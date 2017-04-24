Nigel Farage Discusses French Election, Marine Le Pen and Obama’s Wunderkind Emmanuel Macron…

The collective EU, and every like-minded multi-cultural entity within leftist media together with the Obama globalist operatives, are now laying a path of rose petals for their wunderkind Emmanuel Macron.

If you seek a reference point for the narrative over the next two weeks simply remind yourself how Barack Obama was elected in 2008. It will be an absolutely identical playbook.

Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office and is married to his former grade school teacher (24-years his elder), is being heralded as the second coming of the halo-clad unicorn-riding progressive lightbringer Emperor Obama as Macron strides boldly up the gilded staircase toward the purchased French Presidency.

