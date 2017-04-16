Cleveland Ohio Police Search for Facebook Killer Steve Stevens – Claims Multiple Victims…

Cleveland Police are urgently searching for a man named Steve Stevens who has killed at least one victim during a live Facebook broadcast, and claims to have killed more than a dozen more.
The suspect is a black male named Steve Stephens. He is approximately 6′ 1″ and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a white ford Fusion and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.
A video posted Sunday to a Facebook account apparently belonging to Stephens shows the man filming walk up to an older man and, after asking him a question, shooting him. The video, which was posted about 2 p.m. ET and was later taken down, is captioned, in part, “Easter day slaughter.” The broadcast victims’ family has been identified and they are devastated.
(Via Fox News) […] The Sunday shooting occurred just south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville neighborhood. Stephens also posted another video of himself talking on the phone about at least 13 other alleged murders he says he’s committed. He said at one point he “messed up.”
“And I’m about to keep killing until they catch me,” Stephens said, according to NBC.
No information about the victim was immediately available.
A spokeswoman for Beach Brook, a children’s mental health facility in Cleveland, confirmed that Stephens was a case worker there, but had no further details. (read more)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFv6W3AOFxxl7kAQbuYV8kg
He has a yuotube channel but nothing crazy on it it appears.
Kudos, Sundance!
This blogpost linked at http://badblue.bitnamiapp.com/trendr8.htm
https://t.co/v9kytTu5od
What a complete animal to do this to a 74 year old man that was taking a normal walk after dinner. My heart goes out to his family and hopefully by tomorrow, this animal is put down once and for all.
This scum is lower than an animal. No need to insult animals.
🙂
They will find him….and a dollar to a donut that nobody cares if they take him dead or alive….
The combination of lack of a moral compass, lack of personal accountability, + attention seeking behavior (a/k/a fame wh*ring) is proving to be deadly. Thanks, liberals.
You just defined a Democrat
Amen. You just defined a Democrat. Very fee are even fit to live. They are scum and contribute nothing.
Thank you Richard
Meanwhile our DOJ has spent millions going after Sheriff Joe Arpiao.
A total miscarriage of justice.
Sorry i wasn’t sure where to post this.
Treepers need to rally to Sheriff Joe , now.
His situation is urgent.
I agree. It’s a political witch hunt.
Meanwhile 29 people were shot in Chicago in the last 24 hours. Just another Saturday night in the windy city.
Democrat Justice: 10,000+ annual shootings in Chicago.
Sanctuary City Pride.
Thinning the heard.
I would much rather have a conversation and get to know someone like the older gentleman victim than anyone in the POTUS 44 administration or the vast majority of the current congress.
DAHBOO777
Cleveland Shooter ‘Steve Stephens’ Is Being Hunted by Police, Armed and Dangerous
Savage!!
Another worthless, BLACK, Muslim POS. Just like Obama.
Totally uncool post…just saying it like it is…uncool. His race has nothing to do with this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks, SoCal.
I swear to God, I think these people who post such disgusting stuff are Dem Trolls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No doubt…I have been on this site a long time and this is the first post I have seen like this. It is highly likely it was a troll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saboteurs. Striving to corrupt and discredit what they couldn’t build in a hundred lifetimes.
Give me a break, crime skyrockets when blacks move in. Whites do not go around sucker punching innocent elderly and women. Whites did not support this recent guy obama at 98%. I could go on and on.
Truth be told, I know of quite a few white people who voted for Obummer. Race has nothing whatsoever to do with it.
What’s the matter kp3, the truth making you a little too nervous? If you know quite a few obozo voters then I think we’ve solved the problem.
He said whites didn’t vote for Barry at 98%. Not that no whites voted Dem in 2008. His post is completely solid.
Kudos to you Roy for NAILING IT! Amazing how folks just don’t want to accept the facts even when it’s slapping them in the face at gun point and causing their property values to plummet.
I respect that this is your experience, but I respectfully disagree. If you hang around any DA’s office long enough, you will see that white individuals commit a plethora of crimes.
And another little cuck who cannot accept racial reality!
His race has a great deal to do with this! Perhaps you do not know, due to MSM bias, just how much mental instability and sociopathy there is among blacks? Much higher than Whites. Yes, there are White serial killers. What few realize is that there are vastly more black serial killers. They just usually are insufficiently intelligent to make a “career” out of it. Also, much black serial murder crime gets swept up within the general category of horrific black crime. There’s just so much of the latter it overwhelms law enforcement resources. Stop being a little cuck and face empirical reality.
Correct. Studies have shown that Asians have the highest levels os impulse control, which is evident with great success in focused studying in school, successful career choices, advanced beyond out of wedlock breeding, aren’t drawn to social wastes of time like sports and recreational use of drugs, Asians exhibit superior work ethic, bond well with extended family, they exhibit values very useful to a civil society.
