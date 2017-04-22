Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…

Posted on April 22, 2017 by

President Trump announces a rally in Harrisburg Pennsylvania for Saturday April 29th at 7:30pm.  In addition to being the 100th day of the Trump administration, it is also the same night as the self-congratulating White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC.

Too funny.  Subtle, like a brick through a window.

President Trump was at this venue for a rally almost exactly a year ago. April 21st 2016

141 Responses to Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…

  1. Linda Howell says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Love it!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Love it!

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  3. NoOneButTrump says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Perfect message! Love this man!

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  4. farmhand1927 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Brilliant move, Mr. President. Let’s form smaller rallies in our states during the same time.

    Journalism is dead. The media is nothing but Fake News. Time to celebrate their self-inflicted irrelevance with inspiring America First celebrations everywhere.

    Liked by 40 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      That’s such a good idea!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      I love the President. Patient man. He waits till the strike really hurts. Poor media, I feel almost sorry for them. They thought they had us and out of nowhere we got our Richard leon heart to save us. The worst is that they dont know when and from where the next strike is coming.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        April 22, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        Excellent observation Lack is not all.

        President Trump is very good at waiting until the strike really, really hurts.

        You also say that the press does not know where the next strike is coming from and you are right about that.

        The problem with our press is they are too lazy to learn the new rules of the game.

        They are still using the old playbook.

        If anyone in the old media ever decides to get some ambition and try and learn something new he/she will make a fortune.

        As things sit now,the old media seems more than happy to die out.

        And most of of us here feel the same way

        Like

        Reply
    • Rebnstx says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Farmhand hand, brilliant idea. America First annual rallies comming up.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Yaya says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      We formed a group, America First-Team Manatee, and we are hosting a rally to celebrate PJDT’s 100 days in office. April 29, 2017 Bradenton, Fl 10:00-1:00! We are rallying and marching across the “Green” bridge. See our fb page for details: America First-Team Manatee

      Joun us. We would love to see some Treepers there!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I absolutely love it! This just made my day! I just checked to see how far Harrisburg, PA is from my home in Queens, NY. 3 hours and 30 minutes. Just got my 2 tickets and am encouraging the group of family members that went with me to the inauguration to come.

    We will leave at 7:00am hoping to get their by 11:00am. The place will be packed since it is close to the Ohio border. Capacity is 7,600 but I am assuming closer to 9,000 once you add in the floor standing.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  6. got243kids says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I wonder… will the ‘correspondents’ label him a Kill Joy?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    The man is brilliant. Who in their right mind is going to be paying attention to the WHCD anyways? 😉

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  8. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Every day I like Trump more & more. All the naysayers & negative whiners can go pound sand. He’s exceeded expectations in ways I hadn’t imagined.

    SO. MUCH. FUN.

    Liked by 43 people

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      What a strategist!
      I sure am happy that this President only understands the way of business transactions and certainly NOT political transactions, as the genius pundits have been spewing forth all week long.
      It’s been a very unproductive 100 days, according to the Experts out there in wonder land.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Weeper says:
        April 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

        They’ve been at it for almost 2 years. Telling us what he can’t, won’t, or isn’t going to do. Luckily, we KNOW better!! We’ve got his back, and he’s got ours. Patience, while difficult sometimes, IS a virtue.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      Bluto, you are brilliant and fun. That is why you see it so clearly in Trump while some other quasi-intellects don’t. Trump can brilliantly dance around them six ways from Sunday, every time, in simple yet deep language both verbal and symbolic, and have fun doing it. And we have fun watching it every time. Never gets old!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      Greatest. Presidency. Evah!

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      I insist that you say love instead of like! But you are the Fluffydog with fangs so i’ll go away😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I hope the WHCD invites Barack Obama to come and reprise his hilarious riff on Citizen Trump and then encore with a cocky mic drop and “Barack OUT!” Please be so tone deaf they try to relive their glory days. PLEASE!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. C. Lowell says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Outstanding job Sir!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Weeper says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Very Nice – he’s going to spend that evening with “us”, instead of those lyin’ POS at the WHCD.
    Love it! Love the “TreeHouse”! Love him!
    MAGA!!!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      April 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      And while he’s spending time with us, I guess a few DC correspundits will have to forget using their dinner tickets that night to do their job covering him in PA. Ah.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Weeper says:
        April 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Yes. They’ll have to do their jobs and cover him, not gather to make fun of him. Oh wait, they’ll do that anyway. Just in one they get to dress up over dinner and champagne, and the other stand in a press pen with a microphone. 😉

        Like

        Reply
        • snarkybeach says:
          April 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

          They already hate him. I read an article recently where they were complaining about having to work weekends, they were burn out from never getting a day off.

