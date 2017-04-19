7-Year-Old Professional Syrian Victim Has Same “Talent Agent” as JK Rowling…

Some people have said that 7-year-old Syrian Bana Alabed is a manufactured professional victim; intentionally created and marketed as a tool to manipulate public opinion.
Well, it would appear there is evidence in that regard. Well known left-wing advocate, JK Rowling, and Miss Bana Alabed share a talent and marketing agency:
(SOURCE LINK)
Go figure.
Advertisements
Would “Blair” be related to Tony?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah….
I was thinking more in line with the movie “The Exorcist”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember those tweets that little 7 yo Bana sent out. They were very, um, adult.
No way in h### a 7 yo wrote those tweets!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Twitter account says “managed by mom.” So even if everything ELSE is legitimate about that account — and that’s a real stretch — by its own acknowledgement it isn’t really the little girl’s account.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This revelation comes as no surprise as many had figured this out.
SMH
LikeLiked by 6 people
Never underestimate the importance of hiring a good PR firm in wartime to manipulate public opinion. I discovered the lesson during the war in the former Yugoslavia.
Much of what we saw on TV during that time was a product of Ruder Finn Global Public Affairs, a Washington DC-based public relations firm hired by some of the warring factions. It works.
PR Firms Create an Appearance of “Genocide”, http://greens.org/s-r/20/20-24.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. These morons really think they can get away with this BS when their lies are right there for the world to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shhhhhh………
It’s great, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe JK can finally take in her first refugee…
LikeLiked by 10 people
WTH?!!! 😡 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
The professional left has to have their ‘professional victims’.
They use their ‘professional victims’ for:
— Fundraising
— Virtue signaling
— Making demands
And for — Inflicting their agenda on the rest of us.
‘Professional Victimhood’ has become a profession, thanks to the professional left.
I wonder how much they pay their ‘professional victims’?
Is there a Handbook?
Do they give them instruction on ‘how to act victimized and aggrieved’?
Inquiring minds wanna know!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jeb! had one at one of his gigs during the Primary too.
Remember that indignant “feminist”? LOL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You left out the 9 year old that knew that Hillary would be
out on the street hours after having her “side of beef”
seizure. Secret service on stand down? Right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or the tween in the bow that asked the feminist question..
LikeLike
Another good example of the Uniparty! They use the same play book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great post, wheatietoo! Exactimo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does the vision of incubator babies being thrown out of them come to mind?
LikeLike
F.R.A.U.D.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How depressing is this? Is anything we see or hear anymore “real”?
I feel like I’m being “mind f**ked” 24/7.
LikeLike