USA Today Caught Lying About “First Protected Dreamer Deported”…

If you read the USA Today report of Juan Manuel Montes being deported you might believe their headline: “First Protected Dreamer Deported Under Trump“:

(Via USA Today) Federal agents ignored President Trump’s pledge to protect from deportation undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by sending a young man back to his native Mexico, the first such documented case, a USA TODAY examination of the new administration’s immigration policies shows.

After spending an evening with his girlfriend in Calexico, Calif., on Feb. 17, Juan Manuel Montes, 23, who has lived in the U.S. since age 9, grabbed a bite and was waiting for a ride when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer approached and started asking questions. (read more)

However, the U.S. Border Patrol presents an entire divergent set of facts to the Daily Caller:

[…]  David Lapan, a DHS spokesman, told TheDC, “Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was apprehended by the Calexico Station Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico. He was arrested by BP just minutes after he made his illegal entry and admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally.”

The spokesman added, “His DACA status expired in Aug. 2015 and he was notified at that time. In addition, he has a conviction for theft for which he received probation.” (read more)

USA Today are fibbers !!

42 Responses to USA Today Caught Lying About “First Protected Dreamer Deported”…

  1. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    “USA Today are fibbers !!”

    Exactly and they are playing the sympathy card with a habitual criminal. Trump is keeping his promises with getting the criminals out of here and the snowflakes in the media can’t handle it.

    • E C says:
      April 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      I think their attempts at garnering sympathy are falling short. The local media (Chicago) have been doing the sob stories for years so we’ve become immune to it.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      April 18, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      H3LL they aren’t the only ones.
      What is really bad is some of them tell some of the stupidest stories, that even a grade school kid can till ain’t right. On some of the days I sub, I have had kids tell me the craziest things they heard on news. Most are usually laughing about them

    • PNWLifer says:
      April 18, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      USA Today is rotten to the core and has been for decades. In the late 80’s their CFO provided the financial institution I was employed by with copies of our competitors’ bids because she wanted to maintain our relationship.

  2. FLEEVY says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Dog bites man!

  3. fleporeblog says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Thank you SD for pointing this out! I no longer have a Facebook account which is required to post on the message board of USA Today. If any treeper that has a Facebook account and wants to post I wrote the following:

    The USA Today story is a FAKE!

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/usa-today-caught-lying-about-first-protected-dreamer-deported/

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/18/usa-today-gets-it-wrong-dhs-did-not-deport-dreamer/

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Illegals have lied getting into the USA, and have kept on lying about almost everything they do.
    H3LL you can’t live in the US as an Illegal without lying about some aspect of your life.
    Majority are guilty of Identity thief which is a fraud. However, according to Calif. Senator DeLeon who pointed the finger at them being felons, illegals are still up standing citizens. How can any one put criminal and upstanding citizen together. If anything Criminal and Upstanding citizen are antonyms.
    With all the illegals that have been crossing during Obama’s time, how many do any of you think will tell the truth about when and how long they have been in the US. How many do you think will be honest about the type of employment they had/have and their real source of income.
    H3LL no, for they all know the real truth will put them in prison or south of the border.
    When Obama wrote the Dreamer Order, and on top of the influx of males in their late teens and early twenties, I just felt that the Dreamer Law would be abused in so many ways.
    I will make a bet that at least a third of the guys using the Dreamer law have been here less time than Obama was in office, probably more.

  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I question everything these days, but I am especially doubtful of any information from a Main Stream or “legacy” media source such as USA Today. What amazes me is how much and how BIGLY they lie. It is breathtaking. You know, this is the second “Dreamer” I have read about now who “let their DACA status lapse.” I wonder what’s up with that? If this was so gosh darned important to these poor dears who don’t want to be deported you’d think they’d be all over it getting it renewed. Further, we are told that these heartwarming “Dreamers” came here as kids and would be terrified to be ripped from the bosom of their loving family and made to go live in a foreign country. First, I think of all the American kids that age who are eager to kick over the parental traces and go live in Europe for a year. Second, this dolt went into Mexico and climbed the fence to get back. Oh yeah, he is terrified about having to go back to Mexico….really.

    Liked by 5 people

  6. CathyMAGA says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Adios estúpido. Don’t let the door hit ya, where the good lord split ya…

  7. MfM says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Sounds like he was here as a Dreamer, then went back to Mexico after his status changed… then entered illegally and was picked up by the Boarder Patrol.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Um, Sundance, you’re much too lenient here. A fib is a minor falsehood

    I realize you, being the guru of this most excellent site, has to be somewhat above the fray & conduct yourself with a little more dignity than the rest, so allow me to interject from the cheap seats…

    What USAToday did & does, like all MS Media, is outright lie, deceive, obfuscate

    They’re filthy liars & propaganda spewers, treasonous lowlifes without a shred of honesty or decency

    There, I think that sums it up a tad better

  9. InvestingforOne says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    USA Today had the same set of facts, but presented them quite differently, buried in a confusing mix of assertions and claims. No reasonable person could arrive at a conclusion reading either paper’s report.

    This kind of confusion of identity, date, address, timeline, priors, agency or agencies involved, and a number of other details ALWAYS muddy the waters in EVERY illegal immigrant case I have ever seen or read about.

    I don’t envy immigration LEO in this!

  10. WSB says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Does anyone know how to get a hold of these two jokers, the ones who made up the story, a la Ben Rhodes?

    Alan Gomez and David Agren, USA TODAY

  11. AmericaFirst says:
    April 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    DID President Trump actually pledge to protect the DACAs? I was hoping they would be deported. They are part of an intentional invasion of another sovereign nation, per the Reconquista mission actually stated in writing by La Raza (no that’s not racist/s), and those of us who still believe in a system of law and order don’t really see that as something which should be rewarded, especially not with something as valuable as US citizenship.

    • FanGirl says:
      April 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      I’m against the Birthright Citizenship interpretation of the Constitution. It was never intended that way and should have had an expiration date.

      • AmericaFirst says:
        April 18, 2017 at 11:02 pm

        I wholeheartedly agree about the citizenship thieves, but I was wondering about the so called “dreamers” who were brought here as children, did President Trump make any commitment to this invading category and I missed it?

  13. Weeper says:
    April 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    The media lied in a story to put PDJT in a bad light??? I’m shocked! 😱
    Yes, I’m being sarcastic 😉

  14. M33 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Well, if they were wrong about Marty McFly getting jailed in 2015, they can be wrong about other stuff, too…

  15. jdvalk says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    But he’s wearing a polo shirt and looking thoughtfully into the distance… Can’t we keep him?

