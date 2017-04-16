Sunday Talks: KT McFarland Interview Fox News Sunday…

The media are full-frontal Trump Derangement Syndrome today, against the backdrop of foreign affairs, exhibiting a rather humorous unwillingness to accept that President Trump has a long-term strategy.
The severity is not necessarily evident in this interview with KT McFarland, but rather in the aggregate of apoplectic punditry. President Trump’s Deputy National Security Advisor, KT McFarland sits down for an exclusive interview with Chris Wallace to discuss if the U.S. can count upon China to leverage North Korea toward non hostile action.
Advertisements
Not afraid to admit I’m worried about McMaster, I keep hearing rumblings about how he’s gung-ho for a ground war in Syria. I don’t think Trump will go along with it, since the last call is his, after all, but I do wonder what kind of damage that can do. OR he’s letting him get just enough rope to hang himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and, incidentally, McMaster intends for Dina Powell to replace McFarland (originally named to her NSC post by Flynn) if, as expected, McFarland is named as US Ambassador to Singapore.
strange bedfellows, imo.
LikeLike
…so to speak.
LikeLike
Did you listen to Dr. Gorka on Watter’s World, Breitbart and Laura Ingram’s show this past week? There will be no invading other countries. This isn’t the Bush Administration. We will lead from the front unlike the last several years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
your hearing this from where? The fake news media or pretend Journalists on Twitter don’t count.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BINGO, all that sounds like a Cernovich rant, including him saying 150,000 fake news troops going into Syria. Ignore, New Media becoming as bad as MainStream Media
LikeLiked by 8 people
My calculation has been this will all end once enough people realize that numerous junk websites and personalities sprung up and attracted followers because they supported Trump….That’s a hope, but I do have that at least…
The entire Kushner/Bannon meme fits in that mold. I listen to words and base my conclusions on facts…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mike Cernovich is the main source, the guy that broke the Susan Rice scandal and had the Syrian missile strike before anyone else.
LikeLike
Listen to McMaster on ABC this Sunday when/if it’s posted and then you should find new “sources” …..I’m not calling anyone a troll, but it’s important to actually listen to people and not concern yourself with internet sites spreading garbage.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s interesting that Real Clear Politics has the misleading headline “McMaster Rules Out ‘Military Option’ In Korea” when he specifically stated, “all options are on the table”. The headline is referring to this quote: “It’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.” Well, obviously a peaceful solution does not involve the military. McMaster clearly stated earlier that ALL options, peaceful and military, are “on the table. undergoing refinement and further development”.
LikeLike
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/04/16/hr_mcmaster_rules_out_military_action_in_north_korea.html
LikeLike
McMaster’s said today in a interview with Martha Raddatz, when asked McMasters states he does not believe we need more forces on the ground in Syria it remains to be seen but he does not think so. Its at the last 3 minutes of the interview.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And where are you hearing that from? Him, Trump, or someone completely NOT involved in anything?
LikeLike
“By letting each thing act in accordance with its own nature, everything that needs to be done gets done.”
President Trump has got this 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m OK with ground troops in Syria as long as it’s at least a million of them. While they’re there they can train up some ROTC kids in the schools and the corps of engineers can make it all look spiffy again for the Syrian Christians.
LikeLike
I’m okay with ground troops right after we MOAB Mecca!
LikeLike
The interview was primarily about North Korea, not Syria speculation (as per quite a few comments here above). The interview actually shows strategy formation for North Korea had been happening for months, with the meeting with the Chinese President being one part of the overall strategy. Media propaganda/disinformation will of course overlook all of this.
Happy Easter Sunday all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chris wallace no matter who he is interviewing is a hack. It be ridiculous to Think PDJT opinion’s on certain people will never change, life moves quickly many things happen with these foreign countries.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can’t stand him…can’t even watch it..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM couldn’t find their collective butts with both hands and a mirror yet the present speculation and fantasy as if it were true fact. They present a theory that the U.S. destroyed fat boi’s rocket as if it is pretty much a given fact but they have nothing with which to back up this speculation – and that is all it is. But it fills air time on the networks and it fills web pages and creates doubt and fear in the minds of the ill informed who rely n the MSM for their news. Frankly, even Breitbart is given over to posting garbage tabloid style headlines from doubtful sources that again, promote doubt and fear – and oh yes, fostering and trying to promote anti-anything-good thoughts and feelings. I do declare that Sundance is light years ahead of these so called “professional journalists” with their “anonymous” sources. Today, the words anonymous and fictional are synonymous as far as I am concerned when it comes to the news.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Clear points on all counts, Gary. Fake news is fake news.
