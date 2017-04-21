Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman…

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was in Israel earlier today where he participated in a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Liberman.
I enjoy listening to Mattis. Calm. Focused. On point.
I really enjoyed that video. There is such genuine respect NOW between our two countries. It really saddens me that Israeli/Americans that have the ability to vote in our elections tend to vote for the Democrats election after election.
What Obozo has done to undermine Israel with the Iran deal and billions of dollars to help them fund terrorism would mortify me if I was an Israeli/American. If they can’t see with their own eyes that our President and his administration truly have the best interest of Israel in mind than I hate to say they will never open their eyes. Or, god forbid, they will open them when it is too late!
As a Christian I totally support Israel – And, the moving of the American embassy to Israel’s true capital to Jerusalem.
When Muslims ruled Jerusalem all non-Muslims suffered, so never again should Muslims have control of Jerusalem.
Its also good to see Sec’y Mattis supporting a position that Jerusalem should always be in Hewush hands. I know he held a more liberal Obama opinion before; Mattis and was wrong.
Minister Liberman is a nervous wreck, for some reason I would like to understand, which serves to magnify the already spectacular professionalism of Sec.Mattis. I love the huge feeling of safety I get when Sec. Mattis speaks.
