At the end of the liturgy on Holy Thursday evening, in every Catholic Church around the world, the Blessed Sacrament is removed to the altar of repose, the altar is stripped, the church is bare, empty. Tomb-like. It is a striking and heartbreaking tradition, and I make sure to attend each year, to allow my heart to break, my tears to fall, my spirit to be clouded in gloom and dread, preparing for Good Friday, and Christ’s passion.
My purpose in sharing this video is to encourage those of you who let Easter sneak up on you, without much thought beforehand, to find your own ways to open your heart and experience the pain of Holy Thursday and Good Friday. Perhaps dedicate an hour to prayer and scripture. Go to a church and wait with Jesus during the hours of 12 to 3. Give alms. Go to a Good Friday service. Fast. Cut off the phones, televisions, computers.
Observing these two solemn days of the Christian calendar will make your Easter more meaningful, and enrich your faith.
Please feel free to share your church and family’s way of observing the coming of our Lord’s Passion and Death.
And please, respect the spirit and purpose of this post as a time to share here only those things pertaining to the coming Passion of our Lord.
We will observe “Maundy Thursday” in our church this evening.
We will gather, and readers will recount the events leading up to our Lord’s crucifixion, finally ending with the closing of the tomb. At each reading lights are extinguished until at the end only one light, symbolizing the eternal light of Christ, is left.
We then are left, at the tomb, contemplating the reality of what happened and leave, in silence.
On Easter Sunday we will again gather, and see the true miracle, the gift of Eternal Life.
A blessed Easter to all of you.
Remember: “John chapter 3, verse 16”
LikeLike
Good luck to you and all the best to Catholics everywhere.
For me the lesson of Easter rings through the centuries….. ie. if you are going to organise a hit on someone make sure he’s not well connected or you’ll never hear the end of it.
LikeLike
Blessed, safe Easter to all christians everywhere.
Let Peace prevail as we remember Our Lord Jesus and all He has done for us with thankful hearts.
LikeLike
Mandatum novum do vobis ut diligatis invicem sicut dilexi vos.
The last supper. The washing of the feet.
“During the Passover meal, Jesus breaks bread and gives it to his Disciples, uttering the words, “This is my body, which is given for you.” Subsequently, he passes a cup filled with wine. He then says, “This is my blood…” those who eat of Christ’s flesh and blood shall have eternal life.”
In the Eastern church it is said
“Of Thy Mystical Supper, O Son of God, accept me today as a communicant; for I will not speak of Thy Mystery to Thine enemies, neither will I give Thee a kiss like Judas. But like the Thief will I confess Thee: Remember me, O Lord, in Thy Kingdom.”
“The washing of the feet and the sacrament of the Eucharist: two expressions of one and the same mystery of love entrusted to the disciples, so that, Jesus says, “as I have done… so also must you do” (Jn 13: 15).” – Pope John Paul II
Amen.
LikeLike
From the Eastern Orthodox tradition: ‘They Have Stripped Me of My Garments’
LikeLike