April 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #98

I dunno I’m running out of patience with all this winning.
Whoops, I misspelled “whining.”
Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.
So why do you continue?
Can’t stop smiling. It’s been a helluva day for the President and We The People!
1)Threaten to leave NAFTA
2)Confront NK threat
3)Tax Cuts proposal
4)9th Circuit…possible breakup
5)Review of Federal Land Grabs
6)NAFTA Revisited (per Nieto/Trudeau calls)
7) FLOTUS Melania Birthday
WOW…JUST WOW!
Oh, this goes perfectly with my comment above. 🙂
Yea Verily And Forsoothe Sayeth All Sober Soothe Sayers.
I think the media thought they would control the week’s narrative with General ? I forgot his name already.
uuuuuuuuu
Now THAT’s a great tweet!
fatties
Good grief, why say that? SMH
That is a fabulous dress our 2nd lady is wearing. Love the 1st lady’s dress too.
FLOTUS would look fantastic in sack cloth, but of course, just for all those people who are tired of her winning, she adds to the visual stun factor by wearing awesome clothing.
That idiot who “refused” (he was never *asked*) to do her outfits is, I hope, eating his heart out.
That’s Tom Ford whose stuff is butt ugly.
Ok anyone beside me becoming downright alarmed at Betsy Da Voss??????? According to the latest she is not worried about common core because almost no schools are using it OHHHH REALLY not sure what country she is thinking of but it sure as heck isnt this one common core is still VERY MUCH in use and what is with the supposed hiring of people like jeb and kasich what is going on someone is asleep at the wheel
Ok not hiring them but those welk connected but my money is also on her having in depth talks with jeb and co
I actually kind of feel sorry for our FLOTUS. Yesterday was her birthday. It was also one of President’s Trump’s busiest days in the WH. Two EO ceremonies. Rollout of his tax plan, having to speak with Nieto and Trudeau by phone, meeting with the Senators to discuss NK. Hopefully he and her had the evening to themselves to celebrate Melania’s birthday.
I believe she loves this country enough she enjoyed watching him kick ass against those who don’t.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love this comment 😁👍
Hey just for giggles I watched Deep Impact the other night, and there was a scene where the Jewish father is marvelling at the fact that he’s standing in the White House, and Jeff Goldblum’s character kind of teases him by saying “Imagine me an immigrant standing in the Oval Office.”
You get exactly ONE guess as to who I thought of.
Sorry, I mean “Independence Day.”
He who shall be unnamed?
Melania.
I was going to say that but I figured it was a trick question, ha! 😉
❤Melania❤
Indeed. ♥Melania Knavs Trump♥
I still think she has moments where she stops and marvels that a village girl from a tiny communist country is now First Lady Of The United States.
Like a fairy tale come true.
Oh and by the way remember Donald Trump is a bigot racist who hates immigrants. /s
Looks like she had a nice day-they’ll probably get some quality time at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
“Meet the woman in charge…”
Dead men tell no tales.
Every American should ask themselves, what Trump will have done in the past 100-days? And then ask themselves, what they will have done in the past 100-days?
I am on the LaRouche PAC’s distribution list. I had an opportunity to speak to a member earlier this evening. She was discussing with me that China would like us to participate in the Belt and Road Framework. China is hoping to end poverty in their country and other parts of the world. What I found interesting according to her was the fact that the country that is fighting us from participating with China is the U.K. We discussed the fact they were the folks behind the Trump dossier as well as their involvement with providing Obama with the details of our President’s team members calls.
She shared with me a link (below) that has seven 60-90 second videos.
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCQJe_Wd7vFqKJXfJWov9xmg?sub_confirmation=1
Are you saying this person insinuated the UK created the dossier to prevent Pres Trump from working with China? If so, the timeline doesn’t match up because on the campaign trail, he was very anti-China due to trade issues.
Interesting videos. I guess the British invasion is not just rock n roll anymore.
The Brits don’t have the influence factor that they had with the 2 previous administrations. Oh well…seems to be a lost cause anyway as they, like France, are going Muslim.
At least they gave us The Beatles.
And the Stones. And Nigel Farage.
Does anyone know if AG Sessions Deputy AGs were confirmed YET? Rosenstein and Brand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/04/25/politics/rod-rosenstein-confirmed-deputy-attorney-general/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 🙂 🙂
Brand, no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheriff Clarke Retweets:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheriff Clarke Retweets:
Remaining Trump Cabinet Nominees and Key DOJ Nominees
Acosta (Labor) — may be confirmed as early as later today (Thursday, April 27)
Lighthizer (USTR) — confirmation vote should be coming soon; think he is out of committee
Green (Army) — not sure if he’s scheduled for a vote currently
Brand (AAG) — confirmation vote should be coming soon; think she is out of committee
Green seems to have had a dust-up in comments he made about transsexuals, I think it was. Not sure if he’ll make the finish line or not. Acosta, Lighthizer and Green are the last 3 people left in Trump’s “Core 24” person cabinet.
Brand is the #3 at DOJ behind Sessions and Rosenstein. It seems she will be important to helping run things, and getting prosecutors hired.
We’re getting close to having the core cabinet in place. Then there seem to be a bunch of sub-cabinet-level people who will also need to be approved by the Senate.
As more cabinet/DOJ members get in place, the pace of Trump’s moves should only pick up further. That will be good, as we will get more positive news more frequently, and the swamp and swamp media will have a harder time keeping up with President Trump than they already are.
