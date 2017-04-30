April 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #101

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
PRICELESS!
Speaking of the climate change march, this was hilarious!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/climate-change-protesters-canceled-march-colorado-snowstorm-dumps-1-foot-snow/
And I’m in cs – but we only got maybe 3″ or so on grassy areas, in my part of town & streets just wet – cold, fine blowing snow but no biggie.
Will have to see what these people actually do for the “die in” tomorrow… Lol
A huge thanks to God for our glorious PDJT and the way PDJT brings the truth to We the People, as he did today! Divine appointment for sure! 🙂
Isn’t it interesting how circular the protests go? When one fails they move on to the next one, etc., etc. until they eventually arrive back at the one they started with and the cycle begins again. Sadly the “useful idiots” don’t even realize their puppet strings are being pulled. Soooo thankful the majority of America is awake now and no longer fooled by such shenanigans!
Thank you, Mr. President, for your hard work and dedication on behalf ofall Americans.
You have our support and loyalty
Stay calm and MAGA on 🚂 ❤️
One of our fellow treeper’s put this amazing list together in another thread (getfitnow). It is truly breathtaking reading through it. What an amazing 100 days. Thank you President Trump for starting the process of saving our country.
…even with a do-nothing GOPe-lead congress.
I copied this list from elsewhere.
~ Nominated constitutional conservative Neil Gorsuch to SCOTUS
~ Instituted 5-year lobbying ban for all Executive branch appointees.
~ Instituted permanent lobbying ban for foreign governments for all Executive branch appointees.
~ Implemented federal government hiring freeze (except military).
~ Regulatory freeze on all federal governmental agencies.
~ Directed each agency to establish Regulatory Reform Task Force to identify costly/ unnecessary regulations in need of modification or repeal.
~ E.O. requiring federal agencies cut 2 regulations for every new reg.
~ Disassembled 90 federal State regulations in his first month
~ Withdrew U.S. from the TPP
~ Directed Dep’t of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing.
~ E.O. Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs
~ Approved Dakota Access Pipeline (create jobs/energy independence).
~ Approved Keystone Pipeline.
~ E.O. requiring Pipelines use American-made steel.
~ E.O. ending Obama’s onerous regulations on coal industry.
~ Convinced China to Discontinue N. Korean Coal Imports
~ E.O. Restoring the Rule of Law, Federalism, and Economic Growth by Reviewing the “Waters of the United States” Rule
~ E.O. Instructing Federal agencies to minimize burden of Obamacare on Americans.
~ All-Time Record 13th Daily Close at an All Time High for the DOW.
~ The DOW hit another record new high with first time the DOW broke 21,000.
~ Consumer confidence at 16-year-high of 124.9
~ Manufacturing is at its most robust since 1984.
~ Manufacturing ‘Optimism’ Hits ’20-Year Record High’
~ U.S. construction at 10 year high.
~ E.O. on Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System
~ NFIB Small Business Optimism Index at highest level since 2004.
~ Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook Index (a measure of expectations for revenue, capital spending & employment) jumped 19.1 points to 93.3.
~ U.S. employers added jobs beyond expectations in both January (238,000) and February (235,000), unemployment rate fell to 4.7%, wages grew 2.8%.
~ EO Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects
~ Reduced National Debt by $100 Billion in First 2 Months in Office
~ Negotiated with Boeing to reduce price of Air Force One
~ Negotiated with Lockheed to cut $600 million from F-35 order.
~ Returned power to make decisions on “transgender bathrooms” to states.
~ Repealed Obama EO that enacted a social security gun ban
~ Banned aid helping foreign countries provide abortions (Mexico City Policy).
~ Memorandum Barring international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions from receiving US government funding
~ Vowed to end human trafficking “epidemic”,” and arrested “an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States.” https://townhall.com/column…
~ Greenlit construction of wall along the U.S. border with Mexico
~ Stripped federal funding from sanctuary cities that harbor criminal illegals.
~ Ended “catch and release” policy.
~ Implemented new protections against foreign terrorists entering our country.
