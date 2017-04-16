Cleveland Ohio Police Search for Facebook Killer Steve Stevens – Claims Multiple Victims…

Cleveland Police are urgently searching for a man named Steve Stevens who has killed at least one victim during a live Facebook broadcast, and claims to have killed more than a dozen more.

The suspect is a black male named Steve Stephens. He is approximately 6′ 1″ and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a white ford Fusion and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook account apparently belonging to Stephens shows the man filming walk up to an older man and, after asking him a question, shooting him. The video, which was posted about 2 p.m. ET and was later taken down, is captioned, in part, “Easter day slaughter.” The broadcast victims’ family has been identified and they are devastated.

(Via Fox News) […] The Sunday shooting occurred just south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville neighborhood. Stephens also posted another video of himself talking on the phone about at least 13 other alleged murders he says he’s committed. He said at one point he “messed up.”

“And I’m about to keep killing until they catch me,” Stephens said, according to NBC. No information about the victim was immediately available. A spokeswoman for Beach Brook, a children’s mental health facility in Cleveland, confirmed that Stephens was a case worker there, but had no further details. (read more)

Cleveland: Interview with a man and woman who said the man killed by Steve Stephens in the FB live video was their 78 yo father. pic.twitter.com/cjb1cuE7td — Texas Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) April 16, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: CLEVELAND SUSPECT WAS POSSIBLY LAST SEEN NEAR PATRICK HENRY SCHOOL. REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED IN THAT AREA. STAY AWAY – SHARE! — Breaking News (@BreakingNLive) April 16, 2017

Manhunt: Here's another pic the Cleveland suspect Steve Stephens pic.twitter.com/KSrO5xArUH — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 16, 2017

What media won't tell you is Steve Stephens a Muslim. Many times at Islamic Center of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/AOAdyMD6GO — JC Jones 🇺🇸 (@neverhillary100) April 16, 2017

Advertisements