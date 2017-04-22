Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…

President Trump announces a rally in Harrisburg Pennsylvania for Saturday April 29th at 7:30pm. In addition to being the 100th day of the Trump administration, it is also the same night as the self-congratulating White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC.
Too funny. Subtle, like a brick through a window.
President Trump was at this venue for a rally almost exactly a year ago. April 21st 2016
Love it!
I’m Grinning from Ear to Ear! Dear POTUS you have MADE MY DAY!
Hey WHCD: Your Dessert is now: RATINGS DIVE FLAMBE
Love it!
Perfect message! Love this man!
Oh my…watching the ‘Bama spring game, reading this most excellent news, makes for a perfect day. I LOVE when the President plays dump the chumps
‘Bama spring game
Almost heaven… Roll Tide!
My spring game is at 7:05 cent
Brilliant move, Mr. President. Let’s form smaller rallies in our states during the same time.
Journalism is dead. The media is nothing but Fake News. Time to celebrate their self-inflicted irrelevance with inspiring America First celebrations everywhere.
That’s such a good idea!
I love the President. Patient man. He waits till the strike really hurts. Poor media, I feel almost sorry for them. They thought they had us and out of nowhere we got our Richard leon heart to save us. The worst is that they dont know when and from where the next strike is coming.
Excellent observation Lack is not all.
President Trump is very good at waiting until the strike really, really hurts.
You also say that the press does not know where the next strike is coming from and you are right about that.
The problem with our press is they are too lazy to learn the new rules of the game.
They are still using the old playbook.
If anyone in the old media ever decides to get some ambition and try and learn something new he/she will make a fortune.
As things sit now,the old media seems more than happy to die out.
And most of of us here feel the same way
Farmhand hand, brilliant idea. America First annual rallies comming up.
Im going to hold my mini rally in Berkeley
Invite Ann Coulter to speak!
We formed a group, America First-Team Manatee, and we are hosting a rally to celebrate PJDT’s 100 days in office. April 29, 2017 Bradenton, Fl 10:00-1:00! We are rallying and marching across the “Green” bridge. See our fb page for details: America First-Team Manatee
Joun us. We would love to see some Treepers there!
I absolutely love it! This just made my day! I just checked to see how far Harrisburg, PA is from my home in Queens, NY. 3 hours and 30 minutes. Just got my 2 tickets and am encouraging the group of family members that went with me to the inauguration to come.
We will leave at 7:00am hoping to get their by 11:00am. The place will be packed since it is close to the Ohio border. Capacity is 7,600 but I am assuming closer to 9,000 once you add in the floor standing.
Wonder if there’s a spot outside for overflow crowd to broadcast the event?
Love it when that happens.
Beyond taking away from the dinner, imagine the pressure this will put on congress especially the Republicans and the Uniparty all next week! Tax Reform announcement on Wednesday, Budget deadline on Friday plus the talk around the Tuesday group and HFC about a new repeal and replace. The man is a pure genius and please don’t forget it when things get tough.
What are the chances that President Trump’s first 100 days would fall on the swamp bleeting dinner! Maybe you see where I am going…Mark Taylor’s prophecy…Don’t mess with my Annointed!”
God said he would dispose of and ruin those that messed with His annointed, and also it is right before the whole Cong-regrets stuff this week to destroy the Critters bleeting. I have faith this is ALL ordained….God so loves us!
Amen GG !!!
It’s not close to the Ohio boarder. Hours away. I live an hour away from H-burg and I’m going!
I’m 1:45 out, would love to go, but I have a1300 mi drive 4 days after.
These are truly once and a lifetime opportunities.
So is dads 80th
I agree!
fleporeblog,
From Queens you, (without Manhattan stopage), about 3 hours to Harrisburg, 78 West to 81 South, Exit on Cameron Street and stay right, Farm Show Complex is the first light. There is a large parking lot there, and there is parking on the hill. If you park on the hill, Exit Cameron and stay left and turn left at the light, up hill and on the right is offsite parking with shuttle bus. We are 4 hours from the Ohio border. 1 hour from Baltimore. 1 hour 40 minutes from Washington, DC.
Thanks ConservativeFoundations! Will definitely use the info. Are you going?
Oh.my.goodness!!! Good for you! Outstanding!
Have fun and please share your experience afterwards. 😀
Absolutely Weeper!
I wonder… will the ‘correspondents’ label him a Kill Joy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No matter what they say about him, they’ve already labeled themselves.
