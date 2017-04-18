USA Today Caught Lying About “First Protected Dreamer Deported”…

If you read the USA Today report of Juan Manuel Montes being deported you might believe their headline: “First Protected Dreamer Deported Under Trump“:
(Via USA Today) Federal agents ignored President Trump’s pledge to protect from deportation undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by sending a young man back to his native Mexico, the first such documented case, a USA TODAY examination of the new administration’s immigration policies shows.
After spending an evening with his girlfriend in Calexico, Calif., on Feb. 17, Juan Manuel Montes, 23, who has lived in the U.S. since age 9, grabbed a bite and was waiting for a ride when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer approached and started asking questions. (read more)
However, the U.S. Border Patrol presents an entire divergent set of facts to the Daily Caller:
[…] David Lapan, a DHS spokesman, told TheDC, “Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was apprehended by the Calexico Station Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico. He was arrested by BP just minutes after he made his illegal entry and admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally.”
The spokesman added, “His DACA status expired in Aug. 2015 and he was notified at that time. In addition, he has a conviction for theft for which he received probation.” (read more)
USA Today are fibbers !!
“USA Today are fibbers !!”
Exactly and they are playing the sympathy card with a habitual criminal. Trump is keeping his promises with getting the criminals out of here and the snowflakes in the media can’t handle it.
I think their attempts at garnering sympathy are falling short. The local media (Chicago) have been doing the sob stories for years so we’ve become immune to it.
H3LL they aren’t the only ones.
What is really bad is some of them tell some of the stupidest stories, that even a grade school kid can till ain’t right. On some of the days I sub, I have had kids tell me the craziest things they heard on news. Most are usually laughing about them
USA Today is rotten to the core and has been for decades. In the late 80’s their CFO provided the financial institution I was employed by with copies of our competitors’ bids because she wanted to maintain our relationship.
Dog bites man!
Thank you SD for pointing this out! I no longer have a Facebook account which is required to post on the message board of USA Today. If any treeper that has a Facebook account and wants to post I wrote the following:
The USA Today story is a FAKE!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/usa-today-caught-lying-about-first-protected-dreamer-deported/
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/18/usa-today-gets-it-wrong-dhs-did-not-deport-dreamer/
Done.
Thanks Cathy, you are extremely efficient!
You know what? Almost every single Cathy/Kathy I have ever known is extremely efficient and hard working.
Thanks CathyMAGA!
Awesome that they didn’t scrub it!
Cathy Anderson
The USA Today story is a FAKE!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/…/usa-today…/
http://dailycaller.com/…/usa-today-gets-it-wrong-dhs…/
Stephanie S. Mullen Fudge
Peace University
Do you have credible vetted unbiased proof of your allegations?
Vickey Donoho
Thank you for the Info just read it agree 100%
I posted it too. Safety in numbers 😉
Illegals have lied getting into the USA, and have kept on lying about almost everything they do.
H3LL you can’t live in the US as an Illegal without lying about some aspect of your life.
Majority are guilty of Identity thief which is a fraud. However, according to Calif. Senator DeLeon who pointed the finger at them being felons, illegals are still up standing citizens. How can any one put criminal and upstanding citizen together. If anything Criminal and Upstanding citizen are antonyms.
With all the illegals that have been crossing during Obama’s time, how many do any of you think will tell the truth about when and how long they have been in the US. How many do you think will be honest about the type of employment they had/have and their real source of income.
H3LL no, for they all know the real truth will put them in prison or south of the border.
When Obama wrote the Dreamer Order, and on top of the influx of males in their late teens and early twenties, I just felt that the Dreamer Law would be abused in so many ways.
I will make a bet that at least a third of the guys using the Dreamer law have been here less time than Obama was in office, probably more.
remember this? https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertwood/2016/04/13/irs-admits-it-encourages-illegals-to-steal-social-security-numbers-for-taxes/#5a27d85d4c04
And here is DeLeon saying its no big deal.
Identity fraud hurts millions of people to the tune of hundreds of billions yearly. Yet its no big deal
Because everyone they know is a criminal so its as common place as shoplifting and stealing cars.
There is a scam (?) in Chicago area… going back decades (I believe) where illegals can BUY fake social security numbers….. other cities/states surely have that sorta ROT… (or maybe just Chicago)…. Shite needs to END. Who’s in charge of SSN program? Needs an AUDIT… BIG time….!
Definitely an on-going business here in the Denver area.
