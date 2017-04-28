President Trump Speech To NRA – 1:45pm Livestream

Posted on April 28, 2017 by

President Trump is in Atlanta today to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association forum.  Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Live Streaming, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to President Trump Speech To NRA – 1:45pm Livestream

  1. helmhood says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    First President to address the NRA conference since Ronald Reagan.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    C–SPAN2 is also covering live. Lee Greenwood now singing “God Bless the USA” and not a dry eye in house.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. InvestingforOne says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    I see what you did there! It’s about time our President gets a respite from the constant attacks from LSM and gets a lotta love from us! Wish I could be there!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    It may be Pocahontas…
    Trump in rally mode

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. ivehadit says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    He looks GREAT!! He sounds GREAT!!
    “Your 8 years’ assault on the 2nd amendment has come to a crashing end!” WooHoo!
    GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU!!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. James F says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Repeal the NFA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      My brain hurts from the strain – NFA?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • The Demon Slick says:
        April 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        Near as I can figure they mean the National Firearms Act of 1934.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Southern Son says:
          April 28, 2017 at 3:31 pm

          Correct DS.
          The NFA, makes it Illegal (Government Agencies Exempted), to own Fully Automatic Firearms.
          With Genuine American Ingenuity, the SlideFire Stock was Invented.
          It was Patented, and Approved by the ATF, for Sale to any Civilian.
          Applied to an AR15, it enables a Literal Automatic ROF.
          With certain modifications, my AR will dump a 50 round magazine in Less than 4.5 Seconds!
          PoorBoys Automatic!
          Do I need it? Not really.
          But It IS a Hoot to Shoot!
          As Ted Nugent says;
          It’ll set Rocks on fire!
          Does the Constitution and Bill of Rights provide for Us to have such a weapon?
          I believe they do.
          Why would the Founding Fathers, Not Intend for US to provide our Family and Neighbors, Protection against a Tyrannical Government, or Criminals?
          I Hope and Pray, we can get another Originalist on the SC, and a suit is filed to Abolish the NFA!
          How is it Just, that only Tyrannical Govt. and Criminals, can own or possess Automatic Weapons?
          And don’t get me started on
          Tax Stamps for Suppressors!

          MOLON LABE!
          Press ON!!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • BobBoxBody says:
          April 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

          Yep.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • BobBoxBody says:
        April 28, 2017 at 3:53 pm

        The petition to repeal the NFA did pass a couple months back, we should be hearing back soon from the Trump Administration on it. Gorsuch is super pro-2nd Amendment so if we could take it to the SCOTUS he could probably get it repealed, since there’s legal precedent to back him up in terms of putting a tax on a Constitutional Amendment.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • skipper1961 says:
          April 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

          BobBoxBody,
          Dare to dream (I mean that!)! Oh to live without having to pay $200.00/suppressor!

          Like

          Reply
          • Buckeye Heathen says:
            April 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

            Don’t just dream,push for passage of this bill.

            H.R.367 – Hearing Protection Act of 2017
            https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/367
            Currently has 137 co-sponsors in the House.

            It does away with the Transfer tax & would treat purchase of a suppressor the same as a long gun,just fill out Form 4473 at a dealer. No $200 fee, no 6-8 month wait.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • Southern Son says:
            April 28, 2017 at 5:02 pm

            I passed by here once.
            But you provoked me skipper. Ha!
            It just seems like highway robbery, for the ATF, to Tax someone $200!, for a homemade oil filter suppressor.
            It matters Not, if a Firearm goes BOOM!, or pffft, if the act of firing the weapon is Legal.
            In other words, as long as a Criminal Act is Not being committed.
            This Tax, is the reason a decent suppressor cost more, Before the stupid Tax, than a Brand New AR!
            It’s like pricing a truck around the cost of the muffler!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  7. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Quick media check shows that CNN, FOX and MSNBC are all live broadcasting the speech. That’s a slight surprise.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. fedback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    ‘We will build the wall’

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. fedback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    President Trump is such a powerful speaker.
    It’s remarkable

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. tuskyou says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    When he said rag tag I thought he would say CTH for a split second, lol

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Dekester says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Your President is a truly magnificent human being.

    What a treat it is hear him unfiltered and in the company of true American patriots.

    I am not an American, so I can only imagine how you TCTH stalwarts feel.