          Like

          Reply
    • RG says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      I care about the dinner as much as I care about Fox News at this point in my life. Just say NO to them all. Yes to TRUMP!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. sobriquet4u says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I pray for this courageous man and his family every night. My children and grandchildren’s future depend on him. Please dear God keep him safe.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  13. LoveofUSA says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    LOL-This is great. I’m loving this.
    President Trump is the best in what he does.

    Thank You, Lord, for President Donald J. Trump.
    May You Protect and Bless him and all his supporters around the country!
    At all times.
    In Jesus’ Name-Amen.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  14. Minnie says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    *BOOM* there it is!

    Love love love and respect OUR President!

    Thank you, sir 🙂

    Timing is everything 🙂

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  15. Trumppin says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Whoot! Brilliant move !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Sloth1963 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    President Trump simply owns messaging. If it looks like he’s slipped up, wait a week and reevaluate.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  17. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m going, I only live a little over an hour away. He is soooo brilliant!! Love him!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. abigailstraight says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    ” Now there’s another thing I want you to remember. I don’t want to get any messages saying that “we are holding our position.” We’re not holding anything. Let the Hun do that. We are advancing constantly and we’re not interested in holding onto anything except the enemy. We’re going to hold onto him by the nose and we’re going to kick him in the ass. We’re going to kick the hell out of him all the time and we’re going to go through him like crap through a goose!” ~General George Patton.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  19. ledygrey says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I love how perfectly coincidental events line up: 100th day of Presidency, WHCA dinner, thereby resulting in a rally!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  20. micscottmd says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    BOOM! Very fake news has a Very Irrelevant dinner. One America News is the future.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. indiana08 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Pres. Trump is a man much more at home with the “regular” folks of this country than the elitist snobs of DC/NYC. Besides, those of us who have had rally withdrawal needed a fix 🙂 .

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. Laura Wesselmann says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Subtley is a passive-aggressive tool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Oldschool says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    POTUS has a knack of giving to us deplorables!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Bartsmydog says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I live an hour from Harrisburg, I will be there! MAGA!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  25. jwingermany says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…

    Subtle? Yeah…

    Subtle like a TRUMP TRAIN!!! ChhoooChoooooooo!!! 😀

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  26. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Nothing better than forcing the media arm of the democrat party to cover the POTUS Trump on their Prom night!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  27. Minnygirl says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Poor press corp faced with the dilemma of going to the WHCD or covering the POTUS rally.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      So glad Paul Ryan has probably got the word in Estonia while finishing off his oh-so-relevant European Tour that his President is busy planning to visit with his own people. Thank God we have Trump. What a contrast of style and work ethic and motivation. We have a leader who wants to help and be with his people as often as he can.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  28. snaggletooths says:
    April 22, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Always look forward to a Trump event ! The man is a brilliant strategist!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Even better it’s in the same time zone.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. fangdog says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Quite a visual contrast. The Liberal left-wing media elite with their noses in the air formal dinner while Trump with the “You and Me masses” rally to Make America Great Again. ….. it doesn’t get much better than this folks.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  31. Sunshine says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    EXCELLENT. Railroading the media.
    March 29: WHCA’s tweet replying to White House staff non-attendance to their dinner:
    http://tmi.me/1fi8tr

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sean Supsky says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Egads Sunshine, a warning for needing waders would have been nice.

      Like

      Reply
    • stats guy says:
      April 22, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      From your link…these people are children…whinny children, privileged children…but still children:

      The WHCA board regrets this decision very much. We have worked hard to build a constructive relationship with the Trump White House and believe strongly that this goal is possible even with the natural tension between the press and administrations that is a hallmark of a healthy republic.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Gil says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    It appears whatever the tussle was between Bannon and Kushner was is reconciled. This is the fun and clever nature of the campaign that always was on point when it was time to skewer the press. Love this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Sean Supsky says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Now see here, we are given a choice (collectively as Americans) in which we can choose to listen to a message of hope, progress and a bright future for American families, or we can listen to a message of despair, neglect, and defeatism.

    Subtle, yes, and no.

    It’s not just a in your face poke in the eye of the corrupt media, it is also a way to contrast and compare the results of the two factions, the America First nationalist, and the globalist.

    I have no doubt that President Trump will talk about all of the things that have been accomplished so far, how the uni-party has been obstructionists and how the media have been, and continue to be the enemy as an arm of the globalist regime.

