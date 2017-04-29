President Trump Rally Harrisburg Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Live Stream…

President Donald J. Trump celebrates the first 100 days in office with a few thousands of his closest friends. President Trump holds a rally in Harrisburg, PA at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in the New Holland Arena.
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
So satisfied that POTUS took the time to explain the situation re: China and call out the MSM about their lack of savvy. OMG, his takedown of the NYTimes was a classic! And these bozos – who can’t even keep their own businesses from being run into bankruptcy – think they are smart enough to “critique” POTUS.
And I just loved the ending. Just loved it. Of course, I loved the whole thing. But the ending was inspired.
MAGA!!!! MAGA!!!! MAGA!!!! MAGA!!!!
While I listened to part of it, I went to https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact and asked him to please get us out of the Paris Accord as it is one of the biggest cons in history.
excellent! I will send it as well!
He is a a fighter for all!
This speech was the equal of the one made to Congress, I think. It was that good.
AGREED!! I’m not yelling, emphasis!🤓
I like the strong emphasis, AG! 🙂
😉💖💕😎
Yes – our President was awesome. So proud of him.
So glad he didn’t attend the White House Correspondents Dinner where the Sadistic Left would only have ridiculed him.
Smart of him not to quietly “hide” somewhere – glad he did the rally and took it to his detractors – he’s on the Offense – not on the Defense.
Yes, he was definitely great tonight.
Thank you President Trump!! Fabulous!
When Mr. Trump asked the audience to rate the media’s 100-day performance, the crowd erupted with boos.
“If the media’s job is to be honest and tell the truth, then I think we would all agree that the media deserves a very very big fat failing grade,” he said.
The president said that although not all the media are part of what he sees as the problem, their priorities are not the same as his or the rest of the country.
“The Washington media is part of the problem. Their priorities are not my priorities, and their priorities are not your priorities,” Mr. Trump said.
panning the crowd!
That’s our Trump45! What a night 🙂
Perfect night cap song woohoowee, PERFECT!!💖💕💖
President Trump gave a warm shoutout to someone in the audience holding a “Blacks for Trump” sign during his rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday.
“Thank you for that sign. ‘Blacks for Trump.’ I love that guy,” Trump said in the middle of giving a speech that marked his 100th day in office. Cheers followed.
“Thank you, man, that’s great, that’s really cool, I appreciate it,” he added.
I didn’t expect to hear The Snake tonight. It felt like a shout out to us early Trump supporters.
What is so amazing is President Trump feeds off of our energy, but just look how happy and fired up he has made all of us….reading all the comments here you can just tell the shear joy and energy coming out of everyone!! Just love my/our President!💖💕💖
Vintage Donald Trump!
post speech eval by Judge jeannin & Cory
