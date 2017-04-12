Secretary Tillerson and Sergei Lavrov Joint Presser – 1:30pm Live Stream

Following a lengthy five hour meeting in Moscow with Foreign Minister Lavrov, and following an “unscheduled” meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 130pm Wednesday, April 12:
Update – Video Added
.
Secretary T-Rex was awesome in lengthy 5 hour meeting earlier. More on that later.
Already the Nevertrumpers and RINOs are trying to stir the pot.
Ignore them
Can we shoot them first and then ignore them? it would sure make it easier 😉
Mark…That is something I could support….Maybe an open season with a no bag limit?
LOL! I know I sounded horrible in stating what I did and I hope no one takes it seriously, but I’m wondering if we could get a good taxidermist afterwards?
Yeah, me to….
Some of them look like they are the product of a good taxidermist.
Or a bad one.
Pelosi comes to mind first…. 🙂
I don’t know, I always thought John Kerry was a great body double for Lurch.
Yea.
Polosi’s
Taxi
won’t do
any for
Me!
I think many of them have been seeing a taxidermist for years, always need a touch-up for the cameras you know. Madam Pelosi must be their top customer!
Save two and stuff them, place them in the Smithsonian so I can show my grandchildren what a crooked politician looks like in the decades to come.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HAHAHAHA!!! Nancy Pelosi sees a taxidermist. That’s funniest thing I’ve read all week. I just repeated it to my office staff. We are all laughing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually she has weekly appointments for touchups!!!
They look like sock monkeys.
Wouldn’t that be a humadermist or a rinodermist? Never understood why someone would wanna remove the skin of a taxi….
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA! Love it!
funny
Monica
was a
Humidormist.
So let me get this straight…not only do you want to drain the swamp, but also shoot the alligators?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t know….it may be a package deal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long can a swamp thing live out of the water though?
LikeLike
ONLY if Kim Jung Ill isn’t willing to take them
LikeLike
I appreciate that they are making themselves easy to spot. If we could get them all foam fingers and vuvuzela I’d pitch in for that. Sure would beat having to listen to them bray.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Historic, and I AM HERE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rex T. so looks and speaks and acts the part. Unlike the two previous pretenders who held that post.
LikeLiked by 18 people
he’s measured and calm and reassuring.
if you shake his hand, I’ll bet it’s definitely not sweaty & clammy.
and : NO BOTOX !!
what a difference a MAN makes.
that reminds me, its time to Shower The People With Tomahawks
I just wish he had brought James Taylor along to sing…”You’ve Got A Friend”
Tell us the part where Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov B**** Slaps Andrea Mitchel for her lack of manners!! I love that part!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/hah-russian-foreign-minister-scolds-us-reporter-shouting-question-brought/
LikeLiked by 17 people
“Daddy! Daddy! Read the story again. Again, Daddy!”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Look at all of them at the table laughing at her 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 10 people
There is no sound…. 😦
LikeLike
“But! But! Im Andrea Mitchell! I’m married to Alan Greenspan. I’m an important reporter who’s been doing this since Reagan! I have a show on MSNBC! I’m running this show. You guys need to answer to me! You will respect me authoriTAAHHHHHH!”
If I was Tillerson, I’d revoke her press pass, ban her from any more meeting or briefings, and inform NBC that if they send anybody as rude and arrogant as Mitchell in the future, the same thing will happen to them.
Unbelievable how disruptive and disrespectful Mitchell was to everybody in that room,
THEY DO NOT CALL THEM PRESSTITUTESS FOR NO REASON…THROW THIS BI*CH OUT !!!!
How beautiful was that?
You know Spicer is having some kicks and giggles about that too!
LikeLiked by 8 people
BEST VIDEO OF THE DAY!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rex slipped him a C note on a dare and he went for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
if there is currency involved, husband Alan Greenspan must be under the table
LikeLike
Nice touch! Horrible mental image though.
