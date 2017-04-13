North Korea Looms…

It is important to ignore the loud and panicked voices. Very deliberate and serious people are dealing with complex issues. Ignore 99% of what you see/hear in media.
There are very capable people who have a life of experience in dealing with all elements of international leadership. We have excellent and capable leadership in the U.S. both visible and non-visible.
President Trump and Secretary Tillerson have smartly invested in relationship building around the N-Korean issues. Do not buy into the MSM fear mongering, or worry yourself with dark imaginings.
NBC really is tiptoeing along the line of sedition and treason lately, along with their sources. And I don’t say that lightly.
It’s almost as if they want a nuclear war just so they can blame Trump and grab some higher ratings.
So they can bring an end to Trumps Presidency. Too bad our Country’s President does not have the backing of our media and our House and Senate members. But I seriously doubt any of these ‘folk’s’ know the difference between sedition and treason.
It is my understanding that Obama told Trump something about North Korea being some kind of important problem, as if to direct his focus there. And yet, because of Obama’s perpetually lackadaisical approach to the Norks, that seemed very much like an intentionally misleading statement. Choomster don’t care. Why tell Trump to care?
SO – maybe there is more to what you’re saying than just “seems that way”. Just as Obama seems to have plotted with the media on so many things – well – maybe there IS some kind of Obama administration / DNC / Media plotting here, designed to undermine Trump. The Democrat party has almost had a business setting up the North Korean nukes through 16 years of Clinton and Obama.
You can take the Democrat complicity on NORK NUKES to the BANK, Wolfmoon.
• Clinton gave em the Technology.
• Obama gave em the Time.
Graph I have thought the same thing. Andrea Mitchell is an example of someone from NBC that is intentionally trying to cause a scene and embarrass the Trump Administration. She needs to have a restraining order put on her because of her irrational aggressive behavior with Tillerson and Russia. She hates this country, the citizens, and President Trump.
YES. That stuff is bizarre. What is WRONG with that woman? It’s like her Cankles Disappointment Syndrome and her Trump Derangement Syndrome have merged.
I could not despise the enemedia more than I do. Nevertheless, I will try.
wow. that’s crazy. NBC needs to be shut down if they’re in business now of increasing international hostilities.
We know how well it worked here in the US where the MSM has definitely succeeded in increasing hostilities between fellow Americans.
No Alinsky shadow fears here. Now is the time to deal with stuff. And I’m READY TO DEAL.
Certified, Smokefied
Ya ever watched a commercial that annoyed you so much….well this one does! This and any Samatha Bee commercial sends me to anger land.
Stupid commercial, but I just had to use it…lol Sam Bee is the C-word in my book
Agreed, because SD’s photo above with the women and children always freaks me out!
They all look like they know their hours are numbered.
What is south korea saying? What is going on at our base there? It seems china realizes its time for this to be done. Is China going to end tubby’s regime? It will be something to see if the starving noko protect him or let him be taken out.
I am totally clueless what Trump is doing with North Korea, and if I had a clue, I probably wouldn’t say. But I will say this. Trump is not bluffing. I believe that he is expecting, and going to force, some kind of solution. And I trust that he knows exactly what he’s doing, too.
I remember Gorka saying how trump consulted him for several months prior to announcement he would run. He studied up seriously before this. And i love dr gorka. I trust those involved.
Thanks Sundance, your calm encouragement is greatly appreciated.
Amen, Minnie!
Pray unceasingly xoxoxox
The MSM could get us killed with their reckless big mouths.
I’m proud of Pres. Trump taking on one of the biggest bullies in the world. Enough is enough.
Who do you mean as the biggest bullies, ISIS or our media?
Indeed Sundance, Indeed!
My eyes almost convinced me the headline was “North Korea Loons…” for a few seconds.
The picture below the headline only reinforced my mistake.
Great advice I wish more would pay attention to.
