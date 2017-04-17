President Trump Calls Turkey’s President Erdogan…

Posted on April 17, 2017 by

It’s not on the official public press release page yet, however several media are reporting a call between President Trump and President Erdogan.

(click to enlarge)

Taken in the abstract it’s disconcerting for President Trump to be congratulating Erdogan on the controversial referendum. However, I had a sense this was going to happen because Press Secretary Sean Spicer really FUBAR’d a diplomatic protocol earlier in the day when questioned about yesterday’s election result in Turkey.

.

The brief, albeit painfully poorly worded response from Sean Spicer comes at 14:50 of the video below [Prompted – just hit play]. Spicer unintentionally pushed President Trump into an subtle and uncomfortable diplomatic position with his response:

.

[@15:00] …”My understanding is there’s an international commission that is reviewing this and issues a report in ten to twelve days, and so we’ll wait and let them do their job – there were international monitors throughout Turkey.”

… “I think at this point, we’d rather not get ahead of that report and start to make decisions without knowing, there were observers there as there routinely are, and I’d rather wait and see”…

…”Again, I’m not going to, they have every right to have elections, and their people participate in that before we start getting into their governing system, let this commission get through its work.”

By referencing an international commission reviewing the validity of the election, Press Secretary Spicer appeared to be calling the election results into question.

The optic of the U.S. President questioning the validity of a democratic election within a strategically needed NATO country could end up being a major media issue. Micro FUBAR.

Shortly after Spicers’ remarks the phone call to Erdogan appears to have taken place.

.

Spicey Cat says: “Um, Sorry”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Turkey, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to President Trump Calls Turkey’s President Erdogan…

  2. duchess01 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Oopsey – but, wasn’t Sean giving an answer that was understandable considering the obvious? Perhaps, President Trump would have called anyway – after all – our President is diplomatic –

    However, there is cause for concern – what did anyone think when they read the ‘close’ results of this particular vote – weren’t we all expecting this to happen – well then – maybe President Trump anticipated this result – nothing appears to surprise him – nor does it derail him –

    Nice picture of Sean, Sundance – 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. Paco Loco says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Spicer will be gone in six months…too many faux pas.

    Like

    Reply
  4. flyingtigercomics says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    If the lapdog media scum weren’t constanly trying to perform their ritualistic gotcha, AND IF PEOPLE STOPPED WATCHING THEM! none of this would matter a damn.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    I guess you have to deal with the NATO you have, but I hope at some point we can give up the pretense that Turkey has anything to do with the West.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Gov Jay says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Sean Spicer has his good moments… but occasionally suffers from terminal bumbleritis…

    Like

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      April 17, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      Sean Spicer has way too many faux pas.. We all make mistakes but as everyone knows the media will pounce on everything he has to say… I think we will be looking at laura ingraham in a few months time.. she just strikes me as the most safe and effective option

      Like

      Reply
  7. trialbytruth says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    I Am sure this was probably an accurate portrail of POTUS’s position but probably not for public consumption. I personally don’t think Turkey is an ally to anyone but the Muslim brotherhood. As such I really don’t see any strategic value to the U.S.

    On the other hand they do hold the keys to the refugee door to Europe. I am not sure however that the European who are being blackmailed by him see him as an ally.

    Like

    Reply
  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Why does Sean keep making himself the story? I’ve been saying it since the beginning, Sean needs to slow down during the briefings. Sometimes his mouth gets ahead of his brain. Most of the time, it results only in stuttering and repeating/correcting himself. Sometimes, he gets ahead of his boss.

    Like

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I recognize that look on that cat’s face!! Yah, I’ve seen that look before!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I think it is fine. Better Erdogen’s congrats are an after thought. muh Turkey. Erdogen is another half-baked lunatic. The Islamic crazy going on during his ascension to ‘Supreme Ruler’ is obvious. This clown car cabal is way too much drama; another failed state in the making.

    Like

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Sean Spicer is great at his job! I am amazed how much information he is able to retain on every aspect of the administration. Unlike the cabinet position’s where you are able to know the ins and outs within your area, Sean is responsible for every one of those areas. Even in this area that might have led to our President having to make the congratulatory call, Sean was able to speak to very specifics pertaining to the international monitors and the 10-12 days required for a review.

    Like

    Reply
  12. artiewhitefox says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Erdogan is another Quran loving liar. MIT expert claims latest chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged On April 18, 2017 By fuhrerious88In Truths. MIT person is right.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s