LikeLike
ValJar now taking notes in the dungeon of hte OFA mansion while her boss hides in a South Pacific coral atoll.
Today’s diary page title: “How grownups conduct foreign diplomacy”
well…actually she’s haggling over $30,000 speaking fees in Chicago…
http://nypost.com/2017/04/11/valerie-jarretts-speaking-fee-creates-controversy-at-broke-university/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who pays that monster to give a lecture? I rather hear my butcher dissertation about different kinds of meat and its uses
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s on her own to pay the rent at the OFA mansion since her boss left her holding the bag.
LikeLike
girl’s gotta eat
LikeLike
From McMaster’s lips to Lavrov’s lips:
“Denuclearization” of North Korea peninsula.
11:30 to 12:10
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately I viewed this on YouTube. The comments were full of antisemitic racist idiots. Anyone going there, be prepare to take a bath after reading the disgusting comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comments at the live events such as Spicer’s press conferences, Trump rallies, etc. are always disgusting. Not all of them, but far too many.
Now I always “hide” the comments first thing.
Boy, you weren’t kidding. The volume of racist and anti-Semitic posts is disturbing to say the least. But then, that’s YouTube.
Must be democrats.
China too. Norks have been stuck with a Trump Fork.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what I’m gathering so far, is Russia is willing to fight to defeat ISIS. Just as Trump wanted.
I still contend that Trump/Tillerson don’t care if Assad remains in power, as long as he behaves. Remember, Trump never wanted to remove brutal rulers like Saddam. He wants stability in the region so the refugee crisis doesn’t overrun the Europe, and stop the breeding of terrorists that can harm us.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The Neocons will lose their imaginary enemy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tillerson said point blank, no place for the Assad family in Syria’s future.
LikeLike
I know he said that, I see it as a negotiation tactic. Old trump move, making an aggressive first offer. He may well be removed, but it isn’t going to be by us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which infers the US doing something about it how?
We’ve said the same thing about the Mullah’s in Iran for almost 40 years now.
LikeLike
So far, it sounds like lots of good things are going to come out of this meeting… I especially like two people, one from each side, will work together to explore the issues that irritate each country.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hmmm, sounds like the work of a diplomat. Not at all like Madame Hillary selling off our assets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone get the impression that Russia will see the NEW face of America through our honorable Secretary of State Tillerson? I am looking forward to a better and more conciliatory relationship with Russia – it does appear the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is presenting this possibility in his presentation – whatever happened in their ‘talks’ – it appears to be positive –
Is it just me – or do you agree – am I foolish to hope and pray for a better relationship with Russia?
LikeLiked by 23 people
Love that now we have true leaders in leadership positions, as opposed to what we’ve had the last 8+ years – probably longer than that, to be honest. Our adversaries have grown accustomed to pushing us around, but no more!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, B!
duchess, I am optimistic, if not confident, that Tillerson is the perfect SOS to advance our relationship with Russia. He is a known quantity there and IMO is respected. His integrity, maturity and gravitas makes him the right man to soothe the diplomatic waters, not only for our country but also in the eyes of Putin and Russia IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I agree with you wholeheartedly, Bonita – so nice to have a man of integrity at State – so tired of the embarrassment of past pretenders –
We do most of our trade with communist China and I don’t see why we shouldn’t open trade with Russia. I would think that the Russian people would be happy to see a normalization with the western world. They were hoping that President Trump would do just that but the Neocons are afraid of all the dirty deals that have been going on for years. Meh, Russia!
There is a lot of fear in the MSM and the establishment with the open dialogue being pursued with the Russian government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Russian people also hope and pray for a better relationship with the USA.
At any rate – Russia has regional interests in that part of the world. These regional interests compete with the global interests of neocons in the United States. That is why these politicians continuously beat the war drum.
Can anyone imagine if John McCain had become President of the United States?
Oh man…
This is gonna be GREAT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lavrov shoveling feverishly re. CW
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree – ‘we are going to insist on this investigation’ – Foreign Minister Lavrov
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lavrov sounds like Schiff calling for independent investigation….