Whites are behind Asians and ahead of blacks when it comes to impulse control. Whites embrace family unit values, generally are patriotic and will follow family tradition and join the military out of duty for love of country when other opportunities for success may be limited. 70% of white babies are not born out of wedlock. Whites like their alcohol and other intoxicants, however will respect employers wishes to abstain when necessary.
Blacks that mimic white and Asian values are usually successful, because they are mimicking behaviors that require impulse control and dedication to meaningful values embraced by civil society. As the low impulse control Black identifies them as, Uncke Toms, Oreos, or “acting white”…
The rest…well look at Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta…when they are out hustling drugs and picking a fight…be prepared, they will need “room to destroy”, because civil society…”ain’t their thang”…
Wake up YT…
and what about people with “dark white skin” ???
Be smarter than this smiley, your comment makes you look stupid.
left off the sarc tag, in case you couldn’t figure that out….since you’re so smart. s/
The truth hurts don’t it smiley? They always love to fall back on “it was just a joke” to cover for their stupidity.
you must be new here.
your own stupidity shows.
you’re a bore, too.
have a great day.
Always quick with the snark though. Now there’s a great tactic.
Not meant for Johnny — can’t get the hang of this reply thing. Sometimes it goes where you put it, most times not.
Loves to dish don’t he cmscarp but definitely can’t take being called out?
I think it’s a little strange and unfounded to impute a characteristic(s) to an entire group of people. “Whites like their alcohol and other intoxicants, however will respect employers wishes to abstain when necessary.”
I can tell you from first-hand experience that your statement is not 100% accurate. All people, regardless of race, have the potential to struggle with “impulse control.” There are many factors which contribute to the making of a criminal. What about Asians and Whites who grow up in impoverished circumstances, attend poor schools and don’t get enough parental nurturing and/or attention? All of which are factors which contribute to the making of a criminal.
These non-Muslim white mass murderers are generally kids who have been fed Ritalin or other behavior drug by their liberal parents.
From observations, I can tell horror stories from the 70’s about children given Ritalin for simply being normal — curious. Turned into zombies!
Large majority being happy, active, curious boys.
Actually anymore race has a lot to do with a lot of things. Denial is a river in Egypt.
$3.50
Tree fiddy, get it right.
Ford Fusion is not an SUV. This might matter in apprehending the suspect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Possible vehicle, by church, helo also in air dispatched to location
LikeLiked by 4 people
Possible whit Ford fusion per dispatch
LikeLike
Negative per pd on scene . Not a Ford Fusion
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m rooting for the street handling it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
check out the rest of the feed
Just did. Until I got tired of reading stupid people and their b.s. Wow no wonder I don’t have a facebook or twitter. No patience for that.
I may have missed it, but I can’t find where the actual video of the shooting has been posted here at the Treehouse. I’ve found the video elsewhere (on a not-so-nice website), but I have no intention of posting it or linking to it, unless I’m given the explicit okay by Sundance or one of the mods. All I can say right now, after watching the video is…. if someone finds this guy, do NOT kill him. That will be much too quick, easy, and painless. This scum needs to SUFFER.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Jello
Thanks for the info.
The place I found it is one of those “gore” sites, full of all kinds of sick stuff. Which is one reason I can’t really post even that one video here, since it would link to the overall site itself.
It is posted at heavy dotcom 5 fast facts you need to know…
I was expecting it to be edited but it was not.
Vid available here – http://www.wkyc.com/news/local/cuyahoga-county/cleveland-police-investigating-shooting-broadcast-on-facebook-live/431703662
Ok, if this guy has “dark white skin”, then Dylann Roof is a “light skinned black man”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Color of skin is only skin deep. It is the persons soul psychological make up that makes them do hideous crimes.
I wonder though if Muslim practice causes this imbalance or explode the imbalance in people do go off the rail like that..? I think all believe systems can do this when it is abused by psychopaths.
There seems to be a few on here more bothered by Steve Stephens being described as “black”…and not as bothered with the brutal murder of Mr Goodwin.
LikeLike
Yes, it is funny that with black liberals it’s all about race, but black conservatives it’s never about race.
This is heartbreaking seeing this beautiful human walking home from the grocery store get gunned down at random. He didn’t even rob the guy, just a completely senseless killing with no motive.
I didn’t watch the video and won’t watch the video, but I read he made the guy plead for his life, etc.
I hope they torture this asshole to death on live television. Just my opinion, there needs to be a deterrent to this in the future, torture the guy and then maybe the next jerk will think twice knowing that he won’t get a comfy cot and three hots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with you Ron I do not know why anyone would watch a video like that..?
So sad for the family to lose a loved one in senseless murder. Most murders are senseless. We hear more of these and Facebook gives these creeps a medium to display their 5 minutes of fame.
The victim will be remembered in the hearts of those who loved him but the murderer will be forgotten. Love never dies.
