Sunday April 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Sunday April 16th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Low in the grave He lay,
    Jesus, my Savior,
    Waiting the coming day,
    Jesus, my Lord!

    Vainly they watch His bed,
    Jesus, my Savior;
    Vainly they seal the dead,
    Jesus, my Lord!

    Death cannot keep his Prey,
    Jesus, my Savior;
    He tore the bars away,
    Jesus, my Lord!

    Up from the grave He arose,
    With a mighty triumph o’er His foes,
    He arose a Victor from the dark domain,
    And He lives forever, with His saints to reign.
    He arose! He arose!
    Hallelujah! Christ arose!

    Robert Lowry – 1874

  2. sunnydaze says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    These are really sweet historic photos of a place in Louisiana that served free crab every Friday night during the Depression. Almost makes me wish I was alive back then:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4415450/Photographer-captures-crab-boil-Louisiana-road-house.html#comments

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Brazil has the most sophisticated popular music on the planet. To think that they can listen to this kind of music every day on the radio. Just sayin’ . . . 🙂

  4. greenvalleygal says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:37 am

  5. AreolaPuffington says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Today is my 40th birthday. I’m hash tag blessed with an AWESOME family. 4/16/77 and I’m going to attempt a standing back tuck. It’s been about 5 years since my last one. My daughter said “dad it’s time you make back tucks great again…” I’ll let yinz know how I make out…

  6. Jeff Benton (@JeffBenton77) says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Here is a vid I liked someone tweeted today 🙂 🙂 🙂 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bU-Rf_k24Q

