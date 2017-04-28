April 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #99

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Rebuillding military or bailing Insurance companies? Yes!
They’re all great tweets. Finally really hitting back at the Democrats.
About now Dems are shaking their fists in fury that TWITTER was ever invented…..go a head ask me how happy this makes me..;)
How happy does this make you?
Just curious, it’s not that I’m counting.
Mind you.
Yes, and now hit back at Ryan and the Republicans.
The President is going to bury them all…I am waiting for Paul Ryan’s turn. The House needs to “boehner” Ryan. Please call your House Reps and voice your displeasure of their leadership…try not to be too nice for they need to fear us!
Love me some PDJT…..
President Trump is my hero. He is silos of awesome!
Silos of awesome hat tip to American Georgia Grace!
😙
😀 Our man with the plan!!!
Sean Spicer didn’t bring his kids to “bring your kids to work day” today because his job is basically Stumping Acosta and he thought it’d be unfair to Jim to let his pre-adolescent children do it for him.
😄
The wall has to be built. Has to be!
What is going on with the Obama/Hillary wiretapping investigation? It has gone dead by the look of it. It has to proceed soon.
No way should the US stay in the Paris Climate Accord. I like Ivanka, but these youngsters have been brainwashed with too much “education” with all this PC garbage. See the Murdoch sons also.
Good to see PDJT calling out S. Korea to pay for their missile defence.
Good to see him playing hard on trade.
MAGA
Mexico Assembles Team for All-Out Legal Assault on Border Wall
Mexico City (CNSNews.com) – Mexico’s foreign secretary is planning an all-out legal assault on any future construction of a border wall by the U.S., to include filing suits in U.S. and international courts over possible environmental, human rights and international treaty violations.
/SNIP
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/mark-browne/mexico-assembles-team-all-out-legal-assault-border-wall
It’s our border, who cares what Mexico thinks. The wall is going to be built. Period.
Int’l courts have NO jurisdiction over the US…and any monkey business by the Ninth Circus goes to the Supremes…perhaps with Justice Pryor 🙂
Well we could just mount machine gun posts and shoot anyone who tries to cross into the US illegally. Try crossing into China or Russia illegally you will get a bang out of it.
Mexico wants to sue us over the Wall?
Let them!
Environmental?
We can bring up how badly Mexican citizens, trespassing on US territory, have trashed the Environment across our Southern Borderlands.
Human Rights?
We can bring up how Mexican citizens, acting as ‘coyotes”, have engaged in Human Trafficking.
International Treaty?
Mexico has been allowing the Lawlessness of their Drug Cartels to spread into our country, breaking our laws and murdering our people.
Mexico will get bloody if they pursue such a ridiculous “legal assault”.
Check, check,check check, and check…Good talk Wheatie ; )
Wheatie, I am going to save your post as a textbook example. That was EXCELLENT! 🙂
When did Ivanka say to stay in the Paris Climate Accord? I’ve never heard her mention it.
Honest question: how many balls do you expact the man to juggle at once?
Think priorities. Consider statues of limitations…
If they don’t go after Hillary and O soon they never will.
Patience Cricket…..
I get it. It’s just that we never win on any of these. Birth Cert, IRS, Benhazi, Fast and Furious, E-mail and server, Wiretapping. I have been waiting year after year and we always come up empty handed. I feel much better about our prospects than I did before Nov 8th, but I won’t rest until I see results. Yes, I am impatient.
Been waiting all of 99 days, have you?
Bullsh-t.
That was a pretty good attempt at covering up your concern trolling with a little MAGA at the end. Concern trolling belongs at Brietbart not Conservative Treehouse! Congrats on earning your 10 bucks an hour for website trolling.
Not a troll at all. I’m a huge Trump fan. And I hate H and O. They cannot be let off the hook.
Have another drink.
Embarrassing, ridiculous and unfounded post by you, Albertus. Not what I expect here.
