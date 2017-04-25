Secretary Sonny Perdue Welcomed as Head of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture…

After a lengthy confirmation process -the result of Democrats choosing to politicize, obstruct and delay the Trump administration- the Senate voted yesterday (87-11) to confirm Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary.

Sonny Perdue came by his knowledge of agriculture the old fashioned way: he was born into a farming family in Bonaire, Georgia. From childhood, and through his life in business and elected office, Perdue has experienced the industry from every possible perspective. Uniquely qualified as a former farmer, agribusinessman, veterinarian, Air Force veteran, state legislator, and governor of Georgia, he is the 31st United States Secretary of the Department of Agriculture

Secretary Perdue was sworn in earlier by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a fellow Georgian, and promptly went directly to the USDA to begin work. Here’s his introduction (skip to 4:41 for Perdue remarks beginning):

Advertisements