“Although authorities initially reported the murder was streamed on Facebook live, a spokesperson with the social media site said the footage was actually recorded and uploaded.”
http://www.wkyc.com/news/local/cuyahoga-county/cleveland-police-investigating-shooting-broadcast-on-facebook-live/431703662
AGGRAVATED MURDER WARRANT ISSUED FOR STEVE STEPHENS, BM 37
https://clevelandpolice.wordpress.com/2017/04/17/aggravated-murder-warrant-issued-for-steve-stephens-bm-37/
Local “news” still not reporting “Islamic,” but we locals know the truth. This guy is Islamic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islamic jihad occurs in all places, at all levels, all the same time. It is a wide spectrum campaign that has enjoyed victory after victory for 1,400 years. And now the muslims are here in America, in your city, on your street, in your schools, right behind your child….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
updated reports warning that he might be out of the state, by now…
http://nypost.com/2017/04/17/facebook-killer-may-be-on-the-loose-in-another-state/
on the look-out now in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
distribution of mosques (“islamic centers”) in America, by state (2015)…long list and map, in the article.
http://elianabenador.com/2015/12/non-exhaustive-list-of-mosques-in-america/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where the influx goes ( or doesn’t) is all according to who you know.
Nebraska. Very low count. Now, who might reside in Nebraska?
The Oracle from Omaha.
“Influx for thee, but not for me.”
Unfortunately, she stopped in 2012 and got as far as New Mexico. I tried to take a look at NY and she only lists a number at 260.
I just hope they find him soon.
This man is sick. He isn’t a Muslim nor did he claim he was Muslim. He stated on Easter I am doing this. What he did and is doing is wrong and inhumane but has nothing to do with being Muslim or has anything Islamic about it. Please stop tarnishing and stereotyping a religion that has nothing to do with this mentally ill man.
I don’t have to tarnish or stereotype Islam. Muhammad did that for me. Ever read in the Koran what Muhammed had to say about non-believers? And striking fear into their hearts?
The only reason that Islam would be excused from association with this man is if it comes out that this man was not actually a Muslim. No other excuses will be accepted.
He’s evil not mentally ill.
Islam doesn’t need anyone to “tarnish” it. They have done that all by themselves. Islam is the Religion of Barbarians. Any Questions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee Mona, why would being a muslim have anything to do with stereotypical murderous violence, I wonder?
America imports as immigrants Koran believers by the planeload and wonders why they actively follow their Koran or support those who do.
The Dawwg, said he was just ridin’ around Hatin’ on people. It’s purty obvious that he is just an Attention Hound. Blameing Others for your own short comings, has become first nature in society, with the advent of Social Media.
Shill and the Democrats, have been doing this continuously since #bestelectionever!.
It makes me miss the Country I grew up in even more.
His own actions like Gambling, possibly abusing this JL, are his Circumstances.
People don’t fear Consequences anymore.
Many times, it is because there Are none.
Other times, People are Not Required to Suffer Them.
And when they are, they have not been taught about Consequences, so they have not learned to accept them and modify their behaviour.
Many Prayers, for the Victims Families.
Also Praying for Swift Justice!
This guy is a social worker at a CHILDRENS’ mental health facility? Nice work on the background check, Cleveland!
Can anyone link to ANY news article that says this man is a Muslim? I see a tweet by JC Jones, but have found no corroborating stories anywhere…
http://madworldnews.com/islamic-jihad-ohio-easter/
photo of auto and plate number:
Victim Mr. Goodwin:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tolerant religion in that he only killed one person yday, a less tolerant person would have killed more, religion of peace…
Ohio again! Years ago, a man keeping exotic animals releases them and then commits suicide, all the animals had to be killed. 3 women held for 10 years until one escapes to get help. This POS is another example of the liberal policies that allow Islamists to kill others for no reason. He should be executed, where are the BLM activists, they condone black killings
Sooo still waitin for the black community to be up in arms and Black Lives matter to start their protests (riots) …..oh wait….so far it was just a old black man murdered so nothing to see here lets move on….smdh at main stream medias and black folk in general hypocrisy…and obvious racism but hey what do I know…I got to go use my white priviledge and get me summin for free
“As far as we know right now, we don’t know where he’s at,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a Monday morning news conference. “The last location we had him at was the homicide.”
Errr….no.
This murderer chap is as dumb as dishwater. If his phone is on or a recent model he’s trackable.
Not long now.
Yes they do… but certain TYPES of crimes are almost exclusively blacks. Like the “knockout game”; like the swarms of “youth” running through stores and other places terrorizing people; like a group of 4 or 5 walking down the middle of a road just DARING anyone to complain; like a group of “youth” attacking a single person, usually of a different race. And this isn’t just anecdotal… there’s a lot, a whole lot of such incidents that have been captured on tape. Yes, you may see the rare case of it being done by something other than blacks, but that’s very rare. So unless the cameras themselves are racist against blacks, then I think there may be something to this.
Hmmm, not sure why my comment got detached from the original. Anyway, it was meant as a reply to Lily R who noted that some whites also commit a lot of crimes.
Please come to NYC, we will hide your identification, no one will find you, especially after we send your murderous fat ugly ass thru our “filteringprocess