Surely they get $15 an hour, yes? Otherwise trolls would be trolling their keepers to raise that minimum wage before they come here to troll us. Then we’d have trolling & counter-trolling. Or double dipping. Or whatev…
I don’t know how you idiots deduce from my post that I am supposedly a troll. You must be as thick as a couple of Canadian softwood 2 x 4s.
Seriously, read it again you imbeciles.
I expect better here. You guys must be hammered right now.
By calling us “idiots”, you have outed yourself.
By calling me a Troll, you have outed yourselves as idiots.
Question for you Dazza: why is a Canadian Investment Advisor and supply sider so concerned about H and O being prosecuted, Mr. Trump’s children, and house cleaning at State and in the WH?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not? I am a Trump fan. Hugely. Just because I live in Canada that disqualifies me? Give me a break.
Canadian Investment Advisor who has his clients overweight US holdings and has Real Estate assets and investment assets in the US himself.
We have our own Obama up here now, in Trudeau. It has been awful watching the US the past eight years under O. Economic growth was at a snail’s pace. The economy was essentially growing on it’s own, despite the headwind policies he put in place.
If you don’t go after Hillary and Obama and shut them up they are going to organize and regroup and cause a lot of problems.
I resent this notion that if you are worried about Trump following through on that you are all of a sudden a “troll”.
What, we’re all just supposed to come on here and agree 150% with everything Trump does and just “be patient”?
I know it’s early days, but all that will do is set you all up for disappointment.
If we are idiots & imbeciles, you should NOT expect better here.
Slither off.
I posted earlier on and was called a Troll. I responded. If you don’t like that, move on. Sorry, but I do not understand how you see me as a Troll from my first post. Anything other than 100% confidence in the President makes you a Troll. I am probably at about 95%, but not naive enough to just think he will follow through on everything.
You slither off if you can’t handle that.
Wow that’s like words spit out of a blender, lolol. It’s a hard life being a troll with all the brainiacs in this tree. We’re difficult to impress with faux concerns.
Like words spit out of a blender….when someone forgot to put the lid on it and hit “frappe”.
How President Trump can Dismantle the Globalist Cabal
Show Global Corporations they can GET what they need from HIM
• Demonstrate that Bleeding America is OVER
○ IMPOSE SANCTIONS with TEETH for Unfair Trade Practices
○ COLLECT SANCTIONS from Past Transgressors
○ FINGER CORPORATIONS that BLEED America
○ PROSECUTE CORPORATIONS that CHEAT America
○ TERMINATE Multi-Lateral America-Last Trade Deals
○ MAKE Bilateral America-First Trade Deals
• Ask what Corporations need to put America-First and MAKE IT HAPPEN – Examples:
○ Industry-Group Listening Sessions (Steel)
○ American-Worker Support Actions (Construction)
○ Unfair-Trade Sanctions (Lumber) & Trade-Deal Renegotiations (NAFTA)
○ Executive Orders to restore America-First (Hire-American and Buy-American)
○ Bilateral Trade Deals (American Steel in Keystone Pipeline)
• Prove that Corporations ONLY need to put America First and work with President Trump to GET IT DONE
○ End the need to pay the US Chamber of Commerce
○ End the need to fund Lobbyists
○ End the need to donate to Congress
○ End the need to finance PACs
Show Republicans in Congress that they can WIN WITHOUT PAY-to-PLAY by JOINING the TRUMP TRAIN, or LOSE by putting AMERICA LAST
HERE IT IS=> Complete List of President Trump’s Major Accomplishments in First 100 Days
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/draft-complete-list-of-president-trumps-accomplishments-in-his-first-100-days/
Keep up the good work Mr. President. Thanks! We appreciate all you are doing and we continue to remember you in our prayers.
Black night:
End or severely penalize Mexicans and other Central Americans sending money back to their homelands? Particularly illegals.
Congress Asks Trump to Prosecute Clinton Private Server Team for Obstruction
The private internet company hired by former secretary of state Hillary Clinton to maintain her private email server has been obstructing a congressional investigation into its actions for more than a year, prompting a leading lawmakers to refer the case to the Trump administration’s Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.