T_D ..”Breaking News: Amy Schumer’s parachute fails over isis camp” ….. ” N.Korea..that was just a trial run…we have Michael Moore and Rosie O’Donnell lined up for you guys.”
Talk about MOABs.
• Bums and
• Bi*ches
Good grief, just when I thought the media could not get any lower. Ty Sundance.
Seems that KJUn (or as I like to refer to him “Young-un”) finds himself boxed in with ships being turned away, 150,000 Chinese troops on his border and the Pacific fleet at his door. He’s crazy, but not stupid I suspect. The boy loves his power and status and, therefore, is likely to keep his head down. This statement sounds like capitulation to me.
Totally agree… time if their choosing… me thinks their Saturday party plans have changed.
The only one smiling in the “family photo” is the “Cray Cray Leader”. The all look terrified to me, especially the front row. Yikes!
They
Look at the poor stressed women. Their faces tell the real story.
Look at the two women in front and their ill fitting pants, seem way to big in length? Like pants of men/soldiers. Odd.
The men in his Army are fat, well fed. The women clearly are not.
redsequin, that photo is so bad that it seems it *must * be photoshopped, right?
The women and child in front look terrified. Like they were pulled out of a detention camp and told “this is the last photo and then you die”.
Sundance is right. Don’t fall for the MSM BS. Any narrative that they put out will be manipulated like you wouldn’t believe. Fear mongering is what they do best.
A new admin in the US. Another round of OMG the North Koreans are threatening world annihilation. Been going on in this manner for the last 60+ years.
Same as it ever was …
I’m 62, Russians have been trying to kill me for 55 years according to lore and yellow journalism
Keep at it, Mike! Keep the barrel in the hole in your window. Just in case! LOL!
Same here, I’m 65 it’s always been the Russians were the boogieman.
Not far behind you. Have seen it all. Every two bit tin horned dictator seems to want to threaten the US. And since most US presidents have been mainly (for not wanting to use foul language) lame, they give in. Then there are the dictator caused human disasters and we dump food and fuel on their shores when only the government gets the goods and the disaster continues. All because of “humanitarian” reasons. Sometimes I think they do this just to perpetuate said dictators so there will always be petty little boogie men.
It is getting old. China needs to rein in their spoiled brat or start paying the economic consequences.
The fat kid isn’t going to survive April – either figuratively, or if he’s really, really stupid, literally.
I have now decided to wait and judge trump on actions and outcomes as opposed to making opinion on something while it is developing or in the proposal stage (I guess I get that privilege as I don’t have to call the shots). I have confidence that Trump/Trex and co ultimately will get cool heads to prevail and get NK give up their nuclear ambitions. If NK decides to go for a nuclear test, my guess is that US/China won’t let that happen. MOAB did all the talking that needed to be said. Pray for our leaders and the people of both NK/SK.
Sundance helps us stay sane in the midst of leftist hysteria.
Speaking of hysteria:
Dennis Prager was reading a NEW article by the New York Time science writer stating that plants are absorbing an unprecedented amount of carbon dioxide, and almost eliminating any global warming. That the earth has warmed only 1.8 degrees in 180+ years. Why is the Times turning away from it’s vomit?
PS. China has a lot to answer for – for propping up this meglo-maniacal North Korean lunatic.
Ya ya mean dat plants use carbon dioxide to produce oxygen?
Ooooh. Pulitzer time.
A lot of people have been propping up North Korea for a long time.
How many years of food and fuel did Bill Clinton give North Korea?
Bush Sr. appeased and coddled them too.
And obama sure didn’t intimidate North Korea.
Wow, the only smile in that family photo is the goofy looking fat guy with the bad haircut. The rest of the family look miserable. Speaks volumes. Lil Kim is a nutter.
See the big watch on Grandad? See any of the fathers there?
We’d look miserable, too, if he was using us as human shields against Nukes.
I’ve definitely been tuning the FSM out!