Bill Ayres brags about stealing identities and the paperwork in his books and during his lectures/interviews. That’s how the ’60s Weathermen escaped arrest for so long. Now, you can buy a “new identity” over the Internet, certainly over the border, as advertisements for such almost smack you in the face. The introduction of computers and digitalization has created an explosion of this fraud. Data collectors such as the sites collecting ancestry and historical records make it easy to select a dead person as one’s alter ego.
And then you have the sovereigns with their own rules for generating identities and papers…
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/17/venezuela-illegally-issued-10000-passports-to-syrians-iranians-report-says.html
I question everything these days, but I am especially doubtful of any information from a Main Stream or “legacy” media source such as USA Today. What amazes me is how much and how BIGLY they lie. It is breathtaking. You know, this is the second “Dreamer” I have read about now who “let their DACA status lapse.” I wonder what’s up with that? If this was so gosh darned important to these poor dears who don’t want to be deported you’d think they’d be all over it getting it renewed. Further, we are told that these heartwarming “Dreamers” came here as kids and would be terrified to be ripped from the bosom of their loving family and made to go live in a foreign country. First, I think of all the American kids that age who are eager to kick over the parental traces and go live in Europe for a year. Second, this dolt went into Mexico and climbed the fence to get back. Oh yeah, he is terrified about having to go back to Mexico….really.
Adios estúpido. Don’t let the door hit ya, where the good lord split ya…
If he’d read the paper he’d probably think he was supposed to be here.
Sounds like he was here as a Dreamer, then went back to Mexico after his status changed… then entered illegally and was picked up by the Boarder Patrol.
Um, Sundance, you’re much too lenient here. A fib is a minor falsehood
I realize you, being the guru of this most excellent site, has to be somewhat above the fray & conduct yourself with a little more dignity than the rest, so allow me to interject from the cheap seats…
What USAToday did & does, like all MS Media, is outright lie, deceive, obfuscate
They’re filthy liars & propaganda spewers, treasonous lowlifes without a shred of honesty or decency
There, I think that sums it up a tad better
USAToday is very fake news!
This intentional falsifying of the news should be unlawful. If not unlawful, you would think it would have to be labeled as a non truth if carried on a newscast or news article.
USA Today had the same set of facts, but presented them quite differently, buried in a confusing mix of assertions and claims. No reasonable person could arrive at a conclusion reading either paper’s report.
This kind of confusion of identity, date, address, timeline, priors, agency or agencies involved, and a number of other details ALWAYS muddy the waters in EVERY illegal immigrant case I have ever seen or read about.
I don’t envy immigration LEO in this!
Bet the LEOs have a video of all that happened.
Does anyone know how to get a hold of these two jokers, the ones who made up the story, a la Ben Rhodes?
Alan Gomez and David Agren, USA TODAY
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gomez is on Twitter @alangomez. Agren must be a coward, no Twitter account. That’s the only contact info I’m seeing on the site’s staff index.
Ah… they’ve “seen his ID” showing his DACA status still valid. So it must be true. Because no one ever fakes an ID – especially border-jumping convicted thieves.
Who raised these two losers?
When my husband and I were raising our children there were many things that were not allowed but lying brought about swift, very swift repercussions.
I remember standing over one of our tiny sons one day and demanding
” WHY WOULD YOU TELL SUCH A HORRIBLE LIE!”
Again I wonder who raised these two guys.
Animals?
Well, l am anti-Twitter, so I can understand. But for all of you Twitter warriors, press on!
DID President Trump actually pledge to protect the DACAs? I was hoping they would be deported. They are part of an intentional invasion of another sovereign nation, per the Reconquista mission actually stated in writing by La Raza (no that’s not racist/s), and those of us who still believe in a system of law and order don’t really see that as something which should be rewarded, especially not with something as valuable as US citizenship.
I’m against the Birthright Citizenship interpretation of the Constitution. It was never intended that way and should have had an expiration date.
I wholeheartedly agree about the citizenship thieves, but I was wondering about the so called “dreamers” who were brought here as children, did President Trump make any commitment to this invading category and I missed it?
My best interpretation is that he feels badly for them and if they stay on the right side of the law he’ll probably leave them alone.
#VeryFakeNews!
The media lied in a story to put PDJT in a bad light??? I’m shocked! 😱
Yes, I’m being sarcastic 😉
Well, if they were wrong about Marty McFly getting jailed in 2015, they can be wrong about other stuff, too…
But he’s wearing a polo shirt and looking thoughtfully into the distance… Can’t we keep him?
