sunday shows…I think Perez and Ellison answer that…It’s going to get much much worse folks..

  litlbit2 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Oh yes Mr. Tingles gets it, he also knows it is no longer the rich white guy. The democratic support group, minorities, Latinos, even many old Soros employees and others are now very aware.
    President Trump has exposed to all how they have been used, used over and over for the benefit of the elite. This message is also being ignored by the GOPe.

    Candidate Donald Trump on the campaign to the electorate, “what have you got to lose”
    We all understand, we the important Americans, our movement, our messenger. President Trump.

  patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The 2016 election was a Crusade for America.
    The Inquisition begins.

  indiana08 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Even if I didn’t love Pres. Trump already, I would still vote for his re-election just because of that look on lil’ Chrissy’s face. LOL! I knew Pres. Trump’s presidency would be the gift that keeps on giving.

