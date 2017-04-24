Nigel Farage Discusses French Election, Marine Le Pen and Obama’s Wunderkind Emmanuel Macron…

The collective EU, and every like-minded multi-cultural entity within leftist media together with the Obama globalist operatives, are now laying a path of rose petals for their wunderkind Emmanuel Macron.

If you seek a reference point for the narrative over the next two weeks simply remind yourself how Barack Obama was elected in 2008.  It will be an absolutely identical playbook.

Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office and is married to his former grade school teacher (24-years his elder), is being heralded as the second coming of the halo-clad unicorn-riding progressive lightbringer Emperor Obama as Macron strides boldly up the gilded staircase toward the purchased French Presidency.

  1. Sentient says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    LePen should have gotten the vote of all non-Muslims. Looks like the surrender monkeys are going to band together to hand France over to Islam.

  2. ZurichMike says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    All European media are referring to Macron as the next President of France. They lavish praise on his so-called stylish wife (a cradle-robbing cougar at best) hoping her age (63) will make him (39) seem more grown up. They refer to him as an “independent centrist” instead of the socialist patsy he is.

    The same pollsters who said Le Pen would not make it to the second round are now saying she will lose in a landslide, projecting that over half the establishment conservatives would vote for Macron! It’s sheer derangement, much like we saw with the Trump election where Hillary was supposed to win in a landslide.

    Keep the faith.

    • Esperanza says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      He has already made two or three major blunders. He swept away to where I don’t know I don’t care, surrounded by motor cyclists and jumping all the red lights as if he had won already. Did not go down well. Keeps on putting his wife, who would be in prison if she were a man, she seduced him in after school theatre club forward as his Co president. Then went to a chic left wing brasserie with the old show bizz set. His wife being the youngest there! The very same people who had whined on for 10 years about Sarkozy going to a right wing brasserie AFTER he won. The Wunderkind is not going down well with La France Profonde. Hé needs Fillon’s voters who were Catholic. Lots of devout Catholics in France contrary to what the media tell you.

    • Patti Ciran says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      Love your comment about his wife. It is so choice!
      A cradle robbing cougar Awesome

    • Raven says:
      April 24, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      “…hoping her age…will make him…seem more grown up.”

      That, right there, should make everyone think seriously about who they are voting for. If the wifey needs to make her boy-toy seem more grown up — and that’s who wins this election — France is in big trouble

  3. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    if they don’t elect her no matter what happens in France I will have no empathy for them.

  4. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Hot for teacher?

  5. The Devilbat says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    My guess is that they will rig the election the same way it was rigged for Obama did in 2012 and was tried and stopped by the whitehats in the 2016 election. I understand that some of Obama and Hillary’s so called advisors as well as a number of Soros operatives are working for Macron.

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        WSB I have 5 first cousins that live in France about an hour from Paris. They all went for Marcon. I told my wife that I can no longer feel bad if anything happens to their country or god forbid them. They can celebrate their new Obozo as much as they want. They can say they defeated Trump and nationalism. There is not a doubt in my mind that things will get worse for France under this man’s leadership.

        I sleep well at night knowing that our President will do everything humanely possible to save us and our country. That doesn’t mean that things won’t happen. The biggest difference is that his HEART was and is in the right place. This moron is okay with the Devil remaining in their backyard.

        • WSB says:
          April 24, 2017 at 5:58 pm

          That is so true. I always found outside Paris (Parisians seem to hate everything AND each other) people were pretty reasonable, but that was about 10 years ago. Who knows now?

          I am sorry that your family doesn’t see through this. Of course three years ago, I didn’t quite see through our fake two party system either.

          I guess they would never try CTH for research, would they?

        • William Ford says:
          April 24, 2017 at 6:16 pm

          The result shows that the French people are very willing to absorb 4-6 terror attacks per year that kill a few hundred people. It’s hasn’t reached a point to elicit a massive push back. As long as it isn’t you or yours …they’re willing to just shrug it off as inconvenience and not deal forcefully with it.

  6. Carolyn says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Problem for LePeb…no electoral college. Patis and Lyon, etc…. carry the day.

  7. fedback says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Complicit Fake news media presents Macron as an ‘outsider’. Ridiculous.
    He is the establishment candidate. Hollande’s second term.
    Emmanuel Hollande or Francois Macron, they call him
    A scam pulled on the French

  8. 180daysofkindergarten says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I was just reading about them. I’m sorry but I find that a little sick. I also find it awe inspiring (in a bad way) how the press can take a hot for teacher story, and make it seem so normal they could be the first couple of France. I suppose there is no difference if their ages were reversed, and there are plenty of 24 year age differences in marriages but normal, I think not.

    • The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      The age difference between Macron and his wife is about the same as between President Trump and Melania.

      There are differences of course, namely that Melania was an adult while Mssr. Macron was just a young boy.

      But I’ll admit to feelings of “ick” in both situations, and that given my druthers I would prefer it had President Trump stayed married to Ivana. But the Macron situation is definitely gross.

    • 4bleu says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      There are plenty of 24 year age gaps in marriages. Someone age 35 marrying someone age 59 is hardly robbing the schoolhouse. This was not the case for Macron. According all reports, for over two years, he was a minor teenager under the authority of his adult teacher. Begs the question of what grades did he get for the classes? 20/20? Bet his former classmates have an ‘interesting’ take on how all that went over with them.
      So the comparison some posters are promoting just based on the age gap isn’t valid. The issue was the minor status of one of the two, plus the abuse of the authority relationship, so doesn’t matter who was the male and who was the female. The law applies based on age. Even though consent as a defense is waved about, all societies have understood for thousands of years that a minor is easily manipulated by an adult.