~ E.O. Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking
~ Announces Hiring of 50 New Immigration Judges
~ E.O. On Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements
~ Authorized DHS to hire 10,000 ICE officers & 5,000 border patrol agents.
~ Illegals self-deporting (illegal immigration from Mexico down 70%).
~ E.O. Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States
~ E.O. Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers
~ E.O. Forming a Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety
~ Appropriated funds to build up military and take care of veterans
~ Ordered/received a plan to defeat ISIS designed by Mattis, et. al.
~ Imposed New Sanctions on Iran
~ Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
~ E.O. strengthening/repositioning Historically Black Colleges and Universities initiatives within White House to foster better opportunities in higher education.
~ Launched United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
~ Signed an executive memorandum ordering the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to investigate steel imports.
~ E.O. Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth
~ E.O. Promoting Buy American and Hire American
~ E.O. Establishing Enhanced Collection and Enforcement of Antidumping and Countervailing Duties and Violations of Trade and Customs Laws
~ Signed into law the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act to encourage the National Science Foundation’s entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.
~ Signed into law the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act to encourage women to study science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), pursue careers in aerospace, and further advance nation’s space science and exploration efforts.
~ E.O. Establishing the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis
~ Promised to investigate voter fraud in the U.S.
~ Opened up White House press briefings to non-MSM outlets.
~ Returned bust of UK PM Winston Churchill to Oval Office.
~ Picked the most conservative cabinet in recent U.S. history (unorthodox cabinet of true conservatives, small-government proponents, and outsiders)
~ Successfully prevented CIA officer Sabrina de Sousa from being extradited to Italy after 3 years of detainment in Egypt. She has now been freed and released.
~ Worked with private sector to create many new jobs – i.e.:
** BAYER: will invest $8 billion in the U.S. and create 3,000 high-tech jobs.
** CARRIER: Trump helped prevent Carrier plant in IN from relocating to Mexico, saving about 1,000 jobs.
** EXXON: moving jobs back to the U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, creating 45,000 jobs)
** FIAT: will invest $1 billion in U.S. factories in Toledo/Detroit, creating 2,000 jobs
** FORD: cancelled new plant in Mexico, announced 700 new jobs to build electric/hybrid vehicles at a plant in Michigan
** HASBRO: start making play-doh in U.S. in MA factory (instead of China/Turkey)
** HYUNDAI: will invest $3.1 billion over 5 years in US, might build new plant in US.
** IBM: 25,000 new jobs in the US in the next four years, 6,000 of those in 2017
** INTEL: will invest $7 billion to build a new AZ factory creating around 3,000 jobs (“the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump prompted the company to move forward with its plans”)
** LOCKHEED MARTIN: pledged to add 1,800 jobs in TX after meeting with Trump
** SAMSUNG: moving jobs back to U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will invest $300 million in expanding U.S. production facilities, creating ~ 500 jobs)
** SOFTBANK (Japanese conglomerate): will invest $1.2 billion in OneWeb, which makes satellites, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.
** SPRINT: will add 5,000 jobs (customer service and sales)
** TOYOTA: will add 400 jobs at IN plant that builds Highlanders
** WALMART: will create about 10,000 jobs at 60 new stores
Can you imagine Hillary’s first 100 days?
But who’s counting, right? You are, thanks! #100DayList
What a great time to be alive, Treepers.
It’s a beautiful morning. It’s a wonderful day.
I copied this post from another site and thought the poster was spot on with his perception of The President…he is a GREAT MAN. I always felt PTrump was his own best cheerleader!
Avatar
RS • 10 hours ago
*** Few people realize a fact/observation that slips away under the distractions, programmed emotional rancor, and chaos as the status quo is crumbling.
Are you one of the few?
It is this:
whether you agree or not,
whether you like it or not;
whether you cognize it or not;
men like Donald Trump are rare, one in 7 billion, and a gift.