LikeLiked by 4 people
He definitely is insistent on an investigation – this would be totally logical if there was some question of responsibly – or a question of ‘if’ chemical weapons were employed – maybe, there is a dispute about the intelligence used to justify US actions – dunno – any ideas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s referring to the original finger-pointing done by Turkey, a nation that clearly has anti-Assad (ie Russian) objectives in the region.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, could be, bul – hard to tell – he went around the block so many times I found it hard to follow about whom he was talking – except that name he kept repeating –
LikeLike
i’m just sayin’, the Dems must have graduated from Lavrov’s School of Meanderings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He using the most words is losing.
“The more he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted the spoons”…
LikeLiked by 26 people
Oh, my – yes!
SD, you beat me by 6 minutes. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
When trying to get to the truth, letting the other talk in certain situations will always trip them up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you can stay awake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keeping the joint classy be quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson, I see. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chest thumping is not truth. Losing is not the demonstration of truth. You know as well as everyone here that the Globalists have corrupted our media and intelligence organizations, yet you believe their remote conclusions. I don’t.
And you know as well as those here (or most) that the Ukraine conflict was manufactured not by Russia, but by the Globalists.
Now that Trump has picked up the war machine and bombed an air base in Syria, the media and Neocons have turned sweet on Trump. Look, a miracle! NOT!! If there ever was a tell, there it is.
I hope there is sunshine, though, and this is smoke laid down to advance American interest and not those of our enemies which are not the Russians, but the Globalists.
We are in the battle for our lives and freedom, Total War, and this is the Fog of War. I feel like looking for a bomb shelter and find no joy of victory in the latest ‘progress’.
My comfort is my trust in God.
The man has no choice. He could speak volumes toward his country’s point of view but none of it will be carried by western news media.
IMO, all of President Trumps enemies have done everything they can to not let him have Positive relationship with Russia.
Epic fail on their part. Winning on ours!
LikeLiked by 12 people
TRex provided a pitch perfect performance. Hallelujah! A Secretary of State who doesn’t feel the need to apologize for America and who bows to no foreign leader.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen, Kelly!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And who won’t ever embarrass us by bringing along stupid props or folk singers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe the Russians said, “Folk singers, nyet! Is not negotiable!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like: “Da, bring the folk singer. Bear is hungry.”
LikeLike
Or a dumb ” reset button” tonka toy….
LikeLike
Come to think about it–They probably wanted to push the button and make Hillary disappear– that would truly be a “reset button” worth having…..just sayin…
LikeLike
I wish he had brought a Clinton “reset” button. Then he could have stomped on it, and then given his speach.
LikeLike
Speech even!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or who rides a bike, and then his next appearance is wobbling around on crutches. Grrrr!
Absolutely AMEN!!! 😍🤗
Lavrov, waffle, waffle, waffle.
T Rex had a knife and fork.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good One, A2!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Lavrov get paid per word?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lavrov blowing dense smoke….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really really really REALLY like Tillerson! Finally, a strong person as Secretary of State. It has been a long time since we had one.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Really? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting a girl crush on Sec. Tillerson. Kinda like Sec. Perry 🙂
I agree VA, T Rex just may be Trump’s finest cabinet pick out of all of them!
Tillerson short, precise answers.
Lavrov minutes long answers
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Most definitely! Who is this Obama guy about whom he keeps talking?
do ya remember Hillary and the Russian Reset button….?
compare that to our T-Rex
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wait a minute – wasn’t that ‘button’ broken?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it was medal for services to the State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Made In China” 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
A picture I sent worth a thousand words: http://l.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rrUC5JmqhoU.P.eCZilSbw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjtzbT0xO3c9ODAw/http://globalfinance.zenfs.com/en_us/News/Reuters/12f083c196abf525dc75bb017463fcd2
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://l.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rrUC5JmqhoU.P.eCZilSbw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjtzbT0xO3c9ODAw/http://globalfinance.zenfs.com/en_us/News/Reuters/12f083c196abf525dc75bb017463fcd2
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caption:
“What an idiot” “Look at me – I’m an idiot”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
T-Rex doesn’t need a fake plastic prop like the one Crooked Hillary displayed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Newp! He’s the real deal, Bonita! Nothing ‘plastic’ about him!
