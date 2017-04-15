North Korea Attempts Missile Launch – Fails !…

Posted on April 15, 2017 by

At approximately the same time Vice-President Mike Pence was in Alaska refueling Air-Force-2 en route to South Korea, the North Korean regime attempted a missile test and failed.

LA TIMES – […]  U.S. Pacific Command said it detected a missile at about 6:20 a.m. Korean time. The device apparently “blew up almost instantly,” Cmdr. Dave Benham, a command spokesman, said in a statement.The type of missile is still unknown, he said. (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Military, N Korea, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to North Korea Attempts Missile Launch – Fails !…

  1. Jim Rogers says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Obviously it’s a very short-range missile…..

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. pochas94 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.

    Like

    Reply
  3. mo says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    wondering if our spooks have the ability to make it explode on launch..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Li’l Kim is suffering from projectile dysfunction.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  5. Raffaella says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Haha. I wonder if our forces nearby at sea had anything to do with that. Cyber attack?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. SEJMON says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES OF COURSE !!!!!!THEY GET MESSAGE.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    What gets me is the look of utter fear on all of the faces of the people who are surrounding Kim Jung-un! Glad his missile exploded. Hopefully the Chinese will pressure him to give up nuclear weapons. Thank God for President Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      April 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      What really gets me is he’ll probably put all those people in a labor camp for not smiling in pictures and videos around him.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • whoseyore says:
        April 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

        That picture has always bothered me. I have always imagined that he told them that something bad was going to happen to them as soon as they took the picture. The only reason why is that the women usually are brainwashed to swoon over him and that is not a swoon cry on their faces, that is a fear cry.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. dustahl says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Cyber attack

    Like

    Reply
  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Kim Jong-Un is SHOOK, son!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Fe says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Good! Sure would like to have seen the look on their fearless leader’s face.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Howie says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Gee, wonder what went on? Oh Darn. Whoopsie.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. supertalk says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    One word: Lasers.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. M. Mueller says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Comment from GWP: Am sure somewhere, there are some Seals laughing till their sides hurt. Job well done, soldiers!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      April 15, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      M. ^^^ I certainly hope so…
      Hope some higher-ups are chuckling, too.
      Must be nice to do what is needed, w/o having to go through 15 layers of “permission”.
      What a delight this failure is, regardless of the incompetence/competence involved.
      And don’t you just love living in an age where the whole world can see this failure?!?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. cav16 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Sure would hate to have been officer in charge of the launch! Bet he is history by now. Also with all the US military presence in the are I imagine there was some serious jamming taking place!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. cav16 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    area!

    Like

    Reply
  16. crossthread42 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    **“It blew up almost instantly,” Cmdr. Dave Benham, a command spokesman, said in a statement.**
    Wonder if it had alil help.. 😄 😄

    Like

    Reply
  17. LibertyVibe says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    IMHO, Trump wants China to deal with N. Korea. He purposely put Pence (Deep State’s Manchurian Candidate) smack in the center of it all, to keep the Neocons from starting WW3. Nice move boss!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Janie Hartley says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Is it just me, or do the women in that picture look really miserable?

    Like

    Reply
  19. missmarple2 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Mike Pence was my governor. He hasn’t enough guile in his nature to be Manchurian candidate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

      I know a lot of people here are deeply suspicious of Mike Pence. I may be wrong, but my judgment is his character and honesty wouldn’t let him take the VP position if he couldn’t support the President. On a side note, I had a conversation with my far left liberal Portland-dwelling radical feminist lesbian childhood friend who told me she was writing postcards for the Ides of March campaign. (This is where crazy libs sent the President cards telling him to step down, drop dead, whatever…) As she was telling me this I wondered how happy she would be if the President did resign and President Pence was now in charge because he is socially so much more conservative. Would she really prefer that? However, I kept my mouth shut and “thought of England” like the Victorian women.

      Like

      Reply
  20. kimosaabe says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. digitaldoofus says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    North Korean missile tests = Target Practice for US space-based Laser Engagement System.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Gil says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    No other gif or meme required on this one. SD it was perfect. A very happy failure to launch (as most of the noko launches have been!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Poor little fella.
    Wants to screw the world, but can’t get it up.