President Trump, Donald J Trump, ‘The Donald” is in truth,
*** A GREAT MAN ***
This is a truth. How can people NOT see it? Well, because one of his
great strength’s is the ability to reflect back to us what we are to ourselves.
His Power of Positive Living, is a testament to his training. He lives it, not just
talks it. It is a sterling example to others –
that the long journey to mastery of Self,
starts with the desire to be happy and then to follow that joy; coupled with the strong Will to follow through and be open to receive the deserving applaud that no one else will give to you as they can’t see it within themselves.
Positive reflection is to look at the bright side of _yourself_.
Is that conceit? NO. Is it narcissism ? Yes, healthy self reflection.
It is FIRE IN THE BELLY, a valuable tool for leadership; inspiration.
WHO else could withstand the onslaught of the opposition and still move forward despite the obstacles?
Who else could fulfill his life dreams and have everything and want for nothing except to reach for a greater more challenging star in the face of enmity and enjoy the challenge?
A GREAT man. A Master adept in progress.
All this and more, and yet who recognizes this is a great gift to pull us all through the inexorable changes that are necessary to grow strong?
What kind of Secret Service or other security might Sessions have, I wonder?
Those are some bad hombres he’s threatening.
AG Sessions to MS-13 Gang: ‘We Are Targeting You’
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/29/ag-sessions-ms-13-gang-targeting/
It appears that Sheriff David Clarke is going to run for the Senate.
I wish he’d run for Congress from Janesville.
I don’t understand why the House doesn’t file a motion to vacate the chair like they did to John Boehner who resigned rather than be humiliated by being thrown out?
Off topic, but…great to “see” you Bull!
Is he running as a Democrat or Republican?
Hope he runs as a Repub.
I like him and I want the Dem Party dead and gone. So the last thing I want to see is sane people running as Dems.
Sheriff Clarke runs as a Democrat in Milwaukee County. He would be running against incumbent democrat Tammy Baldwin. I’m pretty sure Ms. Baldwin would not survive a primary against the Sheriff.
Whose seat is he going to go after?
Tammy Baldwin.
For consideration over the next 100 days before SOMEBODY pushes the U.S. into more warfare for the wrong reason…again. And this time, considering all the players involved, the results might be even more catastrophic.
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/04/addendum-dr-theodore-postols-assessment-white-house-report-syria-chemical-attack.html
I believe PDJT has signed an EO on behalf of whistleblowers. He should be commended for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right! He *should* be, but he won’t be.
Similar dissenting views here:
Debunking the French Report on Syrian Chemical Weapons
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-28/debunking-french-report-syrian-chemical-weapons
… which cites this:
Seymour Hersh Says Hillary Approved Sending Libya’s Sarin to Syrian Rebels
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2016/04/seymour-hersh-says-hillary-approved-sending-libyas-sarin-syrian-rebels.html
Not intending a comprehensive analysis, I just clicked a couple more links I found in a minute and a half.
Sweet Dreams Treepers, wow what a night!! As Trump45 told us (paraphrasing) ‘sleep easy, I’ve got this!’
To our brothers and sisters in PA I know you would do anything to be with Trump45 tonight. In that spirit I dedicate this song to you all and especially our wonderful President Trump!! Tho its a love song from Christ to us, it is my love song to Trump45 and you all. Blessings💖, Grace
I like that Sweet Dream smiley!
This is a gif. that reminds me of the deep state. If it doesn”t work,try clicking on it.
The monkey (bottom left) running it is the boss.
The Tree of Liberty getting put in the chipper grows back. I call congress.
The guy (middle right side) ball dropping on head, Maxine Waters.
The Zamboni is sweeping up illegal votes. There are lots more.
It’s called a Rube Goldberg
a comically involved, complicated invention, laboriously contrived to perform a simple operation. — Webster’s New World Dictionary —
This is the musical human version.
Captain Obvious here, pointing out a couple of things that are painfully obvious but nobody is talking about (and it’s really bugging me).
1) The BPD did their job on Thursday, but there was no Antifa there to arrest. Coincidence? I don’t think so! It was all for show. If Antifa was there, BPD would have been ordered to stand down. Antifa took the day off so BPD could get some much needed positive PR and give the mayor some cover.
