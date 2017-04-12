Secretary Tillerson and Sergei Lavrov Joint Presser – 1:30pm Live Stream

Following a lengthy five hour meeting in Moscow with Foreign Minister Lavrov, and following an “unscheduled” meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 130pm Wednesday, April 12:

Update – Video Added

Live Stream Link

.

Secretary T-Rex was awesome in lengthy 5 hour meeting earlier. More on that later.

174 Responses to Secretary Tillerson and Sergei Lavrov Joint Presser – 1:30pm Live Stream

  Publius2016 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Already the Nevertrumpers and RINOs are trying to stir the pot.

    

    
  Just_me says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Historic, and I AM HERE!

    

    
  fred5678 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Rex T. so looks and speaks and acts the part. Unlike the two previous pretenders who held that post.

    

    
  mnlakes says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Tell us the part where Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov B**** Slaps Andrea Mitchel for her lack of manners!! I love that part!
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/hah-russian-foreign-minister-scolds-us-reporter-shouting-question-brought/

    

    
  fred5678 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    ValJar now taking notes in the dungeon of hte OFA mansion while her boss hides in a South Pacific coral atoll.

    Today’s diary page title: “How grownups conduct foreign diplomacy”

    

    
  Apfelcobbler says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    From McMaster’s lips to Lavrov’s lips:
    “Denuclearization” of North Korea peninsula.

    11:30 to 12:10

    

    
  Owlen Rose says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    So what I’m gathering so far, is Russia is willing to fight to defeat ISIS. Just as Trump wanted.

    I still contend that Trump/Tillerson don’t care if Assad remains in power, as long as he behaves. Remember, Trump never wanted to remove brutal rulers like Saddam. He wants stability in the region so the refugee crisis doesn’t overrun the Europe, and stop the breeding of terrorists that can harm us.

    

    
  Sandra-VA says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    So far, it sounds like lots of good things are going to come out of this meeting… I especially like two people, one from each side, will work together to explore the issues that irritate each country.

    

    
  duchess01 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Does anyone get the impression that Russia will see the NEW face of America through our honorable Secretary of State Tillerson? I am looking forward to a better and more conciliatory relationship with Russia – it does appear the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is presenting this possibility in his presentation – whatever happened in their ‘talks’ – it appears to be positive –

    Is it just me – or do you agree – am I foolish to hope and pray for a better relationship with Russia?

    

    
    • B to the Ryzzo says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Love that now we have true leaders in leadership positions, as opposed to what we’ve had the last 8+ years – probably longer than that, to be honest. Our adversaries have grown accustomed to pushing us around, but no more!

      

      
    • Bonitabaycane says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      duchess, I am optimistic, if not confident, that Tillerson is the perfect SOS to advance our relationship with Russia. He is a known quantity there and IMO is respected. His integrity, maturity and gravitas makes him the right man to soothe the diplomatic waters, not only for our country but also in the eyes of Putin and Russia IMO.

      

      
      • duchess01 says:
        April 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

        Oh, I agree with you wholeheartedly, Bonita – so nice to have a man of integrity at State – so tired of the embarrassment of past pretenders –

        

        
    • Orygun says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      We do most of our trade with communist China and I don’t see why we shouldn’t open trade with Russia. I would think that the Russian people would be happy to see a normalization with the western world. They were hoping that President Trump would do just that but the Neocons are afraid of all the dirty deals that have been going on for years. Meh, Russia!
      There is a lot of fear in the MSM and the establishment with the open dialogue being pursued with the Russian government.

      

      
    • chojun says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      The Russian people also hope and pray for a better relationship with the USA.

      At any rate – Russia has regional interests in that part of the world. These regional interests compete with the global interests of neocons in the United States. That is why these politicians continuously beat the war drum.

      Can anyone imagine if John McCain had become President of the United States?

      

      
  M33 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Oh man…
    This is gonna be GREAT!

    

    
  i'm just sayin'.. says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Lavrov shoveling feverishly re. CW

    

    
  i'm just sayin'.. says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Lavrov sounds like Schiff calling for independent investigation….

    

    
    • duchess01 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      He definitely is insistent on an investigation – this would be totally logical if there was some question of responsibly – or a question of ‘if’ chemical weapons were employed – maybe, there is a dispute about the intelligence used to justify US actions – dunno – any ideas?

      

      
      • bulwarker says:
        April 12, 2017 at 2:29 pm

        I think he’s referring to the original finger-pointing done by Turkey, a nation that clearly has anti-Assad (ie Russian) objectives in the region.

        

        
        • duchess01 says:
          April 12, 2017 at 2:52 pm

          Oh, could be, bul – hard to tell – he went around the block so many times I found it hard to follow about whom he was talking – except that name he kept repeating –

          

          
    • A2 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      i’m just sayin’, the Dems must have graduated from Lavrov’s School of Meanderings.