    Like

    Reply
  24. M33 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    And guess what comes next…?

    MORE WINNING, FOLKS!!!

    Like

    Reply
  25. The Raven says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Looks like the Iranians sold you some bunk missile tech…

    *I’m more inclined to think directed energy weapon…*

    Like

    Reply
  26. rumpole2 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Kim Jong-Un can’t get it up!!

    There goes the dynasty!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. WestportCT says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Would be curious how SD seeing all of this playing out. I know it’s an unfair question given limited local on the ground Intel…but I’d still like to get this thoughts if he has the time…

    Personally, I think the situation is troubling. Not expressing doubt about PDJT, but I can see a prolonged standoff creating a lot of stress here at home as the days tick off. Market’s not going to like it and the fear of a hot war in Asia will likely freeze business investment decisions. Our president has so much on his plate…

    The big problem, as I see it, is there seems to be a consensus that eventually (a few years, maybe sooner?) the Fat Boy will have the ability to hit LA or SF – and that’s not something we can allow to happen. Feels like the forces leading to us to take action are gaining momentum. Launching this missile test in the face of warnings from China can’t feel good to those gaming this out in the CIA or Pentagon. Looking forward to other’s thoughts..

    Like

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      April 15, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Well, in no particular order, here are my thoughts:

      1. We knew he would do this and took it out with either lasers or computer hacking.
      2. We thought he would do this and now that it has failed, China has grounds to negate some of their agreements with North Korea.
      3. Why wouldn’t the markets have been worried about this 6 months ago? He has been shooting off missiles and testing nukes for a couple of years. Are you saying the market only reacts when we might fight back? What type of market is that and why should I care what those people think?
      4. The “forces” leading us to action are who? The media? John McCain? Trump is going to do what is in the best interest for the country, not something to fulfill McCain”s fantasies.
      5. We aren’t going to have a prolonged standoff.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • luke says:
      April 15, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      I am very concerned. I don’t really blame any administration with the exception of Clinton’s and Albright/Carter deal. I can understand kicking the can down the road hoping the regime would implode; especially before the dad kicked the bucket. But now the son seems to have a firm grip and at this point there’s no denying the longer we wait for the inevitable the worse it is going to be for all parties I’m afraid.

      Like

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      April 15, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      What choice do we have but bring this to a head. If I remember correctly there have been six nuclear tests since 1998 and all by North Korea…If he hits Japan or South Korea we have to respond anyways…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • BigDilbert says:
      April 15, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      “Looking forward to other’s thoughts..”

      Dear Snowflake in need of stock market advise…

      Like

      Reply
  28. luke says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Hand of God perhaps; I hope. The South Koreans and the Japanese could suffer an unspeakable calamity at the hands of this little madman. This is a dangerous game brinksmanship not witnessed since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

    The world economy also hangs in the balance. I doubt the N Koreans could hit Hawaii from 10 miles away but they don’t have to. They have artillery laced with gas, bio, and incendiary hazzards aimed directly at their neighbors in Seoul.

    God be with us, our friends, and our President.

    Like

    Reply
  29. McGuffin says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Missile failed? Someone dies in N.Korea.

    Like

    Reply
  30. David says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    This is electronic warfare. No doubt.

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      April 15, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      It makes you think. I’m not familiar with the advancement of North Korean radar etc..so we may be able to get much closer then we know in many different ways..

      Like

      Reply
  31. filia.aurea says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    If there was ever a reason to take a “leader” out, this dick-tater is It.

    Like

    Reply
  32. missmarple2 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. A2 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The website, 38 North ( devoted to analysis about North Korea a program of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University) has gone down due to probably everyone in the world trying to access it.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Xroads says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Lasers or “God’s rods”?

    Like

    Reply
  35. mikebrezzze says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I guess the rocket scientist that designed that rocket is the same guy who is lil’ Kim’s barber!

    Like

    Reply
  37. Never Surrender! says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Bwahaha!!
    Oh gosh I needed that!!
    Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  38. beaujest says:
    April 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    The curse of Madonna’s old boyfriend Dennis Rodman the unofficial ambassador to NK .

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s