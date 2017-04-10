Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 10th 1:30pm Live Stream…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the Press Briefing from the Brady room. There has been a great deal of news since the last full White House press briefing: Syria, Russia, Bashir Assad, China, N-Korea, Egypt, Terrorism, Sweden, and mucho palace intrigue around the NSC and Bannon/Kushner conspiracy stuff. The anticipated start time is 1:30pm ET
RSBN Live Stream – Alternate Live Stream – White House Live Stream
Has Russia and Putin become leftist hero’s yet now that they are threatening Trump? Stay tuned for the next episode of ‘As The Worms Turn.”
The more things change,
the more they stay the same.
to go there or not to go there…
Pandora’s box has Schrodinger’s cat in it.
Did you peek inside?
No but Pavlov’s dog cut the box open with Occam’s razor.
Was that before or after the dog untied the Gordian knot?
Yep and soon we’ll start to see the democrats and Russians ‘colluding’
Too late for that one
No no no the Russians want President Trump to attack them with a full nuclear salvo to help Trump I think Jake Tapper said so./sarc
Lawrence O’Donnel (no relation to Rosie).
MSNBC — different network, same Trump Derangement Syndrome
Trump Doctrine “America First” – Way to go Spicey! don’t let these presstitutes define it!
Keep it “Flexible” 🙂
Reporters are trying to pin Spicer down around “regime change” in Syria. Spicer says Assad needs to be gone to have true stability in Syria, but the President is going to be flexible. Furthermore, the President is not going to telegraph his actions before he takes them, so no point discussing hypotheticals about what happens if Assad does something, etc. As usual they keep repeating questions, don’t get it the first time.
Trump chewed Major Garrett’s ass about asking the showing of cards question over and over again. Did Garrett learn anything? No, he asks the same question to Spicer. Beside Garrett being a pompous dummy, he is also very annoying, IMO.