You KNOW they will!
Good news is, they’d do that no matter what he does, anyway, so it doesn’t matter!
He can do whatever he wants. MSM response will always be the same.
Ken Vogel was on Twitter whining. Mercilessly mocked by Kurt Schlichter, among others.
Many of the people who were planning to go to the diner will now have to go to Harrisburg. Bwahahahaha!
Much rather go to a diner anytime!
Ken Vogel’s twitter….
Ken Vogel will have the Whah…whah…whah… with a side of liberal 😭. I can’t stop smiling.
Reminds me of this -> https://youtu.be/wuLxLXzW26Y
at least he acknowledges that it’s an epic troll — yeah, Ken, it certainly is 😀
They don’t have to cover anything, they will lie and make snide comments about our president, about the crowd. They need to stay in DC.
Kill Joy labeling would be Projection in the 1st Degree.
Punishable by TASER-TWEET from President Trump.
MAGA
The man is brilliant. Who in their right mind is going to be paying attention to the WHCD anyways? 😉
He is brilliant. So happy we can see that. Shame on those who can’t,
People who want to see a late night comedian take a break from mocking Trump go to DC to mock Trump.
Nobody in his/her right mind – but, we know quite a few who are left-minded who will be giddy with glee they are going to this world-renound event – truth is – nobody cares!
Every day I like Trump more & more. All the naysayers & negative whiners can go pound sand. He’s exceeded expectations in ways I hadn’t imagined.
SO. MUCH. FUN.
What a strategist!
I sure am happy that this President only understands the way of business transactions and certainly NOT political transactions, as the genius pundits have been spewing forth all week long.
It’s been a very unproductive 100 days, according to the Experts out there in wonder land.
They’ve been at it for almost 2 years. Telling us what he can’t, won’t, or isn’t going to do. Luckily, we KNOW better!! We’ve got his back, and he’s got ours. Patience, while difficult sometimes, IS a virtue.
Bluto, you are brilliant and fun. That is why you see it so clearly in Trump while some other quasi-intellects don’t. Trump can brilliantly dance around them six ways from Sunday, every time, in simple yet deep language both verbal and symbolic, and have fun doing it. And we have fun watching it every time. Never gets old!
Greatest. Presidency. Evah!
I insist that you say love instead of like! But you are the Fluffydog with fangs so i’ll go away😉
I hope the WHCD invites Barack Obama to come and reprise his hilarious riff on Citizen Trump and then encore with a cocky mic drop and “Barack OUT!” Please be so tone deaf they try to relive their glory days. PLEASE!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great thought. Misery does love company.
Outstanding job Sir!
Very Nice – he’s going to spend that evening with “us”, instead of those lyin’ POS at the WHCD.
Love it! Love the “TreeHouse”! Love him!
MAGA!!!
And while he’s spending time with us, I guess a few DC correspundits will have to forget using their dinner tickets that night to do their job covering him in PA. Ah.
Yes. They’ll have to do their jobs and cover him, not gather to make fun of him. Oh wait, they’ll do that anyway. Just in one they get to dress up over dinner and champagne, and the other stand in a press pen with a microphone. 😉
They already hate him. I read an article recently where they were complaining about having to work weekends, they were burn out from never getting a day off.
I care about the dinner as much as I care about Fox News at this point in my life. Just say NO to them all. Yes to TRUMP!
I pray for this courageous man and his family every night. My children and grandchildren’s future depend on him. Please dear God keep him safe.
LikeLiked by 22 people
We pray for him every day, too.
LOL-This is great. I’m loving this.
President Trump is the best in what he does.
Thank You, Lord, for President Donald J. Trump.
May You Protect and Bless him and all his supporters around the country!
At all times.
In Jesus’ Name-Amen.
Amen!💖
Amen and Amen!
*BOOM* there it is!
Love love love and respect OUR President!
Thank you, sir 🙂
Timing is everything 🙂
He is a real eastate guy after all…Location, Location, Location! 😂😂😂
……aaaaaand that would be estate…
Whoot! Brilliant move !
President Trump simply owns messaging. If it looks like he’s slipped up, wait a week and reevaluate.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m going, I only live a little over an hour away. He is soooo brilliant!! Love him!!
Wave at us with a big smile while you’re there. We’ll be smiling back!
you will be our delegate for the evening 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Fantastic! Enjoy, Treeper!