    I also have no doubt that the propagandist of the evil empire will take every opportunity to denigrate and bash our President Trump as much as possible. They shall be self congratulatory and think they are witty, yet in reality, they are but small, slow-witted parasites that feed on negativity.

    Once again, I think that President Trump will hit it out of the park and while the ‘correspondents’ will be eating crow.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  34. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Trump to Audience:

    “Are we having FUN yet? Are you getting tired of WINNING?”

    “You’re getting STEAK tonight. The Correspondents Dinner gets LEFTOVERS!”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  35. Bull Durham says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    President’s Weekly Address should be a Weekly Rally Address.
    His authority is from the Constitution. His Power is from the People.
    He needs to keep reminding the Swamp that the People are the Power and Use it!

    Plus, he gets great energy from the Rallies.
    Just do it. Friday night, Sat, or Sun. Shake, Rattle and Rally!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    President Trump: Give your Rally Supporters a BONUS!

    Showcase “Killer Candidates for Congress and the Courts”
    • Patriot Business Leaders who will legislate to drive ECONOMIC GROWTH
    • Proven State Political Leaders who will legislate to DRAIN the SWAMP and end the DEEP STATE
    • Honest Judges who will restore CITIZEN & STATES’ RIGHTS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. Landslide says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    How about we agree in prayer for the WHCD to have a major power outage?!? God hates evil, ya know!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. p'odwats says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The president just made the White House Correspondents Dinner and Leftist Media Lovefest irrelevant. It feels so good to be a winning American again, doesn’t it? The media whining about this on TV and online is priceless. LOL

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  39. JoD says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Just when you think that the piddling “press” can’t sink any lower, President Trump just pushed them down to insignificant……Nice!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  40. MIKE says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    A little payback for the 2010 or 2011 WHCA dinner where they roasted President Trump unmercifully. I swear, as the camera held fast on DJT sitting in the audience slightly leaning forward, I could almost feel the resolution and at that moment I think he made up his mind to run and win the presidency and embarass them all. Mission accomplished, Mr. President. A little more salt in their wounds is good for them.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  42. notstuckonstupid says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. William Ray (@6williameray7) says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    You all think this is perfect justice, wait until the 2020 when Trump releases his tax returns for 2016!!!

    The tax forms will show that he paid like 50 million in taxes or something like it…he’ll jam it right down the MSM throats!

    Nothing Trump does is by accident!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  44. 2x4x8 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    i got my “Dump Kushners” sign

    Like

    Reply
  45. missmarple2 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    This stupid dinner never really got much coverage until George W. Bush was president. I think C-SPAN covered the Reagan-Bush-Clinton ones, but nobody else did.

    After the September 11 attacks, this was one of the few non-speech appearances President Bush would make. So it started getting coverage on the news networks. Then of course, when Obama the Perfect got elected, it became a huge event.

    Without the President there, it is a nothing, anyway. The rally will get all the ratings and if the news networks don’t cover it, opting for the dinner, they will sink into even further irrelevance.

    I am so pleased he is doing this!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. andyocoregon says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Who could blame President Trump for wanting to spend a Saturday evening among friends rather than vicious liberals?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Always Faithful says:
      April 22, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      As Randy Travis once said….

      I’m going back to a better class of loser / This up-town living’s really got me down / I need friends who don’t pay their bills on home computers / And who buy their coffee beans already ground…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  47. Pam says:
    April 22, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Here is something much more important than that ridiculous dinner.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      April 22, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      Thank you Pam.

      God bless you, Sgt. Gratitude for your service and sacrifice from me and mine xoxoxo

      Now that’s what a REAL President looks like! Not bowing to a Saudi.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      April 22, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Can any one man make you grin and laugh at one moment, then tear and choke up the next.

      I say it often, and will keep saying it, we are blessed beyond measure. Such grace, dignity, respect and caring from this First Family.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 22, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      Wow! Pam thanks a million for showing this to us! I can’t stop crying. You could see how touched our President was in the moment. He gave the wife a kiss twice and Melanie once. He put his hands on the soldier’s shoulders saying in gesture that We all love him for the sacrifices he has made.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Fe says:
      April 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      My word, we are blessed. I love my President more everyday.

      Like

      Reply
  48. kimosaabe says:
    April 22, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Like

    Reply
  49. TwoLaine says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    When he originally declined their insipid event he said he already had plans. Makes sense he would be celebrating his first 100 days of walking through fire and traps galore. 😉

    #MAGA

    Like

    Reply

