Sunday April 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Low in the grave He lay,
Jesus, my Savior,
Waiting the coming day,
Jesus, my Lord!
Vainly they watch His bed,
Jesus, my Savior;
Vainly they seal the dead,
Jesus, my Lord!
Death cannot keep his Prey,
Jesus, my Savior;
He tore the bars away,
Jesus, my Lord!
Up from the grave He arose,
With a mighty triumph o’er His foes,
He arose a Victor from the dark domain,
And He lives forever, with His saints to reign.
He arose! He arose!
Hallelujah! Christ arose!
Robert Lowry – 1874
I loved singing that when I was a little girl. I still love it today.
These are really sweet historic photos of a place in Louisiana that served free crab every Friday night during the Depression. Almost makes me wish I was alive back then:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4415450/Photographer-captures-crab-boil-Louisiana-road-house.html#comments
Brazil has the most sophisticated popular music on the planet. To think that they can listen to this kind of music every day on the radio. Just sayin’ . . . 🙂
Nice. Thankyou, greenvalleygal!
Thank you for posting this. I sent it to my daughter who is a Baptist and teaches aerobics at her church.
Today is my 40th birthday. I’m hash tag blessed with an AWESOME family. 4/16/77 and I’m going to attempt a standing back tuck. It’s been about 5 years since my last one. My daughter said “dad it’s time you make back tucks great again…” I’ll let yinz know how I make out…
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday, young man! I quit doing round offs at age 45. You’ve got this.
Here is a vid I liked someone tweeted today 🙂 🙂 🙂 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bU-Rf_k24Q
Love this song. Never heard Dionne Warwick do it.
Dusty Springfield great hit back when popular music was actually really good music!