2) The “why are we so polarized?” BS is ridiculous. There was over a billion dollars spent spreading hateful lies about Donald Trump. It worked on a large portion of the population, as did the drumbeat of negative news from the propaganda media outlets, hence the polarization.
The polarization came BEFORE Donald Trump. Obama spent 8 years pitting Americans against each other by grievance groups and by race.—-and denigrating America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the 100 landmark day and PA rally obliterating the annual sickening WHCA dinner, one of the comments described a new citizen voting for Donald Trump as saying she felt like she had just voted for George Washington.
PDJT is his own special constellation but I can understand as a new American how she would feel this way having just studied American history earnestly.
One of my favorite parts of Trump’s speech was when he was bashing the NYT and said “They keep getting smaller and smaller and are almost the size of a comic book.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He does what he says he will do and has always been known as a man who gets things done. He does this without cheating or lying, but being a great Art of the Deal leader. Thank God for sending Trump tous although he didn’t really ever think of running until he saw he was needed. Now that is a great businessman. Respect for America via Trump has risen exponentially because they know they are dealing with a real man and a real leader!
Watching the rally last night, to me his new hairstyle commemorates Donald J. Trump and the Founding Fathers in a way. His accomplishments in 100 days is one landmark of his presidency.
(Yeah, but he hasn’t drained the swamp yet. Waaaaa!)
The man is a dynamo. If he had another two dozen Congressmen who would put America first, everything would be roses.
His greatest challenge is breaking the back of Swamp Creatures.
They are intending to stop the big achievements.
Not even the disastrous 0.7% GDP rate scares them off their blackhearted sabotage.
He needs our prayerful assistance to find the way to overcome Ryan and the corrupt gangs blockading MAGA.
Tomorrow, dedicate some prayer time for “45”.
I had oann on for the rally while I was making dinner and my preschooler was playing. He knows very well that DJT is President Trump. He watched a few minutes but went to play in the dining room. I said “what are you doing?”
He said,” I’m building something!”
He continued to play while I had the rally on.
Time to eat and hes sitting at the table. He said mommy, (PDJT) is talking about blood!” I explained the speech discussing how we all bleed the same blood of patriots. A word he had called himself earlier in the day after out of the blue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
He understood what PDJT said, with my help. Finishing his bite of food, he raised his little finger up and said Im a patriot, and you know what? We’re going to drain the swamp.”
I smiled and laughed.
Then I asked him about the stack of blocks sky high on the dining table. (That thing he was building earlier). Nonchalantly he said, “Oh, I built that wall.”
I teared up.
My son will be 4 in summer.
In his speech, PDJT spoke about how kids will say the Pledge of Allegiance and be proud to do so. I am proud to call this man a leader to my son. I am grateful that my son is building character in a time when he can actually see it, and I can explain it to him. I hope my son eventually understands its all for him, even when mommy still has to be mommy.
Maga on!
April 28, 2017
By Karen Schoen
America Or Globalism? You Can’t Have Both:
‘Marx: Psychological education (brainwashing) will change a person’s belief system.’
‘Lenin: Take away a person’s heritage and they can be easily persuaded.’
https://newswithviews.com/america-or-globalism-you-cant-have-both/
April 28, 2017
‘America Under Siege – Soviet Islam’:
“Only a coalition of islamists and marxist can destroy the United States.” –
[Revolutionary Islam, by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, AKA Carlos The Jackel]
http://www.dangerousdocumentaries.com/
For all the folks who live in PA there is a Republican Scott Wagner who is currently a PA State Senator and BUSINESSMAN who is challenging Gov. Tom Wolfe (D). This man has only been in the State Senate since 2014 but he seems to be popular.
I didn’t realize that PA has 17 SANCTUARY COUNTIES and they have been bringing in illegals very quietly. I am contributing to his campaign as I did with Paul Nehlen for the Dems must be dead and buried for good!