Rep. Lamar Smith (R., Texas), chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, has asked the DOJ to prosecute Platte River Networks CEO Treve Suazo for obstructing a congressional investigation into his company’s role in providing security for Clinton’s home brewed email server, which became the subject of widespread debate following revelations that it had multiple security vulnerabilities.
/SNIP
http://freebeacon.com/issues/congress-seeks-prosecution-clinton-private-server-companys-obstruction-investigations/
Which will only last a week, right?
So a week from now…we may yet be looking at a ‘shutdown’.
Didn’t the Devil’s spawn, Lisa Bloom, open herself up to charges of malicious prosecution by threatening Jesse Waters? She said “I’ll take you down just like I did to Bill O’Reily”. This shows that her intent has nothing to do with seeking justice for her client. It was all about destroying and silencing people she disagrees with politically. Everybody should fight back like Hannity is doing.
Faux is burnt toast!
Fox News’ Jesse Watters Takes Vacation Amid Controversy Over Ivanka Trump Remarks
Anchor Jesse Watters is known for the playful banter he has put on display during dozens of person-on-the-street interviews. But some remarks he made during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Five” weren’t seen as particularly light-hearted.
After watching footage of Ivanka Trump being called out during an appearance in Berlin, Watters uttered a line that some saw as disrespectful and misogynist.
“It’s funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss,” he said, adding: “So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”
On Wednesday, Watters issued a statement saying the line was not meant as sexual innuendo. “During the break we were commenting on Ivanka’s voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” the anchor said in a statement. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”
https://www.google.com/amp/variety.com/2017/tv/news/fox-news-jesse-watters-ivanka-trump-1202401104/amp/#ampshare=http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/fox-news-jesse-watters-ivanka-trump-1202401104/
I think the cynic in me says the murdochs are allowing this to happen to get rid of everyone and make their pravda dreams come true. Jessie has some frat boy in him but hes respectful. Look at what bob beckel says .5 the time and they move on…
On the Five he was joking about the vacation actually so i’m not sure what to think.
I happened to be watching it when Jesse said that.
Because I like Jesse Watters.
It didn’t come across ‘suggestive’ at all…and I really don’t think he meant it that way.
I took it as a comment on how professionally Ivanka conducted herself.
Which she did.
She handled her time at the microphone like a seasoned tv announcer.
The other women were not nearly ‘at ease’ as Ivanka, when they had the mic.
Jesse is bold and funny and right in their faces. As a stand out he is a target. He probably has oreilly cooties and they just cant handle it. 😋
Jess Waters was only given a chance because of Bill O’Reilly so it would make sense Bill gone that people in the network would try to push water out. Which is just an example as to why Fox News really needs to be abandoned into the bin of forgotten channels along with CNN and Espn.
Bill should have fought back more, like Hannity, although he is older. The Five is a disaster in it’s new time slot. I hope they can get someone else in there soon who is better suited and also hope Jesse fights back. Bloom and Allred are utterly wretched women. Someone needs to go after them.
The Irony, is Water’s World would be perfect to go in the time slot.
LikeLike
Of course. I read the Calif. State Bar is investigating momma. And of course everyone should fight back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then I hope that PDJT loans Jesse some of his legal team…the meanest ones!
Jesse was always supportive and fair to Pres Trump last year.
He interviewed him once, behind the scenes at a Rally.
They both seemed to have a good time.
You Won’t BELIEVE Where Ted Cruz Wants To Get The Money For Trump’s Border Wall!
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/25/ted-cruz-calls-14-billion-seized-el-chapo-fund-border-wall/
Lyin’ Ted has just come up with something that gives him a reason to get publicity, as he tries to raise money for his reelection campaign, which is bound for trouble. The stain of the Bushes joining his campaign after Jeb dropped out will never wash off.
Speaking of Jeb, I heard he was buying a baseball team. I can just picture it: bottom of the ninth, his team down by 9 runs and the scoreboard starts flashing the words “please clap” and the handful of fans remaining in the stands slowly and reluctantly comply.