      • The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
        April 24, 2017 at 4:46 pm

        The discussion of French mores reminds me of an old joke:

        A Frenchman, an Italian, and a Polock are debating the reason why the penis has a head.

        The Frenchman says it is to give pleasure to the woman.

        The Italian disagrees, and says it is to give pleasure to the man.

        And the Polock tells them they’re both wrong: It’s there to keep your hand from flying off.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    The French?
    Have demanded Welfare, and Socialism, Subsidies and protectionism for as long as I can remember.

    People get the Government they deserve!!

    C’est La Vie!

  10. kittymyers says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    This is a Sean Delonas cartoon from 2005.

  11. lisabrqwc says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I will have nightmares from that Obama pic, thanks Sundance.

  12. Howie says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Another MSM slobbering love affair.

  13. joninmd22 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Merkels favorite candidate should tell the French people everything they need to know.

    Macron. Making France a part of Germany again.

    http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/04/france-election-eu-merkel-government-openly-backs-macron-ahead-of-may-runoff/

    Life or death France. It’s your choice now.

  14. fedback says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Macron sends out creepy vibes.
    The man who wasn’t there

  15. Kaco says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Keep praying for Le Pen! This is still a fight against globalism. The more countries turn nationalist the better position sovereign countries will be against the globalist leaders.

  16. bob says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    If there is a way to send LePen money. I will gladly do so. Is it legal for a US citizen to donate to her?

  17. Pam says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:06 pm

  18. fedback says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Le Pen steps aside as party leader.
    ‘I will be above partisan considerations’, says Le Pen.

  19. pjb535i says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Charles de Gaulle perhaps said it best: “How can you govern a country that has over 300 types of cheese?” Their form of government (no primary system) assures the perpetuation of a ruling elite. Perhaps it’s time France considered revolution . . . no, wait, strike that notion . . .

  20. pjb535i says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Charles de Gaulle perhaps said it best: “How can you govern a country that has over 300 types of cheese?” Their form of government (no primary system) assures the perpetuation of a ruling elite. Perhaps it’s time France considered revolution . . . no, wait, strike that notion . . .

  21. yohio says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    The picture of Macron above looks like ad photo for, Just for Men Haircare Products
    When you need just a touch of gray to make you look a little older than you are.

  22. fleporeblog says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    illinoiswarrior stated the following below yesterday:

    Funny thing here is that this is presented as if nationalism is on defense. However, the truth of the matter is, globalism is on defense because globalism has already been inserted into international politics. These are not elections to install globalism, these are referendums to stop it.

    Honestly, Macron and the globalists have everything to lose and very little to gain. If Le Pen loses, France simply continues down the path of self-destructive globalism with little hope of future change, but if she wins it is a complete paradigm shift in international politics. In politics, staying on offense is everything and the globalists are stuck on defense. Much like in football, they can prevent a score this drive but that’s about it. If they’re successful things temporarily stay the same (until the next drive), if they’re unsuccessful they lose the game.

    Globalism is fading fast in the eyes of many and, like toothpaste, once the cat’s out of the bag you can’t put it back in the tube… or something like that! 😉

  23. Billy Dunn says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    If France elects globalist douche bag, the next time one of their Muslim friends drives s truck through a few hundred frenchies they will get no sympathy from me.

  24. Nationalist says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

  25. fedback says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Macron wouldn’t survive a US election with this teacher student story.

  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Who understands the French? No idea what they are going to do. WWII they surrendered asap….but then they had the French Underground.

    The Islamists are going to keep killing them if they don’t do something. Sa·cré bleu! Glad it’s not my country!

    • Sedanka says:
      April 24, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      My experience dealing with the French in Europe and in Canada (this is just dealing with them in business transactions of course) is that a large number are brave, proud people, but they’re outnumbered by pretentious socialists who continually make life choices against their own best interests and then lecture you about how cultured they are. For every French Underground type there might be two who immediately raise the flag of surrender.

      • WSB says:
        April 24, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        True, however, it may only be 15% to 20% that are the socialists, loud screaming socialists, and the silent majority may have just had enough.

  27. Raven says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Oh my goodness, the picture of bambam as Xerxes from the movie 300 is laughable. bambam has not one thing in common with Xerxes other than (maybe) his place of birth.

    I listen to Christian radio and was disappointed this morning hearing the hourly news reporter talk about how “everyone” hopes Macron wins the election because LePen would cause France’s economy to tank — and “…what will happen to their currency?!” Really people? Get a grip and make your own money again, and be glad to get off the teat of the “Euro”pean Union.

    Knew I’d hear crap like that on MSM. Guess the local Christian station just buys their news like everyone else does.

  28. Sedanka says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Things Trump won’t do if Macron steals the election:

    – Drastically reduce trade with France
    – Drastically reduce military co-operation with France
    – Give the FN more official recognition than Macron’s admin
    – Drop MOAB on Paris after the next terror attack

    These are more spite than deal-making so I doubt Trump would do any such things. But I’d love for them to be hinted at unofficially by “sources” in the lead-up to the election.

  29. rashamon says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Interesting: The Socialist Party had the worst showing since 1969. Sez something or other. My grandkidlet it doing a paper on French political systems for the high school United Nations course due next month. We discussed his approach six weeks ago; it will be interesting to see if that has changed. This world becomes more fascinating every day.

  30. NJF says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Testing.

