Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 10th 1:30pm Live Stream…

Posted on April 10, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the Press Briefing from the Brady room. There has been a great deal of news since the last full White House press briefing: Syria, Russia, Bashir Assad, China, N-Korea, Egypt, Terrorism, Sweden, and mucho palace intrigue around the NSC and Bannon/Kushner conspiracy stuff. The anticipated start time is 1:30pm ET

RSBN Live StreamAlternate Live StreamWhite House Live Stream

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized.

15 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 10th 1:30pm Live Stream…

  1. Howie says:
    April 10, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Has Russia and Putin become leftist hero’s yet now that they are threatening Trump? Stay tuned for the next episode of ‘As The Worms Turn.”

  2. Trumppin says:
    April 10, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Trump Doctrine “America First” – Way to go Spicey! don’t let these presstitutes define it!
    Keep it “Flexible” 🙂

  3. jrapdx says:
    April 10, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Reporters are trying to pin Spicer down around “regime change” in Syria. Spicer says Assad needs to be gone to have true stability in Syria, but the President is going to be flexible. Furthermore, the President is not going to telegraph his actions before he takes them, so no point discussing hypotheticals about what happens if Assad does something, etc. As usual they keep repeating questions, don’t get it the first time.

    • fangdog says:
      April 10, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Trump chewed Major Garrett’s ass about asking the showing of cards question over and over again. Did Garrett learn anything? No, he asks the same question to Spicer. Beside Garrett being a pompous dummy, he is also very annoying, IMO.