It’s okay Sundance, you have me well trained to ignore this pandering. I couldn’t help but chuckle when I read the tweet. My first thought when I read, “…will conduct nuclear test whenever supreme headquarters deem fit.” Yeah, sure and that’s not going to happen any time soon now is it fat boy?
Most of the people including MSM can not play 2D chess and they give expert opinions about Trump’s thoughts. NK got the clear messages from China, Russia, SK and Japan. There is no savior for NK. We can see fat kid is in tension soon or end of his career.
If the “supreme leader” pops off a nuke, Trump is going to make him bacon Supreme fried rice!
Koreans don’t fry their rice… they eat kim chi, have a mostly “red” colored cuisine (*) and drink huge plastic bottles filled with soju.
(*) yep, about half of Korean dishes seem to be red with a bit of green… but all pretty tasty, IMHO.
The Deep State has gone apeshit…. at this point in time, I trust Russia more than what I hear from 99% of the American Corporate Propaganda Machine. It’s almost as it they are pushing it.
Now, dropping bombs on Syria… I actually think Trump knows it was quite likely a false flag but it served his purpose to help Al Sisi, and Co. to bomb an empty base.
It sure keeps the American Deep State interesting.
BTW, I recently took a peep at cnn.com and msnbc.com… Holy Shit! WTH happened there. Everything is “anti Trump”…. not a shred of news anymore.
Sad.
Lou Dobbs: Poll tomorrow whether Americans trust Russia more than Congress.
[I’m already giving 99-1 that we trust Russia more than the MSM.]
I hate (unnecessary) war but I’m strangely calm on North Korea.
It’s my personal belief that a continuation of the Korean War would resolve itself quite quickly. North Korea is essentially a failed state. They’ve provoked and annoyed China long enough to the point that China no longer really sees any benefit from propping up the North Korean regime. I think change is coming swiftly.
I believe there may be a promise of assistance with any NK refugees. Let’s hope.
The news that China has stationed 130K troops on the NK border instantly had me thinking that they are there to prevent or contain a massive refugee crisis that would develop if war broke out.
Woofmoon, you’re on fire tonight!
I am seeing reports that Mike Pence has gotten the call to go to South Korea and help calm the tensions.
I wonder what the US response could possibly be if Kim actually attempts to “conduct next nuclear test” within next few days.
Although I doubt he will, there is no guarantee he won’t. The boy is a psychopath.
Well, they probably made at least one batch of MOAB’s.
Cant help it, must ridicule tubby. I do hope the noko people can get out from under his fat thumb.
What exactly is this immense fear about NK?
It may detonate an underground test soon, so what?
It postures, it threatens, it’s hot air. Go and have a beer. Kim knows the entire NK is an ex parrot if it ever puts a nuke on anyone anywhere.
How easily the plebs get excited with a bit of media encouragement.
Pakistan is a muslim state with many nukes. The nukes are permanently on the edge of being unsecured, dependent on the future rulers of Pakistan. Far more dangerous than NK.
What you aremissing is that their tests are shadow runs or test bed for Iran. Once NK matures it, iran will take it. They have enough capable delivery systems to hit israel.
Thats the hidden story
Iran is making it’s own bomb grade material as we speak, we can delay it but we cannot stop Iran getting nukes.
Well we can, but that will require permanent occupation of Iran by US forces, forget it.
What about the psychos on our side: Coulter, Buchanan, Savage, Brietbart, et al? Everyone is going crazy since the Syria strike.
As long as Don doesn’t put mass troops on the ground in Syria Coulter, Buchanan, Savage, Brietbart will forgive him.
Don’t know about the rest but I would say that Buchanan’s words should be taken into consideration. The guy is very well read and extremely apt when it comes to historical context and analyzing current events. As Pat likes to say, war usually (some notable exceptions) breaks not makes presidents. It is a path that should be very deliberately chosen. Trump & Co know this. They won’t act without certainty and an ending outcome in mind.
North Korea Looms…
#WanderingHillary
Nothing about this is ok.
