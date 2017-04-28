President Trump Speech To NRA – 1:45pm Livestream

President Trump is in Atlanta today to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association forum. Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream
First President to address the NRA conference since Ronald Reagan.
helmhood,
Mr. Bush did all but denounce us (gave up his membership). This is MY PRESIDENT at MY NRA!!!! Bset conference EVER!! (I’m with you IfO, I wish I could have attended this year. Gosh I hope he makes a point of speaking every year!
WADR to GoA, NGRA, USCCA, et al, MY NRA truly was/is of consequence in the victory of Mr. Trump. MY NRA could quite well be the oldest civil rights organization in our country’s history. And this makes me proud for all 5 MILLION of us.
Great, great post!! 💖💖….. except you are way to polite, Bush does not deserve a Mr. in front of his name. Total disgrace, all of ’em!!
Thank you, AGG. I was trying to maintain “decorum”, but you are 100% correct.
You are better than I and I salute you!💖
C–SPAN2 is also covering live. Lee Greenwood now singing “God Bless the USA” and not a dry eye in house.
When Trump said that “our rights don’t come from government, they come from God” I got a little misty. It’s so nice to know that he really understands the very core of our disagreement with the statistics. I knew he knew, but it was awesome to hear him say that.
*statists
Both work if you think of it, the swamp media would tell us statistics show most Americans dont believe in God….well wrong you are disgusting, dishonest swamp media!!
We are blessed to be God loving Patriots and have a God loving Patriot President and his team to lead us!
AMEN!
I see what you did there! It’s about time our President gets a respite from the constant attacks from LSM and gets a lotta love from us! Wish I could be there!
Gearing up for tomorrow’s rally. He really needs the rally as much as we do.
It may be Pocahontas…
Trump in rally mode
That was hilarious wasn’t it!! Can hardly wait for tomorrow!!
it was great,
CNN had breaking news, ‘again refers to senator as Pocahontas’
LOL!! Bet he does it again at the rally!!😂 See ya at the rally tomorrow😎
American Georgia Grace,
You’re so lucky! Good for you! Say “HEY” through RSBN for us, please?
Oh i am sorry, i just meant i’d “see you” with all my favorite Treeper peeps on RSBN….I’LL see you too skipper1961 at the rally😉😎….you cant miss me I’m the one with the big ol’ grin on her face laughing all the time😉💖 …..oh wait, that would be everybody wouldnt it😂😂
Nothing better than hearing a roar of laughter coming out of my husband ‘s office.
He looks GREAT!! He sounds GREAT!!
“Your 8 years’ assault on the 2nd amendment has come to a crashing end!” WooHoo!
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU!!
Repeal the NFA!
My brain hurts from the strain – NFA?
Near as I can figure they mean the National Firearms Act of 1934.
Correct DS.
The NFA, makes it Illegal (Government Agencies Exempted), to own Fully Automatic Firearms.
With Genuine American Ingenuity, the SlideFire Stock was Invented.
It was Patented, and Approved by the ATF, for Sale to any Civilian.
Applied to an AR15, it enables a Literal Automatic ROF.
With certain modifications, my AR will dump a 50 round magazine in Less than 4.5 Seconds!
PoorBoys Automatic!
Do I need it? Not really.
But It IS a Hoot to Shoot!
As Ted Nugent says;
It’ll set Rocks on fire!
Does the Constitution and Bill of Rights provide for Us to have such a weapon?
I believe they do.
Why would the Founding Fathers, Not Intend for US to provide our Family and Neighbors, Protection against a Tyrannical Government, or Criminals?
I Hope and Pray, we can get another Originalist on the SC, and a suit is filed to Abolish the NFA!
How is it Just, that only Tyrannical Govt. and Criminals, can own or possess Automatic Weapons?
And don’t get me started on
Tax Stamps for Suppressors!
MOLON LABE!
Press ON!!
Yep.
The petition to repeal the NFA did pass a couple months back, we should be hearing back soon from the Trump Administration on it. Gorsuch is super pro-2nd Amendment so if we could take it to the SCOTUS he could probably get it repealed, since there’s legal precedent to back him up in terms of putting a tax on a Constitutional Amendment.
BobBoxBody,
Dare to dream (I mean that!)! Oh to live without having to pay $200.00/suppressor!
Don’t just dream,push for passage of this bill.
H.R.367 – Hearing Protection Act of 2017
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/367
Currently has 137 co-sponsors in the House.
