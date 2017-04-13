North Korea Looms…

BREAKING: North Korea's vice foreign minister tells the AP it will conduct next nuclear test whenever supreme headquarters sees fit. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2017

It is important to ignore the loud and panicked voices. Very deliberate and serious people are dealing with complex issues. Ignore 99% of what you see/hear in media.

There are very capable people who have a life of experience in dealing with all elements of international leadership. We have excellent and capable leadership in the U.S. both visible and non-visible.

President Trump and Secretary Tillerson have smartly invested in relationship building around the N-Korean issues. Do not buy into the MSM fear mongering, or worry yourself with dark imaginings.