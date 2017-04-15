North Korea Attempts Missile Launch – Fails !…

At approximately the same time Vice-President Mike Pence was in Alaska refueling Air-Force-2 en route to South Korea, the North Korean regime attempted a missile test and failed.
LA TIMES – […] U.S. Pacific Command said it detected a missile at about 6:20 a.m. Korean time. The device apparently “blew up almost instantly,” Cmdr. Dave Benham, a command spokesman, said in a statement.The type of missile is still unknown, he said. (more)
Obviously it’s a very short-range missile…..
Called a MOUSE. The Mother Of Useless Sick Exhibitionism.
Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.
wondering if our spooks have the ability to make it explode on launch..
Yes, mo, those are my thoughts, too….. What if North Korea’s Loopy-Leader learns his missiles can’t get far from the launching-pad???
My thoughts, also
I am hoping we assisted.
Li’l Kim is suffering from projectile dysfunction.
Today is the official Day of the Sun. Kim has disgraced NK and should be executed.
Thread winner!!!!
I have spent the last 2 weeks reading all of the Mitch Flynn CIA novels. I totally believe the spooks can sabotage these things. This gargoyle in charge needs to be vaporized.
Mitch Rapp 😉 I just finished Lone Survivor – Vince Flynn (who died way too young) and finished by Kyle Mills.
Either that or “premature e-detonation”
YOU WIN!
premature explosion syndrome….leaky plumbing.
Haha. I wonder if our forces nearby at sea had anything to do with that. Cyber attack?
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES OF COURSE !!!!!!THEY GET MESSAGE.
What gets me is the look of utter fear on all of the faces of the people who are surrounding Kim Jung-un! Glad his missile exploded. Hopefully the Chinese will pressure him to give up nuclear weapons. Thank God for President Trump!
What really gets me is he’ll probably put all those people in a labor camp for not smiling in pictures and videos around him.
That picture has always bothered me. I have always imagined that he told them that something bad was going to happen to them as soon as they took the picture. The only reason why is that the women usually are brainwashed to swoon over him and that is not a swoon cry on their faces, that is a fear cry.
Cyber attack
Kim Jong-Un is SHOOK, son!
Good! Sure would like to have seen the look on their fearless leader’s face.
Gee, wonder what went on? Oh Darn. Whoopsie.
One word: Lasers.
You beat me to it. Every time I watch Real Genius I think of how obvious that is.
Next time, they might be aiming at him.
Well, the U.S. Navy admits they have tested anti-missile lasers in the field. Since these lasers are invisible, it would be difficult to prove their use in battle or point of origin.
Comment from GWP: Am sure somewhere, there are some Seals laughing till their sides hurt. Job well done, soldiers!!!
M. ^^^ I certainly hope so…
Hope some higher-ups are chuckling, too.
Must be nice to do what is needed, w/o having to go through 15 layers of “permission”.
What a delight this failure is, regardless of the incompetence/competence involved.
And don’t you just love living in an age where the whole world can see this failure?!?
Sure would hate to have been officer in charge of the launch! Bet he is history by now. Also with all the US military presence in the are I imagine there was some serious jamming taking place!
area!
**“It blew up almost instantly,” Cmdr. Dave Benham, a command spokesman, said in a statement.**
Wonder if it had alil help.. 😄 😄
IMHO, Trump wants China to deal with N. Korea. He purposely put Pence (Deep State’s Manchurian Candidate) smack in the center of it all, to keep the Neocons from starting WW3. Nice move boss!
Is it just me, or do the women in that picture look really miserable?
They are all holding kids and we have no idea how long they had to hold them to get the right photo. Their arms could have been falling off.
Scared to death.
Mike Pence was my governor. He hasn’t enough guile in his nature to be Manchurian candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know a lot of people here are deeply suspicious of Mike Pence. I may be wrong, but my judgment is his character and honesty wouldn’t let him take the VP position if he couldn’t support the President. On a side note, I had a conversation with my far left liberal Portland-dwelling radical feminist lesbian childhood friend who told me she was writing postcards for the Ides of March campaign. (This is where crazy libs sent the President cards telling him to step down, drop dead, whatever…) As she was telling me this I wondered how happy she would be if the President did resign and President Pence was now in charge because he is socially so much more conservative. Would she really prefer that? However, I kept my mouth shut and “thought of England” like the Victorian women.
