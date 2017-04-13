North Korea Looms…

It is important to ignore the loud and panicked voices.  Very deliberate and serious people are dealing with complex issues.  Ignore 99% of what you see/hear in media.

There are very capable people who have a life of experience in dealing with all elements of international leadership.  We have excellent and capable leadership in the U.S. both visible and non-visible.

President Trump and Secretary Tillerson have smartly invested in relationship building around the N-Korean issues. Do not buy into the MSM fear mongering, or worry yourself with dark imaginings.

  1. sundance says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 13, 2017 at 11:49 pm

      NBC really is tiptoeing along the line of sedition and treason lately, along with their sources. And I don’t say that lightly.
      It’s almost as if they want a nuclear war just so they can blame Trump and grab some higher ratings.

      • jackphatz says:
        April 13, 2017 at 11:53 pm

        So they can bring an end to Trumps Presidency. Too bad our Country’s President does not have the backing of our media and our House and Senate members. But I seriously doubt any of these ‘folk’s’ know the difference between sedition and treason.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 13, 2017 at 11:58 pm

        It is my understanding that Obama told Trump something about North Korea being some kind of important problem, as if to direct his focus there. And yet, because of Obama’s perpetually lackadaisical approach to the Norks, that seemed very much like an intentionally misleading statement. Choomster don’t care. Why tell Trump to care?

        SO – maybe there is more to what you’re saying than just “seems that way”. Just as Obama seems to have plotted with the media on so many things – well – maybe there IS some kind of Obama administration / DNC / Media plotting here, designed to undermine Trump. The Democrat party has almost had a business setting up the North Korean nukes through 16 years of Clinton and Obama.

      • LKA in LA says:
        April 14, 2017 at 12:01 am

        Graph I have thought the same thing. Andrea Mitchell is an example of someone from NBC that is intentionally trying to cause a scene and embarrass the Trump Administration. She needs to have a restraining order put on her because of her irrational aggressive behavior with Tillerson and Russia. She hates this country, the citizens, and President Trump.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 13, 2017 at 11:50 pm

      I could not despise the enemedia more than I do. Nevertheless, I will try.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:18 am

      wow. that’s crazy. NBC needs to be shut down if they’re in business now of increasing international hostilities.

      We know how well it worked here in the US where the MSM has definitely succeeded in increasing hostilities between fellow Americans.

  2. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    No Alinsky shadow fears here. Now is the time to deal with stuff. And I’m READY TO DEAL.

  3. Minnie says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Thanks Sundance, your calm encouragement is greatly appreciated.

  4. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    The MSM could get us killed with their reckless big mouths.

    I’m proud of Pres. Trump taking on one of the biggest bullies in the world. Enough is enough.

  5. FofBW says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Indeed Sundance, Indeed!

  6. graphiclucidity says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    My eyes almost convinced me the headline was “North Korea Loons…” for a few seconds.
    The picture below the headline only reinforced my mistake.

  7. ZC says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Great advice I wish more would pay attention to.

  8. quintrillion says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    T_D ..”Breaking News: Amy Schumer’s parachute fails over isis camp” ….. ” N.Korea..that was just a trial run…we have Michael Moore and Rosie O’Donnell lined up for you guys.”

  9. wodiej says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Good grief, just when I thought the media could not get any lower. Ty Sundance.

  10. jnearen2013 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Seems that KJUn (or as I like to refer to him “Young-un”) finds himself boxed in with ships being turned away, 150,000 Chinese troops on his border and the Pacific fleet at his door. He’s crazy, but not stupid I suspect. The boy loves his power and status and, therefore, is likely to keep his head down. This statement sounds like capitulation to me.

  11. redsequin4 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    The only one smiling in the “family photo” is the “Cray Cray Leader”. The all look terrified to me, especially the front row. Yikes!

  12. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Sundance is right. Don’t fall for the MSM BS. Any narrative that they put out will be manipulated like you wouldn’t believe. Fear mongering is what they do best.

  13. MK Wood says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    A new admin in the US. Another round of OMG the North Koreans are threatening world annihilation. Been going on in this manner for the last 60+ years.

    Same as it ever was …

    • mikebrezzze says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:09 am

      I’m 62, Russians have been trying to kill me for 55 years according to lore and yellow journalism

      • WSB says:
        April 14, 2017 at 12:19 am

        Keep at it, Mike! Keep the barrel in the hole in your window. Just in case! LOL!

      • jackphatz says:
        April 14, 2017 at 12:29 am

        Same here, I’m 65 it’s always been the Russians were the boogieman.

      • MK Wood says:
        April 14, 2017 at 12:33 am

        Not far behind you. Have seen it all. Every two bit tin horned dictator seems to want to threaten the US. And since most US presidents have been mainly (for not wanting to use foul language) lame, they give in. Then there are the dictator caused human disasters and we dump food and fuel on their shores when only the government gets the goods and the disaster continues. All because of “humanitarian” reasons. Sometimes I think they do this just to perpetuate said dictators so there will always be petty little boogie men.

        It is getting old. China needs to rein in their spoiled brat or start paying the economic consequences.

  14. Sedanka says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    The fat kid isn’t going to survive April – either figuratively, or if he’s really, really stupid, literally.

