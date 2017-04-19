7-Year-Old Professional Syrian Victim Has Same “Talent Agent” as JK Rowling…

Some people have said that 7-year-old Syrian Bana Alabed is a manufactured professional victim; intentionally created and marketed as a tool to manipulate public opinion.

Well, it would appear there is evidence in that regard. Well known left-wing advocate, JK Rowling, and Miss Bana Alabed share a talent and marketing agency:

Go figure.

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Would “Blair” be related to Tony?

  2. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I remember those tweets that little 7 yo Bana sent out. They were very, um, adult.

    No way in h### a 7 yo wrote those tweets!

    • palafox says:
      April 19, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      Twitter account says “managed by mom.” So even if everything ELSE is legitimate about that account — and that’s a real stretch — by its own acknowledgement it isn’t really the little girl’s account.

  3. NJF says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    This revelation comes as no surprise as many had figured this out.

    SMH

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Never underestimate the importance of hiring a good PR firm in wartime to manipulate public opinion. I discovered the lesson during the war in the former Yugoslavia.

    Much of what we saw on TV during that time was a product of Ruder Finn Global Public Affairs, a Washington DC-based public relations firm hired by some of the warring factions. It works.

    PR Firms Create an Appearance of “Genocide”, http://greens.org/s-r/20/20-24.html

  5. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. These morons really think they can get away with this BS when their lies are right there for the world to see.

  6. keeler says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Maybe JK can finally take in her first refugee…

    Liked by 10 people

  7. Janie M. says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    WTH?!!! 😡 😡

  8. wheatietoo says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    The professional left has to have their ‘professional victims’.

    They use their ‘professional victims’ for:
    — Fundraising
    — Virtue signaling
    — Making demands
    And for — Inflicting their agenda on the rest of us.

    ‘Professional Victimhood’ has become a profession, thanks to the professional left.

    I wonder how much they pay their ‘professional victims’?
    Is there a Handbook?
    Do they give them instruction on ‘how to act victimized and aggrieved’?

    Inquiring minds wanna know!

  9. Gail says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Why does the vision of incubator babies being thrown out of them come to mind?

  11. Never Surrender! says:
    April 20, 2017 at 12:15 am

    How depressing is this? Is anything we see or hear anymore “real”?
    I feel like I’m being “mind f**ked” 24/7.