Hillary is a fake, plastic prop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the button that pumps medicine into Hillary to cover her Parkinson’s symptoms??
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has his middle finger on the button for the photograph.
How stupid were we?
Geez.. she’s such a hoakey dumba$$ woman . What a jerk. What a difference a vote makes huh ?
Beginning the rehabilitation from decades of incompetence. Much work to do. Much opposition at home and abroad
LikeLiked by 9 people
And just like that, the door is open for the USA and Russia to work things out…despite all of the efforts to sabotage this opportunity.
“Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”
LikeLiked by 16 people
Exactly. All I read on twitter was the complete demise of the relationship with Russia. It sounds nothing like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just can’t tell you how much I LOVED that quote, especially when Sundance posts it with the Trump pic!! “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business folks, complicated business!.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s even better as a video clip! 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
Never Get’s old! ha ha !
LikeLiked by 3 people
That just never gets old…
BTW–I’m still offering that dish of CROW, which has been marinating in a mud puddle, in a pigsty, since election day. MSM, leftist ‘comedians’, etc: it’s CHOW TIME!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We also ship to Canada! Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You gotta love Lavrov trying to bring up past U.S. policy. It’s all he has to deflect. He knows very well that Trump is nothing like previous Presidents, as Tillerson pointed out, in is his own diplomatic way.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Biggest losers in this presser according to Lavrov — “Obama administration” and “John Kerry”.
Obama may STAY at that coral atoll, with his SCUBA mask on during any future interviews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We’re gonna need a bigger colonic tube.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure-gay Lapdog is no match for Rex Tillerson. Who else ya got, Vlad?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta turn off Fox, Chris Wallace is acting like T Rex was dominated because he wasn’t as aggressive…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
He could not admit that clear, concise, minimum statements are the opposite of fillibustering.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chris Wallace is a D-Bag! He needs to just retire already. What a pathetic “little” man he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was right there with you, buddy.
Chris Wallace’s every fiber of being drips with contempt for anything Trump.
It’s like he thinks he’s done anything important in his life other than live off of his daddy’s calling in favors to get him where he is and then make a living running his mouth about things he hasn’t got a clue on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So are we going to WW3 or not? /S
So furious that Russia Russia Russia continues unabated by the MSM. Truly sickening to see that this fairy tale must be addressed and true diplomacy delayed so as not to appear too cooperative.
Thanks for the update…..
Plan A: 1. Defeat ISIL 2. Let the Syrians themselves work out their political future.
Plan A: (revised) 1. Defeat ISIL 2. Let the Syrians themselves, except for the Assad family, work out their political future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lavrov gave excellent history lesson in US’s prior meddling in ME by forcibly removing secular despots, thereby allowing islamic rulers to take over — Serbia/Kosovo, Libya, Iraq, Egypt (reversed by Sisi),
Rex T. made no immediate demands in Syria, but long range goal of stable transition to new secular rule. And Lavrov emphasized “secular”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember what Sundance said above: “He using the most words is losing.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s standard Russian diplomatic operating procedure.
1 – Talk about international law.
2 – Call for investigation
3 – Blame America
4 – Point out hypocrisy
5 – Propaganda
6 – See #1
Rinse, Repeat
Ad nauseam, ad infinitum.
They’ve been using the same playbook since Lenin and Stalin.
Christy Wallace doesn’t believe Tillerson dominated the news conference. What a putz.😡
LikeLiked by 8 people
MSM dominated press conference with fake news. No follow up on North Korea cooperation or ISIS cooperation. Everything about drawing wedges.
