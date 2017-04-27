April 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #98

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. SteveInCO says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I dunno I’m running out of patience with all this winning.

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Can’t stop smiling. It’s been a helluva day for the President and We The People!

    1)Threaten to leave NAFTA
    2)Confront NK threat
    3)Tax Cuts proposal
    4)9th Circuit…possible breakup
    5)Review of Federal Land Grabs
    6)NAFTA Revisited (per Nieto/Trudeau calls)
    7) FLOTUS Melania Birthday
    WOW…JUST WOW!

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

    uuuuuuuuu

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

  7. debmonson says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Ok anyone beside me becoming downright alarmed at Betsy Da Voss??????? According to the latest she is not worried about common core because almost no schools are using it OHHHH REALLY not sure what country she is thinking of but it sure as heck isnt this one common core is still VERY MUCH in use and what is with the supposed hiring of people like jeb and kasich what is going on someone is asleep at the wheel

  8. debmonson says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

  9. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I actually kind of feel sorry for our FLOTUS. Yesterday was her birthday. It was also one of President’s Trump’s busiest days in the WH. Two EO ceremonies. Rollout of his tax plan, having to speak with Nieto and Trudeau by phone, meeting with the Senators to discuss NK. Hopefully he and her had the evening to themselves to celebrate Melania’s birthday.

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:32 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

  12. fangdog says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Every American should ask themselves, what Trump will have done in the past 100-days? And then ask themselves, what they will have done in the past 100-days?

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:47 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:53 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:54 am

  16. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I am on the LaRouche PAC’s distribution list. I had an opportunity to speak to a member earlier this evening. She was discussing with me that China would like us to participate in the Belt and Road Framework. China is hoping to end poverty in their country and other parts of the world. What I found interesting according to her was the fact that the country that is fighting us from participating with China is the U.K. We discussed the fact they were the folks behind the Trump dossier as well as their involvement with providing Obama with the details of our President’s team members calls.

    She shared with me a link (below) that has seven 60-90 second videos.

    https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCQJe_Wd7vFqKJXfJWov9xmg?sub_confirmation=1

    • Kaco says:
      April 27, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Are you saying this person insinuated the UK created the dossier to prevent Pres Trump from working with China? If so, the timeline doesn’t match up because on the campaign trail, he was very anti-China due to trade issues.

    • citizen817 says:
      April 27, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Interesting videos. I guess the British invasion is not just rock n roll anymore.
      The Brits don’t have the influence factor that they had with the 2 previous administrations. Oh well…seems to be a lost cause anyway as they, like France, are going Muslim.
      At least they gave us The Beatles.

  17. psadie says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Does anyone know if AG Sessions Deputy AGs were confirmed YET? Rosenstein and Brand?

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:26 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Sheriff Clarke Retweets:

  20. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Sheriff Clarke Retweets:

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Remaining Trump Cabinet Nominees and Key DOJ Nominees

    Acosta (Labor) — may be confirmed as early as later today (Thursday, April 27)
    Lighthizer (USTR) — confirmation vote should be coming soon; think he is out of committee
    Green (Army) — not sure if he’s scheduled for a vote currently

    Brand (AAG) — confirmation vote should be coming soon; think she is out of committee

    Green seems to have had a dust-up in comments he made about transsexuals, I think it was. Not sure if he’ll make the finish line or not. Acosta, Lighthizer and Green are the last 3 people left in Trump’s “Core 24” person cabinet.

    Brand is the #3 at DOJ behind Sessions and Rosenstein. It seems she will be important to helping run things, and getting prosecutors hired.

    We’re getting close to having the core cabinet in place. Then there seem to be a bunch of sub-cabinet-level people who will also need to be approved by the Senate.

    As more cabinet/DOJ members get in place, the pace of Trump’s moves should only pick up further. That will be good, as we will get more positive news more frequently, and the swamp and swamp media will have a harder time keeping up with President Trump than they already are.