It does away with the Transfer tax & would treat purchase of a suppressor the same as a long gun,just fill out Form 4473 at a dealer. No $200 fee, no 6-8 month wait.
Forgot to add,the companion bill in the Senate is S.59
I passed by here once.
But you provoked me skipper. Ha!
It just seems like highway robbery, for the ATF, to Tax someone $200!, for a homemade oil filter suppressor.
It matters Not, if a Firearm goes BOOM!, or pffft, if the act of firing the weapon is Legal.
In other words, as long as a Criminal Act is Not being committed.
This Tax, is the reason a decent suppressor cost more, Before the stupid Tax, than a Brand New AR!
It’s like pricing a truck around the cost of the muffler!
Quick media check shows that CNN, FOX and MSNBC are all live broadcasting the speech. That’s a slight surprise.
‘We will build the wall’
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump is such a powerful speaker.
It’s remarkable
fedback,
GRAVITAS!!!!!
When he said rag tag I thought he would say CTH for a split second, lol
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point! He knows we hang on every word.
He might have been messaging us, after all he knows we meet at the Old Mill at Midnight! I am sure he is familiar with SDs Patriot avatar too 😉
“He knows we ride at the Old Mill at Midnight” omg, laughing so hard right now.
Glad to be of service!!! Happy Friday to ya!!🍹😎💕💖 …oh and if you want to continue to laugh your patoot off, look down a bit to video i just posted!! Hilarious! Enjoy!! ***insert Screaming Eagle sound here***😂😂😎
Your President is a truly magnificent human being.
What a treat it is hear him unfiltered and in the company of true American patriots.
I am not an American, so I can only imagine how you TCTH stalwarts feel.
How on earth can any American, allow the RINO toads to harm and hinder this man.
God bless PDJT.
Deckster you are our adopted Canadian on CTH!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dekester,
If I had my way, President Trump would include your immigration to the U.S.A. in his nafta renegotiation! After (if?) we squeeze rafael cruz for the votes we need him for, I vote we trade him for you.
(And I can’t think of a single one of your comments I didn’t “like”)
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Jr and his wife were there
Nice picture by Donald Jr. I love how he exited the stage behind Dad and looked back at the audience & gave a smile & thumbs up! I bet he misses the rallies. I miss seeing him and hearing him interviewed.
If you dont already follow his twitter page…u dont hv to be on twitter…i chk in every day to see his funny tweets and adorable pics and love of his family…so sweet!!….the video of baby Chloe down at Mara a Lago sitting on his shoulders and messing up his hair is sweet and hilarious!!
Hope this works for you…fingers crossed!!💖 sweet baby Chloe💖💕💖
https://mobile.twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/853232424553197568/video/1
He really got the patriotism flowing in my blood.
♡Screaming Eagles
♡Hand on heart
♡🎶🎵Ohhhh say can you see🎵🎶♡ 💕
💖God I love this man and what he is sacrificing and doing for us all and the country. God bless the Trump45 First Family💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miller/Bannon speech
Right—could hear Miller all over that one !!
“I will never let you down”
What’s not to love?
Ari Fleischer is saying he missed the opportunity to ask for help pass policy- President Trump is different isn’t he? He isn’t a politician- that’s where he strength lies.
Great speech, President Trump!
* his strength lies
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sundance,
..regarding our favorite conservative Senator Ted Cruz…
Trump just called him someone he liked, then disliked (when Ted win 6 states in a row), the liked again.
DT called TC a smart cookie. ; )
Uniting America…
Love thy neighbors
Mark 12:31
He’s very good at stroking people, just like he did with Kim Jong-un. 😉
#ArtoftheDeal
#MAGA
Teddy needed that shout out in the worst way! The man is going to be seriously challenged in 2018 in his primary. Now we need Teddy to do the right thing and push our Lion’s agenda.
Today I have on my Pirate Patriot 1812 on the front We The People In God We Trust on the back Black Rifle Coffee TShirt from Manspot, just finished watching TRex live earlier, and Trump45 live at the NRA show, just now so wanted to share this timely, fun video with y’all when u have time to watch
***a bit of coarse language but not much*** and if u want to chk out the cool shirt:
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/collections/partner-products/products/mini-eagle-shirt
Or (both in brcc’s Partner gear section)
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/collections/partner-products/products/pirate-patriot-shirt
ISIS is coming! – YouTube
Great timing GG! I just ordered another 5 boxes of K-cups from Black Rifle *smacks lips in anticipation*
Awesome!!!! I am devouring my Heavy Days Blend contemplating my next choice!