Thank you Sundance for a daily dose of reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Fair n Balanced CONNservative crowd (#nevertrumpers), Cannot be made to admit, much less realize, that President Trump, is a Far Better President, than They have seen in Their puny little lives. He has so far (in Under 100 days), reset the Whole Worlds Agenda.
They Do realize, that as his Long Game plays out, the Sunshine is exposing daily, what a Bunch of Lying Warmongering GlobalCommieProgs they all are.
And this pisses them off.
Because the Only thing they can do about it, is tell Bigger Lies!
Further reducing their Influence, into the deeper shadows.
It is amazing to me, how well thought out, and how well, his Plan is working out!
The ME problem, is on course to be solved by Regional Parties, who have a Vested Financial and National Security Interest.
And Absolutely No One, would have bet, much less Considered, that China, would cooperate in slapping the NK munchkin back down.
Both of these problems, were Expected to Never be solved in Our Lifetimes.
These are Half Century old crises.
Literally millions of lives have been lost.
Not to mention, as Sundance revealed So Well, It didn’t cost us a thing!
Press ON! Mr. President!!
We aint listenin’ to Them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
+1
LikeLiked by 3 people
Press ON to peace in Israel/Palestine!
LikeLike
” There are changes coming but I am not going to tell you what they are”
Be interesting to see what they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Quack Wallace wants to question mistakes made on the battlefield. No moron there was no mistake with the killing of 18 friendly rebels. If you mean they were friends of Egg Head and McCain then you haven’t realized we aren’t going down that road ever again.
This moron forgets that our dumbo previous president decided to bomb 80+ Syria military personnel as they were advancing on Aleppo. That was a so called mistake but we know the truth that Obozo’s folks had to stop the advance in order to help the “friendly rebels”.
By the way Chrissy, it was more than a couple dozen ISIS fighters. Try about a 100 of them you moron!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I only watch Maria on Sunday last six months…Just can’t do FOX on anything but a few personality shows…Pathetic and I believe Wallace is the worse in all of cable…Nasty drone…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice how Chris tries to get at how the Missile blew up, Software? Read any Conservative Blog ( FR, CTH etc ) and yes that is the speculation, and/or lasers, but that is above all our pay grades. He also asked about her changing assignment. KT is pitching in the mayors, no AA farm team player tossing it right over the plate @ 79mph here. If she does head to Singapore or somewhere in that region, what does that mean in terms of that ally, and PDJT not sending a farm team pitcher to the goings on that are “Big League” to use a Trumpian term. She’s gonna get a an important job, that might have Sundance and all of us reading Tea Leaves. FWIW, I still say this is not about NK, but their Nukey-Buddy Iran. As Sundance alluded in his 04/05/17 story on what is really going on in the ME, ( I think peace is possible ) you can’t have it with a rogue element like Iran, what better way than to contain them than to cut them off from all their allies like NK ( Russia are you next ? )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, one more thing. A link in regards to NK-Iran cooperation…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/claudiarosett/2016/12/15/the-audacity-of-silence-on-possible-iran-north-korea-nuclear-ties/#3864e57f5c9c
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can be sure the Chinese have a back door into every piece of software they sold to NK. Either the Chinese used that back door or in a show of good faith gave it to us to use. Either way is a win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a crush on her and it’s OK…my wife said so…One classy women. Always liked her…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joint “Liberty and Shore Leave”…
…for the Armada (with the U.N., JSDF and Chicoms) in Pyongyang…
Also for the two DD’s (with the RU Frigate & NATO) in the Med in Beirut and “The Shores of Tripoli” on the way to Damascus…are being planned as we (and POTUS) watch and wait…
LikeLiked by 1 person
KT did a great job. Trump needs to keep her in a position where she can present the administration’s position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is nice that KT is not afraid to say things that need to be said: “The previous administration…” Even better would be if Trump representatives took swipes at the MSM along with the Obama administration when badgered about doing something: “YOUR GUY had eight years to do that and didn’t. Give us a bit more time and we will get it accomplished.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain was also spouting off today about Trump needing a strategy in Syria and the Middle East. He sure was silent the past 8 years, no strategy from Obamatollah.
McShame needs to be reminded that ” Loose lips sinks ships “.
Trump is correct to not display his strategy.
LikeLike