North Korean missile tests = Target Practice for US space-based Laser Engagement System.
No other gif or meme required on this one. SD it was perfect. A very happy failure to launch (as most of the noko launches have been!)
Poor little fella.
Wants to screw the world, but can’t get it up.
LOL
Now, that’s great!
🙂 🙂 🙂
And guess what comes next…?
MORE WINNING, FOLKS!!!
Looks like the Iranians sold you some bunk missile tech…
*I’m more inclined to think directed energy weapon…*
Kim Jong-Un can’t get it up!!
There goes the dynasty!!
Would be curious how SD seeing all of this playing out. I know it’s an unfair question given limited local on the ground Intel…but I’d still like to get this thoughts if he has the time…
Personally, I think the situation is troubling. Not expressing doubt about PDJT, but I can see a prolonged standoff creating a lot of stress here at home as the days tick off. Market’s not going to like it and the fear of a hot war in Asia will likely freeze business investment decisions. Our president has so much on his plate…
The big problem, as I see it, is there seems to be a consensus that eventually (a few years, maybe sooner?) the Fat Boy will have the ability to hit LA or SF – and that’s not something we can allow to happen. Feels like the forces leading to us to take action are gaining momentum. Launching this missile test in the face of warnings from China can’t feel good to those gaming this out in the CIA or Pentagon. Looking forward to other’s thoughts..
Well, in no particular order, here are my thoughts:
1. We knew he would do this and took it out with either lasers or computer hacking.
2. We thought he would do this and now that it has failed, China has grounds to negate some of their agreements with North Korea.
3. Why wouldn’t the markets have been worried about this 6 months ago? He has been shooting off missiles and testing nukes for a couple of years. Are you saying the market only reacts when we might fight back? What type of market is that and why should I care what those people think?
4. The “forces” leading us to action are who? The media? John McCain? Trump is going to do what is in the best interest for the country, not something to fulfill McCain”s fantasies.
5. We aren’t going to have a prolonged standoff.
I am very concerned. I don’t really blame any administration with the exception of Clinton’s and Albright/Carter deal. I can understand kicking the can down the road hoping the regime would implode; especially before the dad kicked the bucket. But now the son seems to have a firm grip and at this point there’s no denying the longer we wait for the inevitable the worse it is going to be for all parties I’m afraid.
What choice do we have but bring this to a head. If I remember correctly there have been six nuclear tests since 1998 and all by North Korea…If he hits Japan or South Korea we have to respond anyways…
“Looking forward to other’s thoughts..”
Dear Snowflake in need of stock market advise…
As a former broker do what I have done in similiar situations…Buy the Dips..
Would respond, but AD-REM wouldn’t like it. Ha ha..have a good night.
meant this for Big D, sorry Alex.
Hand of God perhaps; I hope. The South Koreans and the Japanese could suffer an unspeakable calamity at the hands of this little madman. This is a dangerous game brinksmanship not witnessed since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The world economy also hangs in the balance. I doubt the N Koreans could hit Hawaii from 10 miles away but they don’t have to. They have artillery laced with gas, bio, and incendiary hazzards aimed directly at their neighbors in Seoul.
God be with us, our friends, and our President.
Missile failed? Someone dies in N.Korea.
This is electronic warfare. No doubt.
It makes you think. I’m not familiar with the advancement of North Korean radar etc..so we may be able to get much closer then we know in many different ways..
If there was ever a reason to take a “leader” out, this dick-tater is It.
The website, 38 North ( devoted to analysis about North Korea a program of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University) has gone down due to probably everyone in the world trying to access it.
It was down all day yesterday too.
Lasers or “God’s rods”?
I guess the rocket scientist that designed that rocket is the same guy who is lil’ Kim’s barber!
Bwahaha!!
Oh gosh I needed that!!
Thank you.
The curse of Madonna’s old boyfriend Dennis Rodman the unofficial ambassador to NK .