” Now there’s another thing I want you to remember. I don’t want to get any messages saying that “we are holding our position.” We’re not holding anything. Let the Hun do that. We are advancing constantly and we’re not interested in holding onto anything except the enemy. We’re going to hold onto him by the nose and we’re going to kick him in the ass. We’re going to kick the hell out of him all the time and we’re going to go through him like crap through a goose!” ~General George Patton.
Most excellent!! 🙂
I love how perfectly coincidental events line up: 100th day of Presidency, WHCA dinner, thereby resulting in a rally!
Gotta love how these libtards shoot themselves in the foot without even trying.
Like Cankles ‘Shattered’ campaign.
BOOM! Very fake news has a Very Irrelevant dinner. One America News is the future.
Love that station. You can get updates online as well.
Even the Clinton News Network and MSNBC will have to split screen that dinner if they want any ratings. And Fox — if it wants any — had better just show the rally.
Fortunately no matter what they do CTH will have our online rally link for us.
always best to watch Trump rallies on Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN.tv)
Pres. Trump is a man much more at home with the “regular” folks of this country than the elitist snobs of DC/NYC. Besides, those of us who have had rally withdrawal needed a fix 🙂 .
Love that man. I, too, am ready for a rally fix. Go Trump!
Subtley is a passive-aggressive tool.
POTUS has a knack of giving to us deplorables!!!!
I live an hour from Harrisburg, I will be there! MAGA!
Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…
Subtle? Yeah…
Subtle like a TRUMP TRAIN!!! ChhoooChoooooooo!!! 😀
BOOM!! CHACKALACKA!! BOOM CHACKALACKA!!
We Go Together…WAP BAM BOOMM!!!
Nothing better than forcing the media arm of the democrat party to cover the POTUS Trump on their Prom night!
Can’t attend their own annual trumped up event! Bbbaawwaaa!
Poor press corp faced with the dilemma of going to the WHCD or covering the POTUS rally.
So glad Paul Ryan has probably got the word in Estonia while finishing off his oh-so-relevant European Tour that his President is busy planning to visit with his own people. Thank God we have Trump. What a contrast of style and work ethic and motivation. We have a leader who wants to help and be with his people as often as he can.
Always look forward to a Trump event ! The man is a brilliant strategist!
Even better it’s in the same time zone.
Quite a visual contrast. The Liberal left-wing media elite with their noses in the air formal dinner while Trump with the “You and Me masses” rally to Make America Great Again. ….. it doesn’t get much better than this folks.
Bet he wears his red MAGA hat to replace his red tie, and goes open collar President casual! What a contrast to the snobs!
EXCELLENT. Railroading the media.
March 29: WHCA’s tweet replying to White House staff non-attendance to their dinner:
http://tmi.me/1fi8tr
Egads Sunshine, a warning for needing waders would have been nice.
From your link…these people are children…whinny children, privileged children…but still children:
The WHCA board regrets this decision very much. We have worked hard to build a constructive relationship with the Trump White House and believe strongly that this goal is possible even with the natural tension between the press and administrations that is a hallmark of a healthy republic.
It appears whatever the tussle was between Bannon and Kushner was is reconciled. This is the fun and clever nature of the campaign that always was on point when it was time to skewer the press. Love this.
You mean the bloated out of proportion confrontation that they were in as wrought by the media and other fakers?
Now see here, we are given a choice (collectively as Americans) in which we can choose to listen to a message of hope, progress and a bright future for American families, or we can listen to a message of despair, neglect, and defeatism.
Subtle, yes, and no.
It’s not just a in your face poke in the eye of the corrupt media, it is also a way to contrast and compare the results of the two factions, the America First nationalist, and the globalist.
I have no doubt that President Trump will talk about all of the things that have been accomplished so far, how the uni-party has been obstructionists and how the media have been, and continue to be the enemy as an arm of the globalist regime.
I also have no doubt that the propagandist of the evil empire will take every opportunity to denigrate and bash our President Trump as much as possible. They shall be self congratulatory and think they are witty, yet in reality, they are but small, slow-witted parasites that feed on negativity.
Once again, I think that President Trump will hit it out of the park and while the ‘correspondents’ will be eating crow.
Like your post very much Sean Supsky! Thank you! 😀
Thank you Weeper!
