Secretary Sonny Perdue Welcomed as Head of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture…

Posted on April 25, 2017 by

After a lengthy confirmation process -the result of Democrats choosing to politicize, obstruct and delay the Trump administration- the Senate voted yesterday (87-11) to confirm Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary.

Sonny Perdue came by his knowledge of agriculture the old fashioned way: he was born into a farming family in Bonaire, Georgia. From childhood, and through his life in business and elected office, Perdue has experienced the industry from every possible perspective. Uniquely qualified as a former farmer, agribusinessman, veterinarian, Air Force veteran, state legislator, and governor of Georgia, he is the 31st United States Secretary of the Department of Agriculture

Secretary Perdue was sworn in earlier by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a fellow Georgian, and promptly went directly to the USDA to begin work.  Here’s his introduction (skip to 4:41 for Perdue remarks beginning):

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Secretary Sonny Perdue Welcomed as Head of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture…

  1. sundance says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Yeah!!! 🙂 Welcome Sec. Sonny!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. A2 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Another right man for the right job. Congratulations Secretary Sonny.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    What a great likeable guy.
    Wonderful speech
    14 grandchildren
    He will do a great job as secretary of agriculture

    Like

    Reply
  5. Truth seeker says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Congratulations Governor Perdue now Secretary Perdue!!! Proud Georgian moment!!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. freddiel says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    He. Is. Perfect. What a likeable man! I love that he rolled up his sleeves. He has already put together a vision and he seems to be genuinely excited to be at the helm. I am expecting some great things to be coming out of the Dept. of Ag.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. daughterofthewest says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    as a daughter of the west I lived in Georgia for 18 years. Sonny Perdue was my governor for 8 years. First republican gov elected in GA since Reconstruction.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. MrE says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    It took 3 months for an 87-11 confirmation vote. 87-11. Absolutely ridiculous. 2018 keeps looking better and better!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Brian L says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Maybe he can get rid if this halal meat processing crap that requires the torture of the animal before slaughter.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Orygun says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I am hopeful that he can get our nations forests back on track. They have been neglected and closed since Reagan. President Trump is great at picking the right people for the right job. Go Sonny!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Landslide says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    A must see video! I knew nothing prior to this about him, but just LOVED his personality and manner. You can feel the integrity and high character coming from him. Super personable! Thank God the adults have arrived.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s