😂😂😂
He’s paying a pretty penny for that team too. I didn’t realize our Florida governors got paid so handsomely.
The Current tax code is a “Yhuge” obstacle to economic growth and prosperity. Trumps tax plan would “tear down this wall”.
A.F. Branco ©2017.
Early in the campaign last year I had a saying:
“Trump is a wrecking ball. And there’s stuff whut needs wrecked.”
Palestinian Authority ‘stops paying Israel for Gaza electricity’
The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority has told Israel that it will stop paying for electricity supplied to the Gaza Strip, Israeli officials say.
There was no confirmation from the PA. But President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened “unprecedented steps” to end the political division with the rival Hamas movement, which dominates Gaza.
Hamas called Thursday’s move “a grave escalation and an act of madness”.
//SNIP//
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-39730791
Here’s some good news. Thank God we got Gorsuch on the Supreme Court too
_________________________________________
Trump order could open California coast, Arctic to new oil and gas drilling
President Trump on Friday is expected to sign an executive order that could open large parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans to new oil and gas drilling, a prospect that elicited a fierce backlash in California and elsewhere even before details of the order were clear.
The move, which is certain to face legal and political challenges, could undo a plan finalized late in President Obama’s second term that sought to limit fossil fuel development and fight climate change by not including new drilling leases off the coast of California or Alaska during the current five-year federal offshore plan, which extends through 2022.
//SNIP//
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-trump-offshore-drilling-20170427-story.html
California is a state that Republicans can only lose ONCE each election.
And they do.
Pi$$ing them off more can’t really worsen the electoral situation any more than the present status quo.
Glenn Thrush: Trump More “Democratic” With Media Than Obama, Better Outreach With Reporters
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/04/26/glenn_thrush_trump_more_democratic_with_media_than_obama_better_outreach_with_reporters.html
“When Obama had press conferences, he had a single piece of white paper and he had six or seven organizations that he had preselected to call upon, and a lot of them were pretty favorable to him, too. I think Trump’s free-ranging press conferences are a lot more democratic than the way that Obama conducted.”
Reuters Exclusive: ‘If there’s a shutdown, there’s a shutdown,’ Trump says
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-budget-exclusive-idUSKBN17U0A0
My apologies people I have been crazy busy and trying to catch up on the “happenings” what was the deal on DACA— I saw somewhere Trump was saying it was a compassionate decision not sure what the decision was….
There were some freakouts about it…people not reading what Pres Trump actually said about it.
When asked about DACA, he started talking about the MS-13 gangs and how he was going after them.
Talked about that at length, as though in his mind the two things were linked.
Then he said that he was leaving DACA as it is, for now…and that ones with DACA status could “rest easy”.
DACA = Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
It’s not a permanent status.
It has to be ‘renewed’…every six months, I think.
And it can be revoked for any number of reasons, like skipping school or getting in any trouble at school.
These little darlings have to behave like model citizens…or their ‘deferred’ status is revoked and they can be deported.
So I am not freaking out about it.
For all we know…they may be using some of these ‘dreamer’ kids to observe & follow them to MS-13 hangouts.
Obama brought in 12 Open Border advocate attorneys and made them civilian employees. If there is a furlough due to the government shutdown….President Trump should lay them off. Perfect opportunity to get rid of the dead weight.
Please don’t reply to this. We have enough distracting drama. I just wanted to point out that Alf was called a troll a few weeks back, just days after Alf’s first post here. It took a bit of “push” for Alf (who I suspect is a T_D pede that joined us) to “assimilate” to our local culture. But now, Alf brings a lot of good contributions.
My point is not to pick on Alf at all! My point is that people get red-pilled, find a branch here, and sometimes it takes a bit to catch on to the subtle norms here. We need to be patient and supportive.
On the other hand, there is at least one poster in this thread who at minimum is dishonest, suggesting dishonorable motives.