  15. AndrewJackson says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    I have now decided to wait and judge trump on actions and outcomes as opposed to making opinion on something while it is developing or in the proposal stage (I guess I get that privilege as I don’t have to call the shots). I have confidence that Trump/Trex and co ultimately will get cool heads to prevail and get NK give up their nuclear ambitions. If NK decides to go for a nuclear test, my guess is that US/China won’t let that happen. MOAB did all the talking that needed to be said. Pray for our leaders and the people of both NK/SK.

  16. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Sundance helps us stay sane in the midst of leftist hysteria.

    Speaking of hysteria:

    Dennis Prager was reading a NEW article by the New York Time science writer stating that plants are absorbing an unprecedented amount of carbon dioxide, and almost eliminating any global warming. That the earth has warmed only 1.8 degrees in 180+ years. Why is the Times turning away from it’s vomit?

    PS. China has a lot to answer for – for propping up this meglo-maniacal North Korean lunatic.

  17. Lottacats says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Wow, the only smile in that family photo is the goofy looking fat guy with the bad haircut. The rest of the family look miserable. Speaks volumes. Lil Kim is a nutter.

  18. NJF says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I’ve definitely been tuning the FSM out!

  19. maiingankwe says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:06 am

    It’s okay Sundance, you have me well trained to ignore this pandering. I couldn’t help but chuckle when I read the tweet. My first thought when I read, “…will conduct nuclear test whenever supreme headquarters deem fit.” Yeah, sure and that’s not going to happen any time soon now is it fat boy?

  20. SR says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Most of the people including MSM can not play 2D chess and they give expert opinions about Trump’s thoughts. NK got the clear messages from China, Russia, SK and Japan. There is no savior for NK. We can see fat kid is in tension soon or end of his career.

  21. mikebrezzze says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:07 am

    If the “supreme leader” pops off a nuke, Trump is going to make him bacon Supreme fried rice!

    • tonyE says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:12 am

      Koreans don’t fry their rice… they eat kim chi, have a mostly “red” colored cuisine (*) and drink huge plastic bottles filled with soju.

      (*) yep, about half of Korean dishes seem to be red with a bit of green… but all pretty tasty, IMHO.

  22. tonyE says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:09 am

    The Deep State has gone apeshit…. at this point in time, I trust Russia more than what I hear from 99% of the American Corporate Propaganda Machine. It’s almost as it they are pushing it.

    Now, dropping bombs on Syria… I actually think Trump knows it was quite likely a false flag but it served his purpose to help Al Sisi, and Co. to bomb an empty base.

    It sure keeps the American Deep State interesting.

    BTW, I recently took a peep at cnn.com and msnbc.com… Holy Shit! WTH happened there. Everything is “anti Trump”…. not a shred of news anymore.

    Sad.

  23. chojun says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I hate (unnecessary) war but I’m strangely calm on North Korea.

    It’s my personal belief that a continuation of the Korean War would resolve itself quite quickly. North Korea is essentially a failed state. They’ve provoked and annoyed China long enough to the point that China no longer really sees any benefit from propping up the North Korean regime. I think change is coming swiftly.

  24. daughterofthewest says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Woofmoon, you’re on fire tonight!

  25. AndrewJackson says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I am seeing reports that Mike Pence has gotten the call to go to South Korea and help calm the tensions.

  26. Summer says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I wonder what the US response could possibly be if Kim actually attempts to “conduct next nuclear test” within next few days.
    Although I doubt he will, there is no guarantee he won’t. The boy is a psychopath.

  27. Gil says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Cant help it, must ridicule tubby. I do hope the noko people can get out from under his fat thumb.

  28. BG2 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:31 am

    What exactly is this immense fear about NK?
    It may detonate an underground test soon, so what?
    It postures, it threatens, it’s hot air. Go and have a beer. Kim knows the entire NK is an ex parrot if it ever puts a nuke on anyone anywhere.
    How easily the plebs get excited with a bit of media encouragement.

    Pakistan is a muslim state with many nukes. The nukes are permanently on the edge of being unsecured, dependent on the future rulers of Pakistan. Far more dangerous than NK.

    • HarryJ says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:35 am

      What you aremissing is that their tests are shadow runs or test bed for Iran. Once NK matures it, iran will take it. They have enough capable delivery systems to hit israel.
      Thats the hidden story

      • BG2 says:
        April 14, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Iran is making it’s own bomb grade material as we speak, we can delay it but we cannot stop Iran getting nukes.
        That’s just the way it is.
        Well we can, but that will require permanent occupation of Iran by US forces, forget it.

  29. AJ says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:35 am

    What about the psychos on our side: Coulter, Buchanan, Savage, Brietbart, et al? Everyone is going crazy since the Syria strike.

    • BG2 says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:36 am

      As long as Don doesn’t put mass troops on the ground in Syria Coulter, Buchanan, Savage, Brietbart will forgive him.

    • AndrewJackson says:
      April 14, 2017 at 12:39 am

      Don’t know about the rest but I would say that Buchanan’s words should be taken into consideration. The guy is very well read and extremely apt when it comes to historical context and analyzing current events. As Pat likes to say, war usually (some notable exceptions) breaks not makes presidents. It is a path that should be very deliberately chosen. Trump & Co know this. They won’t act without certainty and an ending outcome in mind.

  30. rumpole2 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:38 am

    North Korea Looms…

    #WanderingHillary

  31. Gil says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Nothing about this is ok.