….Also smacks lips in anticipation 💖
I actually made Snipers Hide after work yesterday I was so tired…a lighter blend that just blooms in your mouth, so awesome as a pick me up!!
Ooooooo, Alison, have you noticed we haven’t seen or heard from 3×1 in a while….you don’t think he eloped with googly eyes Farkas do you???😂😂😂
I hope they invited The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I hear they told Andy BRAVO On their reunion they they all, or most, pack heat and know how to use it, and those who don’t, plan to do both soon. The subject came up because one of them DID use their gun to stop three intruders already inside her gated property.
Must’ve pricked Andy’s DIM little balloon. And all on UBER liberal BRAVO. His jaw musta’ dropped to the floor.
ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. 🙂
‘You come here you get a cap in your a**’: Real Housewives star Kenya Moore points gun at home intruders
by Mike Larkin
2 Jan 2017
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4082988/Real-Housewives-Atlanta-s-Kenya-Moore-points-gun-home-intruders.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
FYI, she’s former Miss USA.
The NRA should do a show and a series of commercials on Real Housewives Packing Heat. I wonder how many more there are, and where.
That would p-off all the commie liberals. 🙂
Apologize for 2nd post as I put this in Politics Thread, but Trump45 and all of us are in high spirits and this song and lyrics just add to it!! Plus i got my Trump45 Innauguration red solo cup out celebrating Friday ready for rally tomorrow!!😎😉
…from earlier: In anticipation of Trump45 arriving in Atlanta for his NRA speech, and his rally tomorrow, this will get ya dancin’ or tappin’ your toes. New from Third Day, just got email today!! Enjoy!💖💕💖
🎶🎵”Aint gonna find it in a politician not from the government or any law”🎵🎶..other lyrics VERY timely as well!!🎶🎵😎
AGG,
That’s a cool hourglass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m proud to say my hubby & I joined NRA about six months ago, bought guns, got our concealed carry permits, joined a local shooting range (love it!), have taken safety & defense law classes, watch youtube training videos, read the awesome Concealed Carry magazine and have committed to (at least) once a week target practice.
When President Trump & Patriot Sundance call us to ‘ride at midnight’ we will heed the call.
God bless ya Alison, fantastic!!!💖
Alison,
Thank you (for joining), and WELCOME to the NRA! Interested in some educational (and preservational {?}) reading? “Lessons from Armed America” by Mark Walters (Armed American Radio) and Kathy Jackson is seminal. And ANYTHING written by Massad Ayoob will educate, and enlighten. Oh yeah, don’t forget Col. Jeff Copper, he is/was LEGEND!
Cannot link on my IPad, but Breitbart had a story yesterday about the increase in # of black women in several urban areas who have bought guns & are taking training classes in order to protect themselves against domestic violence. Article did not mention street crimes, but that has to be a factor.
Promoted & trained properly, I see this as a positive step – women who learn to defend/protect themselves are not as apt to be snowflakes or adopt a mantle of victimhood. Will be a great step forward if some of them join orgs like NRA.
If you hear/see opportunities to promote this, please do so. I will tweet the BB link to Sundance.
I read someplace, there is a group called Black Guns Matter! As you say, these
folks have a total right to self defense. Especially, in places like Chicago which
is a killing field these days, hope this helps.
trump is right on! thank God every day hillary did not win!!!!!that woman is a nightmare! she would of out lawed even bb guns!!!!!
and dangerous water pistols that could be used to melt snowflakes.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 super comment!!
roxiellTX,
THAT’S what they make FLAMETHROWERS (like Milo) for!
I really hope this speech is about announcing a bill for 50 state +territories conceal carry reciprocity.
President Trump warned us not to be complacent, and he once again called out the DC bureaucrats who are trying to steal our freedom. The speech was meant to tell us that he understands what’s at stake and to reassure us…the wall will be built. Things aren’t always as they seem coming from the DC propaganda machine.
With this speech, our President lets us know he is at war with the Swamp Army…while simultaneously defending our 2nd Amendment rights and telling us how early Americans fought and defeated the formidable British Army.
Not so subtle message if you ask me.
Can hardly wait to see what he sez again at rally tomorrow!!! Dang im wishin my life away😆 …Trump45 is worth it!!💖
I have a strong suspicion that the NRA speech was just an appetizer for what is coming on Saturday. I am counting the hours and minutes! 😀