They can ‘fake’ the news as much as they’d like. Putin, Lavrov, Trump & Tillerson KNOW what really transpired, and will act accordingly.
The press can ‘spin’ this however they’d like to feed chum to their ignorant followers–but they can NOT change reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace used his trusty word counter to determine the winner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And we care about what Walrus says because…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coo Coo Ka Choob
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just going to comment on this. Wallace sure wasn’t watching the same thing I was. Lavrov was spilling a flood of unnecessary words to explain things. Tillerson was direct, firm and to the point. Yet Wallace said Lavrov was the tough and effective one, the one with experience and drove the conversation with authority. Now that sure didn’t seem to be the case to me, but then this is Chris Wallace we are talking about. He said somebody in the Trump administration needs to be much tougher on the Russians. Gaaah, the media gives me one gigantic headache daily. Cannot STAND them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think someone running Fox needs to be much tougher on Chris Wallace; we just keep turning him OFF!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the press conference, the USA claimed having irrefutable evidence that Assad ordered the bombing. The Russians say they’ve asked for but not been given any such evidence — of the election hacking, or that Assad ordered the bombing.
Will the USA agree to what the Russians are asking for — an official investigation into the chemical attack ? If not, why not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there’s irrefutable evidence, the investigation should be over in an hour or two.
Let’s look at it this way, KitKat: In what just seems like a short time ago, Trump tweeted that Hussein Soetoro had “wiretapped” his tower and all we heard from the media and the Dhimms was that Trump MUST present his evidence and “prove it true.”
How’d that work out?
Give it some time. Lavrov knows what he knows (as does Putin) but a PR campaign is underway to try and protect themselves from the indefensible. Same airbase, Russian “technicians” etc. Occam’s razor…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imo, a public investigation would make those the irrefutable facts irrefutable to all, instead of there always being lingering questions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tillerson so impressive.
Lavrov is by far the best foreign minister around but paled in comparison to T Rex
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Sergei Lavrov took out some of his stress on Andrea M? I wonder in all the years of the Obama Administration is he had any problem with reports calling out questions.
He can’t do that to T Rex or any of his group…. but the press is fair game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also was payback for MSM’s endless, fake-news, negative treatment of Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still, a just schadenfreude in my view……… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yes, I looked it up. 😏
Lavrov made a clear denial of Russian meddling in the US election…no hard evidence presented.
LikeLiked by 3 people
meddling with United Airlines, though…
https://reagancoalition.com/articles/2017/united-airlines-now-banned-from-flying-over.html
this morning, UAL, en route to China, was banned by Russia from flying over its airspace.
had to stop in Tokyo to refuel, after taking a longer route.
“for diplomatic reasons”
passengers not happy.
LikeLike
Well, United Airlines has been outed for violently throwing paying passengers off their planes, so Russia does not want a major diplomatic incident of UA passengers being thrown out onto Russian soil…/s😏
LikeLike
Petty. Very petty.
How entitled are the American press!!! FM Lavrov answer in English if you would!!!! Niet!! niet!! niet!!
The only thing I can give Lavrov is the point he makes about our gov past involvments in wreaking havoc in Libya, What Do you say to that? Yes FM Lavrov our last admin were a bunch of incompetent bafoons!!! I wish I could have been a be a fly on the wall during their talks and during all talks.
I noticed Lavrov began blinking quite a bit when a Russian reporter asked about hacking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They may feel entitled. But they are simply rude, crude, and socially and diplomatically unacceptable.
No doubt in my mind Secretary Tillerson put forth his best effort – in spite of his long-winded counterpart – no longer embarrassed by the previous administration’s foibles – proud of our SOS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The message from Russians to Trump and Kerry was the same as their message to Obama and Kerry: “Mind your own business. We will continue to conduct independent foreign policies.”
You have to be a bit delusional to expect anything different.
Correction: “The message from Russians to Trump and Tillerson…”