      

      
  sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    He using the most words is losing.

    “The more he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted the spoons”…

    

    
    • duchess01 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Oh, my – yes!

      

      
    • A2 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      SD, you beat me by 6 minutes. LOL

      

      
    • Patriot1783 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      When trying to get to the truth, letting the other talk in certain situations will always trip them up.

      

      
    • Kelly says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Keeping the joint classy be quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson, I see. 🙂

      

      
    • MVW says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Chest thumping is not truth. Losing is not the demonstration of truth. You know as well as everyone here that the Globalists have corrupted our media and intelligence organizations, yet you believe their remote conclusions. I don’t.

      And you know as well as those here (or most) that the Ukraine conflict was manufactured not by Russia, but by the Globalists.

      Now that Trump has picked up the war machine and bombed an air base in Syria, the media and Neocons have turned sweet on Trump. Look, a miracle! NOT!! If there ever was a tell, there it is.

      I hope there is sunshine, though, and this is smoke laid down to advance American interest and not those of our enemies which are not the Russians, but the Globalists.

      We are in the battle for our lives and freedom, Total War, and this is the Fog of War. I feel like looking for a bomb shelter and find no joy of victory in the latest ‘progress’.

      My comfort is my trust in God.

      

      
    • chojun says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      The man has no choice. He could speak volumes toward his country’s point of view but none of it will be carried by western news media.

      

      
  FofBW says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    IMO, all of President Trumps enemies have done everything they can to not let him have Positive relationship with Russia.
    Epic fail on their part. Winning on ours!

    

    
  Kelly says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    TRex provided a pitch perfect performance. Hallelujah! A Secretary of State who doesn’t feel the need to apologize for America and who bows to no foreign leader.

    

    
  A2 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Lavrov, waffle, waffle, waffle.
    T Rex had a knife and fork.

    

    
  meadowlandsview says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Does Lavrov get paid per word?

    

    
  i'm just sayin'.. says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Lavrov blowing dense smoke….

    

    
  Sandra-VA says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I really really really REALLY like Tillerson! Finally, a strong person as Secretary of State. It has been a long time since we had one.

    

    
  fedback says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Tillerson short, precise answers.
    Lavrov minutes long answers

    

    
  sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    

    
  burnett044 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    do ya remember Hillary and the Russian Reset button….?

    compare that to our T-Rex

    

    
  i'm just sayin'.. says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Beginning the rehabilitation from decades of incompetence. Much work to do. Much opposition at home and abroad

    

    
  jwingermany says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    And just like that, the door is open for the USA and Russia to work things out…despite all of the efforts to sabotage this opportunity.

    “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”

    

    
  Owlen Rose says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    You gotta love Lavrov trying to bring up past U.S. policy. It’s all he has to deflect. He knows very well that Trump is nothing like previous Presidents, as Tillerson pointed out, in is his own diplomatic way.

    

    
  fred5678 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Biggest losers in this presser according to Lavrov — “Obama administration” and “John Kerry”.

    Obama may STAY at that coral atoll, with his SCUBA mask on during any future interviews.

    

    
  MIKE says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Sure-gay Lapdog is no match for Rex Tillerson. Who else ya got, Vlad?

    

    
  gringz says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Gotta turn off Fox, Chris Wallace is acting like T Rex was dominated because he wasn’t as aggressive…..

    

    
    • fred5678 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      He could not admit that clear, concise, minimum statements are the opposite of fillibustering.

      

      
    • Rip Tide says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Chris Wallace is a D-Bag! He needs to just retire already. What a pathetic “little” man he is.

      

      
    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      I was right there with you, buddy.

      Chris Wallace’s every fiber of being drips with contempt for anything Trump.
      It’s like he thinks he’s done anything important in his life other than live off of his daddy’s calling in favors to get him where he is and then make a living running his mouth about things he hasn’t got a clue on.

      

      
  Alf says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    So are we going to WW3 or not? /S

    

    
  Publius2016 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    So furious that Russia Russia Russia continues unabated by the MSM. Truly sickening to see that this fairy tale must be addressed and true diplomacy delayed so as not to appear too cooperative.

    

    
  KitKat says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Plan A: 1. Defeat ISIL 2. Let the Syrians themselves work out their political future.

    Plan A: (revised) 1. Defeat ISIL 2. Let the Syrians themselves, except for the Assad family, work out their political future.

