President Trump Calls Turkey’s President Erdogan…

It’s not on the official public press release page yet, however several media are reporting a call between President Trump and President Erdogan.
Taken in the abstract it’s disconcerting for President Trump to be congratulating Erdogan on the controversial referendum. However, I had a sense this was going to happen because Press Secretary Sean Spicer really FUBAR’d a diplomatic protocol earlier in the day when questioned about yesterday’s election result in Turkey.
.
The brief, albeit painfully poorly worded response from Sean Spicer comes at 14:50 of the video below [Prompted – just hit play]. Spicer unintentionally pushed President Trump into an subtle and uncomfortable diplomatic position with his response:
.
[@15:00] …”My understanding is there’s an international commission that is reviewing this and issues a report in ten to twelve days, and so we’ll wait and let them do their job – there were international monitors throughout Turkey.”
… “I think at this point, we’d rather not get ahead of that report and start to make decisions without knowing, there were observers there as there routinely are, and I’d rather wait and see”…
…”Again, I’m not going to, they have every right to have elections, and their people participate in that before we start getting into their governing system, let this commission get through its work.”
By referencing an international commission reviewing the validity of the election, Press Secretary Spicer appeared to be calling the election results into question.
The optic of the U.S. President questioning the validity of a democratic election within a strategically needed NATO country could end up being a major media issue. Micro FUBAR.
Shortly after Spicers’ remarks the phone call to Erdogan appears to have taken place.
.
Ruh-roh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oopsey – but, wasn’t Sean giving an answer that was understandable considering the obvious? Perhaps, President Trump would have called anyway – after all – our President is diplomatic –
However, there is cause for concern – what did anyone think when they read the ‘close’ results of this particular vote – weren’t we all expecting this to happen – well then – maybe President Trump anticipated this result – nothing appears to surprise him – nor does it derail him –
Nice picture of Sean, Sundance – 🙂
LikeLike
Spicer will be gone in six months…too many faux pas.
LikeLike
Since you seem to be keeping track could you care to give a list?
LikeLike
Unfortunately I think Paco may be correct. Maybe not 6 months but not too long… but I’ll give Spicy more than 6 months.
LikeLike
If the lapdog media scum weren’t constanly trying to perform their ritualistic gotcha, AND IF PEOPLE STOPPED WATCHING THEM! none of this would matter a damn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed…. alas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s why I don’t think it matters who is in that position. The media will pound on them until they beat him to a pulp. I personally hope Spicer stays. I don’t think PDJT needs a revolving door in every position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true
LikeLike
I guess you have to deal with the NATO you have, but I hope at some point we can give up the pretense that Turkey has anything to do with the West.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sean Spicer has his good moments… but occasionally suffers from terminal bumbleritis…
LikeLike
Sean Spicer has way too many faux pas.. We all make mistakes but as everyone knows the media will pounce on everything he has to say… I think we will be looking at laura ingraham in a few months time.. she just strikes me as the most safe and effective option
LikeLike
I Am sure this was probably an accurate portrail of POTUS’s position but probably not for public consumption. I personally don’t think Turkey is an ally to anyone but the Muslim brotherhood. As such I really don’t see any strategic value to the U.S.
On the other hand they do hold the keys to the refugee door to Europe. I am not sure however that the European who are being blackmailed by him see him as an ally.
LikeLike
Why does Sean keep making himself the story? I’ve been saying it since the beginning, Sean needs to slow down during the briefings. Sometimes his mouth gets ahead of his brain. Most of the time, it results only in stuttering and repeating/correcting himself. Sometimes, he gets ahead of his boss.
LikeLike
I recognize that look on that cat’s face!! Yah, I’ve seen that look before!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it is fine. Better Erdogen’s congrats are an after thought. muh Turkey. Erdogen is another half-baked lunatic. The Islamic crazy going on during his ascension to ‘Supreme Ruler’ is obvious. This clown car cabal is way too much drama; another failed state in the making.
LikeLike
Sean Spicer is great at his job! I am amazed how much information he is able to retain on every aspect of the administration. Unlike the cabinet position’s where you are able to know the ins and outs within your area, Sean is responsible for every one of those areas. Even in this area that might have led to our President having to make the congratulatory call, Sean was able to speak to very specifics pertaining to the international monitors and the 10-12 days required for a review.
LikeLike
Erdogan is another Quran loving liar. MIT expert claims latest chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged On April 18, 2017 By fuhrerious88In Truths. MIT person is right.
LikeLike