Also remember, OPTICS…while Lyin’ Ryan is overseas, due in tomorrow or Monday AND the WHCD being held in DC…both are out of the box…ONLY PDJT is where it’s at, PA. Who cares about covering what is happening at the WHCD or what Ryan has to say…EVERYTHING IS OVERSHADOWED by PDJT Rallye…AND NEXT WEEK THIS PRESIDENT IS GOING TO BE BUSTIN’ SOME B@LLS AND HIS WILL BE A CLANIN’…Love the Man and How he Truly Loves the People of America…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The American Eagle will serve the enemedia presstitutes their own fresh mockingbird.
Trump to Audience:
“Are we having FUN yet? Are you getting tired of WINNING?”
“You’re getting STEAK tonight. The Correspondents Dinner gets LEFTOVERS!”
🙂 with a serving of ketchup 🙂
President’s Weekly Address should be a Weekly Rally Address.
His authority is from the Constitution. His Power is from the People.
He needs to keep reminding the Swamp that the People are the Power and Use it!
Plus, he gets great energy from the Rallies.
Just do it. Friday night, Sat, or Sun. Shake, Rattle and Rally!!!
President Trump: Give your Rally Supporters a BONUS!
Showcase “Killer Candidates for Congress and the Courts”
• Patriot Business Leaders who will legislate to drive ECONOMIC GROWTH
• Proven State Political Leaders who will legislate to DRAIN the SWAMP and end the DEEP STATE
• Honest Judges who will restore CITIZEN & STATES’ RIGHTS
How about we agree in prayer for the WHCD to have a major power outage?!? God hates evil, ya know!
The president just made the White House Correspondents Dinner and Leftist Media Lovefest irrelevant. It feels so good to be a winning American again, doesn’t it? The media whining about this on TV and online is priceless. LOL
Just when you think that the piddling “press” can’t sink any lower, President Trump just pushed them down to insignificant……Nice!
A little payback for the 2010 or 2011 WHCA dinner where they roasted President Trump unmercifully. I swear, as the camera held fast on DJT sitting in the audience slightly leaning forward, I could almost feel the resolution and at that moment I think he made up his mind to run and win the presidency and embarass them all. Mission accomplished, Mr. President. A little more salt in their wounds is good for them.
Deal with it!!! That’s what you get for calling him names for two years.
Wah wah wah (tiny violin playing)
Yeah…….hee hee
The butt-hurt is strong in this one!
Makes the joy for us even sweeter, doesnt it!😄
Sharon, I think Hillary Klinton can supply some preparation H from her reserves 😁😁😁😁
You all think this is perfect justice, wait until the 2020 when Trump releases his tax returns for 2016!!!
The tax forms will show that he paid like 50 million in taxes or something like it…he’ll jam it right down the MSM throats!
Nothing Trump does is by accident!
i got my “Dump Kushners” sign
This stupid dinner never really got much coverage until George W. Bush was president. I think C-SPAN covered the Reagan-Bush-Clinton ones, but nobody else did.
After the September 11 attacks, this was one of the few non-speech appearances President Bush would make. So it started getting coverage on the news networks. Then of course, when Obama the Perfect got elected, it became a huge event.
Without the President there, it is a nothing, anyway. The rally will get all the ratings and if the news networks don’t cover it, opting for the dinner, they will sink into even further irrelevance.
I am so pleased he is doing this!
Who could blame President Trump for wanting to spend a Saturday evening among friends rather than vicious liberals?
As Randy Travis once said….
I’m going back to a better class of loser / This up-town living’s really got me down / I need friends who don’t pay their bills on home computers / And who buy their coffee beans already ground…
Here is something much more important than that ridiculous dinner.
Thank you Pam.
God bless you, Sgt. Gratitude for your service and sacrifice from me and mine xoxoxo
Now that’s what a REAL President looks like! Not bowing to a Saudi.
Can any one man make you grin and laugh at one moment, then tear and choke up the next.
I say it often, and will keep saying it, we are blessed beyond measure. Such grace, dignity, respect and caring from this First Family.
Wow! Pam thanks a million for showing this to us! I can’t stop crying. You could see how touched our President was in the moment. He gave the wife a kiss twice and Melanie once. He put his hands on the soldier’s shoulders saying in gesture that We all love him for the sacrifices he has made.
My word, we are blessed. I love my President more everyday.
When he originally declined their insipid event he said he already had plans. Makes sense he would be celebrating his first 100 days of walking through fire and traps galore. 😉
#MAGA