    

    
  fred5678 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Lavrov gave excellent history lesson in US’s prior meddling in ME by forcibly removing secular despots, thereby allowing islamic rulers to take over — Serbia/Kosovo, Libya, Iraq, Egypt (reversed by Sisi),

    Rex T. made no immediate demands in Syria, but long range goal of stable transition to new secular rule. And Lavrov emphasized “secular”.

    

    
    • redlegleader68 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Remember what Sundance said above: “He using the most words is losing.”

      

      
    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      That’s standard Russian diplomatic operating procedure.

      1 – Talk about international law.
      2 – Call for investigation
      3 – Blame America
      4 – Point out hypocrisy
      5 – Propaganda
      6 – See #1

      Rinse, Repeat
      Ad nauseam, ad infinitum.

      They’ve been using the same playbook since Lenin and Stalin.

      

      
  Betty says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Christy Wallace doesn’t believe Tillerson dominated the news conference. What a putz.😡

    

    
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      MSM dominated press conference with fake news. No follow up on North Korea cooperation or ISIS cooperation. Everything about drawing wedges.

      

      
      • R-C says:
        April 12, 2017 at 3:13 pm

        They can ‘fake’ the news as much as they’d like. Putin, Lavrov, Trump & Tillerson KNOW what really transpired, and will act accordingly.

        The press can ‘spin’ this however they’d like to feed chum to their ignorant followers–but they can NOT change reality.

        

        
    • fred5678 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      Wallace used his trusty word counter to determine the winner.

      

      
    • duchess01 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      And we care about what Walrus says because…

      

      
    • cjzak says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      I was just going to comment on this. Wallace sure wasn’t watching the same thing I was. Lavrov was spilling a flood of unnecessary words to explain things. Tillerson was direct, firm and to the point. Yet Wallace said Lavrov was the tough and effective one, the one with experience and drove the conversation with authority. Now that sure didn’t seem to be the case to me, but then this is Chris Wallace we are talking about. He said somebody in the Trump administration needs to be much tougher on the Russians. Gaaah, the media gives me one gigantic headache daily. Cannot STAND them.

      

      
  KitKat says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    At the press conference, the USA claimed having irrefutable evidence that Assad ordered the bombing. The Russians say they’ve asked for but not been given any such evidence — of the election hacking, or that Assad ordered the bombing.

    Will the USA agree to what the Russians are asking for — an official investigation into the chemical attack ? If not, why not?

    

    
    • KitKat says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      If there’s irrefutable evidence, the investigation should be over in an hour or two.

      

      
    • redlegleader68 says:
      April 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Let’s look at it this way, KitKat: In what just seems like a short time ago, Trump tweeted that Hussein Soetoro had “wiretapped” his tower and all we heard from the media and the Dhimms was that Trump MUST present his evidence and “prove it true.”

      How’d that work out?

      Give it some time. Lavrov knows what he knows (as does Putin) but a PR campaign is underway to try and protect themselves from the indefensible. Same airbase, Russian “technicians” etc. Occam’s razor…

      

      
      • KitKat says:
        April 12, 2017 at 3:19 pm

        Imo, a public investigation would make those the irrefutable facts irrefutable to all, instead of there always being lingering questions.

        

        
  ectrimm says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    

    
  fedback says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Tillerson so impressive.
    Lavrov is by far the best foreign minister around but paled in comparison to T Rex

    

    
  MfM says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I wonder if Sergei Lavrov took out some of his stress on Andrea M? I wonder in all the years of the Obama Administration is he had any problem with reports calling out questions.

    He can’t do that to T Rex or any of his group…. but the press is fair game.

    

    
  coveyouthband says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Still, a just schadenfreude in my view……… 🙂

    

    
  41. coveyouthband says:
    coveyouthband says:

    And yes, I looked it up. 😏

    

    
  jwingermany says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Lavrov made a clear denial of Russian meddling in the US election…no hard evidence presented.

    

    
  Rainy says:
    April 12, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    How entitled are the American press!!! FM Lavrov answer in English if you would!!!! Niet!! niet!! niet!!
    The only thing I can give Lavrov is the point he makes about our gov past involvments in wreaking havoc in Libya, What Do you say to that? Yes FM Lavrov our last admin were a bunch of incompetent bafoons!!! I wish I could have been a be a fly on the wall during their talks and during all talks.
    I noticed Lavrov began blinking quite a bit when a Russian reporter asked about hacking.

    

    
  duchess01 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    No doubt in my mind Secretary Tillerson put forth his best effort – in spite of his long-winded counterpart – no longer embarrassed by the previous administration’s foibles – proud of our SOS!

    

    
  wedf2014 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The message from Russians to Trump and Kerry was the same as their message to Obama and Kerry: “Mind your own business. We will continue to conduct independent foreign policies.”
    You have to be a bit delusional to expect anything different.

    

    

