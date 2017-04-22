Subtle – President Trump Schedules Rally Same Night as WHCA Dinner…

President Trump announces a rally in Harrisburg Pennsylvania for Saturday April 29th at 7:30pm. In addition to being the 100th day of the Trump administration, it is also the same night as the self-congratulating White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC.

Too funny. Subtle, like a brick through a window.

President Trump was at this venue for a rally almost exactly a year ago. April 21st 2016

