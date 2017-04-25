Secretary Sonny Perdue Welcomed as Head of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture…

After a lengthy confirmation process -the result of Democrats choosing to politicize, obstruct and delay the Trump administration- the Senate voted yesterday (87-11) to confirm Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary.
Sonny Perdue came by his knowledge of agriculture the old fashioned way: he was born into a farming family in Bonaire, Georgia. From childhood, and through his life in business and elected office, Perdue has experienced the industry from every possible perspective. Uniquely qualified as a former farmer, agribusinessman, veterinarian, Air Force veteran, state legislator, and governor of Georgia, he is the 31st United States Secretary of the Department of Agriculture
Secretary Perdue was sworn in earlier by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a fellow Georgian, and promptly went directly to the USDA to begin work. Here’s his introduction (skip to 4:41 for Perdue remarks beginning):
Yeah!!! 🙂 Welcome Sec. Sonny!
Another right man for the right job. Congratulations Secretary Sonny.
What a great likeable guy.
Wonderful speech
14 grandchildren
He will do a great job as secretary of agriculture
Congratulations Governor Perdue now Secretary Perdue!!! Proud Georgian moment!!!
Congrats indeed!!
He. Is. Perfect. What a likeable man! I love that he rolled up his sleeves. He has already put together a vision and he seems to be genuinely excited to be at the helm. I am expecting some great things to be coming out of the Dept. of Ag.
as a daughter of the west I lived in Georgia for 18 years. Sonny Perdue was my governor for 8 years. First republican gov elected in GA since Reconstruction.
It took 3 months for an 87-11 confirmation vote. 87-11. Absolutely ridiculous. 2018 keeps looking better and better!
Maybe he can get rid if this halal meat processing crap that requires the torture of the animal before slaughter.
I am hopeful that he can get our nations forests back on track. They have been neglected and closed since Reagan. President Trump is great at picking the right people for the right job. Go Sonny!
A must see video! I knew nothing prior to this about him, but just LOVED his personality and manner. You can feel the integrity and high character coming from him. Super personable! Thank God the adults have arrived.