    How on earth can any American, allow the RINO toads to harm and hinder this man.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  12. dalethorn says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Law does not work without enforcement. The Second Amendment is the enforcement for the Constitution.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      When he talked about the midnight ride of Paul Revere, he never said it but I still thought to myself “what good is the warning if the government has all the guns?”. He might have been going there but he veered off, he talks like that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Dora says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. tvollrath66 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    He really got the patriotism flowing in my blood.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Miller/Bannon speech

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. G3 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    “I will never let you down”
    What’s not to love?
    Ari Fleischer is saying he missed the opportunity to ask for help pass policy- President Trump is different isn’t he? He isn’t a politician- that’s where he strength lies.
    Great speech, President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. gymcy81 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Sundance,
    ..regarding our favorite conservative Senator Ted Cruz…

    Trump just called him someone he liked, then disliked (when Ted win 6 states in a row), the liked again.
    DT called TC a smart cookie. ; )

    Uniting America…

    Love thy neighbors
    Mark 12:31

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Today I have on my Pirate Patriot 1812 on the front We The People In God We Trust on the back Black Rifle Coffee TShirt from Manspot, just finished watching TRex live earlier, and Trump45 live at the NRA show, just now so wanted to share this timely, fun video with y’all when u have time to watch
    ***a bit of coarse language but not much*** and if u want to chk out the cool shirt:
    https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/collections/partner-products/products/mini-eagle-shirt
    Or (both in brcc’s Partner gear section)
    https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/collections/partner-products/products/pirate-patriot-shirt

    ISIS is coming! – YouTube

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. TwoLaine says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I hope they invited The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I hear they told Andy BRAVO On their reunion they they all, or most, pack heat and know how to use it, and those who don’t, plan to do both soon. The subject came up because one of them DID use their gun to stop three intruders already inside her gated property.

    Must’ve pricked Andy’s DIM little balloon. And all on UBER liberal BRAVO. His jaw musta’ dropped to the floor.

    ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. 🙂

    ‘You come here you get a cap in your a**’: Real Housewives star Kenya Moore points gun at home intruders
    by Mike Larkin
    2 Jan 2017

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4082988/Real-Housewives-Atlanta-s-Kenya-Moore-points-gun-home-intruders.html

    They should do a commercial with them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Apologize for 2nd post as I put this in Politics Thread, but Trump45 and all of us are in high spirits and this song and lyrics just add to it!! Plus i got my Trump45 Innauguration red solo cup out celebrating Friday ready for rally tomorrow!!😎😉

    …from earlier: In anticipation of Trump45 arriving in Atlanta for his NRA speech, and his rally tomorrow, this will get ya dancin’ or tappin’ your toes. New from Third Day, just got email today!! Enjoy!💖💕💖
    🎶🎵”Aint gonna find it in a politician not from the government or any law”🎵🎶..other lyrics VERY timely as well!!🎶🎵😎

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Alison says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    I’m proud to say my hubby & I joined NRA about six months ago, bought guns, got our concealed carry permits, joined a local shooting range (love it!), have taken safety & defense law classes, watch youtube training videos, read the awesome Concealed Carry magazine and have committed to (at least) once a week target practice.

    When President Trump & Patriot Sundance call us to ‘ride at midnight’ we will heed the call.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Alison says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Cannot link on my IPad, but Breitbart had a story yesterday about the increase in # of black women in several urban areas who have bought guns & are taking training classes in order to protect themselves against domestic violence. Article did not mention street crimes, but that has to be a factor.

    Promoted & trained properly, I see this as a positive step – women who learn to defend/protect themselves are not as apt to be snowflakes or adopt a mantle of victimhood. Will be a great step forward if some of them join orgs like NRA.

    If you hear/see opportunities to promote this, please do so. I will tweet the BB link to Sundance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Patti Cirzan says:
      April 28, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I read someplace, there is a group called Black Guns Matter! As you say, these
      folks have a total right to self defense. Especially, in places like Chicago which
      is a killing field these days, hope this helps.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  24. mike diamond says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    trump is right on! thank God every day hillary did not win!!!!!that woman is a nightmare! she would of out lawed even bb guns!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. M33 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I really hope this speech is about announcing a bill for 50 state +territories conceal carry reciprocity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. waltherppk says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. jwingermany says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    President Trump warned us not to be complacent, and he once again called out the DC bureaucrats who are trying to steal our freedom. The speech was meant to tell us that he understands what’s at stake and to reassure us…the wall will be built. Things aren’t always as they seem coming from the DC propaganda machine.

    With this speech, our President lets us know he is at war with the Swamp Army…while simultaneously defending our 2nd Amendment rights and telling us how early Americans fought and defeated the formidable British Army.

    Not so subtle message if you ask me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s