April 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #88

They look the part of president and first lady. America so deserves this smart, classy, and loving couple to lead us.
President Trump should have worn a tie to match First Lady Melainia’s beautiful Easter shoes. I love the way they decorated with children in mind for Easter. I can hardly wait until Christmas.
https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKabul/status/853605188019654656
Know nothing about him at the moment, however, his posting this is promising……..UNLESS it’s a political move. I’ll read the GM piece in a bit.
Are her tax returns public?
Trump Won’t Be Punked By Foreign Dirtbags Like Obama Was
After eight years of Barack Obama’s pathetic fecklessness, America has got its feck back.
And the whiny progressives who prefer our woman-enslaving, gay-tossing, toddler-crucifying enemies to the guy who beat their designated heir to the Crown (Royal) are in a tizzy.
Excerpt:
In fact, Donald Trump is in the process of doing what Barack Obama never did and what he and his coterie of pompous twits and political hacks masquerading as a foreign policy brain trust could never do. Trump is establishing a successful foreign policy doctrine.
Excerpt:
Putin’s rethinking his play now, as are those Seventh Century cultists in Tehran and that bloated bratwurst in Pyongyang. They all saw Obama for what he was – a preachy wuss without the stones for a fight, adhering to the motto “Make Love, not war.”
https://m.townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/04/16/trump-wont-be-punked-by-foreign-dirtbags-like-obama-was-n2314110
“…America has got it’s feck back.”
Yes sir. PDJT has brought a train load of feck back to our country.
But I disagree about Obama’s motto being “Make Love, not war”.
Obama hates this country.
Everything he did was designed to punish us and harm us in some way.
So his motto was more like…”Hate America? We’re going to be great friends!”
“And the whiny progressives who prefer our woman-enslaving, gay-tossing, toddler-crucifying enemies to the guy who beat their designated heir to the Crown (Royal) are in a tizzy.”
You’re on a roll citizen817!
We must confront the fact that the failing MSM are meat puppets of the death cult known as the democrat party.
Obama and his 32,000 man army only wants to make war on the United States; and make love to his friends, isis.
Good information in this video on North Korea. Lil’ Kim must have the gout in his feet. Too much french cheese! Could not make this stuff up!
A lot of the talk I am hearing is that if there were to be an attack on NK by the US, there would be a good amount of “signs” happen before hand that would suggest an attack was about to happen. One of them was the evacuation of foreign nationals and especially military dependents in the area of South Korea. Given Trump’s opinion on signaling military maneuvers, would Trump even do this and let everyone know its coming?
I think that Pres Trump is waiting to see what China is going to do, to reign in the little Nork brat.
He would only attack NK as a last resort.
A very last resort.
China is powerful enough to go in and surgically remove little Kimmy.
Let’s see what happens.
They do not want a bunch of starving No Koreans to flood across their border, they have enough people to take care of already.
It would be an affront to China if we caused that to happen.
Pres Trump knows this.
I have been reading about the event in Berkeley, CA over the past couple of days. Watched the video below by Lauren Southern. I guess George Soro’s goons were tired of being put on ice for over a month. They had to show Grandpa that they were ready and eager to earn their pay. I bet their parents were happy to have them out of their basement for a day or so.
For those that wonder why our Lion is absolutely right to call his campaign and now his Presidency a “Movement” unlike anything we have ever seen, I want to share the post below from a fellow treeper that posted for the first time today. There are millions of others like her that make up the Silent Majority, the Forgotten Men and Women or as we say it here at the Treehouse, The Monster Vote!
Weeper says:
Dear Treepers –
Hi! Forgive the length of the post, this can’t be said in 3 sentences.
I’m new to posting online, but have been reading here, for over a year. I want to say THANK YOU, to all of you, for helping to educate me. I appreciate all of the POVs, analysis, humor, and yes, even the drama. I’ve been laughing, crying, praying, and cheering right along with you from the silent section. I don’t, however, own any pearls, nor will I clutch them. Keep up the good work.
As Sundance so appropriately puts it “A funny thing happened”……when a certain man came down an escalator. I’m a “left leaning” independent, and from that day on, I was supporting a Republican for President. Reading at a site called “Conservative” anything was WAY out of my wheel house, but once I spent some time here, I became more comfortable. I don’t share all of your ideological views, nor do I agree with everything you say, but I don’t come here to argue with you….I come here for REFUGE, for what we have in common…..MAGA!
This probably belongs in one of the threads last week, but frankly, that environment was a bit too hostile for me. Things have calmed some, but this message and the underlying theme driving it still exists. I feel that I should speak up. Call it a voice from the shadows. I don’t think I’m alone, so I’m waving to others staying quiet, and speaking for all of us. It is VERY noisy in the silent section. Hubby of 33+ years, is not a Trump fan. He still watches/reads MSM. We live in “fill in the blank land” with each days new talking points. Trump is a______(insert adjective), Trump is being controlled by_____(insert name), Trump will be gone by_______(insert date). I smile, nod, grab my headphones and iPad, and come to my branch here. I’m working on him, but it’s a slow process. You “pick your battles”, and waging one with him over whether PDJT is actually a_______(insert NBC word of the day) isn’t worth it. My daughter (a single mom Trump supporter) calls to tell me my 10 year old grandson is upset. He has to watch the news for current events at school and he thinks his political hero (PDJT) is going to start WWIII. As much as we would like to, some of us just can’t turn it off and ignore it completely. Until the MSM decides do their job, to report the news objectively (re: Sundance’s brilliant Friday night post on China is a perfect example), and stop playing fill in the blanks with the American people regarding our President, we have our work cut out for us. Someday, we’ll all be able to cheer from our living rooms. We won’t say I told you so, we won’t have to. Our loved ones will “get it”…finally, and we’ll MAGA together. Until then, we wait, patiently. The SILENT majority.
I voted for PDJT because he was not a politician. He selected his own cabinet, and has surrounded himself with people he trusts to advise him. GWB promised “Compassionate Conservatism”, we got 2 wars we’re still fighting and more spending than “a grandma @ Christmas”. BHO promised “Hope and Change”, and we’re still Hoping for anything to Change. Now we have MAGA, and after less than 100 days, I’m not giving up. There’s still a ways to go on this journey. He told us that he was doing this for us. “A funny thing happened”…….I BELIEVE him.
A Blessed Easter to All! Thanks for listening. Back to my branch!
I truly appreciate this post. Thank you for reposting Fle…I didn’t see it before.
All of us here are in this together. Our President needs us to have his back through thick and thin.
#MAGA
That is a leader right there. Trump proved right again in picking Pence.
Tom Fitton Discussing The Anti-Trump ‘Deep State’ …
[Bureaucrats within the Trump administration who are organizing against the Trump administration.]
