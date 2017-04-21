Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman…

Posted on April 21, 2017 by

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was in Israel earlier today where he participated in a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Liberman.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Islam, Israel, Jihad, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman…

  1. SharonKinDC says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I enjoy listening to Mattis. Calm. Focused. On point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I really enjoyed that video. There is such genuine respect NOW between our two countries. It really saddens me that Israeli/Americans that have the ability to vote in our elections tend to vote for the Democrats election after election.

    What Obozo has done to undermine Israel with the Iran deal and billions of dollars to help them fund terrorism would mortify me if I was an Israeli/American. If they can’t see with their own eyes that our President and his administration truly have the best interest of Israel in mind than I hate to say they will never open their eyes. Or, god forbid, they will open them when it is too late!

    Like

    Reply
  3. aprilyn43 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:22 am

    As a Christian I totally support Israel – And, the moving of the American embassy to Israel’s true capital to Jerusalem.
    When Muslims ruled Jerusalem all non-Muslims suffered, so never again should Muslims have control of Jerusalem.
    Its also good to see Sec’y Mattis supporting a position that Jerusalem should always be in Hewush hands. I know he held a more liberal Obama opinion before; Mattis and was wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  4. deanbrh says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Minister Liberman is a nervous wreck, for some reason I would like to understand, which serves to magnify the already spectacular professionalism of Sec.Mattis. I love the huge feeling of safety I get when Sec. Mattis speaks.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s